You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine military says Daesh leader killed in country’s south

Philippine military says Daesh leader killed in country’s south

Philippine military says Daesh leader killed in country’s south
Above, soldiers aboard a military truck during maneuvers in Marawi on the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on May 23, 2019. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nskz8

Updated 22 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine military says Daesh leader killed in country’s south

Philippine military says Daesh leader killed in country’s south
  • Faharudin Hadji Benito Satar alias Abu Zacharia was chief of Dawlah Islamiyah
  • Another high-ranking member of the group killed in a follow-up pursuit operation
Updated 22 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine security forces announced on Wednesday they had killed the leader of Daesh in Southeast Asia during a raid on his hideout in the country’s south.

Faharudin Hadji Benito Satar, also known as Faharudin Pumbaya Pangalian or Abu Zacharia, was the chief of Dawlah Islamiyah, a militant group linked to bombings and other deadly attacks in the southern Philippines, which pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2015.

The Western Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which has jurisdiction over the southern Philippines, said he was killed during an operation in Marawi, the capital of Lanao del Sur province, in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Abu Zacharia, Amir of the Daulah Islamiyah-Philippines and Overall Amir of the Islamic State-East Asia was successfully neutralized after resisting arrest during a joint law enforcement operation conducted at his safe house in Barangay Bangon, Marawi City,” Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido said in a statement, referring to Daesh when naming it as an Islamic State organization.

“This is a significant breakthrough in our campaign against the Dawlah Islamiyah. We are certain that the death of Abu Zacharia will be the downfall of the IS-inspired group in our area of operation.”

Western Mindanao Command spokesperson Maj. Andrew Linao told reporters that in a follow-up pursuit operation in the same area, security forces also killed another high-ranking member of Abu Zacharia’s group.

“This time the target (was) their finance and logistics officer, Daulah Islamiyah sub-leader Joharie Sandap, aka Mursid,” he said. “Recovered from his possession were one M16, one Glock pistol and explosive ordnance.”

Also known as the Maute group, Dawlah Islamiyah was one of the organizations that along with another Daesh affiliate, the Abu Sayyaf Group, took control of the city of Marawi in 2017. After five months of fighting and widespread destruction, the Philippine army reclaimed the city, killing the main leadership of both groups.

But following the battle, attacks increased in the country, and Daesh became a major cause of concern. In 2018, the US Department of State designated Daesh-Philippines on its list of foreign terrorist organizations amid concerns that the group, which originated in the Middle East, was expanding its operations in Southeast Asia.

At the same time, the Philippine military stepped up a crackdown on all Daesh affiliates in the country.

In 2019, they killed Owayda Benito Marohombsar, or Abu Dar, in Tuburan near Marawi. Abu Dar headed Dawlah Islamiyah after the killing of Maute group leaders Omar and Abdullah Maute during the 2017 Marawi operation.

Another top Dawlah Islamiyah leader, Salahuddin Hassan, was killed in Talayan, Maguindanao province, in October 2021.

Topics: Philippines Daesh

Related

Special With Abu Sayyaf declining, is Daesh still a threat in the Philippines?
World
With Abu Sayyaf declining, is Daesh still a threat in the Philippines?
Philippine forces report killing Daesh ‘spokesperson’
World
Philippine forces report killing Daesh ‘spokesperson’

Teacher wounded in Bosnia school shooting, child arrested

Teacher wounded in Bosnia school shooting, child arrested
Updated 15 sec ago

Teacher wounded in Bosnia school shooting, child arrested

Teacher wounded in Bosnia school shooting, child arrested
Updated 15 sec ago
SARAJEVO: A child was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting a teacher at an elementary school in the northeastern Bosnian city of Lukavac, officials and the family of the victim said.
The incident comes a month after back-to-back shootings rocked neighboring Serbia, including a rampage at an elementary school in Belgrade where a 13-year-old gunned down 10 people — including nine fellow classmates.
“The child, who is not yet 14, is under police supervision in the premises of the Lukavac Police Department, while firearms and other discarded items are secured until the investigation begins,” the interior ministry of Tuzla canton said.
Officials described the suspect as a former student who had recently moved to another school.
“The child was transferred to another school from the start of the second semester as a result of a disciplinary measure,” Ahmed Omerovic, education minister for Tuzla, told reporters.
“Today was the end of classes in all schools in the territory of Tuzla canton,” he added.
The wounded victim is an English teacher and assistant principal at the school, said Ismet Osmanovic — who is the father of the victim — according to local broadcaster N1.
According to the hospital in the nearby city of Tuzla, the victim in the shooting had sustained “gunshot wounds to the neck.”
“The patient was intubated and he is being operated on,” the University Clinic Center of Tuzla said in a statement, according to local media.
“The operation is still ongoing. Doctors told me he was stable,” Osmanovic said.
The shootings in Serbia widely reverberated throughout the Balkans, with makeshift shrines and memorial services held in cities across the former Yugoslavia, including Bosnia.
During the war in Bosnia in the 1990s, an untold number of weapons were trafficked into the country due to an arms embargo.
Following the war’s end in 1995, officials repeatedly called for Bosnians to hand over their weapons during a years-long amnesty period, as security forces raided homes believed to harbor weapons.
Despite the efforts, a large number of guns are scattered throughout Bosnia.
According to the Small Arms Survey research group, approximately 31 out of every 100 citizens owns a gun in the Balkan nation.

Saudi Arabia to build shelters for Rohingya fire victims in Cox’s Bazar

Saudi Arabia to build shelters for Rohingya fire victims in Cox’s Bazar
Updated 4 min 30 sec ago

Saudi Arabia to build shelters for Rohingya fire victims in Cox’s Bazar

Saudi Arabia to build shelters for Rohingya fire victims in Cox’s Bazar
  • Around 12,000 Rohingya refugees lost their shelters in a massive fire in March
  • KSrelief has been consistently supporting Rohingya refugees for years
Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia is constructing hundreds of shelters for Rohingya refugees affected by a massive fire that gutted one of the cramped camps in Cox’s Bazar, the Kingdom’s envoy in Dhaka announced this week.

Around 12,000 people lost their shelters when the fire broke out in Balukhali camp in March. The camp is part of the world’s largest refugee settlement, hosting 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims who fled violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar.

“We will, inshallah, continue giving assistance and support to the Rohingya and the vulnerable communities here in Bangladesh,” Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Al-Duhailan told reporters on Tuesday.

Through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, the Kingdom has been supporting Rohingya refugees since the 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, which triggered their mass exodus to Bangladesh.

Al-Duhailan said Bangladesh is a priority for KSrelief, Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian arm, which runs over 44 projects worth about $600 million in the South Asian nation. Over $23 million has already been provided specifically for the Rohingya people, he added.

“This issue is one of the concerns … for Saudi Arabia — to repatriate, inshallah, the Rohingya minority to their homeland with dignity and security,” Al-Duhailan said.

Hundreds of shelters are being built in Cox’s Bazar and will be completed soon, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News.

“The reconstruction work of the 400 houses is underway with the assistance of a local non-governmental organization. The work is in its last stage now,” Rahman said.

“The Rohingya are now living mostly under tents inside the camp areas … It is a great help to ensure shelters for Rohingya affected by the fire.”

Saudi support for the Rohingya people was also welcomed by members of the community in Bangladesh.

“The Rohingya are happy with this initiative by KSrelief. Saudi Arabia has been helping us as much as they can,” Mohammed Jamal, a 28-year-old Rohingya man in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News.

“I am grateful to the Kingdom authorities for not forgetting us in this crisis.”

Khin Maung, executive director of the Rohingya Youth Association, was also grateful for the Saudi assistance.

“We are thankful to Saudi Arabia for supporting this distressed community,” Maung told Arab News. “Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation provide great support for the Rohingya, especially in the international forum to ensure justice for the Rohingya genocide.”

But the fire victims and their families need more support, Maung said, as most are living in makeshift houses built with tarpaulin.

“The Muslim Ummah should unite here on the Rohingya issue, and they should come up with more support, not by statements but by actions.”

Topics: KSRelief Bangladesh Saudi Arabia

Related

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps protest demanding repatriation to Myanmar
World
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps protest demanding repatriation to Myanmar
Rohingya remain ‘top priority’ for OIC as chief visits refugee camp in Bangladesh
World
Rohingya remain ‘top priority’ for OIC as chief visits refugee camp in Bangladesh

Pope Francis expected to leave hospital in next few days – Vatican

Pope Francis expected to leave hospital in next few days – Vatican
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Pope Francis expected to leave hospital in next few days – Vatican

Pope Francis expected to leave hospital in next few days – Vatican
  • The Vatican has canceled all of his public and private audiences until June 18
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: Pope Francis is expected to be discharged from hospital in the next few days and his recovery from surgery is progressing normally and without complications, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

Francis, 86, underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia last Wednesday.

A mesh prosthetic was inserted into his abdominal wall to help it heal and doctors want it to settle and attach properly.

The pope did not say his public noon prayer from a balcony of the Gemelli Hospital last Sunday to avoid the strain of standing for too long.

The Vatican has canceled all of his public and private audiences until June 18.

“The Holy Father rested well during the night. The medical team reports that the recovery is proceeding regularly, without complications, and therefore they are planning for him to be discharged in the next few days,” Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Francis was working from his hospital room and also spending time in the small chapel of the 10th floor suite that is reserved for popes, Bruni said.

The pope traditionally takes all of July off, with the Sunday blessings being his only public appearance, so he will have the entire month to rest before he is due to make a trip to Portugal from Aug. 2 to Aug 6 for World Youth Day and to visit the Shrine of Fatima.

He also is still scheduled to visit Mongolia from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, one of the remotest places he will have visited.

Topics: Pope Francis Vatican

Related

Pope recovering well from surgery but to skip Sunday blessing
World
Pope recovering well from surgery but to skip Sunday blessing
Vatican: Pope Francis doing well after surgery, has another good night
World
Vatican: Pope Francis doing well after surgery, has another good night

Greece: 59 migrants dead, dozens feared missing after fishing vessel capsizes

Greece: 59 migrants dead, dozens feared missing after fishing vessel capsizes
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

Greece: 59 migrants dead, dozens feared missing after fishing vessel capsizes

Greece: 59 migrants dead, dozens feared missing after fishing vessel capsizes
  • Authorities said 104 people have been rescued so far following the nighttime incident
  • The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

ATHENS: At least 59 people have died and dozens are feared missing off the coast of southern Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank, authorities said Wednesday.

A large search and rescue operation was launched in the area. Authorities said 104 people have been rescued so far following the nighttime incident some 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of Greece’s southern Peloponnese region.

Four of the survivors were hospitalized with symptoms of hypothermia. It was unclear how many passengers might remain missing at sea after the 59 bodies were recovered, the Greek coast guard said.

Six coast guard vessels, a navy frigate, a military transport plane, an air force helicopter, several private vessels and a drone from the European Union border protection agency, Frontex, were taking part in the ongoing search.

The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya. The Italian coast guard first alerted Greek authorities and Frontex about the approaching vessel on Tuesday.

At the southern port of Kalamata, dozens of rescued migrants were taken to sheltered areas set up by the ambulance services and the United Nations Refugee Agency to receive dry clothes and medical attention.

Libyan authorities have launched a major crackdown on migrants earlier this month across eastern Libya. Activists have said several thousand migrants, including Egyptians, Syrians, Sudanese and Pakistanis, have been detained. Libyan authorities deported many Egyptians to their home country through a land crossing point.

In western Libya, authorities have raided migrant hubs in the capital, Tripoli, and other towns over the past few weeks. At least 1,800 migrants were detained and taken to government-run detention centers, according to the UN refugee agency.

Mediterranean smugglers are increasingly taking larger boats into international waters off the Greek mainland to try to avoid local coast guard patrols.

On Sunday, 90 migrants on a US-flagged yacht were rescued in the area after they made a distress call.

Separately Wednesday, a yacht with 81 migrants on board was towed to a port on the south coast of Greece’s island of Crete after authorities received a distress call.

Topics: Greece

Related

Greece transfers migrants after high seas rescue
World
Greece transfers migrants after high seas rescue
Update Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants in strong winds off Crete
World
Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants in strong winds off Crete

UK faces more illegal migration: UN

UK faces more illegal migration: UN
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

UK faces more illegal migration: UN

UK faces more illegal migration: UN
  • Sudan conflict has pushed number of displaced people globally to over 110m: UNHCR
  • Number of people entering EU nearly quadrupled in first quarter of 2023 from year prior
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

The UK could see an increase in illegal migration as a result of international upheaval and record numbers of displaced people, the UN has warned.

In an annual study into human displacement caused by war, persecution and human rights abuses, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said a record 108.4 million people were displaced globally by the end of 2022, up 19.1 million on the previous year, adding that the conflict in Sudan had since pushed that figure over 110 million.

The UNHCR said 20 percent of refugees had sought shelter in the world’s 46 least developed nations, but separate figures suggest the number of people entering the EU nearly quadrupled in the first three months of 2023 from 12 months prior, with 80,000 people reaching the bloc.

The UK has so far received 8,858 people who have crossed into the country illegally via small boats in the English Channel from France.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stemming the flow of illegal migration one of the five key pledges of his government.

More than 45,000 people made such journeys last year, but last week he said his plan to reduce crossings was “starting to work.”  

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) United Nations (UN) illegal migration

Related

110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis
Middle-East
110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis
Tunisia’s president urges aid to stem migration as European leaders visit
Middle-East
Tunisia’s president urges aid to stem migration as European leaders visit

Latest updates

Philippine military says Daesh leader killed in country’s south
Philippine military says Daesh leader killed in country’s south
Google launches AI-powered advertiser features in push for automation
Google launches AI-powered advertiser features in push for automation
Teacher wounded in Bosnia school shooting, child arrested
Teacher wounded in Bosnia school shooting, child arrested
Saudi Arabia to build shelters for Rohingya fire victims in Cox’s Bazar
Saudi Arabia to build shelters for Rohingya fire victims in Cox’s Bazar
Denmark’s Maersk adds two shipping services to Jeddah Islamic Port
Denmark’s Maersk adds two shipping services to Jeddah Islamic Port

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.