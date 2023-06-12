You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Scottish Question
Author: James Mitchell

The Scottish Question discusses how Scotland has retained its sense of self, and how the country has changed against a backdrop of fundamental changes in society, economy, and the role of the state over the course of the union.

The book has been a shifting mix of linked issues and concerns including national identity, Scotland’s constitutional status and structures of government, and the country’s party politics, according to a review on goodreads.com.

James Mitchell explores how these issues have interacted against a backdrop of these changes, adding that the independence referendum proved to be an important event.

