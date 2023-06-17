You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front

Ahmed Nejib Chebbi (R), leader of Tunisia's opposition National Salvation Front party, talks to the media as he arrives at the offices of Tunisia's counter-terrorism prosecutor in Tunis, on June 16, 2023. (AFP)
Ahmed Nejib Chebbi (R), leader of Tunisia's opposition National Salvation Front party, talks to the media as he arrives at the offices of Tunisia's counter-terrorism prosecutor in Tunis, on June 16, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9m6b

Updated 50 sec ago
AFP

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front
  • Chebbi accused Saied on Friday of having “destroyed all institutions” and said the president was not aiming for “the rights and freedoms of citizens”
  • One of the most prominent personalities detained is Rached Ghanouchi, the leader of the Ennahdha party who was sentenced in May to one year in prison on terrorism-related charges
Updated 50 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: A key critic of Tunisian President Kais Saied called in for questioning over allegations of conspiracy against the state has accused the president of “criminalizing” all opposition.
Saied won a landslide victory in a 2019 presidential election but assumed sweeping powers in July 2021. Ahmed Nejb Chebbi, who heads the National Salvation Front, Tunisia’s main opposition coalition, was called in for questioning by the counterterrorism squad as part of an investigation into claims of a “plot against state security.”
“Today, as you can see, all forms of opposition, all independent opinion ... is considered a crime that could lead to jail,” Chebbi told reporters before being quizzed by investigators for three hours.
“In Kais Saied’s Tunisia, the place of free men is in prison,” Chebbi, 78, said.
He also questioned the motive behind his interrogation saying “What am I being punished for? My right to think freely, to speak freely and to act within the framework of the law?“ Chebbi was free to leave after the investigation.
But police in Tunisia have arrested more than 20 government opponents since February, including former Cabinet ministers, trade unionists and media figures.
One of the most prominent personalities detained is Rached Ghanouchi, the leader of the Ennahdha party who was sentenced in May to one year in prison on terrorism-related charges.
Before his detention in April, Ghannouchi, an 81-year-old former speaker of parliament, warned that efforts to stamp out political Islam and the left might lead to “civil war.”
Chebbi accused Saied on Friday of having “destroyed all institutions” and said the president was not aiming for “the rights and freedoms of citizens.”
Earlier this month, human rights watchdog Amnesty International condemned plans to summon Chebbi for questioning “over unfounded accusations of conspiracy.”
The plan “is another step backward on human rights,” it said.

 

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases
Media
Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases
Tunisia’s president urges aid to stem migration as European leaders visit
Middle-East
Tunisia’s president urges aid to stem migration as European leaders visit

Parents of Syrians missing in boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’

Parents of Syrians missing in boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Parents of Syrians missing in boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’

Parents of Syrians missing in boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’
  • Greek parliamentarian expelled from Mitsotakis’ party over racist comments after tragedy
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: In war-torn Syria, parents of teenagers missing in a shipwreck off the Greek coast are clinging onto hope their children might be alive, days after the tragedy.

A fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank off Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday, killing at least 78 people.
A right-wing Greek parliamentarian was meanwhile expelled from the party of former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for racist remarks after the mass drowning of migrants.
While condemning the “tragic” loss of life, including “children,” Spilios Kriketos, a lawmaker in Mitsotakis’ New Democracy or ND party, said on Thursday that Greece “cannot tolerate more migrants,” in an interview on the Kontra YouTube channel.
He then accused migrants of stealing.
On Friday, ND said it had expelled him.
While the exact number of passengers on the rusty trawler is unknown, hundreds are feared missing, and relatives and activists have said at least 141 Syrians were aboard.

BACKGROUND

A fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank off Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday, killing at least 78 people.

The Greek coast guard was continuing its search for survivors.
Hopes of finding survivors are fading “by the minute,” according to officials.
Iyad from Jassem in the southern province of Daraa, the cradle of Syria’s 12-year civil war, said his 19-year-old son Ali was still unaccounted for.
“I have had no news of my son. I haven’t spoken to him. I haven’t heard his voice,” said Iyad, who works at a school and declined to provide his surname.
“His mother hasn’t stopped crying for three days.”
The 47-year-old said he had heard of two Greek reports — one listing his son among the survivors and another among the dead.
“I still have hope that he will be among the survivors,” Iyad said by telephone on Saturday.
“We are praying day and night.”
The teenager was looking for a better life in Libya, his father said, and had traveled there by plane from Damascus.
“He told us he wanted to work in a restaurant” and had planned to send money to help the family, Iyad added.
“We didn’t know he wanted to take a boat,” he said.
“If we’d known, we wouldn’t have allowed him to go.”
Activists at the Daraa Martyrs Documentation Office said on Saturday that 106 people aboard the trawler were from the country’s south, mainly from Daraa province, where they said “living and security situation ... is absolutely unbearable.”
Only 34 so far were known to have survived, they added.
A blind 15-year-old boy and his 28-year-old sister from Daraa province were also among those missing, their uncle said on Friday, declining to be identified for security reasons.
Daraa province was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against Syrian President Bashar Assad, but it returned to regime control in 2018.
Iyad said Ali’s uncle in Germany had traveled to Greece to search for the boy, but “it’s like looking for a needle in a haystack.”
“For us, he is missing. We have not mourned and we will not mourn until we are sure what has happened,” he said.
“If he is found alive, we’ll bring him back to Syria. I don’t want my son to be far away from me ... not even for one more second.
“We borrowed a large amount of money to send him to Libya to work — not to die.”
In Kobani in Syria’s Kurdish-held north, Mohammed Mohammed said he too was awaiting news of the fate of his 15-year-old son Diyar.
“Every day, hope is fading of seeing my son again,” Mohammed, a tire repairman, said by telephone late on Friday.
Diyar “left because the situation here is terrible,” the 48-year-old said.
Kobani became a symbol of victory over Daesh, after US-backed Kurdish forces drove the jihadists out in 2015.
But the city, also known as Ain Al-Arab, is in the crosshairs of Ankara, which wants Kurdish forces to withdraw from frontier areas.
Turkiye has carried out deadly raids in the area and threatened a new ground offensive.
Mohammed said the family lived less than 1 km from the Turkish border.
Diyar’s “dream was to go to Germany to be with my brother who lives there,” he said.
“Everyone wants to leave,” he said, adding Diyar had been with four friends.
At least 35 people aboard the boat were from Kurdish-held areas in Syria’s north, a relative said on Friday.
Mohammed said his brother had traveled to Greece in the hope of finding Diyar, but was denied entry to hospitals where he had hoped to speak to survivors.
“People are fleeing death, but finding death” along the way, he said.

 

Topics: migrants

Related

Syrian teenager reunited with brother following boat sinking tragedy
Middle-East
Syrian teenager reunited with brother following boat sinking tragedy

Iraq enjoys respite from turmoil but risks remain

Iraq enjoys respite from turmoil but risks remain
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq enjoys respite from turmoil but risks remain

Iraq enjoys respite from turmoil but risks remain
  • A lawmaker said the prime minister was working “as a successful diplomat who can keep good relations with the West and Americans and at the same time make sure to send positive messages to Tehran”
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Helped by buoyant oil prices and a period of political calm at home and in the region, Iraq appears more stable than any time since the US-led military intervention, although the government’s bid to cement gains with a budget splurge may prove a shaky foundation.
In office since October, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has launched a program to rebuild infrastructure and attract foreign investors, but analysts say the plans are at risk from an uncertain oil price outlook and face the challenge of maintaining delicate diplomacy in a volatile region.
“We are positive in the short-term outlook but medium to longer-term there are major challenges,” said one Western diplomat.
Brought to power by groups backed by Iran, Al-Sudani passed his first major test this week by getting the state budget through parliament.
He has also performed a tricky diplomatic balancing act in handling relations with Iran and the US.
Al-Sudani won Washington’s praise by implementing demands to stop dollars being smuggled to Iran in violation of US sanctions, yet has kept Tehran’s allies in Iraq happy with a state hiring spree and plans for major projects to create new work opportunities for militiamen, now that their fight against Daesh has been won.
A lawmaker said the prime minister was working “as a successful diplomat who can keep good relations with the West and Americans and at the same time make sure to send positive messages to Tehran.”
The lawmaker, who declined to be named so he could speak freely about the prime minister, said Al-Sudani’s backers saw him as a man who would act as a manager to improve basic services while shielding their interests.
Government foreign affairs adviser Farhad Alaaldin said Al-Sudani served all Iraqis not just those allied to Iran.
“It’s been a long while since we enjoyed this sort of political stability where the crises we face are dealt with in meeting rooms and under the roof of parliament and not outside,” Alaaldin said.
It is a dramatic shift from last year, when political rivalry blocked the formation of a government, leading to violence and stoking fears of civil war in a nation that has suffered from conflict and chaos since the 2003 invasion.
The calm is mirrored in other areas of the Middle East.
Yet, analysts say many of Iraq’s problems remain unresolved, ranging from its heavy dependence on oil revenues and the volatile global energy market to graft and sectarianism.
“The system of corruption and political patronage is entrenched and has stifled any reform attempts for the past 20 years,” said Renaud Mansour, director of the Iraq Initiative at London’s Chatham House think tank, adding that a state hiring spree was not a “sustainable fix.”
He said Iraq could easily be destabilized by problems beyond its borders, calling the country a “playground for regional and global problems.”
However, he said detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran “potentially gives Iraq some space to breathe.”
Iraq remains vulnerable to geopolitical shocks, including in the Kurdish-controlled north, where rival parties are feuding. Turkiye and Iran have mounted military operations against Kurdish militant groups there, saying they threaten their national security.
Challenges abound elsewhere too. Last year’s fears about civil war only abated when Muqtada Sadr stepped back from politics and his huge number of followers moved off the streets.
But he has stepped back before and analysts say could fire up the street again if he sought a return.
Nevertheless, Al-Sudani has had successes. His budget was passed after tough negotiations to win the backing of Shiite, Kurdish and Sunni Arab factions.
But the budget, Iraq’s biggest, forecasts spending of 198.9 trillion dinars ($153 billion) with plans to add more than 500,000 workers to an already bloated bureaucracy, flying in the face of recommendations from the International Monetary Fund.
Most families rely on income from relatives with state jobs — difficult to cut if oil prices fall and state revenues slide.
Seeking to strengthen the economy, Al-Sudani has courted foreign investment, including reviving a $27 billion deal with France’s TotalEnergies and QatarEnergies to develop oil and gas output.
His diplomatic initiatives, meanwhile, have included visits to Germany, France and Saudi Arabia.
But notably he has secured support from the US, which has 2,500 soldiers in Iraq to advise and assist in fighting remnants of Islamic State.
US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said the government’s agenda of economic reform and the drive against corruption was “exactly what the doctor ordered.”
“We will support this government working through those steps,” she said in Baghdad in May, calling Iraq a place for cooperation rather than a “battleground.”

 

Topics: Iraq

Related

Iraqi immigrant pleads guilty in federal court in Oregon to supporting Daesh
Middle-East
Iraqi immigrant pleads guilty in federal court in Oregon to supporting Daesh
Turkish, Iraqi officials to discuss resumption of Iraq’s northern oil exports
Middle-East
Turkish, Iraqi officials to discuss resumption of Iraq’s northern oil exports

Saudi-US statement: Sudanese parties agree new 72-hour cease-fire

Saudi-US statement: Sudanese parties agree new 72-hour cease-fire
Updated 10 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-US statement: Sudanese parties agree new 72-hour cease-fire

Saudi-US statement: Sudanese parties agree new 72-hour cease-fire
Updated 10 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sudan’s warring factions have agreed to a new 72-hour cease-fire starting at 6 a.m. local time on Sunday, mediators Saudi Arabia and the United States said in a joint statement.

“The parties agreed that during the cease-fire they will refrain from prohibited movements, attacks, use of military aircraft or drones, artillery strikes, reinforcement of positions and resupply of forces, and will refrain from seeking military advantage during the cease-fire,” the statement read.

More to follow...

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Israeli land grab alarms Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli land grab alarms Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Updated 17 June 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israeli land grab alarms Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli land grab alarms Palestinians in occupied West Bank
  • The rebuilding work follows an Israeli government decision in March to allow Israelis to resettle four illegal settlements in the northern occupied West Bank
  • Homesh was one of the four settlements evacuated in 2005 as part of a “disengagement” plan
Updated 17 June 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Residents of four Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank are living in fear as dozens of Israeli settlers return to rebuild a settlement that was evacuated in 2005.
Settlers are clearing land, setting up mobile caravans and building a religious school in Homesh, an outpost on the road connecting the governorates of Nablus and Jenin.
To help the settlers, the Israeli army has stepped up mobile and foot patrols, placed cement blocks on the main road, and built military observation towers.
Eyewitnesses said settlers destroyed Palestinians’ crops and troops detained Palestinian farmers while work at the settlement continued.
The rebuilding work follows an Israeli government decision in March to allow Israelis to resettle four illegal settlements in the northern occupied West Bank, including Homesh.
Palestinians see the rebuilding of Homesh, which is located deep in the northern West Bank, as a severe blow to plans to establish a future Palestinian state.
Saeed Abdel Rahim, a Palestinian activist from the village of Burqa, near Homesh, said that buses, caravans and other heavy vehicles were being used to transport building equipment for houses, while the settlement’s surroundings have been transformed into military barracks, reinforced by the army and guards.
Homesh was one of the four settlements evacuated in 2005 as part of a “disengagement” plan.
Israeli sources said the government has laid out plans to absorb half a million new settlers in the West Bank, and to improve infrastructure in settlements and outposts.
Ghassan Daghlas, a Burqa resident who is in charge of the settlement file at the Palestinian presidency, told Arab News that the latest development is a catastrophe in light of settlers’ plans to build what is called “Homesh Al-Kubra.”
Settlers have installed at least 30 housing units in the past few days and begun building infrastructure, he said.
The return of the Homesh settlement will affect at least 34,000 Palestinians who live in the villages of Burqa, Wasila Al-Zahr, Bazariya, Sebastia and other nearby towns, Daghlas added.
He said that returning settlers have been given political cover by Israel’s extreme right-wing government, “which only thinks of strengthening settlements and seizing more land.”
However, Daghlas added: “We will continue blocking their way through popular resistance until this project is thwarted.”
Work on Homesh means “more checkpoints and restrictions on the Palestinians in the area, and more soldiers turning the area into a military base. We are heading toward violence,” he said.
During a visit to Burqa on Saturday, Majdi Al-Saleh, a Palestinian government minister, was urged by village representatives to provide substantial assistance and not be content with media statements.
A resident told Arab News that Israeli intelligence officers were calling on activists to calm down after young men set up WhatsApp groups with 1,400 active members to alert each other in the event of any settler or army attack.
The Palestinian presidency said that all settlements built on Palestinian land, including Homesh, are illegal and condemned the decision to allow settlers to return.
The move is part of a “quiet annexation” of the occupied West Bank under the supervision and support of the Israeli government, it added.
Israel’s left-wing Peace Now movement said the rebuilding of the Homesh settlement violated international law and Israel’s commitment to the US.
Israel signed an agreement with President George Bush’s administration to refrain from building new settlements in areas vacated during the 2005 disengagement.
The movement said on its website that more than 465,000 settlers live in 132 settlements and 146 random outposts established on the West Bank.
These numbers do not include 230,000 settlers living in 14 settlements in East Jerusalem, it added.
Peace Now warned that the Israeli government would confiscate private Palestinian land in the public interest, but use them for settlements.
The Homesh settlement was established in 1978 as an Israeli military base on land owned by Palestinians from the neighboring villages of Burqa and Silat Al-Dhahr.
In 1980, the Israeli army handed over the base to settlers, as happened with several other settlements in the West Bank.
Ziyad Abu Omar, head of the local council in Burqa, said the resettlement of Homesh means the “destruction of Burqa and other surrounding villages.”

Topics: Israeli Settlers Palestinians West Bank Homesh

Related

Israeli settlers’ aggression fuels tension in occupied territories
Middle-East
Israeli settlers’ aggression fuels tension in occupied territories
Special Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem photos
Middle-East
Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem

Yemen prisoner swap talks begin in Amman

Yemen prisoner swap talks begin in Amman
Updated 17 June 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen prisoner swap talks begin in Amman

Yemen prisoner swap talks begin in Amman
  • Discussions raise hopes of agreement to free hundreds of captives in coming weeks
  • Head of the Houthi delegation said that they traveled to Amman to discuss with the Yemeni government delegation problems and obstacles
Updated 17 June 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government and Houthi delegations met in Amman on Saturday for the second day of a new round of prisoner swap talks, raising hopes for the release of hundreds of captives.
The discussions, sponsored by the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, began on Friday and are likely to focus on securing an agreement to exchange hundreds of inmates in the coming weeks.
Majed Fadhail, a member of the government delegation, told Arab News that the delegations met three times on Friday, but have yet to reach an agreement on the number of prisoners to be released.
“There has been no development up to this point, and we continue to engage in ongoing discussion,” Fadhail said.
The head of the Houthi delegation, Abdul Kader Al-Murtadha, said that they traveled to Amman to discuss with the Yemeni government delegation problems and obstacles that prevented the implementation of previously agreed-upon points.
“We hope it will be as successful and fruitful as the last one,” Al-Murtadha tweeted.
During the first round of prisoner trade talks that began in Switzerland in March, the Yemeni government and the Houthis agreed to swap 900 prisoners, exchange visits to each other’s cities, and reconvene in May to discuss exchanging a larger number of prisoners.
Despite freeing hundreds of prisoners in April, both parties had already swapped allegations over the failure to exchange visits to jails in Sanaa and Marib, which pushed the second round of talks back to June.
The UN Yemen envoy’s office said that the talks will focus on the release of more prisoners, and thanked Jordan for its support.
The Yemeni government vowed to prioritize the freeing of prominent politician Mohammed Qahtan, who has been held by the Houthis since 2015, and will reject any outcome of the talks until he is released.
The government had previously declared that it would boycott talks with the Houthis until Qahtan’s family was permitted to visit him.

Topics: Yemen Houthis prisoners International Committee of the Red Cross

Related

Saudis among scores of Yemen war prisoners freed on day two of swap video
Middle-East
Saudis among scores of Yemen war prisoners freed on day two of swap

Latest updates

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front
Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front
Suspect in knife and van attack appears in court
Police officers stand guard in central London, on January 21, 2023. (AFP)
What We Are Reading Today: Fire Weather by John Vaillant
What We Are Reading Today: Fire Weather by John Vaillant
Parents of Syrians missing in boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’
Parents of Syrians missing in boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’
‘The Little Prince’ dances through the night at Ithra
‘The Little Prince’ dances through the night at Ithra

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.