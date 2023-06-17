Greek leader blasts critics of rescue effort for sunken migrant vessel

You are here

A bus with survivors of a shipwreck enters a migrant camp in Malakasa, near Athens on June 16, 2023, after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in international waters in the Ionian Sea. (AFP)
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

  • Naysayers, Mitsotakis said at a campaign stop in the town of Sparta, should turn their ire against traffickers he called “human scum”
  • The rescue operation is taking place in rough seas, with near gale-force winds, and in some of the Mediterranean Sea's deepest waters at over 5,000 meters
AP

ATHENS: Authorities continued to search Saturday for victims and survivors of a trawler that sank off the coast of Greece with as many as 750 migrants on board, as conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis blasted critics of the rescue operation.
Naysayers, Mitsotakis said at a campaign stop in the town of Sparta, should turn their ire against traffickers he called “human scum.” The vessel sank on Wednesday.
The Greek coast guard announced Saturday that one Greek Navy frigate and four other vessels were operating 47 nautical miles (54 miles; 87 kilometers) southwest of the town of Pylos in Greece’s southwest. Earlier, two helicopters from the navy and coast guard joined the operation, the coast guard said.
The rescue operation is taking place in rough seas, with near gale-force winds, and in some of the Mediterranean Sea’s deepest waters at over 5,000 meters (3 miles).
To date, 104 survivors have been rescued and 78 bodies have been recovered. The trawler carried as many as 750 men, women and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories and Pakistan. No survivors or bodies have been found since the day of the accident.
The survivors have been taken to a migrant reception center outside Athens. A few have been visited by relatives residing in other European countries.
The Egyptian embassy in Athens on Saturday shared a list of 43 Egyptian migrants, including minors, who survived the shipwreck. The survivors are all men from Cairo and the Nile Delta provinces of Sharqia and Menofia, the list shows. The embassy said the list was provided by Greek authorities.
Greek authorities continue to face criticism, however, over their failure to act more quickly. They say the migrants insisted they didn’t need any help, but non-governmental organizations say they received a number of calls for help.
“It is very unfair for some so-called ‘people in solidarity’ to insinuate that the (Coast Guard) did not do its job. ... These people are out there battling the waves to rescue human lives and protect our borders,” Mitsotakis said.
Mitsotakis, the favorite to win a second four-year term in elections on June 25, attacked the main opposition party Syriza for its own record on migration while in government.
“Those who today appear as the so-called authentic humanitarians are those who allowed detention camps such as Moria to exist. The same who, a few days ago, were condemned by the European Court of Human Rights for the wretched conditions at Moria.”
The notoriously overcrowded migrant camp of Moria, on the island of Lesbos across from the Turkish coast, opened in January 2013 under a three-party coalition government led by New Democracy. It saw its population swell during the migration crisis of 2015. It operated throughout the Syriza administration from 2015-19 and burned down in September 2020. Just before it did, it was estimated that 20,000 people lived in a camp designed to accommodate 3,000.
Mitsotakis also attacked Syriza for “opening the doors to millions of people” in 2015 and defended his own more restrictive policies, vowing to continue them.
“We followed a different migration policy ... fair and strict, of monitoring and guarding our borders. A policy which resulted in illegal crossings dropping 90 percent,” he told the crowd. “This policy has been acknowledged (by Europe) as the right one. Because if we leave Europe’s borders to allow in everyone, then the numbers of those wanting to cross the Mediterranean will rise exponentially and so will the chances of tragic shipwrecks.”
Separately on Saturday, a successful rescue operation took place in Italy, where a coast guard vessel from the port of Roccella, in Calabria, rescued 96 migrants on a sailboat more than 100 nautical miles (115 miles; 185 kilometers) from the port.
Turbulent seas made the rescue difficult but with the assistance of a Portuguese coast guard vessel operating for Frontex, the European Union’s border agency, and several commercial vessels, the rescue was completed.
On Friday, Italian authorities informed their Greek counterparts of the presence of a sailboat near where Wednesday’s disaster took place. The Greek coast guard monitored the sailboat, which was proceeding normally. A spokesperson could not verify it was the same boat that was rescued off Italy Saturday but assumed it was.

Topics: Greece shipwreck Greek migrants

Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil

Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
Reuters

  • One of the worst hit on the cyclone’s trail was the town of Caraa, with a population of over 8,000 people
Reuters

SAO PAULO: At least 11 people have been killed in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul after an extra-tropical cyclone struck the region on Friday, according to the state’s authorities.
The storm caused torrential rains and helicopter searches are underway in flooded neighborhoods to find 20 others who have gone missing, the government of Rio Grande do Sul said in a press release.
One of the worst hit on the cyclone’s trail was the town of Caraa, with a population of over 8,000 people.
“The situation in Caraa deeply worries us. It is essential that we can, in an organized way, quickly map the main affected areas and identify the people who need support,” said Rio Grande do Sul’s governor, Eduardo Leite, who visited the area.
As of Friday night, Maquine, a municipality on the eastern coast, had received around a foot of rain, authorities said.
Many residents in affected areas have taken shelter in outdoor sports facilities in their towns. The authorities have issued a warning for a risk of landslides in several areas.
Leite says authorities have carried out 2,400 rescues in the last two days.
“Our main objective at this first moment is to protect and save human lives. We are rescuing people who are stranded, locating missing people and giving all the support to the families,” he said.
Deadly flooding in Brazil is common and has caused devastation for decades.

Topics: cyclone Brazil Brazil floods

Top US diplomat arrives in China in rare visit meant to lower temperature

Top US diplomat arrives in China in rare visit meant to lower temperature
AFP

  • Before his departure, Blinken said he would seek to “responsibly manage our relationship” by finding ways to avoid “miscalculations” between the countries
  • Ahead of Blinken’s visit, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the US needed to “respect China’s core concerns” and work together with Beijing
AFP

BEIJING: Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in China on Sunday on the highest-level trip by a US official in nearly five years, with the rival powers looking to lower the temperature after soaring tensions.

Neither side expects breakthroughs during Blinken’s two-day visit, with the world’s two largest economies at odds on an array of issues from trade to technology to regional security.

But the two countries have increasingly voiced an interest in seeking greater stability and see a narrow window before elections next year both in the United States and Taiwan, the self-ruling democracy which Beijing has not ruled out seizing by force.
In a sign of the fragility of the effort, Blinken had been due to visit four months ago, the fruit of a cordial summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in Bali in November.
But Blinken abruptly postponed the trip after the United States said it detected a Chinese spy balloon over US soil, leading to furious calls for a response by hard-liners in Washington.
Speaking in the US capital before his departure, Blinken said he would seek to “responsibly manage our relationship” by finding ways to avoid “miscalculations” between the countries.
“Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy to ensure that competition does not veer into confrontation or conflict,” he said.

Blinken was speaking alongside Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who said that the region wanted the United States both to stay as a power and to find ways to coexist with a rising China.
Blinken’s “trip is essential, but not sufficient,” Balakrishnan said.
“There are fundamental differences in outlook, in values. And it takes time for mutual respect and strategic trust to be built in.”
As part of the Biden administration’s focus on keeping allies close, Blinken spoke by telephone with his counterparts from both Japan and South Korea during his 20-hour trans-Pacific journey.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, traveled separately to Tokyo for separate three-way meetings involving Japan and both South Korea and the Philippines.
In recent months the United States has reached deals on troop deployments in southern Japan and the northern Philippines, both strategically close to Taiwan.
Beijing carried out major military drills around Taiwan in August, seen as practice for an invasion, after Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited.
And in April, China launched three days of war games after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States and met the current speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

Ahead of Blinken’s visit, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the US needed to “respect China’s core concerns” and work together with Beijing.
“The US needs to give up the illusion of dealing with China ‘from a position of strength’. China and the US must develop relations on the basis of mutual respect and equality, respect their difference in history, culture, social system and development path,” he said, a nod to frequent US criticism of China’s rights record.
Blinken is the first top US diplomat to visit Beijing since a brief stop in 2018 by his predecessor Mike Pompeo, who later championed all-out confrontation with China in the final years of Donald Trump’s presidency.
The Biden administration has kept in place Trump’s hard line in practice if not tone and has gone further in areas, including working to ban exports to China of high-end semiconductors that have military uses.
But unlike Trump, who is running again for president, the Biden administration has said it is willing to work with China on narrow areas of cooperation such as climate — as Beijing sweats in record mid-June temperatures.
Danny Russel, who was the top diplomat on East Asia during Barack Obama’s second term, said that each side had priorities — with China seeking to forestall additional US restrictions on technology or support for Taiwan, and the United States eager to prevent an incident that could spiral into a military confrontation.
“Blinken’s brief visit will not bring resolution to any of the big issues in the US-China relationship or even necessarily to the small ones. Neither will it stop either side from continuing with their competitive agendas,” said Russel, now a vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute.
“But his visit may well restart badly needed face-to-face dialogue and send a signal that both countries are moving from angry rhetoric at the press podium to sober discussions behind closed doors.”
 

Topics: China-US talks Antony Blinken

Taiwan seeks closer EU ties in return for chip investment — minister

Taiwan seeks closer EU ties in return for chip investment — minister
Reuters

  • Taiwan strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future
Reuters

European countries should strengthen relations with Taiwan if they want continued Taiwanese investment in semiconductor production, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said during a visit to Europe last week.
Overseas investments by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, need government approval, including for a potential factory in Germany.
Wu said the government was not placing conditions on investments by TSMC and it was for the company to decide if a project would make a profit.
Wu said Taiwan would not block investment in Europe, but there was a “philosophical issue” that a country wanting Taiwanese help needed to consider a broader picture of relations with Taiwan.
“I think that is something for us to think about,” he said. “Even though we are not selfish in stopping TSMC making investment in other countries, we certainly hope that other countries who want to attract TSMC... can also think about the situation Taiwan is in.”
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. Taiwan strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.
“If they can think along that positive line, the relations between Taiwan and European countries, major European countries, are going to be so much better than before,” said Wu.
The minister asked not to disclose the country he was in, due to the sensitivity of his trip. Taiwan has no formal diplomatic ties with any European country except the Vatican and China warned Europe against official ties ahead of Wu’s visit.
Wu did visit the Czech Republic and, according to sources, also traveled to Brussels, where EU and NATO headquarters are located.
Wu said EU leaders were clearer than before in calling for peace in the Taiwan Strait, the stretch of water between China and Taiwan, and preservation of the status quo and said the bloc should consider more cooperation with Taiwan, such as a bilateral investment agreement (BIA).
The EU included Taiwan on its list of potential BIA partners in 2015, but it has not held talks with Taiwan on the issue since.
“It’s very challenging,” said Wu, adding he was concerned it was being held hostage due to a frozen EU-China investment deal.
“We hope we can go ahead with it and we hope we can persuade the EU leadership to think about this in a positive way.”

Topics: Taiwan European Union Joseph Wu

Thousands in western India relief camps begin returning home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedes

Thousands in western India relief camps begin returning home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedes
AP

  • The Gujarat government said it deployed 184 rapid action squads to rescue wild animals and clear fallen trees in Gir National Park, home to nearly 700 Asiatic lions
AP

JAKHAU, India: Over 100,000 people who had sheltered from Cyclone Biparjoy in relief camps in western India have begun to return home after the storm weakened and headed toward Pakistan, officials said Saturday.
In the coastal village of Jakhau, where the cyclone made landfall in India’s Gujarat state on Thursday, over 130 people had shifted back to their homes from a government-run shelter by midday Saturday.
India’s powerful home minister, Amit Shah, was expected to visit the village later Saturday and take stock of the situation.
Officials said electricity had been restored in many villages but some were still without power. After the landfall, the cyclone uprooted trees and electricity poles in hundreds of villages along the coastal regions of Gujarat.
“It was very scary and we expected huge damage,” said Amad, a trader who rents boats to fishermen in Jakhau and only uses one name. “But thankfully nature’s wrath was somewhat lighter than we anticipated.”
He said there was no major damage in the village barring uprooting of trees, electricity poles and minor damage to some homes.
The storm had wind speeds of 85 kph (53 mph) and gusting up to 105 kph (65 mph) through the coastal areas of Gujarat.
India Meteorological Department said early Saturday that the cyclone had weakened into a deep depression and was expected to weaken further in the next 12 hours.
The full extent of the damage in Gujarat wasn’t immediately known. A man and his son died on Thursday when they tried to save their livestock in Gujarat state, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Also, 23 people were injured in various areas, officials said.
The Gujarat government said it deployed 184 rapid action squads to rescue wild animals and clear fallen trees in Gir National Park, home to nearly 700 Asiatic lions.
A 2021 study found that the frequency, duration and intensity of cyclones in the Arabian Sea increased significantly between 1982 and 2019, and experts say the increase will continue, making preparations for natural disasters more urgent.

Topics: Cyclone Biparjoy India Gujarat State

AP

Police officers stand guard in central London, on January 21, 2023. (AFP)
  • The attack has not been labeled terrorism by the authorities, and police are investigating issues including the suspect’s mental health
AP

LONDON: A 31-year-old man appeared in a court on Saturday accused of murdering two college students and a school caretaker in a knife and van attack earlier this week in the English city of Nottingham.
Valdo Calocane was flanked by three security officers as he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court. He is charged with the murder of Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, who were stabbed to death in a street near student housing as they were walking home before dawn on Tuesday.
He is also accused of killing school caretaker Ian Coats, 65, stealing his van and running down a group of pedestrians.
Calocane is also charged with attempting to murder the three pedestrians in a hit-and-run that left one of the victims critically injured.

FASTFACT

Thousands of people, many of them university students, attended vigils at the college and in the city center to remember those killed.

The suspect spoke only to confirm his details.
He gave a different name, Adam Mendes, and said he was of no fixed abode. Tuesday’s rampage in Nottingham, a university city of about 350,000 in central England, shook the country. Thousands of people, many of them university students, attended vigils at the college and in the city center to remember those killed.
Police said they believed the suspect acted alone, and were working with counterterrorism officers to try to establish a motive.
The attack has not been labeled terrorism by the authorities, and police are investigating issues including the suspect’s mental health.
The BBC and other UK media reported that the suspect was originally from West Africa and has lived legally in Britain for many years.
Police said earlier that Calocane is a former Nottingham University student, but said this was not believed to be connected with the attack.
Calocane was remanded into custody and is expected to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

 

Topics: knife attack London

