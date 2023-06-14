Uber reveals Saudi Arabia’s most forgotten items in car

Uber announced its seventh annual Lost and Found Index, unveiling the most surprising and frequently misplaced items left behind by passengers in the past year.

Wallets, phones and keys topped the list once again of the most commonly forgotten items, but riders are not just leaving the usuals behind — they are forgetting everything from their backpacks to their laptops, groceries, luggage — and that is just to name a few.

“We’ve all experienced the moment of panic when you realize you’ve left something behind in a taxi, plane, bus or train, only to realize the chances of getting that item back are slim. Thousands of items are left behind in vehicles requested via the Uber app each day, but if you lost your item in a vehicle you’re in luck, because you can easily contact the driver to get your item returned. As you get going this summer, try to remember your belongings when you exit the backseat. In case you do lose your skating shoes or bicycle, Uber is always happy to help return those items,” said Norhen Ali, head of communications, Middle East and North Africa, Uber.

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver — but if you leave your phone itself, you can login to your account on a computer. Here is what to do:

1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something.

2. Scroll down and tap “Find lost item.”

3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item.”

4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at then tap submit.

5. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

6. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

7. If your driver does not pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

And if you lost your personal phone and are unable to sign into the app you can be connected to support via webchat.