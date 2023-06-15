You are here

Turkish, Iraqi officials to discuss resumption of Iraq's northern oil exports

Attempts to restart the pipeline were delayed by Turkiye’s presidential elections last month (AFP)
Updated 15 June 2023
Reuters

  • Turkiye halted Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of northern exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)
BAGHDAD: A Turkish energy delegation will meet Iraqi oil officials in Baghdad on June 19, to discuss the resumption of Iraq’s northern oil exports, Iraqi deputy oil minister for upstream affairs, Basim Mohammed, told Reuters on Thursday.
“We have agreed that it’s necessary to resume oil exports as soon as possible and we’re ready to pump 500,000 barrels per day once flow restarts,” said Basim Mohammed.
Turkiye halted Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of northern exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
The ICC ordered Turkiye to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorized exports by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) between 2014 and 2018.
The 80 days halt has cost the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over $2 billion, Reuters calculations found. The crude oil pipeline runs from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, and the KRG began exporting crude independently from Iraq’s federal government in 2013, a move Baghdad deemed illegal.
Attempts to restart the pipeline were delayed by Turkiye’s presidential elections last month and discussions between Iraq’s state-owned marketer SOMO and the KRG over an export deal, which has now been reached.

Cairo airport customs foil trafficking of drugs, swords

Cairo airport customs foil trafficking of drugs, swords
  • Legal measures are being taken against the passengers accused of violating Egyptian laws and regulations
  • Two Arab passengers who arrived on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa were caught trying to smuggle in thousands of memory cards
CAIRO: Tighter security measures by customs authorities at Cairo International Airport have helped thwart several smuggling attempts, officials said.
Separate attempts to smuggle memory cards, drugs and swords into Egypt were foiled at terminal three in recent days.
Legal measures are being taken against the passengers accused of violating Egyptian laws and regulations.
Two Arab passengers who arrived on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa were caught trying to smuggle in thousands of memory cards hidden in the pockets of their dresses.
A manual search revealed that the passengers were carrying 2,500 and 3,300 memory cards separately.
In another case, 51 strips of Tramadol — containing 510 tablets — were seized from a foreign passenger of Egyptian origin who arrived on an Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna.
Tramadol is an opioid and painkiller commonly used by addicts.
An Egyptian was arrested with four strips of Tramadol containing 40 tablets as well as four plastic packages containing 40 effervescent tablets of the same drug.
The passenger had arrived from Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.
Also at the airport, an Asian passenger arriving from Beijing on an Egyptian Airlines flight was found to be in possession of six swords with sharp metal blades.
Possession of the weapons is prohibited according to Law No. 394 of 1954 and its amendments.
Separately, customs officers at Cairo International Airport earlier foiled attempts to smuggle drug tablets, bladed weapons, antique coins, cigarettes and ophthalmology tools and supplies into Egypt.
Customs authorities last month said they thwarted multiple attempts to smuggle gold into the country.
In April, customs officers at Hurghada International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle in Tramadol tablets in breach of Egyptian anti-narcotics laws.
 

EU pledges 560 million euros for Syrians fleeing war

EU pledges 560 million euros for Syrians fleeing war
  • 560 million euros were pledged to help countries neighboring Syria cope with the costs of hosting displaced Syrians
BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday pledged 560 million euros to help countries neighboring Syria cope with the costs of hosting Syrians displaced by the years of conflict in their country.
“Unfortunately, over the last year there has been little progress, very little progress, toward a resolution of the Syria conflict,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said as he announced the pledge at an international donors’ conference in Brussels.
He emphasised that the aid was for Syrians, not the Damascus government led by President Bashar Assad.
Since 2011, more than 500,000 people have been killed in Syria after Assad’s brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters plunged the country into a complex war that drew in foreign powers and jihadists.
The UN says more than 12 million Syrians were displaced by the conflict, most of them inside Syria, though with 5.4 million living as refugees in neighboring countries.
Despite UN efforts, “the conditions are not in place for the European Union to change its policy on Syria”, which would require “genuine political reforms” in the country, Borrell said.
The EU will maintain its sanctions on Assad’s regime and not support the return of Syrians to that country unless they are “voluntary”, safe and monitored by international groups, he said.
Assad, who stayed in power thanks to support from allies Iran and Russia, has become less of an international pariah by being welcomed back last month into the Arab League.
“This conference comes at the right time, especially after Syria returns to its seat in the Arab League,” Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said as he arrived for the Brussels conference.
He acknowledged there would be “sharp discussions” on Syria’s re-joining the League, “but we have an opinion and we will express our opinions”.
Last year’s donors’ conference in Brussels for displaced Syrians raised pledges of $6.7 billion, and the one before that $6.4 billion.
In each of those, the EU pledged one billion euros.
While it was offering around half that this time, in March the EU pledged 950 million euros for Syrians in a separate donors’ conference that raised $7 billion to help Turkiye and Syria in the wake of a massive earthquake that killed more than 55,000 people.

First British victim of Egypt boat fire named

First British victim of Egypt boat fire named
  • Christina Quinn, 58, was CEO of health charity
  • ‘She was a sister, daughter, wife, auntie, friend, and rock to many’: family statement
London: The first of three British passengers who died in an Egypt boat fire on June 11 has been named as Christina Quinn, 58, The Times reported.

Quinn had a long career with the National Health Service and was chief executive officer of St. Luke’s Hospice Plymouth at the time of her death.

The three Britons on the diving vessel, Hurricane, had opted to stay aboard the boat on the day of the fire, while 12 others were carrying out a briefing ahead of a dive at the time of the fire.

A spokesperson for Quinn’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic death of Christina Quinn in Egypt. She was a sister, daughter, wife, auntie, friend, and rock to many. She will be missed beyond words.”

Hurricane had left Egypt’s Port Ghalib on June 6 to travel to the Elphinstone Reef near the town of Marsa Alam.

The fire, which was captured on videos posted on social media, tore through the vessel, which was seen engulfed in black smoke.

Charles Hackett, chairman of St. Luke’s board of trustees, said: “Christina was incredibly passionate about St Luke’s and its place at the heart of the community it serves, and we are devastated to lose her warmth, wisdom, and leadership.

“With her vibrant and engaging personality and her down-to-earth, caring nature, as CEO she was quickly building strong and meaningful relationships both inside and outside the organization.

“We will miss Christina enormously and our hearts go out to her family and close friends at this tragic time.”

Another boat close to the Hurricane was used to rescue 12 survivors of the fire, out of the 29 people who were aboard the vessel.

Egyptian prosecutors have launched an investigation into the deaths, with an initial probe suggesting that the blaze began following an electrical failure in the Hurricane’s engine room.

Scuba Travel, which chartered the boat, described the operator of the vessel, Tornado Marine Fleet, as having an “excellent safety record with us” over the course of a more than two-decade-long business relationship.

The captain of the Hurricane declined to comment on the case, saying that he was under investigation by prosecutors.

UN agencies say 'enormous' needs ahead as EU hosts meeting to collect money for Syria

UN agencies say ‘enormous’ needs ahead as EU hosts meeting to collect money for Syria
  • "Humanitarian funding for Syria is not keeping pace with rapidly increasing needs” said Janez Lenarcic EU’s top official for humanitarian aid and crisis management
BRUSSELS: The European Union hosts an international conference on Thursday to collect money for Syria where an earthquake earlier this year aggravated the already dire plight of people who have been caught in war since 2011.
Three United Nations agencies have said the needs are “enormous” and warned that only a tenth of necessary financing has so far been secured for 2023 projects to help people inside Syria and the refugees in the region.
“We need much greater financial support from the international community,” said a joint statement by Martin Griffiths, Filippo Grandi and Achim Steiner, who jointly steer the UN-led response to the crisis in Syria.
“More help for the Syrian people and those hosting them is imperative. The needs are enormous,” they said.
According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 14 million Syrians have fled their homes since 2011, and about 6.8 million remain displaced in their own country, where almost the entire population lives below the poverty line.
About 5.5 million Syrian refugees live in neighboring Turkiye, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq as well as Egypt.
The UN chiefs said they hoped for a similar level of pledges to the $6.7 billion offered for Syria and its neighbors at a similar conference last year.
They warned that UN plans for $5.4 billion aid inside the country, as well as $5.8 billion for Syrians in the wider region this year, were critically underfunded.
“Humanitarian funding for Syria is not keeping pace with rapidly increasing needs,” said Janez Lenarcic, the conference host and the EU’s top official for humanitarian aid and crisis management.
What started as peaceful protests against President Bashar al Assad’s rule in Syria in 2011 spiralled into a multi-sided conflict sucking in Russia, Iran, Turkiye and other countries. The war has killed more than 350,000 people.
Russia eventually tipped the balance in favor of Assad who last month received a warm welcome at a summit of Arab states that ended years of his isolation by regional peers.
But the West refuses to rehabilitate Assad and a large swathe of Syria remains under the control of Turkish-backed rebels and radical Islamist groups as well as a US backed Kurdish militia.
Lenarcic also called for extended humanitarian access from Turkiye to the northwestern part of Syria.

'World must act against rising Israeli-settler violence on Palestinians'

‘World must act against rising Israeli-settler violence on Palestinians’
  • US accused of inaction at Mideast forum in Washington
  • Tel Aviv sanctions this apartheid policy, say rights experts
WASHINGTON: The international community must act against what has been described as the ongoing and pervasive violence being perpetrated by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

This was the call made by several experts at a panel discussion on Wednesday organized by the Middle East Institute in Washington D.C. They also accused Tel Aviv of sanctioning the violence, and claimed the US was not acting to clamp down on the perpetrators.

Panelist Ahmed Abofoul, legal research and advocacy officer at Al-Haq Organization, a Palestinian human rights body based in Ramallah in the West Bank, said: “Israeli-settler violence is state-sanctioned violence and is part and parcel of, in the wider context, (of the) Israeli-settler colonial and apartheid regime.”

He argued that Israel, in order to continue with its project as a “settler-colonialist enterprise” has strategically fragmented the Palestinian people into four distinct groups that would ensure Israel’s long-term dominance and control.

He said the four Palestinian groups are: those who live inside Israel as unequal citizens, residents of occupied Jerusalem, inhabitants of the West Bank and Gaza, and lastly refugees in exile who are denied the right to return to Palestine.

Israel occupied Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza during the 1967 war, in addition to other Arab territories.

There have reportedly been more than 300 attacks on the West Bank Palestinian villages of Huwara, Burin and Asira Al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, since Feb. 26 of this year.

There are about 750,000 Illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to international organizations and human rights groups.

Addressing the issue, panelist Sarit Michaeli, international advocacy officer for B’Tselem, Israel’s largest human rights organization, said a “quantum leap” had taken place of ongoing and daily attacks committed by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Michaeli argued that there were ideologically driven, supremacist and racist elements within the Israeli settler population committing these crimes. The attacks were not the product of the current rightwing government, but a long-term settler enterprise conducted by successive Israeli administrations, she said.

Michaeli said settlers “enjoy impunity” and very rarely have to pay a price for their crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

She accused the US and broader international community of failing to respond more robustly on the issue, which has encouraged the Israeli government to continue supporting the building of illegal settlements on Palestinian land, in addition to turning a blind eye to the violence.

“Lack of accountability is a policy therefore violence is expanding,” she said.

Alex Kane, senior reporter for the newspaper Jewish Currents, said that the situation today in Israel has changed considerably since the 1990s when the terrorist Kach political party was led by American-born Meir Kahane, the organization’s only Knesset member.

Kane said Kach was an outpost of the Jewish Defense League in America, which were both designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the US state department. The US has recently removed this terrorist designation, reasoning that the Kach movement no longer exists as a single entity by that name.

Kane argued that while it is true that Kach no longer exists as a group, its followers have spread throughout the Israeli political system, and more recently have attained considerable political power within the rightwing government of current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“There is no one single address to the Kahane movement but its tentacles have spread wide within Israel,” said Kane.

He said the leaders of such extremist groups and others are today’s leading politicians within the US-allied Israeli political system. Kane added that far-right extremist Israeli politicians and government ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich are adherents of Kahane’s anti-Arab terrorist ideology.

Kane said the US administration “doesn’t know what to do” with these extremist elements who follow a designated Jewish terrorist group, other than refusing to meet with Ben Gvir and Smotrich.

