Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom

Al-Hilal partners with esports company Savvy Games Group

Riyadh: Wholly owned Saudi Public Investment Fund games and esports company Savvy Games Group has been announced as the key partner for Al-Hilal Saudi Club.

The firm was founded to drive the long-term growth and development of the games and esports industry, and the deal will support the Riyadh football club’s ambitions to upgrade its first team and community team facilities and enable further youth training programs.

It will also help international and local recruitment as the club looks to continue its run as the most decorated team in Asia.

In return, Savvy’s brand will be showcased across a range of Al-Hilal’s assets in and out of the stadium and content, with options for future collaborations in the club’s wider business.

Brian Ward, chief executive officer of Savvy Games Group, said: “Whether on the pitch or on a console, football has a unique ability to bring people together. Through it, we see people of all backgrounds, ages, nationalities, genders, and abilities connect, play, learn, compete, and triumph together.

“Al-Hilal SC occupies a special place in the hearts of fans both in local and international arenas and we are honored to support their ambitions both in the league and in the local community.”

Al-Hilal CEO Abdullah Aljarbou said he was pleased to have signed the partnership agreement with Savvy, a company he described as a global leader in a promising sector that formed a key part of the Kingdom’s strategy to transform Saudi Arabia into a global hub for games and esports by 2030.

Aljarbou pointed out that the linkup would help support the club’s ambitions, including developmental and training programs, while promoting Savvy’s brand by appearing alongside Al-Hilal.

In recent years, the Kingdom has witnessed a steady growth in the popularity of football, accompanied by a similar demand for football-related games.