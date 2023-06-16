You are here

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves destructive trail on Indian coast

A man rides a motorcycle through a waterlogged street in Mandvi before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, on June 15, 2023. (Reuters)
People wait in the rain for their turn to receive free food distributed outside a camp of internally displaced people from coastal areas in Sujawal, Pakistan, on June 15, 2023, as Cyclone Biparjoy was approaching. (AP)
A couple rides a scooter amid dust due to strong wind, before the arrival of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, in Ahmedabad, India, on June 15, 2023. (REUTERS/Amit Dave)
AFP

  The two nations had moved 173,000 people to shelters ahead of the cyclone
  Biparjoy had maximum sustained winds of 120 kph (75 mph) with gusts up to 140 kph (86 mph)
AFP

MANDVI, India: Cyclone Biparjoy tore down power poles and uprooted trees Friday after pummeling the Indian coastline, though the storm was weaker than feared and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

More than 180,000 people in the Indian state of Gujarat and Pakistan’s neighboring Sindh province fled the path of Biparjoy – which means “disaster” in Bengali – before it made landfall on Thursday evening.

The storm packed sustained winds of up to 125 kilometers per hour as it struck – but weakened overnight, with Indian forecasters expecting it to calm into a moderate low-pressure system by late Friday.




A volunteer distributes food items among children at a camp set up in a school building as Cyclone Biparjoy was approaching, in Badin, Pakistan, on June 15, 2023. (AP)

Hundreds of electricity poles were uprooted along the coast, cutting power to most of the area, a spokesperson for Gujarat’s government said.

Several hundred trees were also uprooted and emergency teams were struggling to access villages cut off by roadside debris.

No casualties were reported overnight, the office of the state’s relief commissioner said.

In Gujarat, more than 100,000 people had been moved from the storm’s path before it struck, the state government said, as well as 82,000 others in Pakistan.

Biparjoy was expected to slow to maximum sustained winds of 60 kilometers per hour before noon (0630 GMT), India’s weather bureau said.

Pakistan climate change minister Sherry Rehman tweeted on Friday morning that her country had been “largely spared the full force” of the storm.

But residents stayed bunkered down as more than 30 centimeters (12 inches) of rainfall was forecast for some coastal areas of Pakistan on Friday and Saturday, with storm surges of up to 2.5 meters (8 feet).




People wait in the rain for their turn to receive free food distributed outside a camp of internally displaced people from coastal areas in Sujawal, Pakistan, on June 15, 2023, as Cyclone Biparjoy was approaching. (AP)

Shops were closed early on Thursday evening in Pakistan’s city of Badin and the usually bustling streets emptied as night fell.

“Everybody is immensely fearful,” 30-year-old government clerk Iqbal Mallah said on Friday.

In the early morning, heavy winds were gusting and puddles blotched the roads, as concerns remained despite the storm proving less severe than forecast.

“Shops are closed down early, people prefer to stay at home... it’s chaos everywhere,” said Abdullah Soomro, a hotel manager in Badin.

Cyclones – the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the Northwest Pacific – are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean, where tens of millions of people live.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer with climate change.

Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate researcher at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, said cyclones derive their energy from warm waters, and that surface temperatures in the Arabian Sea were 1.2 to 1.4 degrees Celsius warmer than four decades ago.

Topics: Cyclone Biparjoy India Arabian Sea Pakistan

Blinken heads to Beijing hoping to calm fears of a US-China break

Blinken heads to Beijing hoping to calm fears of a US-China break
Updated 29 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Blinken heads to Beijing hoping to calm fears of a US-China break

Blinken heads to Beijing hoping to calm fears of a US-China break
  • US Secretary of State to hold meetings on June 18-19 and may meet with president Xi Jinping
  • Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang earlier told the US to stop meddling in China’s affairs
Updated 29 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flies to Beijing this weekend with expectations low that he will make headway on the long list of disputes between the US and China. But he and his Chinese counterparts can achieve at least one thing, say analysts — show that the world’s most important bilateral relationship is not about to fall off the rails.
Blinken will hold meetings in China on June 18-19 and may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, sources said. He will be the highest-ranking US government official to visit China since Biden took office in January 2021.
In a pre-trip briefing on Wednesday, US officials said they have no expectation the trip will yield a breakthrough in how the US and China deal with each other. That followed a tense evening phone call with Blinken on Tuesday during which Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told the US to stop meddling in China’s affairs.
The visit, which could set the stage for a flurry of other diplomatic engagements including a meeting between Xi and US President Joe Biden later in the year, would show that the two rivals have not given up on diplomacy.
“Both sides want to show the rest of the world that they are managing the relationship responsibly,” said Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund’s Asia program.
“For China, the most important audience is the global south. For the US, it’s partners and allies. So even going through the motions has some utility for both Washington and Beijing.”
Bilateral ties have deteriorated across the board, raising concerns that their rivalry could veer into conflict over Taiwan, which China claims as its own. The two are also at odds over issues ranging from trade and microchips to human rights.
Particularly worrisome for China’s neighbors has been its reluctance to allow regular military-to-military talks between Beijing and Washington, despite repeated US attempts. US officials said on Wednesday that setting up crisis communication channels to reduce risk was a top priority.
“Anything that would lead to greater cooperation, greater dialogue and a lessening of tensions between Beijing and Washington is to be welcomed,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.
While Blinken’s main goal will be “candid, direct and constructive” discussions, the US officials said, breakthroughs are not likely on any major issues, including the flow of fentanyl precursors and Americans detained in China.
A meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit last November in Bali briefly eased fears of a new Cold War, but following the dispute over an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February, high-level communication between the countries has been rare.
Beijing, frustrated by what it sees as the Biden administration’s weaponization of economic policies, has sought to expand ties with countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Xi has recently received several European leaders including French President Emanuel Macron and made a diplomatic push to court others, including US ally Saudi Arabia.
US officials expect Blinken’s visit will pave the way for more bilateral meetings in the coming months, including possible trips by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
“Beijing agreed to the visit because it seems to be the one thing that is blocking many other things, such as working-level dialogues and the visits by other cabinet members,” said Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington.
Those meetings could lead to one between the countries’ leaders when they attend a September G20 meeting in India and the November Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.
“Xi does want to come to San Francisco,” said Sun. “(Aside from) APEC, he also wants a bilateral with Biden. That means the groundwork must be paved starting from now.”

American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle, leaving one woman dead

American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle, leaving one woman dead
Updated 41 min ago
AP

American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle, leaving one woman dead

American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle, leaving one woman dead
  • Suspect held and is under investigation on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offense
  • Police, prosecutors focusing on trying to reconstruct exactly what happened and call for witnesses
Updated 41 min ago
AP

BERLIN: An American man has been arrested over the death of one US tourist and an assault on another near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep slope, authorities said Thursday.
The incident near the popular tourist attraction happened on Wednesday afternoon near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein.
The 30-year-old man met the two female tourists, ages 21 and 22, on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint, police said in a statement.
“The younger of the two women was attacked by the suspect,” said police spokesman Holger Stabik. “The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope.”
The assailant then appears to have attempted to sexually assault the 21-year-old before pushing her down the slope as well. She fell nearly 50 meters, ending up close to her friend.
A mountain rescue team reached both women. The 22-year-old was “responsive” and taken to a hospital, police said; a helicopter carried the 21-year-old with serious injuries to a different hospital, and she died there overnight.
The suspect left the scene but was quickly arrested nearby. Bystander video posted online showed police leading away a handcuffed man in a T-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.
Eric Abneri, a recent business graduate from the University of Pittsburgh who took the video, said the man appeared to have scratches across his face.
“He did not say a single word. He didn’t open his mouth; he didn’t mumble,” Abneri said. “He just walked with the police and that was it.”
Abneri said he and friends reached the scenic overlook as a helicopter arrived and they saw rescuers lower themselves down to the victims.
“I’m honestly absolutely stunned someone is still alive from this. It is like falling from the top of an absolute cliff,” he said.
Abneri described it as “a very, very difficult rescue because of those cliffs and because the helicopter came mere feet above the tree line at the top of the hill.”
“They did an unbelievable job,” he said.
Police said the man they arrested was American and described him as also a tourist; prosecutors said the women were fellow US citizens. The 22-year-old remained hospitalized Thursday, according to prosecutors.
Authorities didn’t identify either the suspect or the victims or give any further details.
Police said a judge in nearby Kempten on Thursday ordered the suspect held pending a potential indictment — a process that can take months — and he was taken to jail. He is under investigation on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offense.
Police said they and prosecutors were focusing on trying to reconstruct exactly what happened and called for any witnesses to come forward.
Neuschwanstein, located in southern Bavaria close to Austria’s border, is one of Germany’s most popular tourist attractions.
It is the most famous of the castles built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th century. Construction started in 1869 but was never completed. Ludwig died in 1886.

Topics: US Germany

9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting; 1 remains in critical condition
World
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting; 1 remains in critical condition
Man kills 6, including ex-wife, in latest US gun violence
World
Man kills 6, including ex-wife, in latest US gun violence

US nuclear-powered submarine USS Michigan enters South Korean port

US nuclear-powered submarine USS Michigan enters South Korean port
Updated 50 min 5 sec ago
AFP

US nuclear-powered submarine USS Michigan enters South Korean port

US nuclear-powered submarine USS Michigan enters South Korean port
  • The USS Michigan, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered guided missile submarine, arrives in Busan
  • Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points, with diplomacy stalled
Updated 50 min 5 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: A US Navy nuclear-powered submarine arrived in the South Korean port city of Busan Friday, demonstrating Washington’s pledge to counter Pyongyang’s growing threats, Seoul’s military said.
Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un proclaiming his nation an “irreversible” nuclear state and calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nukes.
In response, Seoul and Washington vowed that Pyongyang would face a nuclear response and the “end” of the current government in North Korea, were it to ever use its own nukes against the allies.
The USS Michigan, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered guided missile submarine, arrived in Busan on Friday for the first time in six years, the South’s military said, in accordance with the Washington declaration signed by US and South Korean leaders in April.
The declaration states Washington’s “commitment to extend deterrence to South Korea is backed by the full range of US capabilities, including nuclear,” to counter Pyongyang’s growing threats, South Korea’s Fleet Commander Kim Myung-soo said.
The submarine’s arrival is “intended to substantively implement the Washington Declaration... to enhance the regular visibility of US strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.
With the submarine port call in Busan, Seoul and Washington plan to “strengthen their special warfare capabilities and interoperability to respond to North Korea’s growing threats through joint special warfare drills,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.
The 18,000-ton submarine is around 170 meters long and can be equipped with 150 Tomahawk missiles with a range of 2,500 kilometers, according to the JCS.
North Korea has conducted multiple sanctions-busting launches this year, including test-firing its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles, and last month attempting to put a military spy satellite into orbit.
Pyongyang on Thursday fired two ballistic missiles in an apparent response to ongoing US-South Korea joint military drills.
North Korea regards all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and has described them as “frantic” drills “simulating an all-out war against” Pyongyang.

Topics: US South Korea North Korea

US plans rare nuclear missile submarine visit in message to North Korea
World
US plans rare nuclear missile submarine visit in message to North Korea

Argentine judge calls for detention of four Lebanese citizens in AMIA bombing probe

Argentine judge calls for detention of four Lebanese citizens in AMIA bombing probe
Updated 15 June 2023
AP

Argentine judge calls for detention of four Lebanese citizens in AMIA bombing probe

Argentine judge calls for detention of four Lebanese citizens in AMIA bombing probe
  • “Regarding these individuals, there are well-founded suspicions that they are collaborators or operational agents of the … armed wing of Hezbollah,” judge Daniel Rafecas wrote
  • Argentine prosecutors have long alleged that Iranian officials used the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah to carry out the deadly attack
Updated 15 June 2023
AP

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: A federal judge in Argentina has called on Interpol to detain four Lebanese citizens, so they can be questioned for their suspected role in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center that killed 85 people.
“Regarding these individuals, there are well-founded suspicions that they are collaborators or operational agents of the … armed wing of Hezbollah,” judge Daniel Rafecas wrote in a resolution dated June 13 that the Associated Press obtained Thursday.
Argentine prosecutors have long alleged that Iranian officials used the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah to carry out the deadly attack. Iran has long denied any involvement in the incident.
Both the United States and Argentina have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.
Most of the Lebanese citizens now being sought by Rafecas have ties to the porous tri-border region that connects Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay and that the United States has long said is a hub for terrorism financing.
Rafecas has called for the detention of Hussein Mounir Mouzannar, who has a Paraguayan national ID and could be living either in Paraguay or Brazil, as well as Farouk Abdul Hay Omairi, a naturalized Brazilian citizen whose last known address was on the Brazilian side of the tri-border region.
The other two people who are sought for questioning are Ali Hussein Abdallah, a naturalized Brazilian citizen who has both Brazilian and Paraguayan passports, and Abdallah Salman, who is believed to be living in Beirut.

Topics: Argentina Hezbollah Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) bombing

Argentina orders freezing of Hezbollah assets on anniversary of deadly bombing
World
Argentina orders freezing of Hezbollah assets on anniversary of deadly bombing
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says not linked to accused in UNIFIL peacekeeper killing
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says not linked to accused in UNIFIL peacekeeper killing

British man says his relatives are among missing after migrant boat sank off Greek coast

British man says his relatives are among missing after migrant boat sank off Greek coast
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

British man says his relatives are among missing after migrant boat sank off Greek coast

British man says his relatives are among missing after migrant boat sank off Greek coast
  • Khan said that one of his cousins has been found alive but he has been unable to locate two others
  • Boat might have been carrying 750 people; 104 have been rescued and 78 bodies recovered so far
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Aftab Khan, a British man from Wolverhampton, fears members of his family are among the hundreds of people missing after a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece in the early hours of Wednesday.

The search for survivors continued on Thursday in the Ionian Sea, where the boat floundered about 50 miles from the southern coastal town of Pylos. The local coast guard service said 104 people have been rescued and 78 bodies recovered so far.

According to Greek authorities, most of the migrants were originally from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan. The boat had set sail from Libya and was heading for Italy.

Some of those on board made panicked calls to the charity Alarm Phone, which provides a hotline for migrants in distress on vessels in the Mediterranean Sea. It said the boat might have been carrying up to 750 people, Sky News reported.

Khan, who traveled to Greece shortly after news of the tragedy broke, told Sky News that one of his cousins had been found alive but he has been unable to locate two others.

“We don’t know where the rest of them are at the moment,” he said from the port city of Kalamata, where survivors are being looked after. “We’re just trying to find out.”

The boat capsized and sank at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday after its engine reportedly failed and it began veering from side to side. Images released by the Greek coast guard show dozens of people on the top and lower decks staring up, some with arms outstretched. According to witnesses, there were many women and children in the hold below.

Alarm Phone said it had spoken to someone on board who said: “The captain left on a small boat. Please, any solution.”

The charity accused the Greek and other European authorities of failing to launch a rescue operation before the boat capsized, despite being “well aware of this overcrowded and unseaworthy vessel,” Sky News reported.

The Greek coast guard denied this and said people on the boat “refused our assistance because they wanted to go to Italy.”

Many of the survivors were being treated for hypothermia and dehydration. They are temporarily housed in a warehouse, where Greek authorities are working to confirm their identities and interview them, as they look for any people smugglers who might be among them.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration said reports suggest there were up to 400 people on the boat. The deputy mayor of Kalamata told Sky News the number was probably closer to 550.
 

Topics: migrant boat

Update Scores drown in Greece’s deadliest migrant shipwreck this year
World
Scores drown in Greece’s deadliest migrant shipwreck this year

