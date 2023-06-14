You are here

KAEC partners with Vivienda to develop luxury resort

KAEC partners with Vivienda to develop luxury resort
Cyril Piaia, CEO of KAEC, and Dr. Mohammed Al-Malik, CEO of Forus Real Estate, at the signing ceremony of the agreement for the development of a luxury resort within KAEC.
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

KAEC partners with Vivienda to develop luxury resort

KAEC partners with Vivienda to develop luxury resort
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

King Abdullah Economic City has announced a landmark agreement with Vivienda, a well-known hospitality brand owned by the Forus Real Estate Investment and Development Company, entailing the development of a luxury resort within KAEC, marking Vivienda’s sixth prime location. 

The partnership is in line with efforts to establish KAEC as a vision-ready destination alongside third-party investors and partners.

As part of the agreement, KAEC has sold 29,000 square meters of land to Vivienda for the construction of their exquisite resort. The newly planned resort will feature a 60-key boutique hotel, 20 luxury villas and 24 serviced apartments, designed to offer guests maximum privacy, comfort and impeccable service. 

Situated on a stunning shoreline spanning 275 meters, the property will boast bespoke amenities and facilities, further enhancing the tourism landscape in the region.

Cyril Piaia, CEO of KAEC, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying: “We are thrilled to welcome Vivienda to King Abdullah Economic City. This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism sector and augment our existing assets. KAEC, situated by the pristine waters of the Red Sea, is a multi-faceted lifestyle residential communities, tourist, entertainment and leisure destination catering to visitors and residents of all ages. Our strategy involves working with esteemed third-party operators like Vivienda to create exceptional experiences and further position KAEC as a global tourism hub.”

Dr. Mohammed Al-Malik, CEO of Forus Real Estate, the parent company of Vivienda, said: “We are delighted to make KAEC the new home of our newest location. KAEC’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure and investor-friendly regulations make it an ideal platform for realizing our vision. We are confident that our luxury resort will provide an exceptional experience for our guests, incorporating the highest standards of privacy and comfort within the Kingdom’s captivating cultural ambiance.”

The development of the Vivienda resort in KAEC not only expands the hospitality brand’s footprint but also contributes significantly to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 regarding the development of the hospitality and tourism sector. KAEC’s partnership with Vivienda aligns with this objective, poised to attract more visitors to experience the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage.

The luxury resort in KAEC will feature a range of exceptional facilities, including restaurants, outdoor pools, recreational lounges, gyms and more. Additionally, guests can enjoy personalized services such as in-villa dining, chauffeurs, a dedicated butler service, and concierge, ensuring a world-class luxury experience.

As a vision-ready platform, KAEC offers a comprehensive range of world-class facilities and services to accommodate various business operations, particularly with respect to the hospitality industry. With more than 40 kilometers of pristine coastline along the Red Sea, KAEC’s modern leisure and tourism district provides an attractive destination for both domestic and international visitors.

Uber reveals Saudi Arabia's most forgotten items in car

Uber reveals Saudi Arabia’s most forgotten items in car
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Uber reveals Saudi Arabia’s most forgotten items in car

Uber reveals Saudi Arabia’s most forgotten items in car
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Uber announced its seventh annual Lost and Found Index, unveiling the most surprising and frequently misplaced items left behind by passengers in the past year.

Wallets, phones and keys topped the list once again of the most commonly forgotten items, but riders are not just leaving the usuals behind — they are forgetting everything from their backpacks to their laptops, groceries, luggage — and that is just to name a few.

“We’ve all experienced the moment of panic when you realize you’ve left something behind in a taxi, plane, bus or train, only to realize the chances of getting that item back are slim. Thousands of items are left behind in vehicles requested via the Uber app each day, but if you lost your item in a vehicle you’re in luck, because you can easily contact the driver to get your item returned. As you get going this summer, try to remember your belongings when you exit the backseat. In case you do lose your skating shoes or bicycle, Uber is always happy to help return those items,” said Norhen Ali, head of communications, Middle East and North Africa, Uber. 

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver — but if you leave your phone itself, you can login to your account on a computer. Here is what to do:

1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something.

2. Scroll down and tap “Find lost item.”

3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item.”

4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at then tap submit.

5. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

6. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

7. If your driver does not pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

 And if you lost your personal phone and are unable to sign into the app you can be connected to support via webchat.

Seera's Lumi and Saudi Post sign SR42m vehicle leasing agreement

Seera’s Lumi and Saudi Post sign SR42m vehicle leasing agreement
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Seera’s Lumi and Saudi Post sign SR42m vehicle leasing agreement

Seera’s Lumi and Saudi Post sign SR42m vehicle leasing agreement
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Seera Group Holding’s car rental and leasing unit Lumi Rental Company has announced the signing of a leasing agreement with Saudi Post, to supply a fleet of 855 vehicles including 795 commercial vans, 40 SUVs and 20 sedans. The total value of the agreement is SR42 million ($11.2 million). 

The agreement further expands Lumi’s substantial footprint in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing vehicle leasing market, and consolidates its position as the vehicle provider of choice for some of the most important government agencies. The terms of the agreement is effective from May for 34 months with the option to renew on mutual consent of both parties.

Lumi is a fast-growing market leader in the car rental and leasing sector with a unique full-service business model backed by state-of-the-art digital channels. The company capitalizes on its strong relationships with major international car dealerships in Saudi Arabia including Abdul Latif Jameel Motors (Toyota), Almajdouie (Hyundai), Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (BMW), Manahel International (Nissan) and others. Its agile rental and leasing model enables it to offer full-fleet customization to corporate and government customers. 

Syed Azfar Shakeel, CEO of Lumi, said: “We are delighted to announce this landmark agreement, adding to our strong portfolio of existing leasing contracts with prominent government entities. Our partnership with SPL paves the way for Lumi to further enhance its market share in the local vehicle leasing sector, a more than SR1.8 billion market that continues to grow. Our own growth in the segment has been aggressive, at a revenue CAGR of more than 50 percent since we commenced leasing operations in 2019, and we intend to capitalize on this momentum.” 

Ahmed Aljarad, chief human capital and shared service officer at SPL, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Lumi, a regional leader in car rentals and leasing. This stands as a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to expand and optimize our logistics services.”

We are confident that this collaboration will bring numerous benefits to our customers and stakeholders, and at the heart of this partnership is our shared commitment to delivering convenience and superior customer service. We are excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Lumi. The synergy of our combined expertise and resources will empower us to provide even more value to our customers. This strategic partnership represents a significant step toward realizing our goals as national logistics champion.”

Engie appoints Alhajjaj as CEO of Engie KSA; promotes Alshehri to group VP for Paris office

L-R: Turki Alshehri and Mohammed Alhajjaj (supplied)
L-R: Turki Alshehri and Mohammed Alhajjaj (supplied)
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Engie appoints Alhajjaj as CEO of Engie KSA; promotes Alshehri to group VP for Paris office

L-R: Turki Alshehri and Mohammed Alhajjaj (supplied)
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Engie, the global provider of low-carbon energy services and solutions for integrated utilities management, has appointed Saudi veteran executive Mohammed Alhajjaj as chief executive officer of Engie KSA. Alhajjaj succeeds Turki Alshehri, who has been the CEO of Engie KSA for more than four years and has now been promoted to a global role as the group vice president for the Key Client Office in Paris.

Alhajjaj has been the executive managing director for Regional Investment Development at the Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia, formerly the General Investment Authority, which he joined in 2018 after a rewarding career of more than a decade in multinational companies.

Alhajjaj will take on several critical responsibilities aimed at developing Engie KSA’s portfolio and more than 2,000 employees working on megaprojects in desalination and clean energy in the Kingdom. His mandates include driving growth, strategic development, and operational excellence as well as promoting low-carbon energy solutions. With his combination of global expertise and local knowledge with a focus on renewable and water initiatives, he will foster new partnerships and collaborations in the Saudi market.

Alhajjaj is taking the reins from Alshehri, who made a significant impact on promoting the company profile and portfolio within the Kingdom. With a strong commitment to excellence, Alshehri leveraged his expertise to not only shape the company’s success but also positively influence the industry.

Building on this remarkable track record, Alshehri is embarking on an exciting global role in France, a move that highlights Engie KSA’s rising profile on an international scale and its ambition for a global presence.

In his new role, Alshehri will lead the global account strategy across the group, with a special focus on enabling key customers to transition to a zero-carbon strategy. The Key Client Office, based in Paris, is responsible for working together with Engie’s key clients, partners, and stakeholders to accelerate the transition toward a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. 

By embracing this new challenge, Alshehri is not only poised to further elevate Engie KSA’s standing but also actively contribute to showcasing Saudi talents’ capabilities and ambitions.

With its 96,000 employees, a presence in over 30 countries, and expertise in renewables, renewable gases/storage, and clean energy supply and services, Engie supports its clients in receiving a world-class experience to achieve an affordable and reliable energy transition.

Hisense expands in Kingdom with Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics as official AC distributor

Hisense expands in Kingdom with Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics as official AC distributor
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Hisense expands in Kingdom with Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics as official AC distributor

Hisense expands in Kingdom with Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics as official AC distributor
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Hisense, a global leader in the manufacturing of white goods, signed a strategic partnership deal with Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics, one of the largest electronics distributors in the Kingdom, to expand its business portfolio and elevate its presence in the region. Under this partnership, Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics will be an authorized distributor of Hisense air conditioning in Saudi Arabia.

The formal signing ceremony was held under the patronage of Wang Qimin, consul general of China in Jeddah. Through this partnership, Hisense aims to expand its air conditioning business — both residential and commercial — and present its leading innovation and technology in air conditioning to its end-users. Meanwhile, Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics through their business expertise in the Saudi market is committed to supporting Hisense’s comprehensive range of air conditioning solutions. 

Hisham Hamza, chairman and chief executive of Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics, conveyed his enthusiasm on the partnership, saying: “Our alliance with Hisense represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to provide top-tier electronics solutions for our customers in Saudi Arabia. By combining Hisense’s innovative air conditioning products and technology with our robust distribution network, we can increase the accessibility of the finest cooling technology for our clients.”

President of Hisense Middle East and Africa Jason Ou signing the memorandum of understanding and expressed his optimism, saying: “This partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics signals an exhilarating new phase in our journey. We are confident in their regional network and service standards that align perfectly with our mission of delivering reliable, high-quality air conditioning solutions to the Saudi market.” 

The collaboration between Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics and Hisense represents a pledge of quality and innovation from both companies. The integration of Hisense’s advanced and reliable air conditioners into Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics’ product range is set to greatly augment their offering and cater to the varied needs of their expanding customer base.

For more information about the products and services offered by Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics or to learn more about Hisense air conditioning units, please visit ALJE|Hisense

Rosewood Jeddah offers an enchanting Eid getaway

Rosewood Jeddah offers an enchanting Eid getaway
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Rosewood Jeddah offers an enchanting Eid getaway

Rosewood Jeddah offers an enchanting Eid getaway
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Rosewood Jeddah, the luxurious hotel located in the heart of Jeddah, has announced its “Eid Bliss” offer. Guests are invited to indulge in a lavish and unforgettable stay, with stay dates available until July 15. This exclusive festival offer provides up to 25 percent off the best available rate, along with a range of other benefits, ensuring a truly memorable Eid experience with family or loved ones.

Upon arrival, a daily breakfast for two awaits at the hotel’s renowned restaurant Habsburg, which is one of Jeddah’s most popular dining destinations. Offering a range of international cuisine in an elegant and sophisticated setting, Habsburg also provides a daily breakfast buffet, as well as lunch and dinner options. Furthermore, guests can enjoy a 20 percent discount on the hotel’s theme nights or buffet meals for two, allowing them to embark on a culinary journey like no other.

The hotel boasts luxurious rooms and suites, each displaying elegance and comfort. These spacious accommodations offer breathtaking views of the Red Sea and the city skyline, while suites feature private balconies for added privacy and relaxation. To further unwind, guests can visit the hotel’s exquisite spa, which offers a range of treatments to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. For those looking to maintain their fitness routine, the fully equipped fitness center with state-of-the-art amenities is readily available.

With its prime location in the heart of Jeddah, Rosewood Jeddah serves as the perfect base for exploring the city’s many attractions. Just a short drive away, guests can visit the Red Sea Mall, Jeddah’s Corniche, and the historic Al-Balad District. Additionally, the hotel offers an outdoor swimming pool for a refreshing swim, and guests can also enjoy water sports and activities, such as diving, snorkeling and jet skiing in the Red Sea.

“Rosewood Jeddah is the ultimate destination for those seeking luxury, comfort and personalized service this Eid. Featuring luxurious rooms and suites, exquisite dining options and state-of-the-art leisure facilities, the hotel provides an unforgettable experience that will leave guests feeling refreshed and rejuvenated,” a press release said.

“Whether exploring the city’s attractions or seeking relaxation, Rosewood Jeddah is the perfect choice. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make your Eid truly memorable — book now and embark on the ultimate Eid getaway.”

