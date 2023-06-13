You are here

  • Home
  • UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half

UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half

UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half
Trucks from the World Food Programme drive through the Syrian city of Idlib. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jhpf6

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half

UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half
  • It said it took the decision “after exhausting all other options“
  • The WFP said that if it kept providing aid to 5.5 million people, it would “run out of food completely by October“
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

ROME: The UN food agency said Tuesday it will slash aid to Syrians in need of basic food supplies by around half due to a lack of funding.
“An unprecedented funding crisis in Syria is forcing the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to cut assistance to 2.5 million of the 5.5 million people who rely on the agency for their basic food needs,” the organization said.
It said it took the decision “after exhausting all other options” and planned to stretch its “extremely limited” resources by prioritising “three million Syrians who are unable to make it from one week to the next without food assistance.”
The WFP said that if it kept providing aid to 5.5 million people, it would “run out of food completely by October.”
“Instead of scaling up or even keeping pace with increasing needs, we’re facing the bleak scenario of taking assistance away from people, right when they need it the most,” WFP representative in Syria Kenn Crossley said in the statement.
It comes as the EU prepares to host the seventh Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” on Wednesday.

Topics: UN World Food Programme (WFP) Syria

Related

Trucks from the World Food Programme drive through the Syrian city of Idlib. (AFP)
Middle-East
UN agency warns of record rates of hunger in Syria
Yemen crisis: WFP gives Marib’s displaced fewer, lighter food packets
Middle-East
Yemen crisis: WFP gives Marib’s displaced fewer, lighter food packets

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: govt official

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: govt official
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: govt official

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: govt official
  • The quartet leaders would "arrange (a) face-to-face meeting between (Burhan and Daglo)... in one of the regional capitals"
  • The Sudanese government official, not authorized to speak to the media, told AFP that, "in the current circumstances Burhan will not sit at the same table as Hemeti"
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army chief is not ready to meet the enemy general he’s been at war with for eight weeks, a government official said Tuesday after a regional bloc proposed a face-to-face encounter between the two.
At a summit held in Djibouti on Monday, the East African Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced it would expand the number of countries tasked with resolving the crisis, with Kenya chairing a quartet including Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan.
Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemeti, have been at war since April 15 after they fell out in a power struggle following a 2021 coup that derailed Sudan’s transition to democracy.
A draft communique of the IGAD meeting released by the office of Kenyan President William Ruto said the quartet leaders would “arrange (a) face-to-face meeting between (Burhan and Daglo)... in one of the regional capitals.”
The Sudanese government official, not authorized to speak to the media, told AFP that, “in the current circumstances Burhan will not sit at the same table as Hemeti,” who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The two generals early in the war described each other as criminals, and both sides have failed to respect multiple truces.
On June 1 the United States imposed sanctions on the two warring groups, but fighting has continued, including in Khartoum on Tuesday where witnesses reported artillery strikes in the north of the capital and its suburbs.
More than 1,800 people have been killed since battles began, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
Fighting has forced nearly two million people from their homes, including 476,000 who have sought refuge in neighboring countries, the United Nations says.
A record 25 million people — more than half the population — are in need of aid and protection, according to the UN.
Prior to the announcement of the IGAD quartet, the president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, had led the regional bloc’s committee on Sudan, which did not include Ethiopia.
Sudan’s foreign ministry said Tuesday that it had reservations about some points in the IGAD statement, and the Sudanese delegation demanded that Kiir stay on as head of the committee.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Mohamed Hamdan Daglo

Related

Saudi Arabia, US condemn return to violence in Sudan
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, US condemn return to violence in Sudan
Fighting resumes in Sudan’s capital after 24-hour truce expires
Middle-East
Fighting resumes in Sudan’s capital after 24-hour truce expires

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims
  • On Jan. 31, the High Court in London found Savaro Ltd liable for death, personal injury and property damage in a case brought by the Beirut Bar Association on behalf of blast victims
  • On Monday, the court ordered Savaro to pay 100,000 pounds plus interest each to three relatives of deceased victims, and slightly over 500,000 pounds to a wounded woman
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: A London court has ordered a British-registered company to pay more than 800,000 pounds ($1 million) in damages to victims of the 2020 blast at Beirut’s port, a lawyers group in Lebanon said on Monday, in the first such verdict over the explosion.
More than 220 people were killed in the Aug. 4, 2020, blast when a huge shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that had been sold by British-registered firm Savaro Ltd. exploded.
On Jan. 31, the High Court in London found Savaro Ltd. liable for death, personal injury and property damage in a case brought by the Beirut Bar Association on behalf of blast victims.
On Monday, the court ordered Savaro to pay 100,000 pounds plus interest each to three relatives of deceased victims, and slightly over 500,000 pounds to a wounded woman, according to a statement by the Association.
Reuters was unable to find contact details for Savaro or for its listed director.
“It’s the first time that any court anywhere renders decisions as to liability and damages in the Beirut port explosion after approximately three years,” said Camille Abou Sleiman, a lawyer from legal firm Dechert who was overseeing the case for victims and their families for free.
“It’s the first ray of hope in the long march to justice and closure for the victims,” Abou Sleiman told Reuters.
But the question of who exactly will pay remains unclear. The woman listed as Savaro’s owner and sole director at Britain’s Companies House, Marina Psyllou, told Reuters in 2021 that she was acting on behalf of another beneficial owner whose identity she declined to disclose.
Psyllou submitted a request in 2021 to Companies House to wind up Savaro. The Beirut Bar Association asked British authorities to halt that voluntary liquidation.
Lebanon’s own probe into the blast has sputtered out. Earlier this year, investigating judge Tarek Bitar was charged with usurping powers after he filed his own charges against top security and political officials over the explosion.
“Everything that is moving forward is outside of the country,” said Paul Naggear, whose daughter Alexandra was killed by the blast and who was one of the claimants.
“It shows you how much they’ve obstructed things in Lebanon. It was really good to hear this news, because it’s progress.”

Topics: London Court Beirut blast victims

Related

A picture shows an empty court room in Lebanon's Justice Palace in Beirut on August 30, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Beirut Bar Association under fire as top lawyer faces sanction
Beirut blast victims’ relatives rally for embattled probe judge video
Middle-East
Beirut blast victims’ relatives rally for embattled probe judge

Amnesty condemns possible ‘war crimes’ in Gaza conflict

Amnesty condemns possible ‘war crimes’ in Gaza conflict
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

Amnesty condemns possible ‘war crimes’ in Gaza conflict

Amnesty condemns possible ‘war crimes’ in Gaza conflict
  • The London-based human rights group charged that Israeli strikes carried out "without military necessity" amount to "a form of collective punishment against the civilian population"
  • It also accused Palestinian militant groups of "indiscriminate" rocket fire aimed at Israel that "should also be investigated as war crimes"
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Amnesty International said Tuesday that Israeli strikes on Gaza last month could amount to a "war crime" and said Palestinian militant groups should be investigated on the same charge for their rocket fire.
Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, including Islamic Jihad, traded heavy fire in the May 9-13 flare-up that claimed 35 lives, including civilians and combatants.
The London-based human rights group charged that Israeli strikes carried out "without military necessity" amount to "a form of collective punishment against the civilian population".
It also accused Palestinian militant groups of "indiscriminate" rocket fire aimed at Israel that "should also be investigated as war crimes".
Amnesty said the Israeli military operations damaged 2,943 housing units, including 103 homes which were completely destroyed.
"Israel also conducted apparently disproportionate air strikes which killed and injured Palestinian civilians, including children," the statement added, noting that "intentionally launching disproportionate attacks ... is a war crime".
Israel and militant groups in Gaza have fought several wars since the Islamist movement Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.
According to the Israeli army, more than 1,230 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel from May 10-13 before a ceasefire came into effect.
"Israel's impunity for the war crimes it repeatedly commits against Palestinians, and for its cruel ongoing 16-year illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip, emboldens further violations and makes injustice chronic," said Heba Morayef, Middle East and North Africa Regional Director at Amnesty International.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to requests from AFP for comment on Amnesty's claims.
A spokesperson for Palestinian Islamic Jihad -- considered a terrorist group by Israel, the United States and the European Union -- said the group "welcomes" the report.
"We are doing our part to defend ourselves against the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people," it added in a statement.
Some 2.3 million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip which has been under a crippling Israeli-led blockade since Hamas rose to power.

Topics: Gaza strip Israelis Amnesty international

Related

Gaza graffiti artists bedeck houses destroyed by Israel in war
Middle-East
Gaza graffiti artists bedeck houses destroyed by Israel in war
Short of animals, Gaza Zoo fights to survive
Middle-East
Short of animals, Gaza Zoo fights to survive

Brits killed in Egypt boat blaze were below deck: tour company

Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11. (Reuters)
Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11. (Reuters)
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Brits killed in Egypt boat blaze were below deck: tour company

Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11. (Reuters)
  • 12 other guests, 14 crew escaped fire that engulfed Hurricane in Red Sea on Sunday
  • Previous guests say dive boat had been in ‘shocking’ condition as long as a year before tragedy
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Three holidaymakers from the UK killed during a fire onboard an Egyptian diving boat in the Red Sea on Sunday morning died below deck, the tour operator in charge of the vessel has said.

The three British divers, who were on a week-long tour of the area, are thought to have been in their cabins on board the Hurricane when the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. local time, as they had chosen not to go diving that morning.

The Hurricane caught fire off the resort of Marsa Alam, and was in a “shocking” condition months beforehand, according to former guests.

The vessel had set out from Port Ghalib on Tuesday, and was making its final stop, near Elphinstone Reef, before returning to the resort.

The fire on the boat, which had 11 cabins, was caused by an electrical fault in the engine room, local authorities said.

The boat’s 12 other guests, who were all on deck at the time, as well as its 14 crew, escaped, with a video clip showing people leaping into the water from the vessel amid flames and smoke.

Over the footage, the person taking the video can be heard shouting: “Look, these oxygen tanks are exploding. The boat has gone.”

The relatives of the deceased have been informed by the UK government, though their bodies have not yet been recovered due to the boat’s condition. 

Statements were taken from guests and crew after they reached the shore following the evacuation.

Mohamed Bendary, secretary-general of the Red Sea governorate, said a “team from the public prosecution and the criminal laboratory is waiting to examine the boat and determine the cause of the fire.”

The Hurricane’s captain confirmed he was under investigation but declined to comment further.

The 12 British survivors, who lost all their belongings in the blaze, will now travel to Hurghada, where they will receive support and emergency travel documents.

In a statement, Scuba Travel, the company that ran the tour, confirmed that the three British tourists missing after the blaze broke out had died below deck, after crew attempted to reach them before being forced to abandon ship.

“It is with great regret that we, as tour operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests perished in the tragic incident,” a spokesman said.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends at this very sad time.”

Former guests said they had previously complained about the conditions onboard the Hurricane, but were ignored.

Steve Evans told The Times: “We were on the Hurricane last May and wrote emails to complain about the state of the boat. We warned them.

“No one, absolutely no one should have died. Justice should be served to honor the victims and families if it can be proven of lax safety.”

A British tourist from Oxford wrote to Scuba Travel in May 2022 saying: “I was absolutely shocked at the state of the boat. We were told this boat was refurbished but it was quite the contrary.”

The guest added that bathroom facilities were “disgusting” and that there were multiple leaks in the bedrooms.

“We warned you about the state of the refurbishments last year ... It was inevitable that a tragedy would one day happen. You were told. Shame on you for not listening. It’s a disgrace,” the former guest wrote to the company following news of the fire.

Scuba Travel said the Hurricane — operated by another company, Tornado Marine Fleet — had an “excellent safety record with us” at the time of previous complaints.

Topics: Egypt UK Brits Boat

Related

Special Will Red Sea shark attack bite into Egypt’s tourism revival hopes?
Middle-East
Will Red Sea shark attack bite into Egypt’s tourism revival hopes?
Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11, 2023 in this screengrab. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Tourists, crew members rescued after boat catches fire in Egypt’s southern Red Sea

UN says insurance coverage secured to salvage rusting oil tanker off Yemen

UN says insurance coverage secured to salvage rusting oil tanker off Yemen
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

UN says insurance coverage secured to salvage rusting oil tanker off Yemen

UN says insurance coverage secured to salvage rusting oil tanker off Yemen
  • UNDP described the insurance as ‘a pivotal milestone’ in a yearslong effort to evacuate the cargo of FSO Safer
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

CAIRO: The United Nations has secured an insurance coverage to start a ship-to-ship transfer of 1.1 barrels of crude from a rusting tanker moored off the coast of war-torn Yemen — oil that could cause a major environmental disaster.
The United Nations Development Program described the insurance is “a pivotal milestone” in a yearslong effort to evacuate the cargo of the FSO Safer, which is at risk of rupture or exploding.
The UNDP has been trying to start a salvage operation to avert what it says could amount to “one of the world’s largest, man-made disasters in history.” It secured tens of millions of dollars in pledges for the operation, which started late in May with experts pumping inert gas to remove atmospheric oxygen from the oil chambers of the vessel.
“Insurance became a critical element of enabling this salvage operation to proceed. Without it, the mission could not go forward,” said Achim Steiner, a UNDP administrator.
Transferring the stored oil is expected to start later this month, according to David Gressly, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen. After completing the transfer of oil, Safer would eventually be towed away and scrapped, he has said.
“Work is progressing well,” Gressly told the Yemen International Forum on Monday at The Hague.
The tanker was built in Japan in 1980, and the Yemeni government purchased it in 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels of oil pumped from fields in Marib, a province in the Arabian Peninsula country’s east.
Yemen, the Arab world’s most impoverished country, has been engulfed in civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, forcing the government to flee to the south.
The following year, a Saudi-led coalition entered the war to fight the Houthis and try to restore the internationally recognized government to power.
The Safer is 360 meters (1,181 feet) long with 34 storage tanks. It has not been maintained since 2015, and in recent years, seawater entered its engine compartment, causing damage to pipes and increasing the risk of sinking.
Rust has covered parts of the tanker and the inert gas that prevents the tanks from gathering inflammable gases has leaked out.

Topics: Yemen Safer tanker

Related

Two Yemeni soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda attack in Shabwa
Middle-East
Two Yemeni soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda attack in Shabwa
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi in Riyadh. (@SecBlinken)
Saudi Arabia
Blinken expresses concern over Houthi actions during meeting with Yemeni leader

Latest updates

Probe into Lebanon’s Zahle quake points to quarry blast
Probe into Lebanon’s Zahle quake points to quarry blast
US considering granting asylum to Afghan war hero threatened with deportation by UK
US considering granting asylum to Afghan war hero threatened with deportation by UK
UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half
UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half
Saudi ports record 19% surge in containers volume in May
Saudi ports record 19% surge in containers volume in May
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes June sukuk issuance at $667m
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes June sukuk issuance at $667m

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.