You are here

  • Home
  • UAE aid arrives for thousands of Filipinos in volcano ‘danger zone’

UAE aid arrives for thousands of Filipinos in volcano ‘danger zone’

UAE aid arrives for thousands of Filipinos in volcano ‘danger zone’
UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, Mohamed Obaid Al-Qataam Al-Zaabi, right, and the Philippine Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. inspect aid shipment from the UAE on June 12, 2023. (Department of Interior and Local Government)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n6k4y

Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Ellie Aben

UAE aid arrives for thousands of Filipinos in volcano ‘danger zone’

UAE aid arrives for thousands of Filipinos in volcano ‘danger zone’
  • Mayon volcano in central Philippines has begun spewing lava down its slopes
  • UAE aid is first foreign donation Manila has received for Mayon evacuees
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: A humanitarian aid shipment from the UAE reached the Philippines on Monday to support thousands of Filipinos who were evacuated from villages near the country’s most active volcano, which has begun spewing lava and sulfuric gas.
The Mayon volcano in the central Albay province started to expel lava on Sunday night and has been on the third level of a five-step alert system since Thursday, indicating a high levela of unrest and the possibility of a hazardous eruption.
Philippine authorities have evacuated more than 14,000 people living within the 6-km radius “danger zone” of Mayon’s crater to safety since volcanic activity increased last week.
Following news of Mayon’s increasing unrest, the UAE government donated 50 tons of various food items to the Southeast Asian country, the Philippine Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. said.
“I received a call from (UAE) Ambassador (Mohammed Obaid Al-Qataam Al-Zaabi) … He informed me that the president of the UAE, upon seeing the news about Mayon … (wanted) to give humanitarian donations in the form of 50 tons of goods, of food,” Abalos told Arab News in a phone interview.
The UAE’s aid shipment is the first foreign donation the Philippines has received to support humanitarian and relief efforts for Mayon, Abalos said.
“He told me if we need anything more, the UAE government is more than willing to assist and help us and give more,” he added.
“We are very, very thankful … The gesture that they made really touched us.”
The food aid arrived on a chartered Etihad plane early Monday morning, and the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development said it is working to send the items to those affected by increased activity of the Mayon volcano.
“The role of DSWD is to send these goods to Mayon (evacuees) in 24 hours,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in a statement. “On Wednesday morning, these should be in their hands.”
Officials said lava going down the Mayon slopes is a further sign of increased activity of the volcano, as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology noted a further 260 rockfall events within 24 hours in their latest report, compared to 177 in the previous 24-hour period.
Philippine officials are now preparing to raise the volcano’s alert to the fourth level, which would mean that 40,000 persons are evacuated, Abalos said.
“We just have to look at the preparations being made — are there enough evacuation centers, food (supplies), etc.,” he added.
The 2,462-meter-high Mayon, located about 330 km southeast of the capital Manila, is a popular tourist attraction in the Philippines because of its near-perfect conical shape. It last erupted violently in 2018, displacing tens of thousands of villagers.
Mayon is considered among the most active of about two dozen volcanoes in the Philippines and has erupted more than 50 times in the last four centuries.
Located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the Philippines is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The 1991 eruption of the long-dormant Mount Pinatubo killed over 800 people and was one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the last century.
 

Topics: UAE Philippines volcano Filipinos humanitarian aid

Related

Rains unleashed by typhoon worry thousands of people fleeing restive Philippine volcano
World
Rains unleashed by typhoon worry thousands of people fleeing restive Philippine volcano
Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
World
Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column

King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition

King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition

King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
  • Saturday's parade -- which marks the sovereign's official birthday -- is a minutely choreographed military tradition dating back more than two centuries
  • Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the last monarch to ride at the event in 1986, when she was 60
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: King Charles III will become the first reigning British monarch in more than 30 years to take the salute from troops on horseback at the annual Trooping the Color, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.
Saturday’s parade — which marks the sovereign’s official birthday — is a minutely choreographed military tradition dating back more than two centuries.
Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the last monarch to ride at the event in 1986, when she was 60.
She decided after that to be driven in a carriage as Burmese, the horse she used for 18 years, was retired from duty.
The parade starts at Buckingham Palace in central London and moves down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, where Charles, 74, will receive a royal salute.
He will then inspect soldiers on parade before returning with other members of the royal family to watch a ceremonial fly-past of aircraft from the palace balcony.
Charles, his only sister Princess Anne and heir Prince William, all rode at last year’s Trooping the Color.
It formed part of four days of celebrations for the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70th year on the throne, and was one of her last public appearances before her death in September, aged 96.
Charles’s younger son Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan kept a low profile at the event but have reportedly not been invited this year.
The couple moved to the United States in 2020 and have repeatedly criticized royal life since.
William reviewed troops on horseback in another military ceremonial Saturday. Temperatures of up to 28 Celsius (82 Fahrenheit) saw several soldiers faint.
Charles’ actual birthday is on November 14.
The double birthday tradition was started by German-born King George II in 1748, who wanted to have a summer celebration as his own birthday was on October 30.

Topics: King Charles III British monarch Trooping the Color

Related

King Charles III crowned in UK’s first coronation since 1953
King Charles III crowned in UK’s first coronation since 1953
King Charles’ ‘historic’ coronation thrills with blend of ancient and modern video
World
King Charles’ ‘historic’ coronation thrills with blend of ancient and modern

Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban

Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban

Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban
  • The burning of Islam's holy book outside Turkey's embassy in Stockholm in January sparked anger in the Muslim world
  • Police argued the January protest had made Sweden "a higher priority target for attacks"
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish appeals court on Monday said police had no legal grounds to block two gatherings where protesters had planned to burn the Qur'an earlier this year.
The burning of Islam’s holy book outside Turkiye’s embassy in Stockholm in January sparked anger in the Muslim world, leading to weeks of protests, calls for a boycott of Swedish goods and further stalled Sweden’s NATO membership bid.
Following that incident, police refused to authorize two other requests, one by a private individual and one by an organization, to hold Qur'an burnings outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies in Stockholm in February.
Police argued the January protest had made Sweden “a higher priority target for attacks.”
Following appeals from both protest organizers, the Stockholm Administrative Court overturned the decisions, saying the cited security concerns were not enough to limit the right to demonstrate.
But Stockholm police in turn appealed the rulings to the appeals court, which on Monday sided with the lower administrative court.
In both rulings — on the two separate applications — the appeals court said “the order and security problems” referenced by the police did not have “a sufficiently clear connection to the planned event or its immediate vicinity.”
It added that the ruling could be appealed to Sweden’s Supreme Administrative Court.
Swedish police had authorized the January protest organized by Rasmus Paludan, a Swedish-Danish activist who has already been convicted for racist abuse.
Paludan also provoked rioting in Sweden last year when he went on a tour of the country and publicly burned copies of Islam’s holy book.
The January Qur'an burning also damaged Sweden’s relations with Turkiye, which took particular offense that police had authorized the demonstration.
Ankara has blocked Sweden’s NATO bid because of what it perceives as Stockholm’s failure to crack down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists.”
“It is clear that those who caused such a disgrace in front of our country’s embassy can no longer expect any benevolence from us regarding their application for NATO membership,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in January.
Swedish politicians have criticized the Qur'an burning, but have also adamantly defended the right to freedom of expression.

Topics: Sweden Qur'an burning police court

Related

People hold copies of the holy Qur’an while taking part in a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File/AFP)
World
Swedish police blocks Qur'an burning protest
Norway police ban Qur'an burning protest after Turkiye summons Oslo envoy
World
Norway police ban Qur'an burning protest after Turkiye summons Oslo envoy

Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv

Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv

Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
  • The contradictory reports from Kyiv and Moscow come as analysts have said that Ukraine has launched a long-awaited counter-offensive with Western weapons
  • The Russian defence ministry said Monday that Russia forces had fought back three Ukrainian assaults near Velyka Novosilka
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Monday it had repelled Ukrainian attacks around several villages in the war-battered southeast of the country, contradicting earlier claims from Kyiv’s forces that they had retaken the settlements.
The contradictory reports from Kyiv and Moscow come as analysts have said that Ukraine has launched a long-awaited counter-offensive with Western weapons in an aim to claw back territory occupied by Russian forces.
The Russian defense ministry said Monday that Russia forces had fought back three Ukrainian assaults near Velyka Novosilka, a town in the eastern Donetsk region where Kyiv has claimed gains.
“Decisive actions of defending units — artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok grouping — repelled three enemy attacks,” it said in a statement.
The defense ministry also said that Russian troops had fought off Ukrainian attacks just west of Velyka Novosilka, around the nearby village of Levadne in the neighboring southern region of Zaporizhzhia.
Ukraine has over recent days claimed to have advanced deeper into Russian-controlled territory around Velyka Novosilka, announcing the capture of three villages over the weekend.
After months of building expectations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday that a counteroffensive against Russian forces had begun.
On Sunday, Kyiv claimed to have captured three villages beyond Velyka Novosilka — Neskuchne, Blagodatne and Makarivka.
Ukraine’s defense ministry earlier Monday said its troops had retaken another village in the same area, while Ukrainian forces said they had captured Novodarivka, a village in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia near Levadne earlier this month.
The various claims by Moscow and Kyiv could not by verified independently but analysts have said that Ukraine has likely made recent advances near Velyka Novosilka.
“Ukrainian forces made visually verified advances in western Donetsk Oblast and western Zaporizhia Oblast, which Russian sources confirmed but sought to downplay,” the US-based Institute for the Study of War said in an analytical note Monday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Donetsk Kyiv

Related

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau give a press conference
World
Zelensky says counteroffensive ‘taking place’ as Trudeau visits Kyiv
Ukraine announces gains in “first results” of counterattack against Russia
World
Ukraine announces gains in “first results” of counterattack against Russia

UK MPs find ‘little evidence’ Albanians should claim asylum

UK MPs find ‘little evidence’ Albanians should claim asylum
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

UK MPs find ‘little evidence’ Albanians should claim asylum

UK MPs find ‘little evidence’ Albanians should claim asylum
  • Cross-party committee report: ‘No basis for UK to routinely accept thousands of asylum applications’ from Albanians
  • Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to tackle illegal migration into Britain
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A committee of UK MPs has said there is “little evidence” Albanians face risk of persecution in their homeland, raising doubts about the future of many who have claimed asylum in Britain.

Last year, 12,301 Albanians arrived in the UK illegally via small boats across the English Channel, with many going on to claim asylum. In the six months to June 2022, 51 percent of asylum claims made by Albanians were granted. 

The committee said in a report, released Monday, that in the same period, nine other European countries accepted no asylum claims made by Albanians.

In the report, the MPs called on the government to explain why the acceptance rate for claims from a safe country was so high.

“Albania is a safe country,” the MPs said. “It is not at war and is a candidate country to join the European Union. 

“There is no clear basis for the UK to routinely accept thousands of asylum applications from Albanian citizens, the committee finds.”

The report said that the main factor driving migration from Albania to the UK was better job opportunities.

The committee’s chair, Labour MP Dame Diana Johnson, said there had been a “substantial, sudden increase in asylum claims from a seemingly peaceful country,” and that “while it is important that questions are asked and lessons are learnt, it is clear that the immigration picture is not static and will continue to evolve.”

Dame Diana added: “Changes in migration will inevitably place strain on any system, but the government must do much more to ensure it can better handle these stresses.”

The MPs also said that there were “unquestionably cases of Albanian citizens being trafficked to the UK,” noting that women were especially likely to be victims and that more needed to be done to support them and stop the trade. 

The report said seasonal work visas in relevant sectors should also be used to facilitate the flow of Albanians without leading to baseless asylum claims or illegal crossings in the English Channel.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made tackling illegal migration to the UK one of the five core pledges of his premiership. 

A recent deal struck between the UK and Albania, he said, had seen 1,800 Albanians sent home, but he added there was still “work to do.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Last year, 28 percent of those who arrived by small boat to the UK were from Albania — a safe European country and NATO ally — placing further strain on our asylum system. 

“We’ve worked closely with the Albanian government to disrupt criminal gangs and deter illegal migration. In the five months to the end of May, Albanian small boat arrivals are down 90 percent on last year and we have returned 1,800 illegal migrants and foreign criminals back to Albania. Thanks to changes to our asylum system, we have gone from accepting one in five Albanian asylum claims to just one in 50, in line with other European countries.”

Topics: UK asylum Albania

Related

UK immigration minister says it is ‘fair’ for asylum-seekers to share hotel rooms 
World
UK immigration minister says it is ‘fair’ for asylum-seekers to share hotel rooms 
Asylum seekers stage London protest over ‘inhuman’ hotel conditions
World
Asylum seekers stage London protest over ‘inhuman’ hotel conditions

US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence

US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence
Updated 12 June 2023
AP

US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence

US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence
  • The US plans to rejoin UNESCO after a decade-long dispute after the UN body included Palestine as a member
  • The US will pay more than $600 million in back dues
Updated 12 June 2023
AP

PARIS: UN cultural and scientific agency UNESCO announced Monday that the United States plans to rejoin — and pay more than $600 million in back dues — after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization’s move to include Palestine as a member.
US officials say the decision to return was motivated by concern that China is filling the gap left by the US in UNESCO policymaking, notably in setting standards for artificial intelligence and technology education around the world.
US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma submitted a letter last week to UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay formalizing the plan to rejoin.
Applause rang out in the solemn UNESCO auditorium as Azoulay announced the plan to ambassadors at a special meeting Monday, and delegate after delegate stood up to welcome the news — and the new influx of money. The return of the US, once the agency’s biggest funder, is expected to face a vote by its 193 member states next month, according to a UNESCO diplomat.
The decision is a big financial boost to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, known for its World Heritage program as well as projects to fight climate change and teach girls to read.
The US and Israel stopped funding UNESCO after it voted to include Palestine as a member state in 2011, and both countries lost their voting rights in 2013. The Trump administration decided in 2017 to withdraw from the agency altogether the following year, citing anti-Israel bias and management problems.
In his letter last week, Verma noted efforts by UNESCO toward management reform, and “decreasing politicized debate, especially on Middle East issues.” A delegation from Washington came to Paris last week to hand-deliver the letter, obtained by the AP.
Since her election in 2017, Azoulay has worked to address the reasons the US left, through budget reforms and building consensus among Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli diplomats around sensitive UNESCO resolutions.
The US decision to come back “is the result of five years of work, during which we calmed tensions, notably on the Middle East, improved our response to contemporary challenges, resumed major initiatives on the ground and modernized the functioning of the organization,” Azoulay told The Associated Press.
She met with Democrats and Republicans in Washington to explain those efforts, according to a UNESCO diplomat. Thanks to those bipartisan negotiations, UNESCO diplomats expressed confidence that the US decision to return is for the long term, regardless of who wins next year’s presidential election.
The diplomats were not authorized to be publicly named discussing the behind-the-scenes work that led to the US decision.
Under the plan, the US government would pay its 2023 dues plus $10 million in bonus contributions this year earmarked for Holocaust education, preserving cultural heritage in Ukraine, journalist safety, and science and technology education in Africa, Verma’s letter says.
The Biden administration has already requested $150 million for the 2024 budget to go toward UNESCO dues and arrears. The plan foresees similar requests for the ensuing years until the full debt of $619 million is paid off.
That makes up a big chunk of UNESCO’s $534 million annual operating budget. Before leaving, the US contributed 22 percent of the agency’s overall funding.
Undersecretary of State for Management John Bass said in March that the US absence from UNESCO has strengthened China, and ‘’undercuts our ability to be as effective in promoting our vision of a free world.”
He said UNESCO is key in setting and shaping standards for technology and science teaching around the world, “so if we’re really serious about the digital-age competition with China … we can’t afford to be absent any longer.”
The US absence plunged the agency into financial uncertainty. UNESCO diplomats described belt-squeezing across agency programs and aggressive efforts by Azoulay to boost voluntary financing from other countries to fill gaps.
One diplomat expressed hope that the return of the US would bring “more ambition, and more serenity” — and energize programs to regulate artificial intelligence, educate girls in Afghanistan and chronicle victims of slavery in the Caribbean.
The diplomat said that the agency would also “welcome” Israel back if it wanted to rejoin.
The United States previously pulled out of UNESCO under the Reagan administration in 1984 because it viewed the agency as mismanaged, corrupt and used to advance Soviet interests. It rejoined in 2003.

Topics: US China UNESCO

Latest updates

Saudi minister of culture meets Qatari emir in Doha
Saudi minister of culture meets Qatari emir in Doha
Saudi yoga team focus on more success after bagging medals at first international competition
Saudi yoga team focus on more success after bagging medals at first international competition
Saudi-US trade records 39% increase in 2022: report
Saudi-US trade records 39% increase in 2022: report
Masam project clears 1,339 Houthi mines in Yemen
Masam project clears 1,339 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 480,000 pills of controlled drug
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 480,000 pills of controlled drug

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.