Saudi Minister of Environment launches workshop to deal with weather phenomena

RIYADH: The Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the chairman of the National Center of Meteorology, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, launched a workshop on the mechanism for dealing with weather phenomena today in Riyadh.
The CEO of NCM, Ayman bin Salem Ghulam, confirmed in a speech inaugurating the workshop that the center sought to utilize the best practices and technologies to provide the best possible services.
According to Ghulam, the workshop also aims to increase the educational and awareness role of all members of society regarding weather phenomena, and ways to deal with them before, during, and after their occurrence.
Ghulam told Arab News: “The National Center of Meteorology has capabilities today, with great interest from the country and Vision 2030. There is a major quantum leap in the National Center of Meteorology. We have a high-accuracy Saudi model, and NCM is also in the process of announcing an automated system for forecasting torrential rains.”
He added: “There will be cooperation with the concerned authorities for civil protection, crises and disasters, and dealing with weather conditions. The workshop today is important in bringing together all the concerned authorities and explaining the mechanism, as there will be a smooth process in dealing with reports.”
He said that this national workshop is extremely important for working with sectors related to crisis and emergency management and achieving the aspirations of officials in clarifying the tasks of the authorities, enhancing their performance by clarifying procedures, removing obstacles, and explaining the stages of early warning systems.
The workshop will continue until tomorrow, reviewing several topics related to dealing with weather phenomena.
