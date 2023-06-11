You are here

Pakistan's army says shootout near Afghan border kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants

Pakistan’s army says shootout near Afghan border kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
A file photo of Pakistani soldiers attending the scene of a Taliban attack in a military exercise. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

Pakistan’s army says shootout near Afghan border kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants

Pakistan’s army says shootout near Afghan border kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
  • Pakistan’s army says militants have attacked a security checkpoint in the country’s northwest
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

PESHAWAR: Militants attacked a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, near the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that left three soldiers and three militants dead, the army said Sunday.
Four militants were also wounded, the military said in a statement.
The overnight shootout early Saturday took place in the Miran Shah tribal area of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, a militant group also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
The Pakistani army carried out search operations to track down those responsible for the attack. They also seized a cache of ammunition found with the dead militants.
The military said it was “determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.”
Although the army says it has cleared North Waziristan of militants, occasional attacks and shootouts continue, raising concerns that the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, are regrouping in the area.
Though a separate group, the TTP remains a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August 2021, during the last weeks of the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country after two decades of war.
The takeover emboldened the TTP. They unilaterally ended a cease-fire agreement with the Pakistani government last November and have since stepped up their attacks in the country, particularly against the army.

Topics: Pakistan

Pakistani women playing key roles in Hajj mission

Pakistani women playing key roles in Hajj mission
Updated 22 sec ago

Pakistani women playing key roles in Hajj mission

Pakistani women playing key roles in Hajj mission
  • 40 females among teams of experts helping pilgrims from South Asian country
Updated 22 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sent more than 40 women to work as part of its Hajj mission in Saudi Arabia, many of them in leadership roles, a Religious Affairs Ministry official said on Saturday.

Saudi authorities have reinstated Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota, allowing 179,210 people to participate in this year’s pilgrimage, and removed the upper age limit of 65. About 80,000 of the pilgrims will perform Hajj under a government scheme, with the rest using private tours.

Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Ministry said that more than 50,000 Pakistanis had arrived in the Kingdom since the government launched special flights on May 21.

“Currently, over 40 women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in the Hajj mission in Makkah and Madinah, and approximately 15 more are expected to arrive in the coming days,” Mohammed Umer Butt, a ministry spokesperson, told Arab News.

“These women are serving in various sections and some of them are even leading different departments,” he said, adding that some female doctors and paramedics were contributing to Pakistan’s Hajj medical mission.

Nadia Razzaq, the head of information technology in Makkah, said women were playing crucial roles within the Hajj mission.

“More than 40 women have already arrived in Saudi Arabia to fulfill various responsibilities across different sectors, such as food, accommodation and transportation,” she told Arab News.

“Women are making valuable contributions to every sector of the Hajj operations.”

Ayesha Ijaz, who is responsible for monitoring the Hajj mission in Makkah, said her role involved overseeing the arrangements made by private tour operators for pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia.

“This includes addressing their issues and ensuring the provision of the facilities promised to them in Makkah, Madinah and other locations during the Hajj,” she said.

“Women staff also hold crucial positions in the Hajj mission, which greatly contributes to our smooth operations.”

Beenish Ashraf, who heads up the call center at Makkah’s main control office, said her department helped to resolve pilgrims’ complaints.

“We have employed call agents who handle pilgrims’ calls round the clock,” she said.

“As soon as we receive these calls, we enter the details into our system, notify the respective sector commander and contact the relevant department to expedite the resolution.”

Topics: Hajj 2023 Pakistan women

Over 14,000 evacuated as Philippines braces for 'hazardous' volcanic eruption

Filipinos board a military truck on as they evacuate their village due to an eruption threat from nearby Mayon volcano.
Filipinos board a military truck on as they evacuate their village due to an eruption threat from nearby Mayon volcano.
Updated 11 June 2023
Ellie Aben

Over 14,000 evacuated as Philippines braces for ‘hazardous’ volcanic eruption

Filipinos board a military truck on as they evacuate their village due to an eruption threat from nearby Mayon volcano.
  • Volcano in central Albay province has been in ‘high level of unrest’ for days
  • Mayon is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines
Updated 11 June 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: More than 14,000 people living within the danger zone of a restive volcano in the central Philippines will be evacuated by Sunday as officials brace for the possibility of a major eruption within days or weeks.

The Mayon volcano in Albay province remained on Alert Level 3 after authorities first raised the warning system earlier in the week, indicating a “relatively high level of unrest” and the possibility of a “hazardous eruption,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Thousands of residents within the six km radius of Mayon’s crater have now been moved to safety as authorities recorded one volcanic earthquake and 177 rockfall events within a 24-hour period by 8 a.m. on Sunday.

“We already have … almost completed the evacuation of the affected population inside the six km radius permanent danger zone,” Eugene Escobar, chief of the research division of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, told Arab News in a phone interview.

“Once the evacuation is completed, we’ll be expecting for the people to be settled in in a day or two and what we will do from then on will be monitoring the condition of the volcano.”

Escobar said that officials at the local and national level are “supporting and coordinating” with Albay authorities “to provide the need for relief — both for food and non-food items.”

The 2,462-meter-high Mayon, located about 330 km southeast of the capital Manila, is a popular tourist attraction in the Philippines because of its near-perfect conical shape. It last erupted violently in 2018, displacing tens of thousands of villagers.

Mayon is considered among the most active of about two dozen volcanoes in the Philippines and has erupted more than 50 times in the last four centuries.

“With the province of Albay placed under a state of calamity due to the eruption of the Mayon volcano, we remind Bicolanos to follow the recommendations and evacuation instructions of your local government to ensure everyone's safety,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a tweet on Saturday, using a local term to refer to residents in the affected areas.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. One of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the last century was that of the long-dormant Mount Pinatubo north of Manila, which erupted in 1991 and killed more than 800 people.

Topics: Philippines Mayon Volcano

Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan

Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan
Updated 11 June 2023
AFP

Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan

Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan
Updated 11 June 2023
AFP

Heavy rains followed by strong winds killed at least 27 people, including eight children, in northwest Pakistan, officials said Sunday.
“At least 12 people were buried alive after the roofs and walls of their houses collapsed,” Taimur Ali Khan, a spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority told AFP.
The storms hit four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Saturday, with 15 people killed in Bannu district, including five siblings aged between two and 11.
More than 140 people were injured and more than 200 livestock died, he said.
Authorities have declared an emergency in all four of the districts.
Last year, Pakistan was lashed by unprecedented monsoon rains over the summer that put a third of the country under water, damaging two million homes and killing more than 1,700 people.
Meanwhile, in the south of the country, authorities said on Sunday that a cyclone was approaching Pakistan and India from the Arabian Sea.
A statement by the provincial disaster management authority in Sindh province warned of extremely heavy rainfall and winds of up to 100 kilometers an hour later this week.
“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the open sea till the system is over by June 17,“it said.

Taiwan sends up fighters as Chinese warplanes cross strait's median line

Taiwan sends up fighters as Chinese warplanes cross strait’s median line
Updated 11 June 2023
Reuters

Taiwan sends up fighters as Chinese warplanes cross strait’s median line

Taiwan sends up fighters as Chinese warplanes cross strait’s median line
  • This is the second time in less than a week that Taiwan has reported renewed Chinese military activity, after 37 Chinese military aircraft on Thursday flew into the island’s air defense zone
Updated 11 June 2023
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s air force scrambled into action on Sunday after spotting 10 Chinese warplanes crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, as the island’s defense ministry said four Chinese warships also carried out combat patrols.
This is the second time in less than a week that Taiwan has reported renewed Chinese military activity, after 37 Chinese military aircraft on Thursday flew into the island’s air defense zone, some of which then flew into the western Pacific.
China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has over the past three years regularly flown its air force into the skies near the island, though not into Taiwan’s territorial air space.
In a short statement, Taiwan’s defense ministry said that as of 2pm (0600GMT) on Sunday it had detected 24 Chinese air force planes, including J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighters, as well as H-6 bombers.
It did not say exactly where those aircraft flew, but did say 10 had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait which separates the two sides and had previously served as an unofficial barrier, though China says it does not recognize that and has been routinely crossing it since last year.
Four Chinese naval ships were also engaged in “joint combat readiness patrols,” the ministry added, without giving details.
Taiwan sent up its own fighters and deployed ships and land-based missile systems to keep watch, it said, using typical wording for how it responds to such Chinese activities.
There was no immediate response from China’s military.
In April, China held war games around Taiwan following a trip to the United States by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.
Taiwan’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.

Topics: China-Taiwan row Taiwan China

Turkmenistan vows to end smoking within two years

Turkmenistan vows to end smoking within two years
Updated 11 June 2023
AFP

Turkmenistan vows to end smoking within two years

Turkmenistan vows to end smoking within two years
  • President Berdymukhamedov orders crackdown on importation and sale of tobacco products, including shisha pipes and e-cigarettes
Updated 11 June 2023
AFP

ASHGABAT: Turkmenistan’s ruler has launched an “unprecedented” anti-smoking campaign, ordering the Central Asia country to rid itself completely of tobacco within two years.
President Serdar Berdymukhamedov said the “uncompromising” struggle against smoking would include a crackdown on “illegal importations of tobacco products and their sales, including shisha pipes and electronic cigarettes,” state media reported.
“Our state will launch a vast anti-tobacco movement of unprecedented size to help expand the tobacco-less countries of the world,” he added.
Strict anti-smoking measures — including bans on advertising and smoking in public places — are already in place in the former Soviet republic that has been ruled with an iron fist by the Berdymukhamedov family for nearly two decades.
It is also only possible to buy cigarettes in state shops.
Berdymukhamedov, who was handed the reins of power last year by his father Gurbanguly — a former dentist — wants the country to be tobacco-free in 2025.
Around 20 young men were arrested at its borders for “smuggling tobacco and shisha and electronic cigarette products,” state television said Thursday.
One of them was filmed making a public apology for smoking a shisha at his home and posting a video of it to Instagram, which is banned in the closed nation.
President Berdymukhamedov said he had “severely reprimmanded” the head of Turkmenistan’s customs service for the “poor execution of his functions.”
Despite his retirement, Berdymukhamedov senior, known as “Arkadag” (Hero Protector), continues to dominate the country.
He and his son regularly regale the nation with their singing, and he has a city, a TV channel, a newspaper and a football team named in his honor.

 

Topics: Turkmenistan smoking ban Serdar Berdymukhamedov Gurbanguly Arkadag

