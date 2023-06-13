Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s leading football club, Al-Hilal, and Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, have signed a three-year official partnership agreement. (Supplied)
  • The entertainment company said the partnership reflects its aspirations to be an enabler of the next generation of Saudi sporting talent
  • Al-Hilal CEO Abdullah Al-Jarbou said the partnership illustrates how the sports and entertainment sectors are increasingly intertwined
RIYADH: Al-Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading football clubs, and Saudi Entertainment Ventures, also known as SEVEN, on Monday signed a three-year official partnership agreement.
They said the deal includes mutual commercial and marketing rights designed to benefit guests at SEVEN’s entertainment destinations in the Kingdom and Al-Hilal fans, beginning from the start of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League season in August.
SEVEN, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, said the partnership aligns with its aspirations to be an enabler of the next generation of Saudi sporting talent through the services at its venues. Individuals interested in pursuing a career in sport will be able to hone their skills by participating in the numerous activities on offer at SEVEN’s destinations, it added, including skiing, climbing, surfing, bowling, golfing, indoor sky-diving and e-karting.
Abdullah Al-Jarbou, the CEO of Al-Hilal, said the partnership agreement illustrates the ways in which the sports and entertainment sectors are increasingly intertwined in the Kingdom, in keeping with the aims of the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda.
“It enables both parties to fulfill their goals to enhance the quality of life for the people of Saudi Arabia,” he added.
Abdullah Al-Dawood, SEVEN’s chairperson, said: “We are redefining the entertainment landscape of the Kingdom with an unrivaled offering of entertainment, which includes education, sports, adventure, events and more. We are committed in supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the quality of life among all residents.
“This agreement with Al-Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading football clubs, with a long legacy of championing talent, will support SEVEN’s ambition to unlock sporting talent and reach a wider audience across the Kingdom.”
Over the past six decades, Al-Hilal has won 66 official titles and built a legion of fans in the Kingdom, across the wider Arab world, in Asia and further afield. The club’s achievements include a record 18 Pro League titles, winning the Saudi Founder’s Cup in 2000, qualifying three times for the FIFA Club World Cup, and winning a record eight Asian Football Confederation trophies, including four AFC Champions League titles.
 

Saudi yoga team focus on more success after bagging medals at first international competition

Saudi yoga team focus on more success after bagging medals at first international competition
  • Samaher Al-Malki claims gold in triumph in Nepal
  • Government support is key to national team success, president of committee says
KATHMANDU: Saudi Arabia’s national yoga team are focusing on more success following the Kingdom’s five medals at their first international competition, the side’s president told Arab News on Monday.
Saudi Arabia was the only Gulf country participating in the Mt. Everest International Yoga Championship held in Kathmandu last week, competing against South Asian countries more traditionally associated with the practice.
Team member Samaher Al-Malki claimed gold at the tournament, in the 26-35 age group, as India dominated the contest with 11 wins in 12 categories.
Nouf Al-Marwaai, president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, told Arab News: “We impressed in the company of teams like India, Nepal, and Bangladesh where the players have practiced yoga since childhood.
“So we are really proud and we’re looking for more success.”
Saudi team members Badr Al-Ghamdi, Ahmed Shilati and Sarah Al-Amoudi claimed a silver medal, while Joud Abed bagged a bronze.
Al-Maarwai, who has been preparing the team for international competition since 2021, said government support was key to any future success.
She said: “We have great support from the Ministry of sport, and the Olympic Committee in Saudi Arabia. When I say support, I mean everything from financial, logistics, and a lot of things.
“We worked hard for the tournament. The government gave us support with three great trainers and we had an entire team with them to support them. We also had a training camp for eight days before the championship.
“We came prepared, even though we did not expect this and we are very proud of the achievement.”
Pushkar Raj Pant, a yoga teacher in Nepal, said that many South Asian countries were struggling due to a lack of support.
Pant told Arab News: “Not just in Nepal but in South Asian countries, these asanas (meditation poses) are engraved in our culture and tradition.
“Teams from this region are bound to dominate, but the lack of support from authorities has been a problem for us.
“It was a great achievement for the Saudi team. They beat countries like Nepal and India, who have been established in the practice of yoga for decades.
“Saudi has made a good start. Now, with better training and qualified manpower over a longer period, they can do even better.”

Al-Hilal partners with esports company Savvy Games Group

Al-Hilal partners with esports company Savvy Games Group
  • Collaboration aims to support club development, training programs, Savvy brand
Riyadh: Wholly owned Saudi Public Investment Fund games and esports company Savvy Games Group has been announced as the key partner for Al-Hilal Saudi Club.

The firm was founded to drive the long-term growth and development of the games and esports industry, and the deal will support the Riyadh football club’s ambitions to upgrade its first team and community team facilities and enable further youth training programs.

It will also help international and local recruitment as the club looks to continue its run as the most decorated team in Asia.

In return, Savvy’s brand will be showcased across a range of Al-Hilal’s assets in and out of the stadium and content, with options for future collaborations in the club’s wider business.

Brian Ward, chief executive officer of Savvy Games Group, said: “Whether on the pitch or on a console, football has a unique ability to bring people together. Through it, we see people of all backgrounds, ages, nationalities, genders, and abilities connect, play, learn, compete, and triumph together.

“Al-Hilal SC occupies a special place in the hearts of fans both in local and international arenas and we are honored to support their ambitions both in the league and in the local community.”

Al-Hilal CEO Abdullah Aljarbou said he was pleased to have signed the partnership agreement with Savvy, a company he described as a global leader in a promising sector that formed a key part of the Kingdom’s strategy to transform Saudi Arabia into a global hub for games and esports by 2030.

Aljarbou pointed out that the linkup would help support the club’s ambitions, including developmental and training programs, while promoting Savvy’s brand by appearing alongside Al-Hilal.

In recent years, the Kingdom has witnessed a steady growth in the popularity of football, accompanied by a similar demand for football-related games.

Saudi national team wins five medals in Nepal yoga competition

Saudi national team wins five medals in Nepal yoga competition
  • Eight countries from South Asia including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives took part in the competition
JEDDAH: In its first international competition, the Saudi national yoga team claimed five medals, including a gold medal, three silvers and one bronze medal at the 2nd Mt. Everest International Yoga championship.

The contest was held from June 8 to June 10 in Katmandu, Nepal.

Eight countries from South Asia including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives took part in the competition.

The championship was organized by Nepal Yoga & Nature Cure Association. It was supported by Nepal Yoga Sports Association and World Hatha Yoga Federation.

Saudi Yoga practitioner Samaher Al-Malki won the gold medal, while Badr Al-Ghamdi, Ahmed Shilati and Sarah Al-Amoudi won three silver medals, with Joud Abed winning the bronze medal.

Nouf Al-Marwaai, president of Saudi Yoga Committee, expressed her pride at the distinguished levels that the Saudi National Yoga team achieved.

“This is our first participation in the team’s history, but our yoga team’s champions were able to succeed in winning five medals, which is a large number compared to the intensity of the competition, which gathered very experienced international practitioners and also despite the young age of the participating Saudi practitioners,” she said.

Al-Marwaai dedicated this achievement to the leadership of the Kingdom: “Thanks to the great support that Saudi sports enjoy in all its forms, and with their support, our yoga practitioners were able to obtain these medals.”

Kingdom’s amateur players show their love for beautiful game

Kingdom’s amateur players show their love for beautiful game
  • Events organized by Sports Authority, Newcastle United Foundation
  • Tournament wraps up drive to promote football, healthy living
RIYADH: An amateur football tournament organized as part of a national campaign to promote sport and encourage people to get fit ended on Saturday in Riyadh.

The SFA Championship was organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation and the Newcastle United Foundation and held at the Kingdom Schools Stadium.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Alhussaini said: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Newcastle United Foundation to immerse more people across the Kingdom in the fun and joy of football culture.

“With the Kingdom being home to a thriving and incredibly passionate community of football fans, it is vital that we ensure everyone gets the opportunity to live out their footballing dreams and adopt healthy habits by indulging in their love for the beautiful game.

“Over the past few weeks and months, we have done that and more, providing adults with the chance to take part in exciting tournaments that cater to their age groups. We look forward to working even closer with the foundation and putting more smiles on football fans’ faces.”

As well as the tournament, a five-month football program established for players aged 50 and over was held in Riyadh, Jeddah, Saihat and the Qassim region.

The football project also included the training of male and female Saudi coaches at the foundation’s headquarters in the UK, as well as similar events at sites across the Kingdom, in which more than 1,900 people took part

The events were aligned to the country’s Quality of Life Program and Vision 2030 and aimed to advance the local sports culture.

Promoting international standards for women’s polo championship

Promoting international standards for women’s polo championship
  • Tournament would be attended by 18 players
RIYADH: Details of the international women’s polo championship in November have been released.

The Saudi Polo Federation held a press conference in Riyadh to reveal details of the championship, organized by the federation, in partnership with Al-Hawfer Sports Company, on the fields of AlIttihad Academy in Nova Equestrian Club Resort, Riyadh.

Federation Chairman Amr Zedan, Majid Qaroub, the company’s president, Lisa Robinson, the tournament director, Faisal bin Duweis, executive director of the federation, and the Saudi players, participating in the tournament attended the conference.

Ibrahim Abu Ameh, who is in charge of the women’s training program, presented an overview of the preparatory program for the Saudi female riders in the championship.

Zedan described the establishment of the women’s championship for the first time as an important step toward achieving the goals of the Saudi Polo Federation by promoting the game and women’s participation so that players were fully prepared for upcoming foreign competitions.

Zedan said that the tournament would be attended by 18 players, from Saudi Arabia, Spain, the Netherlands, Britain, the Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Morocco. The tournament would be held according to international standards for the quality of attendance and the target groups for the game around the world.

Zedan thanked the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee for its interest in the activities of the federation, as well as the Equestrian Authority, and for the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Lisa Robinson said that the tournament would be accompanied by traditional and fashion shows to achieve cultural, tourism, entertainment and sports goals by spreading the game and empowering women in Saudi Arabia.

