KAEC signs up with Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City is set to feature a luxury resort on the shoreline of the Red Sea as the Kingdom’s upcoming manufacturing and logistics hub is ramping up its hospitality offerings to attract various business operations.

KAEC signed an agreement with Vivienda, a Saudi hospitality brand owned by the Forus Real Estate Investment and Development Co., to build the project, which will feature a mix of a 60-key boutique hotel, 20 luxury villas and 24 serviced apartments on a 29,000 sq. m of land spanning over 275 meters shoreline.

The investment destination with over 100 multinational and Saudi companies operating in the city is being developed by its master planner Emaar, The Economic City, a Tadawul-listed firm that is 25 percent owned by the Public Investment Fund.

Vivienda’s sixth prime destination in the Kingdom will boast “bespoke amenities and facilities,” further enhancing the tourism landscape in the region, the company said in a press release.

Mohammed Al-Malik, CEO of Forus Real Estate, said: “KAEC’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure and investor-friendly regulations make it an ideal platform for realizing our vision. We are confident that our luxury resort will provide an exceptional experience for our guests, incorporating the highest standards of privacy and comfort within the Kingdom’s captivating cultural ambiance.”

The luxury resort will feature a range of facilities, including restaurants, outdoor pools, recreational lounges and gyms. The company said the project is aimed at expanding the hospitality brand’s footprint and contributing to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

“This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism sector and augment our existing assets,” said Cyril Piaia, CEO of KAEC.

He said KAEC is a multi-faceted lifestyle residential community, tourist, entertainment, and leisure destination catering to visitors and residents of all ages.

“Our strategy involves working with esteemed third-party operators like Vivienda to create exceptional experiences and further position KAEC as a global tourism hub,” Piaia added.

With over 40 km of pristine coastline along the Red Sea, KAEC’s leisure and tourism district is being developed to attract domestic and international visitors.

Located a short distance north of the commercial capital Jeddah, KAEC is a 185 sq. km city anchored by King Abdullah Port and KAEC Industrial Valley, which is focused on developing the Kingdom’s logistics and light manufacturing capacities.