Al-Nassr signs platinum sponsorship deal with Public Investment Fund-owned company

Al-Nassr signs platinum sponsorship deal with Public Investment Fund-owned company
Al-Nassr, one of Saudi Arabia’s top football clubs, signs a platinum sponsorship with King Abdullah Financial District Development & Management Company (KAFD DMC) in Riyadh on June 15, 2023. (Supplied)
Updated 16 June 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr signs platinum sponsorship deal with Public Investment Fund-owned company

Al-Nassr signs platinum sponsorship deal with Public Investment Fund-owned company
  • King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company’s logo will appear on the first team’s football shirts for the next three seasons of the Saudi Pro League
  • ‘Through this partnership we aim to be drivers of transformation in the sports realm within the Kingdom,’ said Al-Nassr CEO Ahmed Al-Ghamdi
Updated 16 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr Football Club, the runners up in the Saudi Pro League this season, signed a platinum sponsorship agreement on Thursday with King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company.
Under the deal, the logo of the Riyadh-based company, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, will be displayed on the first team’s shirts for the next three seasons, according to a media statement. The brand will also feature prominently across the club’s digital platforms, at the stadium, and on team merchandise and promotional materials.
The agreement was signed by Al-Nassr CEO Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Gautam Sashittal, the CEO of the company, in the presence of board members and executives from both organizations.
“Through this partnership we aim to be drivers of transformation in the sports realm within the Kingdom, fostering a dynamic ecosystem of success, innovation and fan engagement,” said Al-Ghamdi.
Sashittal welcomed the partnership and said authorities in the Kingdom have set ambitious goals and that both organizations, which he described as “game changers” in their respective sectors, are important enablers for efforts to achieve them.
“Over 80 percent of men and women in the Kingdom play, attend or follow football, making this the most important arena for public engagement and the development of health and well-being initiatives,” Sashittal added.
“By the end of 2030, 40 percent of people in the Kingdom will be practicing sports or physical activities on a weekly basis. This vast reach, unparalleled popularity and football's ability, and indeed, Al-Nassr’s ability, to inspire and unite people, young and old, makes the sport an important avenue for socioeconomic transformation.”
The sponsorship deal comes as Saudi Arabia is stepping up its efforts to expand investment in key sectors, including sport. The aim is to enhance the contribution they make to the Saudi economy in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030, the national development and diversification plan.
On June 5, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched an investment and privatization project for Saudi sports clubs, with the aim of encouraging private-sector investment to help develop national teams, regional sports clubs, and participation at all levels.
Thanks to the recent growth of Saudi football and a surge in popularity, the Saudi Pro League is now screened by 48 platforms and broadcasters in more than 170 countries.
Attendance at Al-Nassr matches doubled in the past year. In December, the club succeeded in attracting and signing one of the sport’s greatest talents, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
 

Dr. Mubarak Al-Mutawa is first Saudi national to join ECOSEP's board

Dr. Mubarak Al-Mutawa is first Saudi national to join ECOSEP’s board
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Dr. Mubarak Al-Mutawa is first Saudi national to join ECOSEP’s board

Dr. Mubarak Al-Mutawa is first Saudi national to join ECOSEP’s board
  • ‘I am proud to represent my country, and to contribute in the advancement of the sports medicine sector,’ says Move Center’s executive director
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Mubarak Al-Mutawa, Move Center for Sports Medicine’s executive director, has become the first Saudi to join the board of directors at the European College of Sports and Exercise Physicians.
Al-Mutawa, in a media statement issued on Wednesday, said: “I am honored to have become a member of the board of directors of ECOSEP, which is a leading association at the European and international levels.
“I am proud to represent my country, and to contribute in the advancement of the sports medicine sector.”
ECOSEP includes a group of doctors concerned with combining sports medicine and exercise across Europe.
It also conducts research and provides educational services, and builds bridges of communication between sports doctors and sports medicine institutions to promote dialogue and exchange ideas.
Al-Mutawa thanked Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal for “unlimited support and empowerment.”
Al-Mutawa holds a doctorate degree in sports medicine from university in Liverpool, and is considered one of the most prominent doctors and specialists in comprehensive sports medicine in the Kingdom.
He holds positions in the Arab Football Association, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the Saudi Professional League, the Saudi Federation of Sports Medicine, Liverpool FC, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad clubs, and other entities.

Saudi Arabia's special Olympics team arrives in Germany

Saudi Arabia’s special Olympics team arrives in Germany
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s special Olympics team arrives in Germany

Saudi Arabia’s special Olympics team arrives in Germany
  • 130-member delegation, largest in Saudi history
  • ‘Sport helps to improve lives of people with disabilities’
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national delegation have arrived in Germany for the 16th Special Olympics World Games to be held in Berlin from June 17 to 25.
The Saudi delegation, led by National Director of the Saudi Special Olympics Abdulrahman Al-Quraishi, arrived on Tuesday in Duisburg, where they are staying for four days before leaving for the German capital.
The Kingdom has sent 130 members, the largest delegation in the history of the country’s participation.
The 85 male and female athletes will participate in 15 Olympic sports. Females make up 59 percent of the delegation.
Nineteen athletes will participate in volleyball, bocce, basketball, table tennis, handball and badminton.
Their stay in Duisburg will involve several cultural activities, including meeting with members of local communities and raising awareness of intellectual and other disabilities.
Maha Al-Juffali, president of the Saudi Special Olympics Federation, praised the International Special Olympics Organization for helping participants from the Middle East and North Africa region to take part in the event.
Al-Juffali said the aim of the federation is to improve the lives of people living with intellectual and other disabilities, through specially designed sports projects. The plan is to attract more private sector support to help train coaches and athletes.
 

Usyk signing could lead to Fury fight in Kingdom, says director of boxing at Skill Challenge Entertainment

Usyk signing could lead to Fury fight in Kingdom, says director of boxing at Skill Challenge Entertainment
Updated 14 June 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

Usyk signing could lead to Fury fight in Kingdom, says director of boxing at Skill Challenge Entertainment

Usyk signing could lead to Fury fight in Kingdom, says director of boxing at Skill Challenge Entertainment
  • Amer Abdallah reveals thoughts on new local and international additions to the organization as well as future world title fights potentially coming to Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 June 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

Amer Abdallah, director of boxing of Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz’s Skill Challenge Entertainment, talks to Arab News about the landmark signing of Oleksandr Usyk — and other additions — to the organization, potential world title fights in Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom’s successful ventures into a diverse range of sports globally.

Oleksandr Usyk has signed to Skill Challenge Entertainment’s growing stable of local and international fighters. What made this a good fit for you?

Oleksandr Usyk doesn’t need any introduction. He is the heavyweight champion of the world and the former undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world. He’s one of the elite fighters in boxing today and arguably the elite heavyweight in boxing today.

We’ve signed three fighters based on the different levels of their careers.

We started with our first signee, Ziyad Al-Maayouf; he’s Saudi Arabian.

Prince Khalid wanted to ensure that a Saudi Arabian was signed to the banner first. Ziyad is currently 3-0 and he’s new in his career.

Then we went to Badou Jack, a three-division world champion — among the best fighters in the world. A future hall-of-famer who doesn’t shy away from anybody. A great individual — humanitarian, philanthropist etc.

The third signing, which is an elite-level guy, you can put on your current pound-for-pound list, is Oleksandr Usyk.

For us strategically, it was filling each of those buckets; the prospects, the established guys and the elite.

And then Usyk, you know, he’s very versatile and very dynamic, he can fight at heavyweight, he can fight at cruiserweight, and maybe things are more appealing for him, you know, to do other weight classes.

The most important thing for Usyk right now is that he’s got to defend the WBA title in Poland against Daniel DuBois. And then, God willing, he is victorious and we can bring Tyson Fury to the Kingdom. I think Tyson would love the fight and I think he wants to do the undisputed fight.

Speaking of Tyson Fury — the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship is the biggest fight in boxing right now. What will Skill Challenge Entertainment do to get this fight done?

I think that the relationship that we have with Queensbury Promotions, that Prince Khalid has had four years with Frank Warren and his son, George (is great).

Tyson Fury came to the Kingdom for the Jake Paul fight.

His brother Tommy fought and there was a great mutual respect between the two.

Of course, John Fury, his father, is a lovely person. Absolutely, lovely person. I know a lot of people don’t say that, but he genuinely is. He knows how to sell a fight and promotion.

I would say that he is a man of integrity. Sitting down with him, he’s a man of respect and I had genuine admiration because he was a wild card. I didn’t know what he’d be like, but when he sat there with Prince Khalid I genuinely felt that this is a good man. He wants his sons to be paid and compensated well and to be safe. He has no problem getting animated and I love it. I think it’s great for the sport. I know he’s genuinely a good man and I felt very comfortable with him.

Tyson is a breed of that and I think that he does want the fight. He said that he wants to fight and I think it’s just a matter of having the right people going like sitting at the table, making the offer saying, “This is what the offer is — let’s  eliminate all the barriers. But I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of barriers, everybody wants to this fight to happen. I just don’t see anybody that would not want this fight to happen.

As long as the communication is clear; that deal will be right, the figures will be right, the date will be right. It’s just a matter of aligning everybody and making sure everybody is satisfied, and I think that’ll happen.

Eddie Hearn has claimed that an offer without a contract has been made for Anthony Joshua to fight Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia. What do you know about it?

There’s interest in Joshua fighting Wilder — but there has not been a formal offer that I know of that has been made.

But there is interest. Eddie was in the Kingdom a few weeks back. Him and Prince Khalid have a long-time relationship and a long-time mutual respect for one another, and they’ve done business several times together. So it’s not far-fetched that a formal offer will be on the table. Until an offer does come from Skill Challenge stating that an offer was made, then nothing’s official.

There’s interest there. Absolutely. Eddie knows that, AJ knows that. Of course, all of Wilder’s team know that. So until that happens, I can’t publicly come forward and say, an offer has been made.

Is there possibility of having both fights held in Saudi Arabia at the same time?

It’ll be unprecedented in terms of how we do this thing. With Prince Khalid, when he told me about it, I told him, I said, your highness, that’s nuts. That’s absolutely ludicrous what you’re thinking and he goes — “No, I want it done on the same night.”

Those talks were happening behind closed doors and, you know, eventually they leave. And I was questioned about it because, you know, several sources were talking about it. So, I addressed it.

But look, nothing is confirmed. Remember, boxing is a six-month sport. December, is a long way away. A lot can happen, a lot. Fury’s got a fight (in September — confirmed by Frank Warren), Wilder may want to fight and Usyk definitely has a fight (in August versus Daniel Dubois in Poland.)

These guys have got to get to December healthy; with their current market value, with their current records, with their current titles — for those that have the titles — in order for the significance of the fights to be the spectacle that we imagine it would be.

You can look at look how the reaction is so far. Everybody is over the moon over how amazing this fight would be. There’s interest, yes, but along the way these guys have mandatories. They have to stay active. They can’t gain any rust along the way. 

How has Saudi Arabia managed to successfully venture into many diverse sports globally?

I appreciate a question like that. Typically, somebody will have condescending or negative remarks. When you have such a movement, the simple answer is the vision, it’s the Vision 2030 of his highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has this revolutionary idea of what he’d like the Kingdom to be, with infrastructure from a business, commercial, industry to sporting entertainment.

He has no problem going forward and making those things happen for us. Luckily boxing is one of those sports that his highness is interested in. They’re allocating the revenue, the resources to be able to make that happen.

The focal point starts coming on in the Kingdom and it’s all in part of the Vision 2030.

And with Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz, he’s taking the helm with Skill Challenge, backed by the Ministry of Sport behind him; it’s unstoppable. I mean it’s just a force to be reckoned with.

It was Muhammed Ali who said — “if your dreams don’t scare you. They’re not big enough.”

These are massive dreams. I’m a boxing fan, so sometimes I have to check myself. Sometimes, I’m like — “Oh my God, this is going to be sick, this is going to be awesome; we’ve got all these huge fights.”

I’m blessed to be in this position and my genuine gratitude is to the Kingdom, to of course, his highness Prince Mohammed, for this amazing vision that he has for the country and Prince Khalid bin Abdelaziz and the Ministry of Sport for giving me the opportunity.

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
  • The Green Falcons’ only goal came from Noura Ibrahim
  • The two teams will meet again on Saturday, before the Saudi squad ends Spanish training camp on Sunday
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

The Saudi women’s national football team on Tuesday night lost 3-1 to Andorra at the Municipal de Peralada stadium, in its first friendly match of training camp taking place in the Spanish city of Girona.

In Saudi’s first-ever international friendly against European opposition, Andorra took a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes, before Noura Ibrahim cut the deficit in half with a fine chipped effort for the Green Falcons.

 

 

Andorra regained their two-goal advantage in stoppage time of the first half.

Saudi Arabia’s Finnish coach, Rosa Labi Seppala, gave 16 players from her squad a run-out, having started the match with the following players: Sara Khalid in goal; Dalal Abdullatif, Tala Al-Ghamdi, Raghad Mukhayzin and Bayan Sadagah in defense; Juri Tariq, Sara Hamad and Lana Abdulrazak in midfield; and Amira Abu Al-Samh, Noura Ibrahim, Juri Tariq, Al-Bandary Mubarak.

The second half saw the introduction of Al-Bandary Al-Hawsawi, Shorouk Al-Hawsawi, Houria Al-Shamrani, Moudi Abdel-Mohsen, and Fatima Mansour for Tariq, Abdullatif, Mukhayzin, Mubarak and Ibrahim, but there would be no change in the scoreline.

The two teams will meet in a second friendly on Saturday before the Saudi squad concludes its training camp on Sunday.

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal football club

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club

Sanabil Investments announces partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club
  • Bid to enhance the company’s role in vital economic sectors, achieve the objectives of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program
  • Announcement comes as the Kingdom steps up efforts to expand in key sectors such as sport
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia’s top football clubs, signed a partnership on Tuesday with Sanabil Investments, a company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund.
As a result of the deal, Sanabil Investments’ logo will be on the sleeve of Al-Hilal first team’s football shirts for the next three seasons of the Saudi Pro League, a media statement said.
Abdullah Abduljabbar, CEO at Sanabil Investments, and Abdullah Al-Jarbou, Al-Hilal’s CEO, signed the agreement in the presence of board members and executives from both parties.
Al-Jarbou said: “This is an important partnership with Sanabil Investment, and we strongly believe that all parties will benefit tremendously from it, including our passionate supporters, partners and the investment community as a whole.”
Abduljabbar said Sanabil Investments was pleased to sign the partnership agreement “in line with our commitment to develop a diversified national economy and build a vibrant community, through partnership of sports and entertainment events, empowering youth and enhancing the efforts undertaken to achieve the Quality of Life goals under Vision 2030.”
The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia steps up its efforts to expand investment in key sectors such as sport. The aim is to enhance contributions to the Saudi economy in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030.
Abduljabbar added: “This partnership also embodies Sanabil Investments’ strong belief in the importance of promoting sports club sustainability initiatives and supporting the national sports strategy, which aims to develop the club economically and improve their financial position, enabling them to make outstanding achievements and participate in local and international sporting competitions.”

