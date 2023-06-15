First Mauritian pilgrims arrive in Makkah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has provided over $96 billion in humanitarian aid to167 countries around the world, from 1996 to 2023, reported SPA on Wednesday.
Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Saudi Royal Court and the general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), made his remarks during a meeting with media professionals and influencers in Spain.
During the meeting, Al-Rabeeah said that KSrelief aims to be a leading international center for humanitarian aid, and emphasized its core values of impartiality, transparency, quality, professionalism, initiative, creativity and building partnerships.
Al-Rabeeah said that KSrelief has implemented 2,374 projects worth more than $6.2 billion in 91 countries.
The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015.
Al-Rabeeah said that among KSrelief’s priorities was support for over 885 projects for women and 815 for children.
He said KSrelief’s other main projects include the work of Masam, which deactivated 402,000 land mines in Yemen laid by Houthi militia, as well as the provision of prosthetic limbs for civilians injured in the war.
Al-Rabeeah also noted that the Kingdom hosts over 1 million refugees from Yemen, Syria and Myanmar, who are provided jobs, and free healthcare and education. He said Saudi Arabia wants to integrate the refugees into domestic society.