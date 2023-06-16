Al-Nassr signs platinum sponsorship deal with Public Investment Fund-owned company

RIYADH: Al-Nassr Football Club, the runners up in the Saudi Pro League this season, signed a platinum sponsorship agreement on Thursday with King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company.
Under the deal, the logo of the Riyadh-based company, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, will be displayed on the first team’s shirts for the next three seasons, according to a media statement. The brand will also feature prominently across the club’s digital platforms, at the stadium, and on team merchandise and promotional materials.
The agreement was signed by Al-Nassr CEO Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Gautam Sashittal, the CEO of the company, in the presence of board members and executives from both organizations.
“Through this partnership we aim to be drivers of transformation in the sports realm within the Kingdom, fostering a dynamic ecosystem of success, innovation and fan engagement,” said Al-Ghamdi.
Sashittal welcomed the partnership and said authorities in the Kingdom have set ambitious goals and that both organizations, which he described as “game changers” in their respective sectors, are important enablers for efforts to achieve them.
“Over 80 percent of men and women in the Kingdom play, attend or follow football, making this the most important arena for public engagement and the development of health and well-being initiatives,” Sashittal added.
“By the end of 2030, 40 percent of people in the Kingdom will be practicing sports or physical activities on a weekly basis. This vast reach, unparalleled popularity and football's ability, and indeed, Al-Nassr’s ability, to inspire and unite people, young and old, makes the sport an important avenue for socioeconomic transformation.”
The sponsorship deal comes as Saudi Arabia is stepping up its efforts to expand investment in key sectors, including sport. The aim is to enhance the contribution they make to the Saudi economy in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030, the national development and diversification plan.
On June 5, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched an investment and privatization project for Saudi sports clubs, with the aim of encouraging private-sector investment to help develop national teams, regional sports clubs, and participation at all levels.
Thanks to the recent growth of Saudi football and a surge in popularity, the Saudi Pro League is now screened by 48 platforms and broadcasters in more than 170 countries.
Attendance at Al-Nassr matches doubled in the past year. In December, the club succeeded in attracting and signing one of the sport’s greatest talents, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
