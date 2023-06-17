Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent

You are here

French forward Karim Benzema, who signed up for champions Al-Ittihad, leads the list of latest big-name arrivals into Saudi Arabia's professional football league.
Updated 17 June 2023
Paul Williams

  As some of the world's most famous players look to move from Europe, the Kingdom's clubs should not ignore talent to the East
Paul Williams

Saudi Arabian football has changed, and is changing the face of Asian football with it.

Few could have predicted the pace of change within the country as recently as six months ago, but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo accelerated plans to reshape football in the country; plans that have been turbocharged in recent weeks.

While missing out on the prized signature of Lionel Messi was a blow, a host of other big names are on the verge of joining Karim Benzema as headline arrivals this off-season.

With Saudi Arabia hosting the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in 2027, bidding for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup, and having had Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al-Misehal elected to both the AFC and FIFA executive committees, the desire for the Kingdom to play a leading role in Asian football is clear for all to see.

With the stated ambition of making the Saudi Pro League one of the top 10 leagues in the world within the next decade, achieving that would mean it being regarded as the best in Asia.

If that is the ambition, and if it wants to take its role as a leader of the continent seriously and develop Asian football as a collective, then there is one thing it can do to ensure that is the case – become a hothouse of the best regional talent.

As leagues around the continent, including, regrettably, the AFC Champions League itself, are removing the previous “plus one” quota for AFC players, Saudi Arabia could lead by example if it ensured that some of the money it is spending on foreign talent extended to offering opportunities to the best players of Asia.

It need not come at the expense of headline names like N’Golo Kante, Sergio Ramos or Neymar. With eight foreign spots per club, there is plenty of room across the league.

And with so many headline names coming in, players all over the continent would naturally be attracted to the Kingdom to play with stars they could only dream of coming up against in Europe.

The SPL is no stranger to some of the best names in Asian football.

Syrian pair Omar Al-Somah and Omar Khrbin took the league by storm with Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal respectively, the latter even being named Asian Player of the Year in 2017, while Al-Somah won three consecutive Golden Boots on his way to becoming one of the continent’s most feared competitors.

This off-season already, we have seen some of Asia’s biggest names linked to Saudi Arabia.

South Korea’s Son Heung-min and Iran’s Mehdi Taremi are reportedly two names high on the list of those the Kingdom would like to attract, and with good reason given their pedigree.

But if clubs showed a little imagination and adventure, they could also unlock enormous markets to grow the reach of the league.

At just 18 years of age, Indonesia’s Marselino Ferdinan is regarded as one of his nation’s most promising young talents. A precocious player, he is now a regular with the senior national team, having made his debut aged just 17, and will be the headline act for Indonesia at next year’s AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

In football-mad Indonesia, his every move is followed and chronicled by fans desperate to develop a major international star. He already has an Instagram following of 1.7 million – more than Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli combined.

Providing a platform for Marselino to flourish, and opening the SPL up to the football-crazy market of Indonesia, would be a win-win.

At the other end of the age spectrum, a player like Maya Yoshida would add plenty of experience and leadership.

Still only 34, the former Japan national team captain is on the lookout for a new club after departing German outfit Schalke last month.

As one of Japan’s most capped players, having played well over 100 times for his country, including at three World Cups including last year in Qatar, he comes with a wealth of European experience having played in the Eredivisie, Premier League, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

With Al-Nassr in need of experienced defenders, and with a tour of Japan just a few weeks away, they could do far worse than the former Southampton captain.

Given the large Indian population within Saudi Arabia, estimated to be close to three million, it would make sense to look to the South Asian nation to tap into that huge market.

A player like defender Sandesh Jhingan would fit the bill perfectly. A quality defender, who had a stint in Europe cut short by injury, the 29-year-old is ambitious and would embrace the chance to play at a higher level and test himself against some of the world’s best attacking talent.

As reported last month, Emirati sensation Yahya Al-Ghassani has attracted the interest of a number of clubs in the Kingdom, including champions Al-Ittihad.

Whoever it may be, and wherever they come from, if Saudi Arabia is serious about being a leader within Asian football, that should extend to developing and providing opportunities to some of this continent’s best players.

Arab News

  Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the governor of Jeddah, handed victorious team their trophy
Arab News

JEDDAH: Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final.

Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the governor of Jeddah, Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Qadi and Vice-President of the Arab Football Association, Hani Abu Raida, were on hand to give the winning team their trophy. 

The final, held at the Ministry of Sports Hall in Jeddah, saw Morocco beat their Kuwaiti opponents 7-1 with a dominant display.

Morocco’s goals were scored by Ismail Amzal, Sufyan Shaarawy, Youssef Jawad, Khaled Bou Zaid, Sufyan Briet, Reda Al-Khayari and an own goal by Suleiman Al-Omran. Abdul Rahman Al-Taweel notched up the consolation for the Kuwaitis.

The victory gave Morocco their third consecutive Arab Futsal Cup title, having won the 2021 and 2022 tournaments. They have now surpassed the two titles won by Egypt, who won the first and second editions, and Libya, victorious in the third and fourth.

AlUla partners with Italian equestrian training specialists Sistemaeventi

AlUla partners with Italian equestrian training specialists Sistemaeventi
Arab News

  • Collaboration agreements will see support in training and development of endurance race
  • Riders competing against some of Europe’s best in Italian event
Arab News

ALULA: The Royal Commission for AlUla and Italian equestrian training specialists Sistemaeventi have announced the signing of two strategic agreements.

The memorandums of collaboration were agreed as members of AlUla’s team took part in the Italian Endurance Championship close to the town of Castiglione del Lago.

The agreements will enable more local horse riders to join AlUla’s endurance race team and become active members of its community, a statement said.

Sistemaeventi will provide advisory, technical and professional assistance, as well as highly trained horses to support the AlUla team’s participation in competitions and events held under the umbrella of the International Equestrian Federation, including the Endurance World Championship.

Expert trainers will be on hand to boost both interest and participation among the community, raising their capabilities while promoting AlUla as a best-in-class destination for horse lovers, the statement added.

Ziad Alsuhaibani, head of the Sport Sector Executive Program at the RCU, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sistemaeventi to our growing stable of international partners.

“Their combined expertise will help in the ongoing development of the sector in AlUla, allowing us to tap into their unrivaled knowledge of the sporting landscape and success of AlUla’s growing equestrian sector.

“Seeing members of the AlUla team compete in the VIM Italian Endurance Championship was a proud moment for the sector and helped to showcase its growth on the global stage, further highlighting AlUla as a dynamic destination for the global equestrian community alongside its successful hosting of polo tournaments, exciting endurance events and more.

“AlUla combines Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and passion for horsemanship with unique and authentic experiences. As it continues to mature, the sector plays an evermore important role in the sustainable development of AlUla, supporting our ambitions within a framework of cultural preservation, economic advancement, and sporting excellence.”

Young Green Falcons get AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign off to winning start

Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday.
Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday.
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday.
  Attacking edge ensures victory over Australia as Saudi Arabia eye quarterfinal berth
John Duerden

CHONBURI: Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday, a perfect start that provides a solid platform for progress to the quarterfinals. 

After both teams had had their chances, the breakthrough came from Nawaf Al-Bishri, who found the target just before the hour.

With four minutes remaining, Nawaf Al-Jadaani added a second to seal the win and the points, though it was far from an easy game for the victors, who were a little more clinical in attack than their opponents.

However, the match provided an excellent preparation for the tests to come in this 16-nation tournament. 

Australia started brightly and were soon asking questions of the West Asians, who have not had success in this tournament since 1988 — when it also took place in Thailand — though Al-Jadaani’s low shot from outside the box zipped just past the post.

Both goalkeepers had their moments. Just after the half-hour Al-Bishri shot straight at the ’keeper from the left side of the area. Almost immediately, Nestory Irankunda was in a similar position for Australia, but his shot was also blocked.

At the break, it was the Australians who had enjoyed the better chances, but the important statistic showed that neither defense had been breached.

The breakthrough came courtesy of a mistake. Australian defender Andriano Lebib loitered too long on the ball in his own half and his attempted pass was blocked by Al-Bishri, who then rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home. It was an opportunistic strike from the lively forward.

The young Socceroos pushed forward in an attempt to get back on level terms, but were met with a defense that was well-marshalled by coach Abdel Wahab Al-Harbi. Whatever Australia threw at them, Saudi Arabia were able to rise to the occasion and maintain their lead. 

As the minutes ticked by and the sky darkened in Chonburi, the opposition became increasingly desperate to get something out of the game, but found themselves caught on a devastating counter. Talal Hajji hooked the ball over the defense, freeing Mohammed Al-Muhaysh down the right. The full-back’s pass across the box was perfect, leaving Al-Jaadani with little to do but side foot the ball into an empty net.

The reactions to the goal showed that all knew where the points were going. The Australians had hands on heads and hips, while Saudi Arabia’s players, coaching staff and substitutes celebrated. Despite more than eight minutes of injury time, on a hot and humid evening in Southeast Asia, there was never going to be any comeback. 

The young Green Falcons take on Tajikistan on Monday and then complete the group stage with a clash against China three days later. The four semifinalists will all represent Asia at the U-17 World Cup later this year.

Abdul Alsagoor raising the stakes for Saudi jockeys in the US

Updated 17 June 2023
Ali Khaled

  The 23-year-old from Najran is the first rider from the Kingdom to win at the famous Santa Anita Park
Ali Khaled

It is a long way from Najran to California, but that is the route taken by Abdul Alsagoor to become the first jockey from Saudi Arabia to race horses in the US.

The 23-year-old has done more than just race, though, becoming the first person from the Kingdom to win at the famous Santa Anita Park in Los Angeles.

“I have won like 45 (races) so far in this year,” Alsagoor said, “and I’m hoping to continue the successes, the support from the trainer and trying to find the right horses to take me to the winner’s circle.”

John Sadler, a trainer at Santa Anita, said: “He’s been working horses for us and he’s been riding. He’s progressing really well as a jockey. As far as working the horses out in the morning, he’s outstanding.”

 

 

 

Alsagoor was born and raised in Najran, where his father was a racing trainer. From a young age, he knew what he wanted to be.

“My dad trained horses, and from the beginning, I wanted to be a jockey,” he said.

“It was (when I was) 17 years old, I said to my dad, ‘I want to ride horses,’ and my dad would tell me, ‘you’re going to be a little tall’ and I said, ‘no, nothing’s going to affect me.’ (It’s) something I really love, and want to do,” he added.

From that early age, his father put him up against far more experienced jockeys.

“Some of the older riders would say, ‘why are you putting this kid with us? You don’t care about him?’ And my dad would say, ‘just ride with him, don’t worry about him, worry about yourself.’”

In 2019, Alsagoor and his family moved to the US, where, at 19, he began training to be a commercial pilot. When he found out that his flight school, Air Academy, was in the same town as Santa Anita Park, nothing could keep him away from racing.

Having overcome obstacles and rejections, he was given an opportunity to be a workout rider for acclaimed trainer Bob Baffert, keeping the horses warmed up and in shape. From there he was able to compete as a jockey.

“I worked for Bob Baffert for one year,” he said. “That opened my mind a lot about racing, about really good horses and the quality of the horses here in Santa Anita and (the) US — it’s different to what we have back in Saudi.

“I started to work on myself, to develop, to be a jockey. Bob helped me a lot — a lot of trainers supported me, gave me horses.

“It was really difficult to start in the US because I came from an unknown world. There had never been any jockey from Saudi that came to the States and started riding here.”

Despite questions over wether he could really perform at a high level in the US, he persevered.

“It was difficult, but the love of the horses made me do it,” said Alsagoor.

Baffert’s faith kept the youngster going when the going got tough.

“He gave me a lot of confidence,” said Alsagoor. “When I said, ‘I’m going quit,’ he’d say, ‘no, I need you — I need you stay riding for me because you’re a good rider, you listen, you learn quick,’ and he was saying, ‘you catch up to everything quickly, the way you come (and) after six months, you became a different rider. I like the way you ride.’ It gave me a lot of confidence. He put me on a $1 million horse, a $2 million horse. He put me on a lot of quality horses, and that made me really confident in myself.”

The COVID-19 pandemic halted Alsagoor’s progress, as he had to stop all racing activities for over six months.

Since then, however, success has come regularly, and though he cherishes all his wins, one race sticks out in his memory above others.

“My first turf winner,” Alsagoor said. “It was a race here in Santa Anita. And it was inside the rail, it was a smart ride, and that gave me more confidence. When you start to ride with good riders, you have to learn quick. Because there were a lot of talented riders, when you make a mistake, you can see it easily.”

Alsagoor is now at home on the big rides and races.

“There are some horses from trainer Peter Miller, he’s been one of my supporters, he’s put me on a lot horses,” he said. “There is one really good horse for me. He’s going to run on the turf at the Listed Stakes. And hopefully, we get the winner. It’s a tough race, but at least I’m with good riders, at good races, and that means a lot to me.”

Alsagoor says it is an honor to represent the Kingdom, but also highlights the high caliber of riders in the Gulf region.

“I’m so proud,” he said, “but there are a lot of talented riders in Saudi and the UAE. Back home, we have a lot of talented riders everywhere, but they don’t have the chance to come to the US. I know it’s hard, but I am trying to prove they can do it.

“I’m trying to prove there are really good riders, I’m trying to push myself. I can’t represent anyone (else), I’m trying to represent myself. They can see if I can, they can do it.”

Al-Nassr signs platinum sponsorship deal with Public Investment Fund-owned company

Updated 16 June 2023
Arab News

  • King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company’s logo will appear on the first team’s football shirts for the next three seasons of the Saudi Pro League
  • ‘Through this partnership we aim to be drivers of transformation in the sports realm within the Kingdom,’ said Al-Nassr CEO Ahmed Al-Ghamdi
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr Football Club, the runners up in the Saudi Pro League this season, signed a platinum sponsorship agreement on Thursday with King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company.
Under the deal, the logo of the Riyadh-based company, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, will be displayed on the first team’s shirts for the next three seasons, according to a media statement. The brand will also feature prominently across the club’s digital platforms, at the stadium, and on team merchandise and promotional materials.
The agreement was signed by Al-Nassr CEO Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Gautam Sashittal, the CEO of the company, in the presence of board members and executives from both organizations.
“Through this partnership we aim to be drivers of transformation in the sports realm within the Kingdom, fostering a dynamic ecosystem of success, innovation and fan engagement,” said Al-Ghamdi.
Sashittal welcomed the partnership and said authorities in the Kingdom have set ambitious goals and that both organizations, which he described as “game changers” in their respective sectors, are important enablers for efforts to achieve them.
“Over 80 percent of men and women in the Kingdom play, attend or follow football, making this the most important arena for public engagement and the development of health and well-being initiatives,” Sashittal added.
“By the end of 2030, 40 percent of people in the Kingdom will be practicing sports or physical activities on a weekly basis. This vast reach, unparalleled popularity and football's ability, and indeed, Al-Nassr’s ability, to inspire and unite people, young and old, makes the sport an important avenue for socioeconomic transformation.”
The sponsorship deal comes as Saudi Arabia is stepping up its efforts to expand investment in key sectors, including sport. The aim is to enhance the contribution they make to the Saudi economy in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030, the national development and diversification plan.
On June 5, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched an investment and privatization project for Saudi sports clubs, with the aim of encouraging private-sector investment to help develop national teams, regional sports clubs, and participation at all levels.
Thanks to the recent growth of Saudi football and a surge in popularity, the Saudi Pro League is now screened by 48 platforms and broadcasters in more than 170 countries.
Attendance at Al-Nassr matches doubled in the past year. In December, the club succeeded in attracting and signing one of the sport’s greatest talents, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
 

