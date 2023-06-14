You are here

Usyk signing could lead to Fury fight in Kingdom, says director of boxing at Skill Challenge Entertainment

Usyk signing could lead to Fury fight in Kingdom, says director of boxing at Skill Challenge Entertainment
Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after winning the heavyweight boxing rematch for the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF titles against Anthony Joshua at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah on Aug. 20, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Cormac O'Donnell

Usyk signing could lead to Fury fight in Kingdom, says director of boxing at Skill Challenge Entertainment

Usyk signing could lead to Fury fight in Kingdom, says director of boxing at Skill Challenge Entertainment
  • Amer Abdallah reveals thoughts on new local and international additions to the organization as well as future world title fights potentially coming to Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 sec ago
Cormac O’Donnell

Amer Abdallah, director of boxing of Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz’s Skill Challenge Entertainment, talks to Arab News about the landmark signing of Oleksandr Usyk — and other additions — to the organization, potential world title fights in Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom’s successful ventures into a diverse range of sports globally.

Oleksandr Usyk has signed to Skill Challenge Entertainment’s growing stable of local and international fighters. What made this good fit for you?

Oleksandr Usyk doesn’t need any introduction. He is the heavyweight champion of the world and the former undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world. He’s one of the elite fighters in boxing today and arguably the elite heavyweight in boxing today.

We’ve signed three fighters based on the different levels of their careers.

We started with our first signee, Ziyad Al-Maayouf; he’s Saudi Arabian.

Prince Khalid wanted to ensure that a Saudi Arabian was signed to the banner first. Ziyad is currently 3-0 and he’s new in his career.

Then we went to Badou Jack, a three-division world champion — among the best fighters in the world. A future hall-of-famer who doesn’t shy away from anybody. A great individual — humanitarian, philanthropist etc.

The third signing, which is an elite-level guy, you can put on your current pound-for-pound list, is Oleksandr Usyk.

For us strategically, it was filling each of those buckets; the prospects, the established guys and the elite.

And then Usyk, you know, he’s very versatile and very dynamic, he can fight at heavyweight, he can fight at cruiserweight, and maybe things are more appealing for him, you know, to do other weight classes.

The most important thing for Usyk right now is that he’s got to defend the WBA title in Poland against Daniel DuBois. And then, God willing, he is victorious and we can bring Tyson Fury to the Kingdom. I think Tyson would love the fight and I think he wants to do the undisputed fight.

Speaking of Tyson Fury — the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship is the biggest fight in boxing right now. What will Skill Challenge Entertainment do to get this fight done?

I think that the relationship that we have with Queensbury Promotions, that Prince Khalid has had four years with Frank Warren and his son, George (is great).

Tyson Fury came to the Kingdom for the Jake Paul fight.

His brother Tommy fought and there was a great mutual respect between the two.

Of course, John Fury, his father, is a lovely person. Absolutely, lovely person. I know a lot of people don’t say that, but he genuinely is. He knows how to sell a fight and promotion.

I would say that he is a man of integrity. Sitting down with him, he’s a man of respect and I had genuine admiration because he was a wild card. I didn’t know what he’d be like, but when he sat there with Prince Khalid I genuinely felt that this is a good man. He wants his sons to be paid and compensated well and to be safe. He has no problem getting animated and I love it. I think it’s great for the sport. I know he’s genuinely a good man and I felt very comfortable with him.

Tyson is a breed of that and I think that he does want the fight. He said that he wants to fight and I think it’s just a matter of having the right people going like sitting at the table, making the offer saying, “This is what the offer is — let’s  eliminate all the barriers. But I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of barriers, everybody wants to this fight to happen. I just don’t see anybody that would not want this fight to happen.

As long as the communication is clear; that deal will be right, the figures will be right, the date will be right. It’s just a matter of aligning everybody and making sure everybody is satisfied, and I think that’ll happen.

Eddie Hearn has claimed that an offer without a contract has been made for Anthony Joshua to fight Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia. What do you know about it?

There’s interest in Joshua fighting Wilder — but there has not been a formal offer that I know of that has been made.

But there is interest. Eddie was in the Kingdom a few weeks back. Him and Prince Khalid have a long-time relationship and a long-time mutual respect for one another, and they’ve done business several times together. So it’s not far-fetched that a formal offer will be on the table. Until an offer does come from Skill Challenge stating that an offer was made, then nothing’s official.

There’s interest there. Absolutely. Eddie knows that, AJ knows that. Of course, all of Wilder’s team know that. So until that happens, I can’t publicly come forward and say, an offer has been made.

Is there possibility of having both fights held in Saudi Arabia at the same time?

It’ll be unprecedented in terms of how we do this thing. With Prince Khalid, when he told me about it, I told him, I said, your highness, that’s nuts. That’s absolutely ludicrous what you’re thinking and he goes — “No, I want it done on the same night.”

Those talks were happening behind closed doors and, you know, eventually they leave. And I was questioned about it because, you know, several sources were talking about it. So, I addressed it.

But look, nothing is confirmed. Remember, boxing is a six-month sport. December, is a long way away. A lot can happen, a lot. Fury’s got a fight (in September — confirmed by Frank Warren), Wilder may want to fight and Usyk definitely has a fight (in August versus Daniel Dubois in Poland.)

These guys have got to get to December healthy; with their current market value, with their current records, with their current titles — for those that have the titles — in order for the significance of the fights to be the spectacle that we imagine it would be.

You can look at look how the reaction is so far. Everybody is over the moon over how amazing this fight would be. There’s interest, yes, but along the way these guys have mandatories. They have to stay active. They can’t gain any rust along the way. 

How has Saudi Arabia managed to successfully venture into many diverse sports globally?

I appreciate a question like that. Typically, somebody will have condescending or negative remarks. When you have such a movement, the simple answer is the vision, it’s the Vision 2030 of his highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has this revolutionary idea of what he’d like the Kingdom to be, with infrastructure from a business, commercial, industry to sporting entertainment.

He has no problem going forward and making those things happen for us. Luckily boxing is one of those sports that his highness is interested in. They’re allocating the revenue, the resources to be able to make that happen.

The focal point starts coming on in the Kingdom and it’s all in part of the Vision 2030.

And with Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz, he’s taking the helm with Skill Challenge, backed by the Ministry of Sport behind him; it’s unstoppable. I mean it’s just a force to be reckoned with.

It was Muhammed Ali who said — “if your dreams don’t scare you. They’re not big enough.”

These are massive dreams. I’m a boxing fan, so sometimes I have to check myself. Sometimes, I’m like — “Oh my God, this is going to be sick, this is going to be awesome; we’ve got all these huge fights.”

I’m blessed to be in this position and my genuine gratitude is to the Kingdom, to of course, his highness Prince Mohammed, for this amazing vision that he has for the country and Prince Khalid bin Abdelaziz and the Ministry of Sport for giving me the opportunity.

Topics: boxing Oleksandr Usyk Saudi Arabia

Oleksandr Usyk joins Prince Khalid's SCEE, sparks undisputed heavyweight title hopes
Sport
Oleksandr Usyk joins Prince Khalid’s SCEE, sparks undisputed heavyweight title hopes
Usyk accepts Fury's terms for fight to be undisputed champ
Sport
Usyk accepts Fury’s terms for fight to be undisputed champ

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
  • The Green Falcons’ only goal came from Noura Ibrahim
  • The two teams will meet again on Saturday, before the Saudi squad ends Spanish training camp on Sunday
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi women’s national football team on Tuesday night lost 3-1 to Andorra at the Municipal de Peralada stadium, in its first friendly match of training camp taking place in the Spanish city of Girona.

In Saudi’s first-ever international friendly against European opposition, Andorra took a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes, before Noura Ibrahim cut the deficit in half with a fine chipped effort for the Green Falcons.

 

 

Andorra regained their two-goal advantage in stoppage time of the first half.

Saudi Arabia’s Finnish coach, Rosa Labi Seppala, gave 16 players from her squad a run-out, having started the match with the following players: Sara Khalid in goal; Dalal Abdullatif, Tala Al-Ghamdi, Raghad Mukhayzin and Bayan Sadagah in defense; Juri Tariq, Sara Hamad and Lana Abdulrazak in midfield; and Amira Abu Al-Samh, Noura Ibrahim, Juri Tariq, Al-Bandary Mubarak.

The second half saw the introduction of Al-Bandary Al-Hawsawi, Shorouk Al-Hawsawi, Houria Al-Shamrani, Moudi Abdel-Mohsen, and Fatima Mansour for Tariq, Abdullatif, Mukhayzin, Mubarak and Ibrahim, but there would be no change in the scoreline.

The two teams will meet in a second friendly on Saturday before the Saudi squad concludes its training camp on Sunday.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia women football

Women's football tournament in Saudi Arabia motivates Pakistani player to strive for more
Sport
Women’s football tournament in Saudi Arabia motivates Pakistani player to strive for more
Saudi women's football reaping benefits of game's boom in the Kingdom
Football
Saudi women’s football reaping benefits of game’s boom in the Kingdom

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal football club

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club
  • Bid to enhance the company’s role in vital economic sectors, achieve the objectives of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program
  • Announcement comes as the Kingdom steps up efforts to expand in key sectors such as sport
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia’s top football clubs, signed a partnership on Tuesday with Sanabil Investments, a company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund.
As a result of the deal, Sanabil Investments’ logo will be on the sleeve of Al-Hilal first team’s football shirts for the next three seasons of the Saudi Pro League, a media statement said.
Abdullah Abduljabbar, CEO at Sanabil Investments, and Abdullah Al-Jarbou, Al-Hilal’s CEO, signed the agreement in the presence of board members and executives from both parties.
Al-Jarbou said: “This is an important partnership with Sanabil Investment, and we strongly believe that all parties will benefit tremendously from it, including our passionate supporters, partners and the investment community as a whole.”
Abduljabbar said Sanabil Investments was pleased to sign the partnership agreement “in line with our commitment to develop a diversified national economy and build a vibrant community, through partnership of sports and entertainment events, empowering youth and enhancing the efforts undertaken to achieve the Quality of Life goals under Vision 2030.”
The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia steps up its efforts to expand investment in key sectors such as sport. The aim is to enhance contributions to the Saudi economy in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030.
Abduljabbar added: “This partnership also embodies Sanabil Investments’ strong belief in the importance of promoting sports club sustainability initiatives and supporting the national sports strategy, which aims to develop the club economically and improve their financial position, enabling them to make outstanding achievements and participate in local and international sporting competitions.”

Topics: Al-Hilal Saudi Club Sanabil Investment Saudi Pro League Abdullah Al-Jarbou

Al-Hilal partners with esports company Savvy Games Group
E-sport
Al-Hilal partners with esports company Savvy Games Group
Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end
Football
Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform
  • Collaboration will allow SAFF to generate reports on player statistics, performances, particularly at grass roots
  • The platform will allow the federation and its technical division to generate reports on player statistics and performances
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced a partnership with the CIES Football Observatory to launch a SAFF-based online research platform for the men’s professional game.
The collaboration agreement will allow CIES Football Observatory to create and develop a platform that will include competitions’ data on demographics, and technical and physical performance covering players, clubs, leagues, and national teams.
The platform will allow the federation and its technical division to generate reports on player statistics and performances, and provide decisions on development for Saudi footballers, particularly at grass roots.
Since the SAFF’s launch of its long-term strategy in 2021, technology has been one of the pillars of its development, and the federation will look to devote more time and resources to improve its technological capabilities.
The CIES Football Observatory is a research group within the International Center for Sports Studies, an independent study center located in Neuchatel, Switzerland.
It specializes in the statistical analysis of football, with the aim of advancing the frontiers of knowledge for the sustainable development of the game around the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) CIES Football Observatory

SAFF Integrity mobile app established to combat corruption in football
Sport
SAFF Integrity mobile app established to combat corruption in football
CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development
Sport
CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development

Jeddah to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final

Jeddah to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final
Updated 13 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final

Jeddah to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final
  • Season features 17 events around the globe before the December finale in the Kingdom
Updated 13 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Jeddah is set to host the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final 2023 on Dec. 8 and 9, according to basketball’s global governing body.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2023 event in Vienna, Austria, in the presence of the organization’s President Hamane Niang and Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Arabia Basketball Federation.

The 12th edition of the World Tour final will be held in cooperation with the SBF, as the federation drives the development of this format of basketball at home and throughout the Middle East.

The 2023 World Tour features 17 tournaments and one final, held around the world this year. Following the qualifiers, 14 teams will remain in the competition three months before the final.

“We are very pleased to host the 3x3 World Tour Final for the third time since 2020, and we will work hard to make it another successful event,” said Tashkandi.

Niang said: “We could not be happier to be returning to Jeddah for the hosting of the prestigious FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final in 2023.”

“We are excited by the opportunities that will come from bringing the most thrilling urban team sport back to Saudi Arabia and inspiring the next generation of 3x3 stars in the region,” he added.

Two World Tour events have already taken place, the opener in Utsunomiya on April 29 and 30, and in Manila on May 20 and 21. The remaining events this season are as follows:

Marseille: June 30 - July 1

Macau: July 8-9

Edmonton: July 28-29

Prague: Aug. 5-6

Lausanne: Aug. 18-19

Debrecen: Aug. 26-27

Constanta: Sept. 9-10

Cebu: Sept. 23-24

Amsterdam: Oct. 6-7

Shanghai: Oct. 14-15

Chengdu: Oct. 21-22

Abu Dhabi: Oct. 27-28

Wuxi: Nov. 4-5

Manama presented by Bahrain Tourism & GFH: Nov. 16-17

Hong Kong: Nov. 25-26

World Tour Final Jeddah: Dec. 8-9

Jeddah to host Saudi Arabia's first-ever E1 race on Red Sea in early 2024
Sport
Jeddah to host Saudi Arabia’s first-ever E1 race on Red Sea in early 2024
Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom
Saudi Sport
Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom

Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom

Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom

Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom
  • The entertainment company said the partnership reflects its aspirations to be an enabler of the next generation of Saudi sporting talent
  • Al-Hilal CEO Abdullah Al-Jarbou said the partnership illustrates how the sports and entertainment sectors are increasingly intertwined
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading football clubs, and Saudi Entertainment Ventures, also known as SEVEN, on Monday signed a three-year official partnership agreement.
They said the deal includes mutual commercial and marketing rights designed to benefit guests at SEVEN’s entertainment destinations in the Kingdom and Al-Hilal fans, beginning from the start of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League season in August.
SEVEN, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, said the partnership aligns with its aspirations to be an enabler of the next generation of Saudi sporting talent through the services at its venues. Individuals interested in pursuing a career in sport will be able to hone their skills by participating in the numerous activities on offer at SEVEN’s destinations, it added, including skiing, climbing, surfing, bowling, golfing, indoor sky-diving and e-karting.
Abdullah Al-Jarbou, the CEO of Al-Hilal, said the partnership agreement illustrates the ways in which the sports and entertainment sectors are increasingly intertwined in the Kingdom, in keeping with the aims of the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda.
“It enables both parties to fulfill their goals to enhance the quality of life for the people of Saudi Arabia,” he added.
Abdullah Al-Dawood, SEVEN’s chairperson, said: “We are redefining the entertainment landscape of the Kingdom with an unrivaled offering of entertainment, which includes education, sports, adventure, events and more. We are committed in supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the quality of life among all residents.
“This agreement with Al-Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading football clubs, with a long legacy of championing talent, will support SEVEN’s ambition to unlock sporting talent and reach a wider audience across the Kingdom.”
Over the past six decades, Al-Hilal has won 66 official titles and built a legion of fans in the Kingdom, across the wider Arab world, in Asia and further afield. The club’s achievements include a record 18 Pro League titles, winning the Saudi Founder’s Cup in 2000, qualifying three times for the FIFA Club World Cup, and winning a record eight Asian Football Confederation trophies, including four AFC Champions League titles.
 

Topics: Al Hilal Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) Abdullah Al-Jarbou Sporting

AlUla Camel Cup to celebrate animal intrinsic to cultural, sporting fabric of Arabia
Saudi Sport
AlUla Camel Cup to celebrate animal intrinsic to cultural, sporting fabric of Arabia
Saudi singers bring curtain down on one of Kingdom's largest sporting events
Saudi Arabia
Saudi singers bring curtain down on one of Kingdom’s largest sporting events

