Tehran: Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday warned South Korea against military deployment or involvement in US operations in the Strait of Hormuz, saying such a move would have “serious consequences”.

On Friday, Seoul said it was considering “contributions” to US security efforts in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has largely controlled since the outbreak of war against the United States on February 28.

South Korea said it would consider the move provided that its own military readiness was not compromised, but added that no decision had been made.

On Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei warned South Korea against succumbing to what he called “US pressure and intimidation”.

“Any military deployment or participation in operations by other countries in the Persian Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz can only be regarded as direct support for the party responsible for that aggression and will have serious consequences,” he said in a post on X.

Iran and the United States have continued to trade fire in and around the Strait of Hormuz, even after an April ceasefire brought the initial intense bombardment campaign to an end.

Negotiations between the two foes have stalled as they vied for control over Hormuz, which normally carries around a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

Since the war erupted, traffic through the vital waterway has been virtually paralysed, disrupting global energy markets.

Iran has required vessels to seek permission to transit -- a move opposed by Washington and several regional countries - insisting that there will be no return to the pre-war system of unrestricted navigation.