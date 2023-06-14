Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition

The Saudi women’s national football team on Tuesday night lost 3-1 to Andorra at the Municipal de Peralada stadium, in its first friendly match of training camp taking place in the Spanish city of Girona.

In Saudi’s first-ever international friendly against European opposition, Andorra took a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes, before Noura Ibrahim cut the deficit in half with a fine chipped effort for the Green Falcons.

هدف نورة إبراهيم في مواجهة اليوم#السعودية_أندورا pic.twitter.com/FDCqwSo8sD — إدارة الكرة النسائية - SAFF (@saff_wfd) June 13, 2023

Andorra regained their two-goal advantage in stoppage time of the first half.

Saudi Arabia’s Finnish coach, Rosa Labi Seppala, gave 16 players from her squad a run-out, having started the match with the following players: Sara Khalid in goal; Dalal Abdullatif, Tala Al-Ghamdi, Raghad Mukhayzin and Bayan Sadagah in defense; Juri Tariq, Sara Hamad and Lana Abdulrazak in midfield; and Amira Abu Al-Samh, Noura Ibrahim, Juri Tariq, Al-Bandary Mubarak.

The second half saw the introduction of Al-Bandary Al-Hawsawi, Shorouk Al-Hawsawi, Houria Al-Shamrani, Moudi Abdel-Mohsen, and Fatima Mansour for Tariq, Abdullatif, Mukhayzin, Mubarak and Ibrahim, but there would be no change in the scoreline.

The two teams will meet in a second friendly on Saturday before the Saudi squad concludes its training camp on Sunday.