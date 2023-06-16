You are here

Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final

Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final
Spain's Joselu scores the decisive last goal against Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the Nations League semifinal between Spain and Italy in Enschede, Netherlands, Thursday. (AP)
Updated 16 June 2023
AP

Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final

Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final
  • Rodri’s deflected shot fell to substitute Joselu in the 88th minute and the Espanyol striker turned in the winner from close range
  • Spain take on Croatia in Rotterdam on Sunday in the final while Italy will face hosts the Netherlands in the third-fourth match
Updated 16 June 2023
AP

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands: Another weekend, another European final for Rodri.

The midfielder whose goal in Istanbul secured Manchester City’s first Champions League title on Saturday played another key role as Spain beat European champions Italy 2-1 on Thursday to advance to the Nations League final against Luka Modric’s Croatia on Sunday.

“I’m thrilled with my year,” Rodri said. “It’s been a huge effort — with the World Cup and winning the historic treble with Manchester City and now we’re in the (Nations League) final.”

With extra time looming, Rodri’s deflected shot fell to substitute Joselu in the 88th minute and the Espanyol striker — who was only just onside — turned in the winner from close range at FC Twente Stadium.

“I didn’t actually celebrate too much because I wasn’t sure it would count,” Rodri said. “Joselu got into the space. He scored a really important goal for us.”

It is a second chance for Spain, who reached the Nations League final in 2021 — beating Italy in the semifinals before losing to France.

It also was a turnaround in fortunes for Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, who replaced Luis Enrique after the World Cup in Qatar. He entered the match under pressure after his first two matches in charge were a hard-fought victory against a Norway team missing Erling Haaland and a 2-0 loss to Scotland.

“We just needed time,” he said. “I’ve always said that this is a process and it takes time to establish ideas. It takes time in training. We were unlucky that day.”

Spain had opened the scoring in the third minute when veteran Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci was tackled by Gavi and dispossessed by Yeremy Pino, who then calmly fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma for his second international goal.

But Ciro Immobile hit back quickly for Italy, converting an 11th-minute penalty after Nicolo Zaniolo hit a powerful shot that hit the arm of France-born Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand, who was making his debut for La Roja.

Spain take on Croatia in Rotterdam on Sunday in the final while Italy will face hosts the Netherlands in the third-fourth match also in Enschede.

Davide Frattesi thought he had put Italy ahead in the 22nd after running onto a long pass by Jorginho and slotting a low shot through the legs of Unai Simón, but the effort was ruled offside.

The crowd at FC Twente stadium in the eastern Dutch city of Enschede was far quieter than the raucous Croatia supporters who roared their side to a 4-2 victory over hosts the Netherlands. The exception was Spain fans often calling on Rodri to shoot. They got their wish in the 88th minute when his effort set up the winner.

While 37-year-old Luka Modric starred in Croatia’s victory, Bonucci — one year younger — could not make amends for his early error and was substituted at halftime.

In his absence of Italy’s defensive talisman, Spain started the second term strongly and twice came close to taking the lead.

“We dropped off too much in the second half. Absolutely,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

Donnarumma denied Mikel Merino with a good save in the 49th minute. Morata then gathered the rebound with his back to the goal, but shot just wide.

Three minutes later, Rodri connected with an acrobatic effort that sailed just over the bar after Donnarumma weakly punched away a Jordi Alba free kick.

Italy came close to taking the lead in the 65th minute, but Unai Simon’s reflex save denied Davide Frattesi a goal.

Mancini lamented the lack of world class forward at his disposal.

“For a while now, Italy have been lacking some forward, I don’t know why,” he said.

The match started with a moment’s silence for Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian premier and owner of AC Milan who died Monday.

Topics: Spain Italy UEFA Nations League

Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

Manchester United discusses granting exclusivity to Qatari Sheikh in $6 billion-plus sale — sources

Manchester United discusses granting exclusivity to Qatari Sheikh in $6 billion-plus sale — sources
  • The Qatari offer is currently viewed by the Glazers more favorably than a bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe
  • A $6 billion-plus deal for Manchester United would be one of the biggest ever in the sports world
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: English football club Manchester United is negotiating granting exclusivity to the consortium led by Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani in talks to sell itself for more than $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

While a deal remains uncertain, the development represents a major milestone in the efforts of Sheikh Jassim — the son of Qatar’s former prime minister who is one of the richest men in the Gulf state — to take over the iconic sports brand.

Members of the Glazer family, who own minority stakes in Manchester United and control it thanks to a dual-class share structure, would be cashing out as part of the proposed deal, one of the sources said.

The Qatari offer is currently viewed by the Glazers more favorably than a bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, the sources added. Ratcliffe’s offer envisions that the Glazers would keep some interest in Manchester United.

Manchester United would not be allowed to negotiate with any bidder other than Sheikh Jassim for the exclusivity period. It could not be learned how long this period may last. The sources cautioned that the situation remained fluid and a new bid from Ratcliffe could prevent Sheikh Jassim from securing exclusivity.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Representatives for Manchester United and Sheikh Jassim did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Manchester United jumped as much as 15 percent on the news and ended trading in New York on Thursday up 6.8 percent at $24.81.

A $6 billion-plus deal for Manchester United would be one of the biggest ever in the sports world, following a similarly sized sale of the National Football League’s Washington Commanders earlier this year.

It would also represent a significant premium to other soccer deals. Last year, the $3.1 billion acquisition of Chelsea Football Club by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital valued it at 5.7 times revenue for its last financial year.

A sale for more than $6 billion would value Manchester United at more than 10 times last year’s annual revenue, according to Refinitiv data.

The Glazer family, which made its fortune in real estate, retail and health care and also owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bought the team for £790 million ($1 billion) in 2005.

Record 20-time English champions, Manchester United has over 650 million fans worldwide, according to market research firm Kantar. A large number of them have been clamoring for a change of ownership.

That is because the Glazers have overseen a significant downturn in the club’s fortunes, with the club winning just the last of their 20 top-flight titles in former manager Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2012-13.

Manchester United won the League Cup under Erik ten Hag this season, but their third-place finish in the league, 14 points behind local rivals and treble winners Manchester City, underscores the scale of the turnaround required.

Topics: Manchester United

FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius

FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius

FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius
  • Infantino paid a visit to the Brazilian national team training camp in Barcelona
  • He said games must be stopped if players were abused while on the pitch
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: FIFA will create an anti-racism taskforce in which Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior will have a “prominent role,” the world football governing body said Thursday.
Real Madrid winger Vinicius was racially abused by Valencia fans in May in an incident which provoked worldwide outrage, and has been the victim of multiple instances of racism during his time in Spain.
“(FIFA president Gianni Infantino) said that FIFA would set up a task force which will work with FIFA to make specific recommendations, with Vinicius Junior taking a prominent role,” said FIFA in a statement.
Infantino paid a visit to the Brazilian national team training camp in Barcelona.
“It’s very important not just to talk about racism and discrimination, but to take action in a decisive and convincing manner — zero tolerance,” said Infantino.
The FIFA president was meeting Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Guinea on Saturday.
Infantino said games must be stopped if players were abused while on the pitch.
“There is no football if there is racism, so let’s stop the games,” he explained.
“The referees have this opportunity in FIFA competitions as we have this process for stopping the game, and actions have to be taken at every level, at national level as well.”
Earlier in the week the Spanish and Brazilian football federations presented their plan for a friendly match at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2024 to combat racism.
Vinicius issued a strongly-worded statement after he was abused, saying: “Today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.”
Earlier in June legislators in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro approved a law on Tuesday to curtail football matches affected by racist abuse, after a wave of disgust over the treatment of Vinicius, a native of the state.
Supporters found guilty of abusing Vinicius were issued stadium bans and fines by Spanish authorities last week.

Topics: Vinicius Junior Gianni Infantino racism

Bellingham paying ‘homage’ to Zidane with Madrid No 5 shirt

Bellingham paying ‘homage’ to Zidane with Madrid No 5 shirt
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Bellingham paying 'homage' to Zidane with Madrid No 5 shirt

Bellingham paying ‘homage’ to Zidane with Madrid No 5 shirt
  • The England international sealed his move to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for $112 million plus up to 30 percent more in bonuses
  • Bellingham spoke alongside Madrid president Florentino Perez and explained why he was opting to wear the number five shirt
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

MADRID: New Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham said he wanted to pay homage to club great Zinedine Zidane by wearing his number five shirt, at his presentation on Thursday in the Spanish capital.
The England international, 19, sealed his move to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday for 103 million euros ($112 million) plus up to 30 percent more in bonuses, on a six-year contract.
Bellingham spoke alongside Madrid president Florentino Perez and explained why he was opting to wear the number five shirt.
Defender Antonio Rudiger currently wears the number 22, which Bellingham has preferred to date through his career, as it is the sum of shirt numbers 10, eight and four, representing his versatility in midfield and wide skill-set.
“I’ve said in many interviews how much I admire Zinedine Zidane, the legacy he’s had at the club with this number — I’m just trying to be Jude, but it’s definitely a bit of a homage to how great he was,” Bellingham told a news conference.
“The number 22 has a big meaning for me, and in my heart I’m still number 22, just with the number 5 on my back.”
Bellingham said wearing Zidane’s previous shirt did not mean he was trying to emulate the French midfield maestro, who went on to win three Champions Leagues as Real Madrid’s manager.
“The (Madrid) shirt itself is enough pressure ... for me it’s a bit of homage to a great player,” said Bellingham.
“Maybe I can extend the legacy of the number, instead of trying to reach his.”
Bellingham has plenty of other reference points still at the club to learn from, including veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.
“The things I’ll gain especially from the two older lads, Modric and Kroos, will be unbelievable, with their knowledge of the game,” said Bellingham.
“I’ll be like a sponge around them, trying to steal anything they’ve got. They’ll probably get annoyed with me.”
The England international, who shone at the Qatar World Cup last winter, broke through as a 16-year-old at Birmingham City, who retired his shirt number after he moved to Dortmund in 2020 for 25 million euros.
Bellingham said he had other options on the table but quickly decided Real Madrid was his best option.
He said he wanted to stay out of his comfort zone, even though a return to England would have been an easy choice to make.
“I’d always been aware of the interest from England, that’s pretty normal, but it was a bit of a surprise when my dad sat me down and told me, 12 to 15 months ago that you’ve had a bit of interest from Real Madrid,” said the midfielder.
“I had goosebumps, my heart was close to stopping. When that manifests itself it’s such an amazing feeling.”
Bellingham, who turns 20 in June, was named the player of the season in the Bundesliga as he led Dortmund to the verge of the title, although they were pipped by giants Bayern Munich on the final day of the season.
The player said both learning and winning trophies was his aim at Real Madrid, and brushed off questions about his large transfer fee.
“It doesn’t matter how much you come here for, the objective is the same, to help Real Madrid win trophies and keep being the biggest club in the world,” said Bellingham.
“I’m a footballer, not a lawyer or an accountant, my job is to play on the pitch.”

Topics: real madrid Jude Bellingham

Messi mania reaches fever pitch ahead of Beijing friendly

Messi mania reaches fever pitch ahead of Beijing friendly
Updated 15 June 2023
AP

Messi mania reaches fever pitch ahead of Beijing friendly

Messi mania reaches fever pitch ahead of Beijing friendly
  • Messi was standing near the corner flag in the second half when the fan ran onto the field and embraced him
  • The fan bolted across the field and high-fived Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on the other end
Updated 15 June 2023
AP

BEIJING: Lionel Messi got hugged by a fan who ran onto the field wearing a No. 10 Argentina shirt Thursday during a 2-0 friendly win over Australia in which the World Cup champion scored the fastest goal of his career.
Messi was standing near the corner flag in the second half when the fan ran onto the field and embraced him. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared to be surprised as the fan approached, but then put his arm around the interloper’s back before security guards quickly moved in.
The fan bolted across the field and high-fived Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on the other end before doubling back across the grass and tripping. The invader was eventually carried off the field.
Moments later, Messi helped set up the second goal for German Pezzella in the 68th minute at the Worker’s Stadium in Beijing.
Earlier, Messi had scored with almost his first touch, only a week after deciding to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami.
Emerging to massive cheers from the Chinese fans, many of them wearing the famous blue-and-white national team shirts, Messi scored after 1 minute, 19 seconds in Argentina’s third game since beating France in the World Cup final in December.
Australia midfielder Mathew Leckie slipped inside his own half, allowing Enzo Fernandez to feed Messi, who stepped around Aiden O’Neill on the edge of the area and curled the ball past the diving Mat Ryan.
Messi came close again minutes later but Australia soon worked themselves into the match, much like they did in the 2-1 loss to Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar. Mitch Duke’s shot was pushed onto the post by Martinez.
Messi then had another chance before halftime, but the 35-year-old forward shot over with only the goalkeeper to beat.
In the second half, Messi again went close, this time from a free kick in the 65th minute. He was then involved in his team’s second goal, passing the ball near the corner flag to Rodrigo De Paul, who crossed for Pezzella to head home.
A short time later, Messi found Julian Alvarez in the area, but his low shot was pushed past the post by the diving Ryan.
Argentina will next travel to Jakarta to face Indonesia on Monday, while Australia will face England in October as they prepare for the Asian Cup in Qatar in January.

Topics: Lionel Messi football Argentina Australia

What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying

What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying

What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying
  • ast year’s World Cup runners-up France go to Portugal to play Gibraltar and then host Greece in Group B
  • England are away to Malta, a team ranked fourth-last in Europe, on Friday
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: The season in Europe is not finished yet, with a doubleheader of matchdays in qualifying for Euro 2024 set to take place over the next week.

Here are some of the main storylines with a year to go until the tournament in Germany:

• Talk of Kylian Mbappe’s possible departure from Paris Saint-Germain has resurfaced in recent days and dominated headlines in France after the striker told his club he would not extend his contract beyond next year.

France coach Didier Deschamps will hope Mbappe can remain focused for another few days as last year’s World Cup runners-up go to Portugal to play Gibraltar Friday and then host Greece in Group B on June 19.

“It has created a buzz and is on the front page of the papers, but we can’t control that,” said France’s Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate on Wednesday.

“He has not changed with us. He is just the same, as joyful as ever and teasing people. I have not seen a change in his behavior.”

Mbappe was named as France’s new captain before they began Euro qualifying with wins over the Netherlands and Ireland. France can all but wrap up qualification by claiming back-to-back victories over Portugal and Greece.

• England enjoyed a superb start in Group C as they won 2-1 in Italy in March and then defeated Ukraine. They will now be expected to keep up their perfect record and pull away from Italy, who are at the Nations League finals. England are away to Malta, a team ranked fourth-last in Europe, on Friday. They follow that by hosting North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

Midfield star Jude Bellingham, who has just completed a move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, is injured but Southgate could give a debut to Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze.

“It’s been a journey getting back to the standard and putting in the performances but it’s been a good one,” said Eze, who withdrew two years ago from England’s provisional Euro 2020 squad with an Achilles injury but is coming off a fine season with Palace.

• Cristiano Ronaldo is in Portugal’s squad for their Group J games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland.

The 38-year-old links up with Roberto Martinez’s squad after scoring 14 goals in 16 games in the Saudi league following his move to Al-Nassr in January.

“It is always a special feeling to return home,” he posted on Instagram this week.

Ronaldo silenced those who doubted Martinez’s wisdom in calling him up by scoring a brace in each of Portugal’s qualifiers in March, albeit against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

These two fixtures promise to be harder, but Ronaldo will hope to add to his international record of 122 goals for his country. He also holds the men’s international appearance record of 198 and can bring up a double-century if he plays in both fixtures.

• Erling Haaland missed Norway’s opening qualifiers in March due to injury and his side struggled in his absence, losing 3-0 in Spain and drawing 1-1 in Georgia.

That means Stale Solbakken’s side will be desperate to have the 22-year-old back for Saturday’s meeting with Scotland, who have maximum points after two games in Group A.

Norway will have to hope that Haaland, who scored 52 goals this season for Manchester City, has recovered from the wild celebrations which followed Pep Guardiola’s side winning the Champions League last weekend.

“I’m wary you’re all going to go down the route of Haaland, Haaland, Haaland,” Scotland head coach Steve Clarke said recently.

“There are lots of other players we have to deal with as well.”

• There is another exciting striker emerging out of Scandinavia.

Rasmus Hojlund, 20, made a huge impression in Denmark’s opening qualifiers in March, netting a hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Finland and scoring twice in a shock 3-2 defeat in Kazakhstan.

Hojlund finished the season with nine goals in Serie A for Atalanta. He will now aim to keep up his fine form for Denmark as they take on Northern Ireland and Slovenia in Group H.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé Ibrahima Konate Paris Saint-Germain Cristiano Ronaldo Erling Haaland

