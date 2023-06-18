Saudi Arabia charts the first-ever coastal tourism map of Red Sea  

You are here

The new map will serve as an introductory guide to government agencies, allowing better identification of avenues to boost coastal tourism in the Red Sea. (Supplied)
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Tourists traveling to The Red Sea Project can expect better mobility and accessibility options as Saudi authorities are developing the Kingdom’s first geographical navigation map that charts the scope of marine tourism in the coastal area.  

The Saudi Red Sea Authority and the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information have partnered with 19 government agencies to develop the first-ever coastal tourism map of the Red Sea.  

Mohammed Al-Asiri, CEO of the Saudi Red Sea Authority, revealed that the steering committee has accomplished qualitative work during the past six months by collecting and analyzing data and standards for geographical areas and field verification.  

“It allowed us to reach an agreement on the geographical scope and confirm the excluded sites to open the way for ... navigational activities and marine tourism in other territorial waters of the Red Sea,” said Al-Asiri, in a statement.   

The new map will serve as an introductory guide to government agencies, allowing better identification of avenues to boost coastal tourism in the Red Sea.  

By building the navigational map, appropriate legislation requirements, governance and digital solutions, the committee will present the map to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and Council of Ministers for approval.   

“Geospatial information contributes to protecting the Kingdom’s resources and environment and enabling its sustainability,” said Mohammed Al-Sayel, president of GASGI, adding that this is an important enabler for many sectors and digital fields. 

He said they seek to contribute to the correct use of this information to support the Kingdom’s digital economy, which will directly reflect on its advanced investment environment.  

In April, the GASGI participated at the inaugural meeting of the international advisory committee of its UN counterpart in Deqing, China.  

During the meeting, the authority presented its experience of developing a national strategy in line with global standards prescribed by the UN’s Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Centre Framework.     

This framework integrates location information to plan cities, build infrastructure, develop disaster management strategies, and manage natural resources such as green spaces, water and minerals.  

As Saudi Arabia aligns its projects with the UN framework in this pioneering field, this will soon allow geospatial studies, map production, and marine surveys in the Kingdom to be on par with global standards. 

Number of scale-ups in Dubai rises 26% in 2022

Number of scale-ups in Dubai rises 26% in 2022
Updated 42 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of scale-ups in Dubai surged 26 percent in 2022, according to a report issued on Sunday.

The report titled “Dubai’s Venture Capital Ecosystem,” issued by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said scale-ups in the emirate raised over $11.7 billion in capital in the last 10 years.

It said as many as 306 fast-growing companies in the region are located in Dubai.

“The country’s proactive vision in developing legislation and initiatives in the digital field creates a favorable environment for startups and fast-growing companies, which has attracted unicorn companies and investors from around the world and consolidated the UAE’s position as a global hub for the digital economy,” stated Omar Al-Olama, minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, and chairman of DCDE.

Dubai is reported to hold over 40 percent of scale-ups in the Middle East and North Africa. The report also revealed that the emirate includes more than 90 percent of all scale-ups in the UAE, which hosts 338 scale-ups.

A scale-up is a startup that has grown and become a profitable product or service.

Al-Olama said: “The results in the report reflect our long-term commitment to developing smart digital solutions and deploying these to build a new and future-facing model for the economic sector in the UAE, and Dubai in particular, and underline the emirate’s position as a global capital for the future economy.”

UAE scale-ups alone made up 65 percent of the total cumulative capital raised in the region in the last 10 years, the report said.

With a world-class fiber optic network, cloud-based systems, and innovative smart city development, the city has set the standard for leveraging technology to improve the standard of living as well as to pull in global businesses.

The country’s digital economy is projected to grow from around $38 billion to a conservative estimate of well over $140 billion by 2031.

PIF launches Lifera to boost pharma manufacturing in Kingdom

PIF launches Lifera to boost pharma manufacturing in Kingdom
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund on Sunday launched a commercial-scale contract development and manufacturing organization, Lifera, to help boost the local biopharmaceutical industry.

The pharmaceutical investment company aims to focus on manufacturing life-saving and essential pharmaceutical products, including insulins, vaccines, plasma therapeutics, monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, and innovative small molecules, said an official statement.

It seeks to bolster Saudi Arabia’s position as a global pharmaceutical manufacturing destination.

Yazeed A. Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of MENA Investments at PIF, said: “PIF is investing to enable a leading health sector in Saudi Arabia, supporting the development of and access to advanced medicines and treatments.”

According to the statement, the company will create partnerships with leading local and international companies and attract targeted investments to boost local capacity and drive the development of domestic manufacturing in this sector.

Lifera aims to drive formulation development, medicine development, manufacturing and testing services for sterile pharmaceutical products.

Al-Humied said Lifera intends to partner with leading companies in the sector to localize manufacturing, attract investment and enable the private sector to scale up, ensuring easier access for patients, while securing the supply of life-saving medicines that can meet local, regional, and global demand.

Through strategic investments, PIF aspires to be a vital enabler acting as a catalyst to innovate and enhance the healthcare eco-system, whilst creating significant opportunities for the domestic private sector.

In its efforts to enable the supply chain of medicines, the wealth fund has also invested in the National Unified Procurement Co.

Since 2017, PIF has established 79 companies across its 13 strategic sectors.

Closing bell: Saudi main index stays steady; Nomu gains 1,990 points 

Closing bell: Saudi main index stays steady; Nomu gains 1,990 points 
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index remained steady in the first session of the week, gaining 0.75 points or 0.01 percent to close at 11,516.89. 

The trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.35 billion ($1.43 billion), as 120 stocks advanced, while 95 retracted. 

Parallel market Nomu continued its upward movement for the fourth consecutive session, leaping 1,990.46 points to close at 28,988.06. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also picked up 0.03 percent to 1,519.18. 

AlJazira REIT was the top-performing stock of the day, as its share price soared by 6.67 percent to SR20.80. 

Other top performers included Mouwasat Medical Services Co. and Al Hammadi Holding, whose share prices surged 6.11 percent and 6.06 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Alinma Tokio Marine Co., whose share price dipped by 8.15 percent to SR14.66. 

Future Care Trading Co. drove Nomu’s performance on Thursday, as the firm’s share price soared 29.89 percent to SR59.10. 

On the announcements front, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. informed Tadawul that it renewed a contract with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. to offer health insurance services to its employees and their family members for one year starting July 4, 2023. 

Meanwhile, Knowledge Economic City Co. announced that it signed a framework agreement with China Gezhouba International Engineering Group Co. to develop its projects. 

In a bourse filing, KEC said that both companies would cooperate in the engineering, procurement, and construction phase for some of its projects. 

Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co., on June 18, announced that it would start trading on the main index from June 20. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the upper and lower limits of the daily and static fluctuation of the company’s shares would be 30 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

SA

Global food import bill set to hit $1.98tn in 2023, forecasts FAO  

Global food import bill set to hit $1.98tn in 2023, forecasts FAO  
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The global food import bill is forecast to reach a record high of $1.98 trillion in 2023, up 1.5 percent from 2022, due to a combination of factors including an increase in international prices and higher volumes, the latest UN report showed.   

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN in its biannual report stated that the anticipated increase in the 2023 bills will happen due to an additional $18.4 billion stemming from higher international prices and $12.9 billion from higher volumes. 

However, despite this surge, the UN body predicts the world food import bill will grow at a much slower pace compared to last year as demand diminishes. 

According to FAO, the global food bill jumped by 11 percent back in 2022 and by a significant 18 percent in 2021.   

The low demand this year — especially in economically vulnerable countries — is mainly attributed to the global hike in prices which is primarily driven by higher quotations for fruits, vegetables, sugar and dairy products, it added.  

While food imports by advanced economies continue to expand, the report said the import bill for the least developed countries is projected to decline by 1.5 percent this year.   

With regard to the import bill for the net food-importing developing countries, it will decline by an estimated 4.9 percent, the report highlighted.  

“The decline in food import volumes is a concerning development in both groups, suggesting a decline in purchasing capacity,” the FAO report warned.  

“These concerns are amplified by the fact that lower international prices for a number of primary food items have not, or at least not fully, translated into lower prices at the domestic retail level, suggesting that cost-of-living pressures could persist in 2023,” the report added.   

FAO Senior Economist El-Mamoun Amrouk warned that rising food prices can lead to social unrest and increased financial challenges and that well-tailored interventions are crucial to combat inflation.   

Latest forecasts of the production, trade utilization, and stock levels on a global level across major basic foodstuffs suggest a rise in production across most categories including rice, coarse grains and oil crops.   

While the production of milk, sugar, meat, and fish is also forecast to increase, the global wheat output is projected to drop.  

Nevertheless, the global agricultural food production systems remain vulnerable to shocks such as severe weather turbulence, geopolitical tensions, policy changes, and developments in other commodity markets., the report added   

This could potentially alter demand and supply balances while impacting prices as well as world food security. 

Saudi Ports Authority signs deal to construct integrated bunker station at Yanbu port

Saudi Ports Authority signs deal to construct integrated bunker station at Yanbu port
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has signed a deal to establish an integrated center worth over SR2 billion ($533 million) as part of a pilot project to supply ships with fuel at the Yanbu Industrial Port.

The total holding capacity of the pioneering project is likely to reach 2.5 million metric tons.

The authority signed the agreement with International and Trafalgar Co. Ltd. on Sunday in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy.

This deal aligns well with the efforts made by the Saudi Ministry of Energy to increase the Kingdom’s share of fuel supply for ships transiting to 10 million tons.

It also aligns with the authority’s goals to increase the number of logistic zones to 30 by 2030, thereby contributing to consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.

Earlier this month, Mazen Al-Bunyan, CEO of Standard Chartered in Saudi Arabia, said the Kingdom’s logistics initiatives are helping to drive the Middle East “into a new era of trade and economic prosperity.”

He added: “The Kingdom aspires to become the next global logistics hub and has pledged to make its economy more sustainable and innovative.”   

With an area of 393,000 sq. meters, the new center aims to establish tanks for storing, trading, and mixing petroleum materials in two stages.

In each phase, 1.2 million metric tons capacity facilities will be built, spanning over 196,000 sq. meters.

At each stage, 144 storage units — including diesel tanks, benzene tanks, and heavy fuel oil tanks — will be built.

These cutting-edge facilities, each with a storage capacity of 8,650 metric tons, are intended to provide the national petroleum industry with high-quality, cost-effective service while meeting local and international market demands.

The deal was signed by Abdullah Al-Munif, Mawani’s vice president for commercial business, and Trafalgar CEO Khalid Al-Qahtani.

The Yanbu-based King Fahad Industrial Port is the largest trading port for crude oil, refined petroleum, and petrochemicals in the Kingdom and the Red Sea.

The port is ideally situated to serve the East-West global trade routes with a throughput capacity of 500,000 tons and infrastructure that spans 34 berths and 10 terminals.

