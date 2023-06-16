You are here

Interpol issues notice for Lebanese man suspected of trafficking in looted antiquities

Interpol has issued an international warrant for a Lebanese man suspected of trafficking stolen antiquities, weeks after he was questioned in Lebanon, judicial officials said on June 16, 2023. (AFP/File)
Updated 16 June 2023
AP

  • The Red Notice was unsealed 10 months after a criminal court in New York issued an arrest warrant for Georges Lotfi, 82
  • The notice is not an arrest warrant and does not require Lebanon to arrest Lotfi
BEIRUT: Interpol has issued an international warrant for a Lebanese man suspected of trafficking stolen antiquities, weeks after he was questioned in Lebanon, judicial officials said Friday.
The Red Notice was unsealed 10 months after a criminal court in New York issued an arrest warrant for Georges Lotfi, 82, charging him with criminal possession of stolen property as well as possessing looted artifacts.
The officials did not give further details about the Interpol warrant, which is a non-binding request to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive. The notice is not an arrest warrant and does not require Lebanon to arrest Lotfi.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the American judiciary sent the case related to Lotfi to Lebanon and asked authorities in the Mediterranean nation to follow up on him.
When Lotfi was summoned for questioning by Lebanese authorities earlier this year, the officials said he denied charges that he had stolen antiquities, saying instead he had bought them from archaeologists and sold them to a museum in the US
They said it later became clear that the 27 antiquities were stolen in 1981 from a warehouse in Lebanon. The Interpol Red Notice that was posted online said Lotfi is charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree, second degree and third degree.
Lotfi currently lives in Lebanon, which is home to invaluable archaeological sites.
The officials said US authorities said they would repatriate the antiquities to Lebanon on condition that Lebanese authorities put Lotfi under arrest.
The officials said that once Lebanon formally receives the Interpol warrant, authorities in the country should summon Lotfi for questioning and confiscate his passport.
Lotfi’s case is not the first of its kind. Smuggling and looting antiquities was not uncommon in Lebanon during the chaos of the 1975-90 civil war.
In 2018, Lebanon received a trio of ancient artifacts looted from the country during its civil war and recovered recently by New York authorities.
The treasures included a marble bull’s head dating to about 360 B.C. excavated at a Phoenician temple in south Lebanon decades ago. The other two were marble torsos from the 4th and 6th century B.C.

Topics: Lebanon Interpol Red Notice Antiquities New York

Libya’s Haftar calls for unified government to oversee polls

Libya’s Haftar calls for unified government to oversee polls
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

Libya’s Haftar calls for unified government to oversee polls

  • Haftar hold US citizenship, and his detractors accuse him of seeking to restore military dictatorship in Libya
TRIPOLI: Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar called Friday for a unified government of technocrats to organize long-delayed elections, in place of the rival administrations currently vying for control.
Libya has been torn by more than a decade of stop-start conflict since a NATO-backed revolt toppled strongman Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers.
The country remains split between a nominally interim government in Tripoli in the west, and another in the east backed by Haftar.
Presidential and parliamentary elections were due to be held in December 2021 but were never organized as differences persisted on key issues including who should be allowed to stand.
Last week, both sides agreed on the legal steps to hold the elections following talks in Morocco, but stopped short of signing a deal, suggesting that some differences remain.
Among the contested points are the candidacy of dual nationals and soldiers.
Haftar also hold US citizenship, and his detractors accuse him of seeking to restore military dictatorship in Libya.
The United Nations, which hopes the elections could take place before the end of the year, has said it would work toward helping iron out differences between the rival sides.
On Friday, a statement from Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army urged the rival administrations “to end the political divisions and form a new unified government comprising technocrats tasked with organizing elections.”
Meanwhile, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said that UN envoy Abdoulaye Bathily had “initiated a series of meetings with political leaders in Libya, regional and international partners, and other stakeholders to hear their analysis and discuss potential ways forward.”
According to the statement, some of Bathily’s interlocutors voiced concerns over the agreement struck last week in Morocco which, they claimed, “could hinder elections from a practical and political standpoint.” It gave no further details.

 

Topics: Libya Tripoli

‘Living nightmare’: Ethnic killing in Darfur should spur the world into action, says UN humanitarian chief

Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator
Updated 16 June 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

‘Living nightmare’: Ethnic killing in Darfur should spur the world into action, says UN humanitarian chief

  • Martin Griffiths warns escalating intercommunal violence in the province could revive tensions that stoked war two decades ago
  • UN human rights chief calls for accountability for the brutal killing of West Darfur governor
NEW YORK: The UN on Friday warned that the situation in Darfur province is “rapidly spiraling into a humanitarian calamity,” with intercommunal violence that has left hundreds dead in the town of El Geneina town alone threatening to revive ethnic tensions that stoked a two-decade war.

Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, has urged warring parties to allow safe and voluntary passage for those who want to flee, as well as unhindered humanitarian aid delivery for the 9 million people in the area who need it.

People in Darfur are trapped “in a living nightmare,” said Griffiths.

In a statement released on Thursday, he painted a dire picture of the situation in the province, describing “babies dying in hospitals where they were being treated, children and mothers suffering from severe malnutrition, camps for displaced persons burned to the ground, girls raped, schools closed, and families eating leaves to survive.”

Griffiths added: “Hospitals and water facilities have come under attack. Humanitarian warehouses and offices have been ransacked. Aid workers have been killed.”

Darfur, one of the war’s battlegrounds, was already scarred by a two-decade conflict that left hundreds of thousands dead and more than 2 million displaced.

Reports of mass killings in the restive province “should spur the world into action,” he said, adding that “the world cannot allow this to happen. Not again.”

As Sudan’s war entered its third month, the death toll has risen close to 2,000, with the UN saying the number of dead and injured is likely to be much higher.

The World Food Program said on Friday that 2.5 more million people risk going hungry across the country in coming months. The agency is planning to reach 6 million people with food assistance by the end of the year.

Multiple ceasefire agreements, brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US, have collapsed as fighting continues between Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the Rapid Security Forces, a paramilitary group commanded his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, a former warlord from Darfur who is also known as Hemedti.

The paramilitaries have been blamed for the assassination and mutilation this week of Khamis Abdallah Abbakar, the governor of West Darfur, hours after he accused the RSF of carrying out a genocide in the province.

Al-Burhan accused the RSF of the “treacherous attack.” However, the paramilitary group denied responsibility and condemned the “assassination in cold blood” of Abbakar.

Abbakar’s killers must be held to account for their crime, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said on Friday, as he expressed concern for the rise in hate speech in West Darfur against the Massalit — to which Abbakar belonged — and Nuba ethnic groups.

The crisis has driven 2.2 million people from their homes, including 528,000 who have fled to neighboring countries, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Griffiths said that looting of medical and humanitarian supplies continues on a massive scale.

Farmers are unable to reach their land, which “further raises the risk of food insecurity.”

He also deplored “a spike in reports of gender-based violence.”

Griffiths said: “Humanitarian partners, including local organizations, have been doing their utmost to deliver aid, replenish stocks of lifesaving supplies, such as food and medicine, and provide water and nutrition services. However, the violence is hampering their efforts.

“Under the rules of war, and the Declaration of Commitments that they both signed, parties to the conflict must refrain from attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure, and they must take constant care to spare them throughout their military operations.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan UN

Lebanon tourism chiefs urge national unity to help boost holiday season income

Updated 16 June 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon tourism chiefs urge national unity to help boost holiday season income

  • Tourism officials fear security risks and political tensions in Lebanon could discourage holidaymakers
  • With the national economy in meltdown, an influx of tourists would provide struggling businesses with a welcome cash injection
BEIRUT: A Lebanese tourism chief has called on the country’s political and security leaders to work together in helping create the conditions for a bumper summer season.
Pierre Al-Ashkar, head of the Federation of Tourist Syndicates in Lebanon urged authorities to ease restrictions on movement wherever possible to encourage visitors.
Tourism officials fear security risks and political tensions in Lebanon could discourage holidaymakers.
With the national economy in meltdown, an influx of tourists would provide struggling businesses with a welcome cash injection.
“This season offers a breathing space for Lebanon and the Lebanese to support the tourism sector and all economic sectors, as well as families and young Lebanese.
“Last month’s kidnapping of the administrative employee Mashari Al-Mutairi at the Saudi Embassy, did not have any repercussions on the tourist season, as security forces freed the kidnap victim at a record speed,” Al-Ashkar said.
Internal security forces announced on Thursday that a Syrian, thought to be the head of a gang suspected of being involved in ransom kidnappings, had been arrested.
And on Friday, Lebanon’s caretaker foreign minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, said: “The UAE has lifted the visa ban on Lebanese nationals after a temporary suspension was attributed to security concerns according to an Emirati official.”
Al-Ashkar noted that Lebanese hotel occupancy rates for this year’s summer season were expected to be similar to 2022, running at between 60 percent and 80 percent.
Restoration work has been carried out on several waterfront hotels damaged in the devastating 2020 Beirut port explosion.
And in a bid to encourage more visitors some Lebanese youth have been posting videos on social media platforms highlighting beauty spots, markets, restaurants, and sporting events.
Tony Ramy, head of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Nightclubs, and Pastries in Lebanon, said: “Downtown Beirut is about to witness the opening of large nightclubs between June 20 and July 1. A huge number of foreign visitors are expected, including Arab tourists and Lebanese expatriates.”
A series of concerts and street festivals are planned with “demand for partying high,” Ramy added.
Head of the Association of Travel and Tourist Agents in Lebanon, Jean Abboud, said: “We have work to do this summer considering that Lebanon is a tourism country rather than a space for tensions and disagreements.
“Reservations on foreign flights arriving in Lebanon have reached 90 percent. We expect that this percentage will increase to reach 100 percent in July and August, and that the number of flights will also increase following the demand to visit Lebanon.
“The number of Arab tourists exceeded 35 percent of the total tourists’ number, including Iraqis, Jordanians, Saudis, Emiratis, and some Egyptians. This shows that tourism revenues are about to increase.
“The daily number of incoming tourists is expected to be around 12,000 visitors. As of early July, we expect this number to reach 15,000 tourists,” Abboud added.
The committees of the Beiteddine and Baalbek international festivals will be staging concert programs at both sites during July and August. Attractions will include jazz, pop, and rock music, oriental, folklore, and soprano singers, a range of dance performances, plus the musical “Chicago.”
Baalbek – Hermel Gov. Bashir Khedr called for the removal of politically motivated ads on billboards on key highways used by visitors.

Topics: Lebanon tourism summer season

Jordan army downs drone carrying weapon parts from Syria

Updated 17 June 2023
Raed Omari

Jordan army downs drone carrying weapon parts from Syria

  • On June 14, it downed a drone carrying highly addictive crystal methamphetamine drugs from Syria into Jordan’s northern region
AMMAN: The Jordanian army said on Friday that units on the country’s eastern border shot down a drone carrying weapon parts from Syria.

Border guards, in coordination with other security agencies, spotted the drone and downed it on Jordan’s side of the border, an army statement said.

The drone was found to be carrying weapons parts, the army said, adding that it will continue to deal with “any threat to our borders, and any attempt to destabilize the security of the country and terrorize its people.”

It was the second drone to be shot down by the Jordan army in a week.

On June 14, it downed a drone carrying highly addictive crystal methamphetamine drugs from Syria into Jordan’s northern region.

FASTFACTS

• The Jordanian Army said that 361 smuggling attempts from Syria were foiled and about 15.5 million narcotic pills seized in 2021.

• In the previous year, more than 130 smuggling attempts from Syria in 2020 were foiled and about 132 million amphetamine pills and 15,000 sheets of hashish seized.

A security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that drug smugglers from Syria are resorting to drones, because “they know that all their large-scale smuggling operations will be foiled by the army.”

The source added: “They know that helicopters and other heavy weaponry will be chasing them, even deep inside Syria. They know of the change in the rules of engagement. No more warning shots but killing.”

Asked where smugglers obtain drones and other advanced technologies, the source stopped short of identifying any party, but said smugglers are mostly “simple farmers. We even know them by name. States or highly organized groups are probably the sources of such sophisticated technology.”

Jordan has always blamed Iran and its proxies in Syria for smuggling drugs across its borders toward lucrative markets in the Gulf.

It has stepped up its fight against illicit drug trafficking from Syria, with the army announcing a change in the rules of engagement along its northeastern border with Syria, which stretches to about 400 km.

In January last year, the army said it killed 27 infiltrators trying to smuggle “large amounts” of narcotics from Syria into Jordan.

The operation followed a directive by the army chief to change the rules of engagement.

Jordan is believed to have carried out rare airstrikes on Syria’s southern Daraa province in May that the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said hit an abandoned drug facility linked to the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

A few days after the attacks, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah denied his Shiite group’s involvement in any illicit drug activity in Syria, but admitted it smuggles weapons.

According to a report by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Hezbollah has expanded its drug trafficking operations, which now generate more money than its other funding streams.

The think tank said that the group’s global narcotics trade began in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley in the 1970s, using well-established smuggling routes across the Israel-Lebanon border.

Syria is said to have become the world’s leading narco-state and the center of a multibillion-dollar drug trade.

It has agreed to halt drug trafficking across its borders with Jordan and Iraq, and identify those who produce and transport narcotics.

The pledge came at a landmark meeting in Amman on May 1 of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan that was also attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

A final statement after the meeting said Damascus agreed to “take the necessary steps to end smuggling on the borders with Jordan and Iraq,” and identify those producing and transporting narcotics into the two countries.

Syrian news outlets reported raids by the Syrian army on drug dealers in Daraa in May following the airstrikes on the southern province but added that no one was arrested as “all dealers were in hiding following the killing of the Captagon kingpin Merhi Al-Ramthan.”

Al-Ramthan, a reputed Syrian drug lord, was killed by Jordanian airstrikes on his house in the village of Shuab in the Sweida governorate.

Jordanian and Syria news websites have published reports of the Jordanian army sending SMS messages to Syrian drug kingpins warning them to surrender or face the same fate as Al-Ramthan.

The Jordanian army said that 361 smuggling attempts from Syria were foiled and about 15.5 million narcotic pills seized in 2021.

In the previous year, more than 130 smuggling attempts from Syria in 2020 were foiled and about 132 million amphetamine pills and 15,000 sheets of hashish seized.

 

Topics: Jordan Syria drugs

More than 120 Syrians aboard Greece migrant shipwreck

Updated 16 June 2023
AFP

More than 120 Syrians aboard Greece migrant shipwreck

  • A blind 15-year-old boy and his 28-year-old sister from the southern Daraa province were among those on board, said their uncle
  • Most of the Syrians were from the war-torn country's restive south, while a relative said that at least 35 were from Kurdish-held areas in the north
BEIRUT: At least 125 Syrians were on board a migrant ship that sank off Greece this week, relatives and activists said Friday, as rescuers scoured the waters for hundreds feared missing.
A blind 15-year-old boy and his 28-year-old sister from the southern Daraa province were among those on board, said their uncle, who declined to be named for security reasons.
“We have no trace of them, my nephew is blind and does not know how to swim,” he said by telephone, adding the pair had flown directly from Damascus to Libya.
“He lived a tough live, hearing the sounds of battles for years. He lived in fear and probably died in fear,” he sobbed.
Activists told AFP that most of the Syrians were from the war-torn country’s restive south, while a relative said that at least 35 were from Kurdish-held areas in the north.
On Wednesday, a rusty trawler sank off Greece’s while en route from Libya to Italy, with at least 78 dead while 104 were rescued.
While the number of people on board at the time remains unclear, the United Nations pointed on Friday to various witness accounts suggesting it was somewhere between 400 and 750.
Activists at the Daraa Martyrs Documentation Office told AFP that at least 90 passengers, 55 of whom are still missing, were from the country’s south, mainly from the Daraa province.
“It isn’t surprising to find so many youths from Daraa on this boat,” said one of the activist, requesting anonymity for security concerns.
“Young people and families have massively fled Daraa over the years because the living and security situation there is absolutely unbearable.”
Daraa province was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against Syrian President Bashar Assad, but it returned to regime control in 2018.
The brother of a 22-year-old man who was on board the ship that sank told AFP that at least 35 passengers were from the Kurdish-held Kobani region in northern Syria.
His brother was among five people who survived the shipwreck after being trapped in the waters for at least four hours, he said.
“My brother told me that the boat was very overcrowded,” said the man, who also did not want to be named for security reasons.
“Six crew members fled in rubber boats and abandoned passengers,” he said, quoting his brother who had traveled across Lebanon and Egypt to reach Libya.

Topics: Greece shipwreck syrian migrants

