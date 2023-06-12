What We Are Reading Today: The Scottish Question

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Mastery’

RIYADH: By delving into the lives of historical figures and contemporary masters and exploring their strategies one can set oneself up for success.

“Mastery,” published in 2012, is a collection of insights and actionable advice written by American author Robert Greene.

It explores the process of becoming a master in a chosen field. The book not only simplifies the lives of successful leaders but also acts as a step-by-step guide. It provides the reader with real-life examples, strategies and philosophies that help them master their own lives.

Chapter one, “Discover Your Calling: The Life’s Task,” teaches how to embrace your natural inclinations and interests and identify your true passions through self-reflection and experimentation.

Chapter three, “Absorb the Master’s Power: The Mentor Dynamic,” advises that one must find a mentor who can guide and teach. It discusses developing a strong relationship with your mentor for mutual benefit and learning by observing their habits, skills and thought processes.

Another remarkable chapter, “Advance Through Trial and Error: The Evolutionary Path,” encourages embracing failure as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Chapter seven also advises iterating on your ideas and projects through experimentation and continuously refining your skills and knowledge through trial and error.

“See People as They Are: Social Intelligence” is another chapter that assesses an important aspect of developing social intelligence to navigate complex interpersonal situations. It talks about understanding people’s motivations, emotions and weaknesses, practicing empathy and adapting your behavior according to others’ needs.

Overall, “Mastery” reveals the path to achieving greatness in any field by discovering your passions, learning from masters, developing social intelligence, cultivating creativity and embracing trial and error.

“Mastery” is a nonfiction, self-help book that works on the principles of power and strategies. Greene argues that anyone can achieve mastery and unlock their full potential.

The author has also published books that explore the topics of power, war and society: “The 48 Laws of Power” (1998), “The Art of Seduction” (2001), “The 33 Strategies of War” (2006), “The 50th Law” (2009), “The Laws of Human Nature” (2018) and “The Daily Laws” (2021).