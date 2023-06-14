You are here

  Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappe after he decides not to extend PSG contract

Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappe after he decides not to extend PSG contract

Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappe after he decides not to extend PSG contract
France's forward Kylian Mbappe shoots the ball during a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on Tuesday, as part of the team's preparations for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament qualifying matches. (AFP)



  • It could be third time lucky for Madrid, after Paris Saint-Germain rejected an offer of €180 million ($190 million) for Mbappe in 2021
  • The 24-year-old Mbappe has a long connection with Madrid
PARIS: The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappe because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025.

Karim Benzema’s sudden departure from Madrid leaves the Spanish giant short of a star striker, and Mbappe perfectly fits the bill.

It could be third time lucky for Madrid, after Paris Saint-Germain rejected an offer of &euro;180 million ($190 million) for Mbappe in 2021. Madrid missed out again last year when Mbappe — amid frenzied speculation that Madrid would get him to join — signed a new deal with PSG.

It included an option for an extra year. Now he’s told the club he will not trigger the 12-month extension on his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

The France superstar confirmed his decision in a letter to PSG, a person with knowledge of the correspondence told The Associated Press on Monday. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also said PSG would not allow Mbappe to leave as a free agent.

This raised the possibility of an immediate transfer bidding war by Madrid and other clubs this summer.

Mbappe posted on Twitter on Tuesday to dismiss a newspaper report saying he wants to join Madrid this summer.

“LIES,” he wrote, adding: “I’ve already said I’ll continue with PSG next season.”

He said at the French league’s end-of-season awards two weeks ago that he will be a PSG player next season, while not saying if he would stay longer.

It means PSG face the prospect of him running down his contract and leaving for nothing to Madrid, or elsewhere.

The 24-year-old Mbappe has a long connection with Madrid.

He visited the club when he was a youth before deciding instead to join Monaco, which then sold him to PSG in 2017.

He might be on another flight to Madrid before long.

The Ballon d’Or winner Benzema bid his farewell to Madrid last week after 648 games, 25 trophies and 354 goals for the club. He joined Al-Ittihad to become the the Saudi league’s latest star after Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr.

Given his stated ambition to win the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or, Mbappe seems unlikely to join them for a while yet.

With Madrid president Florentino Perez needing to rebuild, this gives him another shot at Mbappe, especially since PSG won’t let him leave for free at the end of next season.

Although Madrid would have to pay huge wages, the fact PSG doesn’t want to lose him for nothing may lower the transfer fee.

Madrid have also freed up cash with Benzema off the wage bill along with fellow high earners Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, who are also leaving. Asensio has also been linked with a move to PSG, which could factor into the bargaining.

An issue that could potentially hinder a bid might be the fact Madrid are already preparing to spend &euro;130 million ($139 million) to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from German club Borussia Dortmund.

The clubs have reached an agreement on the transfer, though contract details still have to be “coordinated and completed,” Dortmund said last week.

It seems unlikely that transfer won’t go through, so can Madrid afford to also buy Mbappe?

Here’s a look at where else Mbappe could go.

NEWCASTLE

If anyone can easily afford Mbappe, it’s the club with the richest owners in soccer.

Newcastle have yet to really make a signature transfer to headline their new era under Saudi ownership — so how about signing the the 2022 World Cup’s top scorer?

Whether Mbappe would want to join Newcastle is another thing entirely.

Newcastle will play in the Champions League after a fourth-place finish but may not have enough top-quality players to tempt Mbappe.

MANCHESTER UNITED

United are the other team who probably have the wealth to afford Mbappe, and the status.

It is historically considered the biggest club in England along with Liverpool.

However, it’s an awkward time for United to be putting together such an expensive transfer, given the club is up for sale and its owners — the Glazer family — are weighing up bids from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe. The Glazers might not even sell at all, and instead take up other funding options.

The prospect of United’s rival, Manchester City, being interested is unlikely considering the English and European champions already have a superstar striker in Erling Haaland.

STAY AT PSG?

If Mbappe changes his mind, then he has until July 31 to sign the one-year extension — or negotiate a longer deal.

But it looks like he’s done all he can with the club, where he is the all-time leading scorer with 212 goals.

Although PSG won the French title as expected, they finished only one point ahead of Lens and were eliminated early again from the Champions League, and from the French Cup.

PSG’s form slumped after the World Cup, with a total of 10 defeats in 28 games overall in 2023.

Mbappe’s frustration was all too apparent toward the end of a disappointing campaign.

Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last

Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last

Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last
  • "I have said several times before that I don't think so that that (2022) was my last World Cup," Messi said
  • "I will see how things go but in theory I don't think I will be around for the next World Cup," he added
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP
BEIJING: Lionel Messi on Tuesday confirmed he “doesn’t think” he will play at another World Cup in an interview with Chinese media, after the 35-year-old led Argentina to victory at last year’s tournament in Qatar.
“I have said several times before that I don’t think so that that (2022) was my last World Cup,” he said when asked by China’s Titan Sports in a video interview if he might feature at the 2026 tournament in North America.
“I will see how things go but in theory I don’t think I will be around for the next World Cup,” he added in Spanish in the video published on the app Kuaishou.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently in Beijing where Argentina will play a friendly against Australia on Thursday.
His comments come after he said earlier this year to Argentinian newspaper Ole that it would be “very difficult” to play at another World Cup.
He will turn 39 during the next tournament.
Messi last week announced he would join MLS side Inter Miami after his two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end.
Argentina will play Thursday’s friendly against Australia at the 68,000-capacity Workers’ Stadium in Beijing.
The match is a repeat of the last-16 tie between the teams at the World Cup in Doha, which Argentina won 2-1.
With Chinese fans desperate to see the former Barcelona star in action, tickets have been rapidly snapped up despite being sold at prices rising to 4,800 Yuan ($671).

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club
  • Bid to enhance the company’s role in vital economic sectors, achieve the objectives of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program
  • Announcement comes as the Kingdom steps up efforts to expand in key sectors such as sport
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia’s top football clubs, signed a partnership on Tuesday with Sanabil Investments, a company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund.
As a result of the deal, Sanabil Investments’ logo will be on the sleeve of Al-Hilal first team’s football shirts for the next three seasons of the Saudi Pro League, a media statement said.
Abdullah Abduljabbar, CEO at Sanabil Investments, and Abdullah Al-Jarbou, Al-Hilal’s CEO, signed the agreement in the presence of board members and executives from both parties.
Al-Jarbou said: “This is an important partnership with Sanabil Investment, and we strongly believe that all parties will benefit tremendously from it, including our passionate supporters, partners and the investment community as a whole.”
Abduljabbar said Sanabil Investments was pleased to sign the partnership agreement “in line with our commitment to develop a diversified national economy and build a vibrant community, through partnership of sports and entertainment events, empowering youth and enhancing the efforts undertaken to achieve the Quality of Life goals under Vision 2030.”
The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia steps up its efforts to expand investment in key sectors such as sport. The aim is to enhance contributions to the Saudi economy in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030.
Abduljabbar added: “This partnership also embodies Sanabil Investments’ strong belief in the importance of promoting sports club sustainability initiatives and supporting the national sports strategy, which aims to develop the club economically and improve their financial position, enabling them to make outstanding achievements and participate in local and international sporting competitions.”

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform
  • Collaboration will allow SAFF to generate reports on player statistics, performances, particularly at grass roots
  • The platform will allow the federation and its technical division to generate reports on player statistics and performances
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced a partnership with the CIES Football Observatory to launch a SAFF-based online research platform for the men’s professional game.
The collaboration agreement will allow CIES Football Observatory to create and develop a platform that will include competitions’ data on demographics, and technical and physical performance covering players, clubs, leagues, and national teams.
The platform will allow the federation and its technical division to generate reports on player statistics and performances, and provide decisions on development for Saudi footballers, particularly at grass roots.
Since the SAFF’s launch of its long-term strategy in 2021, technology has been one of the pillars of its development, and the federation will look to devote more time and resources to improve its technological capabilities.
The CIES Football Observatory is a research group within the International Center for Sports Studies, an independent study center located in Neuchatel, Switzerland.
It specializes in the statistical analysis of football, with the aim of advancing the frontiers of knowledge for the sustainable development of the game around the world.

Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse

Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse

Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse
  • Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales and his Brazilian counterpart Ednaldo Rodrigues revealed their plans for the game at Madrid's stadium
  • "I want to announce that the match against racism between Spain and Brazil will be at the Santiago Bernabeu," Rubiales told a news conference
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

MADRID: The Spanish and Brazilian football federations presented their plan on Tuesday for a friendly match at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2024 to combat racism, after global outrage at the abuse of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.
The Brazil winger, 22, suffered racial abuse by Valencia supporters in May, provoking worldwide outrage after he squared off with fans in one stand.
Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales and his Brazilian counterpart Ednaldo Rodrigues revealed their plans for the game at Madrid’s stadium, alongside Spain internationals Ansu Fati and Rodrigo Moreno.
“I want to announce that the match against racism between Spain and Brazil will be at the Santiago Bernabeu,” Rubiales told a news conference.
“It’s the ideal stage for an encounter between two of the best teams in the world.”
Rubiales also said the match taking place in March depended on Spain qualifying directly for Euro 2024, as those dates would be potentially needed for play-offs if not.
“(The game is) a way of saying ‘enough’,” said Rodrigues.
“It protects joy in our football, (and shows) this intolerance and attitude are unacceptable.”
Vinicius issued a strongly-worded statement after he was abused, saying: “Today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.”
Leeds forward Rodrigo, born in Brazil, was happy about the arrangements for the match, given the slogan “The Same Skin.”
“I think it’s a great initiative on the part of both federations,” said Rodrigo.
“It’s very important to use the power of football to denounce and fight against discrimination.”
Earlier in June legislators in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro approved a law on Tuesday to curtail football matches affected by racist abuse, after a wave of disgust over the treatment of Vinicius, a native of the state.
Supporters found guilty of abusing Vinicius were issued stadium bans and fines by Spanish authorities last week.

Turkiye turns to quest for hosting football Euros after Champions League final

Turkiye turns to quest for hosting football Euros after Champions League final
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

Turkiye turns to quest for hosting football Euros after Champions League final

Turkiye turns to quest for hosting football Euros after Champions League final
  • Erdoğan sat next to UEFA leader Aleksander Čeferin and mixed with the voters who will choose the hosts in October
  • Turkiye is up against a joint bid from Britain and Ireland to host Euro 2028
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

GENEVA: Turkiye’s quest to host the men’s European Championship is among the great unfulfilled goals in world soccer.
Having newly re-elected state President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sit next to UEFA leader Aleksander Čeferin at the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday should only help before Turkiye’s next two tournament bids are put to votes on Oct. 10.
Turkiye is up against the joint UK-Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 and is in a Euro 2032 duel with Italy. The 2032 edition is the likely target with a widespread belief 2028 is going to the British and Irish who switched from trying to be UEFA’s preferred candidate in the 2030 World Cup race.
Voters for hosting the 24-team Euros tournaments will be members of the 20-strong UEFA executive committee who also sat with Erdoğan in the VIP section to see Manchester City beat Inter Milan on Saturday.
“We absolutely would like to win the bid because we see that our country is always capable of organizing such big-scale events successfully,” Turkiye Football Federation president Mehmet Büyükekşi told The Associated Press in Istanbul ahead of the final. That was before fans complained on social media about logistical problems getting to and from Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
Turkiye has tried to persuade UEFA of its hosting potential for so long that Erdoğan was not yet in national office when in 2002 the first candidacy failed. That was a joint bid with Greece for Euro 2008.
After 20 years of Erdoğan as Turkish prime minister then president since 2014, including several photo opportunities of him kicking a football, the construction project he has overseen would be key to any vote win at UEFA’s Swiss headquarters.
“We believe that Turkiye’s 85 million population, the stadiums built over the last years and the investments on infrastructure are essential,” Büyükekşi said in translated comments.
Istanbul Airport opened in 2018 and is ranked top-10 globally on some metrics. Air travel would be needed for teams and fans when one host city, Trabzon, is more than 1,000 kilometers east of Istanbul.
The Atatürk Olympic Stadium that was renovated in recent years to hold close to 72,000 spectators is set for further upgrades. The homes of storied Istanbul clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also in the bid plan of 10 mostly state-owned stadiums.
Turkiye’s rival bids have some stadiums “almost 50 years old or even 100. We already have them in a brand-new style,” Büyükekşi said. “A European Championship in Turkiye can add great value to us, and we can contribute to European football.”
Turkiye’s place in Europe was a factor in the campaign that led to its tightest and most frustrating loss from UEFA — the 7-6 vote won by France to host Euro 2016. Italy had been eliminated in an earlier round.
Both state presidents in 2010 came to that vote in Geneva, Abdullah Gül and Nicolas Sarkozy, who while in office strongly opposed the idea of Turkish applying to join the European Union. Before the voting ceremony, Sarkozy was personally introduced to voters by UEFA’s then-leader, France football great Michel Platini.
“We lost the Euro 2016 bid by just one vote,” said Büyükekşi, who was elected to lead the TFF last year. “That was kind of upsetting for us, but as we came so close to getting it we want to keep on trying.”
Turkiye seemed sure to get Euro 2020 with public support from Platini, who met with Erdoğan in 2012. The insistence from Turkiye also to pursue at the same time a 2020 Olympics bid, which ultimately failed, pushed UEFA to opt for a multi-nation tournament hosted across Europe.
Turkiye then turned down staging the Euro 2020 semifinals and final, which England took instead for a tournament first postponed then held during a pandemic with restricted crowds.
When Turkiye tried for Euro 2024, Germany’s bid was just too strong on football and financial grounds for UEFA to refuse. The vote five years ago was 12-4.
This run of losses, near-misses and sports politics missteps came after Turkiye reached semifinals at Euro 2008 and the 2002 World Cup. As a football nation, it feels hosting a major tournament is due.
“We have reached a certain level but for some time we have not gone beyond that,” Hamit Altıntop, a midfielder in the 2008 team now working for the federation, told the AP.
The former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid player suggested hosting will help a next generation of players to “increase their belief, faith and self-confidence.”
“We know how passionate they are about football,” Altıntop said of Turkiye’s players and fans, “and they deserve it.”

