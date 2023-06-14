You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
1 / 4
Action from Saudi women’s national team’s friendly against Andorra. (Twitter:@saff_wfd )
Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
2 / 4
Action from Saudi women’s national team’s friendly against Andorra. (Twitter:@saff_wfd )
Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
3 / 4
Action from Saudi women’s national team’s friendly against Andorra. (Twitter:@saff_wfd )
Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
4 / 4
Action from Saudi women’s national team’s friendly against Andorra. (Twitter:@saff_wfd )
Short Url

https://arab.news/wswpj

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
  • The Green Falcons’ only goal came from Noura Ibrahim
  • The two teams will meet again on Saturday, before the Saudi squad ends Spanish training camp on Sunday
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi women’s national football team on Tuesday night lost 3-1 to Andorra at the Municipal de Peralada stadium, in its first friendly match of training camp taking place in the Spanish city of Girona.

In Saudi’s first-ever international friendly against European opposition, Andorra took a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes, before Noura Ibrahim cut the deficit in half with a fine chipped effort for the Green Falcons.

 

 

Andorra regained their two-goal advantage in stoppage time of the first half.

Saudi Arabia’s Finnish coach, Rosa Labi Seppala, gave 16 players from her squad a run-out, having started the match with the following players: Sara Khalid in goal; Dalal Abdullatif, Tala Al-Ghamdi, Raghad Mukhayzin and Bayan Sadagah in defense; Juri Tariq, Sara Hamad and Lana Abdulrazak in midfield; and Amira Abu Al-Samh, Noura Ibrahim, Juri Tariq, Al-Bandary Mubarak.

The second half saw the introduction of Al-Bandary Al-Hawsawi, Shorouk Al-Hawsawi, Houria Al-Shamrani, Moudi Abdel-Mohsen, and Fatima Mansour for Tariq, Abdullatif, Mukhayzin, Mubarak and Ibrahim, but there would be no change in the scoreline.

The two teams will meet in a second friendly on Saturday before the Saudi squad concludes its training camp on Sunday.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia women football

Related

Women’s football tournament in Saudi Arabia motivates Pakistani player to strive for more
Sport
Women’s football tournament in Saudi Arabia motivates Pakistani player to strive for more
Saudi women’s football reaping benefits of game’s boom in the Kingdom
Football
Saudi women’s football reaping benefits of game’s boom in the Kingdom

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club
  • Bid to enhance the company’s role in vital economic sectors, achieve the objectives of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program
  • Announcement comes as the Kingdom steps up efforts to expand in key sectors such as sport
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia’s top football clubs, signed a partnership on Tuesday with Sanabil Investments, a company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund.
As a result of the deal, Sanabil Investments’ logo will be on the sleeve of Al-Hilal first team’s football shirts for the next three seasons of the Saudi Pro League, a media statement said.
Abdullah Abduljabbar, CEO at Sanabil Investments, and Abdullah Al-Jarbou, Al-Hilal’s CEO, signed the agreement in the presence of board members and executives from both parties.
Al-Jarbou said: “This is an important partnership with Sanabil Investment, and we strongly believe that all parties will benefit tremendously from it, including our passionate supporters, partners and the investment community as a whole.”
Abduljabbar said Sanabil Investments was pleased to sign the partnership agreement “in line with our commitment to develop a diversified national economy and build a vibrant community, through partnership of sports and entertainment events, empowering youth and enhancing the efforts undertaken to achieve the Quality of Life goals under Vision 2030.”
The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia steps up its efforts to expand investment in key sectors such as sport. The aim is to enhance contributions to the Saudi economy in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030.
Abduljabbar added: “This partnership also embodies Sanabil Investments’ strong belief in the importance of promoting sports club sustainability initiatives and supporting the national sports strategy, which aims to develop the club economically and improve their financial position, enabling them to make outstanding achievements and participate in local and international sporting competitions.”

Topics: Al-Hilal Saudi Club Sanabil Investment Saudi Pro League Abdullah Al-Jarbou

Related

Al-Hilal partners with esports company Savvy Games Group
E-sport
Al-Hilal partners with esports company Savvy Games Group
Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end
Football
Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform
  • Collaboration will allow SAFF to generate reports on player statistics, performances, particularly at grass roots
  • The platform will allow the federation and its technical division to generate reports on player statistics and performances
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced a partnership with the CIES Football Observatory to launch a SAFF-based online research platform for the men’s professional game.
The collaboration agreement will allow CIES Football Observatory to create and develop a platform that will include competitions’ data on demographics, and technical and physical performance covering players, clubs, leagues, and national teams.
The platform will allow the federation and its technical division to generate reports on player statistics and performances, and provide decisions on development for Saudi footballers, particularly at grass roots.
Since the SAFF’s launch of its long-term strategy in 2021, technology has been one of the pillars of its development, and the federation will look to devote more time and resources to improve its technological capabilities.
The CIES Football Observatory is a research group within the International Center for Sports Studies, an independent study center located in Neuchatel, Switzerland.
It specializes in the statistical analysis of football, with the aim of advancing the frontiers of knowledge for the sustainable development of the game around the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) CIES Football Observatory

Related

SAFF Integrity mobile app established to combat corruption in football
Sport
SAFF Integrity mobile app established to combat corruption in football
CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development
Sport
CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development

Jeddah to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final

Jeddah to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final
Updated 13 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final

Jeddah to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final
  • Season features 17 events around the globe before the December finale in the Kingdom
Updated 13 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Jeddah is set to host the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final 2023 on Dec. 8 and 9, according to basketball’s global governing body.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2023 event in Vienna, Austria, in the presence of the organization’s President Hamane Niang and Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Arabia Basketball Federation.

The 12th edition of the World Tour final will be held in cooperation with the SBF, as the federation drives the development of this format of basketball at home and throughout the Middle East.

The 2023 World Tour features 17 tournaments and one final, held around the world this year. Following the qualifiers, 14 teams will remain in the competition three months before the final.

“We are very pleased to host the 3x3 World Tour Final for the third time since 2020, and we will work hard to make it another successful event,” said Tashkandi.

Niang said: “We could not be happier to be returning to Jeddah for the hosting of the prestigious FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final in 2023.”

“We are excited by the opportunities that will come from bringing the most thrilling urban team sport back to Saudi Arabia and inspiring the next generation of 3x3 stars in the region,” he added.

Two World Tour events have already taken place, the opener in Utsunomiya on April 29 and 30, and in Manila on May 20 and 21. The remaining events this season are as follows:

Marseille: June 30 - July 1

Macau: July 8-9

Edmonton: July 28-29

Prague: Aug. 5-6

Lausanne: Aug. 18-19

Debrecen: Aug. 26-27

Constanta: Sept. 9-10

Cebu: Sept. 23-24

Amsterdam: Oct. 6-7

Shanghai: Oct. 14-15

Chengdu: Oct. 21-22

Abu Dhabi: Oct. 27-28

Wuxi: Nov. 4-5

Manama presented by Bahrain Tourism & GFH: Nov. 16-17

Hong Kong: Nov. 25-26

World Tour Final Jeddah: Dec. 8-9

Related

Jeddah to host Saudi Arabia’s first-ever E1 race on Red Sea in early 2024
Sport
Jeddah to host Saudi Arabia’s first-ever E1 race on Red Sea in early 2024
Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom
Saudi Sport
Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom

Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom

Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom

Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom
  • The entertainment company said the partnership reflects its aspirations to be an enabler of the next generation of Saudi sporting talent
  • Al-Hilal CEO Abdullah Al-Jarbou said the partnership illustrates how the sports and entertainment sectors are increasingly intertwined
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading football clubs, and Saudi Entertainment Ventures, also known as SEVEN, on Monday signed a three-year official partnership agreement.
They said the deal includes mutual commercial and marketing rights designed to benefit guests at SEVEN’s entertainment destinations in the Kingdom and Al-Hilal fans, beginning from the start of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League season in August.
SEVEN, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, said the partnership aligns with its aspirations to be an enabler of the next generation of Saudi sporting talent through the services at its venues. Individuals interested in pursuing a career in sport will be able to hone their skills by participating in the numerous activities on offer at SEVEN’s destinations, it added, including skiing, climbing, surfing, bowling, golfing, indoor sky-diving and e-karting.
Abdullah Al-Jarbou, the CEO of Al-Hilal, said the partnership agreement illustrates the ways in which the sports and entertainment sectors are increasingly intertwined in the Kingdom, in keeping with the aims of the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda.
“It enables both parties to fulfill their goals to enhance the quality of life for the people of Saudi Arabia,” he added.
Abdullah Al-Dawood, SEVEN’s chairperson, said: “We are redefining the entertainment landscape of the Kingdom with an unrivaled offering of entertainment, which includes education, sports, adventure, events and more. We are committed in supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the quality of life among all residents.
“This agreement with Al-Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading football clubs, with a long legacy of championing talent, will support SEVEN’s ambition to unlock sporting talent and reach a wider audience across the Kingdom.”
Over the past six decades, Al-Hilal has won 66 official titles and built a legion of fans in the Kingdom, across the wider Arab world, in Asia and further afield. The club’s achievements include a record 18 Pro League titles, winning the Saudi Founder’s Cup in 2000, qualifying three times for the FIFA Club World Cup, and winning a record eight Asian Football Confederation trophies, including four AFC Champions League titles.
 

Topics: Al Hilal Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) Abdullah Al-Jarbou Sporting

Related

AlUla Camel Cup to celebrate animal intrinsic to cultural, sporting fabric of Arabia
Saudi Sport
AlUla Camel Cup to celebrate animal intrinsic to cultural, sporting fabric of Arabia
Saudi singers bring curtain down on one of Kingdom’s largest sporting events
Saudi Arabia
Saudi singers bring curtain down on one of Kingdom’s largest sporting events

Saudi yoga team focus on more success after bagging medals at first international competition

Saudi yoga team focus on more success after bagging medals at first international competition
Updated 12 June 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi yoga team focus on more success after bagging medals at first international competition

Saudi yoga team focus on more success after bagging medals at first international competition
  • Samaher Al-Malki claims gold in triumph in Nepal
  • Government support is key to national team success, president of committee says
Updated 12 June 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

KATHMANDU: Saudi Arabia’s national yoga team are focusing on more success following the Kingdom’s five medals at their first international competition, the side’s president told Arab News on Monday.
Saudi Arabia was the only Gulf country participating in the Mt. Everest International Yoga Championship held in Kathmandu last week, competing against South Asian countries more traditionally associated with the practice.
Team member Samaher Al-Malki claimed gold at the tournament, in the 26-35 age group, as India dominated the contest with 11 wins in 12 categories.
Nouf Al-Marwaai, president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, told Arab News: “We impressed in the company of teams like India, Nepal, and Bangladesh where the players have practiced yoga since childhood.
“So we are really proud and we’re looking for more success.”
Saudi team members Badr Al-Ghamdi, Ahmed Shilati and Sarah Al-Amoudi claimed a silver medal, while Joud Abed bagged a bronze.
Al-Maarwai, who has been preparing the team for international competition since 2021, said government support was key to any future success.
She said: “We have great support from the Ministry of sport, and the Olympic Committee in Saudi Arabia. When I say support, I mean everything from financial, logistics, and a lot of things.
“We worked hard for the tournament. The government gave us support with three great trainers and we had an entire team with them to support them. We also had a training camp for eight days before the championship.
“We came prepared, even though we did not expect this and we are very proud of the achievement.”
Pushkar Raj Pant, a yoga teacher in Nepal, said that many South Asian countries were struggling due to a lack of support.
Pant told Arab News: “Not just in Nepal but in South Asian countries, these asanas (meditation poses) are engraved in our culture and tradition.
“Teams from this region are bound to dominate, but the lack of support from authorities has been a problem for us.
“It was a great achievement for the Saudi team. They beat countries like Nepal and India, who have been established in the practice of yoga for decades.
“Saudi has made a good start. Now, with better training and qualified manpower over a longer period, they can do even better.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Yoga Committee Nouf Al-Marwaai

Related

Saudi woman to become 1st female referee at Mt. Everest International Yoga Championship
Saudi Sport
Saudi woman to become 1st female referee at Mt. Everest International Yoga Championship
Saudi Yoga limber up for first-ever international championship
Sport
Saudi Yoga limber up for first-ever international championship

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 
Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 
Albert Pujols named official global ambassador for Baseball United
Albert Pujols named official global ambassador for Baseball United
As conditions for Syrians worsen, aid organizations struggle to catch the world’s attention again
As conditions for Syrians worsen, aid organizations struggle to catch the world’s attention again
Wedding turned tragedy: More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident
Wedding turned tragedy: More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.