Turkish, Iraqi officials to discuss resumption of Iraq’s northern oil exports

First British victim of Egypt boat fire named

London: The first of three British passengers who died in an Egypt boat fire on June 11 has been named as Christina Quinn, 58, The Times reported.

Quinn had a long career with the National Health Service and was chief executive officer of St. Luke’s Hospice Plymouth at the time of her death.

The three Britons on the diving vessel, Hurricane, had opted to stay aboard the boat on the day of the fire, while 12 others were carrying out a briefing ahead of a dive at the time of the fire.

A spokesperson for Quinn’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic death of Christina Quinn in Egypt. She was a sister, daughter, wife, auntie, friend, and rock to many. She will be missed beyond words.”

Hurricane had left Egypt’s Port Ghalib on June 6 to travel to the Elphinstone Reef near the town of Marsa Alam.

The fire, which was captured on videos posted on social media, tore through the vessel, which was seen engulfed in black smoke.

Charles Hackett, chairman of St. Luke’s board of trustees, said: “Christina was incredibly passionate about St Luke’s and its place at the heart of the community it serves, and we are devastated to lose her warmth, wisdom, and leadership.

“With her vibrant and engaging personality and her down-to-earth, caring nature, as CEO she was quickly building strong and meaningful relationships both inside and outside the organization.

“We will miss Christina enormously and our hearts go out to her family and close friends at this tragic time.”

Another boat close to the Hurricane was used to rescue 12 survivors of the fire, out of the 29 people who were aboard the vessel.

Egyptian prosecutors have launched an investigation into the deaths, with an initial probe suggesting that the blaze began following an electrical failure in the Hurricane’s engine room.

Scuba Travel, which chartered the boat, described the operator of the vessel, Tornado Marine Fleet, as having an “excellent safety record with us” over the course of a more than two-decade-long business relationship.

The captain of the Hurricane declined to comment on the case, saying that he was under investigation by prosecutors.