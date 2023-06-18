Kuwait forms new government headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah

Frankly Speaking: Does Europe still care about Yemen?
Peter Semneby says humanitarian aid and contact with Iran give Europe sway over the peace process
Swedish diplomat lauds Saudi-Iran deal, but says it is still too early to expect results in the Yemen context
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Despite the war in Ukraine dominating the foreign-policy agenda, Europe has a lot of reasons to care about what is happening in Yemen beyond just the humanitarian ones, Peter Semneby, Sweden’s special envoy to Yemen, has said.
Appearing on “Frankly Speaking,” the Arab News talk show that features interviews with leading policymakers, Semneby cited maritime trade, counterterrorism and energy security as factors behind Europe’s continued interest in the conflict.
“One of the most important reasons is the humanitarian imperative. We’re engaged in any country in the world where the population is suffering for whatever reason, be it war or be it for natural reasons,” he told “Frankly Speaking” host Katie Jensen.
“But there are also a lot of more hard-nosed interests for Sweden and the EU to engage on Yemen. Yemen is important for security, not only for its immediate neighbors but also for us.”
Elaborating on the point, Semneby said: “The Middle East is a neighboring region. We trade a lot with the Middle East. We get a lot of our energy supplies from the Middle East.
“And if you look at the map, Yemen sits right on the most important maritime supply route there is.
“And this is something that has become even more important, and rather paradoxically, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one might assume that more faraway conflicts would be relegated to the backburner from our point of view. But that’s not the case. Energy security is more important than ever as a result of that conflict.”
Semneby continued: “Then I can add other security-related issues as well: counterterrorism, for example. Any country with weak institutions involved in civil war, where the political system threatens to erode as has been the case in Yemen, of course, would provide opportunities for terrorists if there isn’t the kind of support both in terms of security systems, but also in the longer term — in institution building — the EU can definitely provide in cooperation with its partner countries in the Gulf area.”
According to Semneby, the war in Ukraine and resulting sanctions on Russia, which resulted in soaring energy prices on the continent, actually made Europe’s energy interests in the Middle East an even more important consideration.
“The war in Ukraine has definitely made us think a lot harder about how we secure our trade routes, how we secure, in particular, energy supplies. And Yemen has a strategic location with immense importance for energy supplies,” he said.
“I’d also say that the humanitarian imperative is always there, and there has been a lot of additional attention to humanitarian issues in other conflicts as a result of the disruptions of the delivery of the supplies of wheat and grain that we’ve seen as a result of the Ukraine war.”
The continued provision of humanitarian assistance to Yemen — a nation gripped by near-famine conditions — is viewed by some as a form of leverage over the peace process.
Semneby said one impact of the Ukraine war has been a decline in the amount of aid available for Yemen.
He urged the Gulf states to channel their existing humanitarian contributions into UN funds to bolster the international response.
“What has changed — and which is unfortunate — is that there are less funds available for assistance of various kinds,” he said.
“There has been an enormous effort, as we know, for support in Ukraine from many countries. And we’ve seen, as we’ve asked, as the UN has asked, for funding for its humanitarian appeal in Yemen and in other countries, that it’s more difficult to get those funds.
“This has to be done through a joint effort, and it’s of course not only Sweden, Europe, countries in the north that should provide funding to the UN efforts. We’re having a constant discussion with our partners in the Gulf area.
“And I’d expect that this would become an even more important topic for our joint strategizing about Yemen and all the conflicts that the Gulf countries should also contribute a larger share to the joint UN effort.
“What we see today is that they often prefer … making their contributions through their own bilateral channels, which deprives us, we believe, of some of the many opportunities that we have for taking care of synergies by working together.”
“A ceasefire has held for more than a year, and peace talks are advancing with real momentum, including prisoner exchanges and other positive expressions of diplomacy,” wrote Grim.
“Yet the US appears very much not to want the war to end; our proxies have been thumped on the battlefield and are in a poor negotiating position as a result. Reading between the lines, the US seems to be attempting to slow-walk and blow up the peace talks.”
Asked whether US President Joe Biden could end the war today, and whether he believes the US is doing enough to resolve the conflict, Semneby would not respond with a categorical “yes” or “no.”
He defended Washington’s efforts, while adding that Europe’s open channels with Iran could help foster talks in Yemen.
“I think the US has done quite a lot in terms of getting attention to the conflict in Yemen and supporting the conflict resolution efforts,” said Semneby.
“You may remember that President Biden, in his very first speech on foreign policy that he held at the State Department just a couple of weeks after the inauguration in 2021, mentioned Yemen.
“I think it was the second country that he mentioned in that speech, and Yemen has been on the agenda constantly in discussions with both Saudi Arabia and other partner countries.
“Of course, it’s important that the Americans do this in cooperation with others. We’re working very closely with the Americans as well.
“The Americans don’t have direct communication channels with the Iranians. Others have. So I think it’s not correct to assume that the Americans by themselves would be able to do this if they did so.”
Semneby said Saudi Arabia’s restoration of formal diplomatic relations with Iran is welcome news, but the international community must wait and see what impact it will have on the situation in Yemen.
“The Saudis and the Houthis have engaged in quite extensive talks after the Saudi-Iranian agreement was announced, so it obviously opened up possibilities that weren’t there before,” he said.
“But I still think it’s still too early to say whether the two sides in those talks have adjusted their expectations sufficiently in order to actually reach a UN agreement.
“It seems that the Houthis are still … insisting on 100 percent of what they want to achieve, or maybe even increasing their demands, asking for 110 percent. That won’t do the trick, obviously — they’ll have to strike a compromise in the end.”
Iran has long been arming and funding the Houthi militia. Officially called Ansar Allah, the militia seized control of Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2014, sparking a protracted civil war against the UN-recognized government.
The China-brokered agreement to re-establish diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran was a major breakthrough that lowered the chances of further conflict and raised the possibility of a lasting ceasefire in Yemen.
However, analysts believe that much depends on the Houthis’ openness to negotiation and the sides’ willingness to find a compromise solution.
“We still have a window of opportunity, and it has been pushed a little bit more open after the Saudi-Iranian agreement,” said Semneby.
“So I’m mildly hopeful that we can see a more permanent and a more formal monitored ceasefire being negotiated.
“I do think there’s hope. We’re in a better place than we were a year and a half ago, before the Saudi-Iranian agreement.”
One solution being mooted is the partitioning of Yemen into separate northern and southern states, as they had been from 1918 until 1990, when they unified as a single republic.
Some of Yemen’s neighbors are eager that it remain a single entity, while others appear to be gravitating toward partition.
Asked how likely a split might be, Semneby said it could be “messy” but it would be a matter for the Yemeni people to decide.
“I don’t want to make any predictions. What I’d like to say is that this is a question that will have to be decided by Yemenis themselves, and this can only be done as part of a comprehensive political process.
“It may very well be that that process will result in a partition, and then the world should respect it. I’d also add that I believe that most countries would prefer a unified Yemen.
“I think the partitions of countries are, although they’ve happened, are always difficult and messy matters. But ultimately this has to be for the Yemenis.
“But … it’s a secondary issue. The primary issue that all Yemenis need to focus on at this moment is to bring an end to the war and to sit together at one table, or in one room, to discuss all the very important and very difficult issues that Yemen is faced with.”
There is even a danger that splitting Yemen in two could lead to further, regional fractures, with provinces such as Hadramout peeling off to form their own state.
“If you start separating one part of the country, there are always those who aren’t going to be happy with the people in charge of that part separating, so … there’s always the risk of a chain reaction,” said Semneby.
“Today we need to focus on the more urgent problems. And I think that those making decisions in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, they agree on this.
“Their prime concern is that Yemen will be stable, that it won’t be a source of insecurity anymore, that it will be sufficiently prosperous economically to support itself to a much larger extent than is the case now, that it will be able to export its natural resources and so on.
“So these are all the things to concentrate on. And I’m sure that Riyadh and Abu Dhabi agree on this most important and most urgent task in Yemen.”
Israel govt will move ahead on contentious judicial overhaul plan, PM says
Updated 18 June 2023
AP
TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday his government intends to move ahead on contentious plans to change the country’s judicial system after talks aimed at finding a compromise solution appeared to be crumbling.
The government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises ever earlier this year. Negotiations between the government and opposition parties somewhat alleviated the crisis with attempts to find a middle ground over proposed changes to the country’s justice system.
Those talks were jolted last week over a crisis surrounding the powerful regular committee responsible for picking the country’s judges. Opposition leaders said negotiations were frozen until the committee is formed.
At a meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday, Netanyahu said the opposition hadn’t been negotiating in good faith and that his government would move ahead cautiously on the overhaul.
“This week, we will begin the practical steps. We will do them in a measured way, responsibly, but in accordance with the mandate we received to make corrections to the justice system,” he said.
Netanyahu put the overhaul on hold in March after mass protests erupted in opposition to it. The decision to move ahead is likely to flare
tensions and fuel the protest movement that has continued to demonstrate each Saturday, despite the plan being paused.
Protest leaders said they were ready for another round of demonstrations that would make sure “every attempt to harm Israel’s democratic justice system will fail.”
Opposition leader Yair Lapid, whose party had been negotiating with Netanyahu, said moving ahead unilaterally on the plan “will critically harm the economy, endanger security and rip the Israeli people to shreds.”
Netanyahu’s government, composed of ultranationalist and ultra-religious parties, faced harsh opposition to the overhaul plan when it was announced earlier this year. Leading economists, top legal officials and former defense officials warned of dangerous consequences to the country’s future. Even Israel’s chief international ally, the US, expressed concern.
The government says the plan is necessary to restore power to elected officials and weaken, what it says, is an interventionist Supreme Court.
Critics say the plan would upend Israel’s delicate system of checks and balances and push the country toward authoritarianism.
Netanyahu backed down after mass spontaneous protests erupted and a general strike was called for after he fired his defense minister who dissented from the plan over widespread threats by military reservists to not show up for duty if the overhaul was approved.
The committee for appointing judges — which, among other things, approves the makeup of the Supreme Court — has been a central battleground in the overhaul plan.
Israel PM gives nod to Gaza Marine gas development, wants security assurances
Any pact must include Hamas, the Gaza Strip ruler, says analyst
Field is part of ongoing talks between Palestinians, Tel Aviv, Cairo, US
Updated 18 June 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: Israel has given preliminary approval for the development of a gas field off the Gaza Strip.
If concluded, the agreement would be a boost for the Palestinian economy.
Announcing the move on the Gaza Marine project, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said progress would hinge on “preserving the State of Israel’s security and diplomatic needs.”
The office added in a press statement in Arabic and Hebrew that the project — 36 kilometers from the Gaza coast in the waters of the Mediterranean — falls within the framework of the ongoing negotiations between Israel, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority.
On May 4, Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the government was in secret talks with the Palestinian Authority to extract gas from the field off the coast of the Gaza Strip, with the approval of Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
The channel claimed that the Israeli government held internal discussions about the gas field after the administration was formed at the end of last year.
It reported that the talks were renewed as part of the political and security process that began recently between Israel and the Palestinian Authority under US mediation.
The issue of developing the Gaza Marine field and preparing it for gas extraction was at the heart of the talks that took place in Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh.
The talks brought together security and political officials from the Palestinian and Israeli sides, under the auspices of the US. Jordan and Egypt were part of the talks.
Tzachi Hanegbi, head of the Israeli National Security Council — who headed the Israeli delegation — and Ghassan Alyan, coordinator of government operations in the Palestinian territories, took a leading role in the meetings.
The deal would see an Egyptian company facilitating natural gas production in the offshore fields.
Gaza Marine is estimated to hold over 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, much more than is needed to power the Palestinian territories.
The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority — represented by the sovereign wealth vehicle Palestine Investment Fund or PIF — will gain 27.5 percent of profits from the field.
The PIF’s partner, the Palestinian-owned Consolidated Contractors Company or CCC, will get another 27.5 percent.
The remaining 45 percent will go to the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. or EGAS, which will operate the project.
The Israeli TV channel indicated that Tel Aviv expects Palestinians to gain economically from the latest step, which might contribute to reducing security tensions in the long run.
Economist Hamed Jad hoped a deal could be finalized by the end of the year.
“The Palestinian attempts, since the discovery of gas fields off the shores of Gaza, have continued ever since but every time there are new obstacles. Now the issue has come up again,” Jad told Arab News.
He said that a final agreement should include an understanding with Hamas — the de facto ruler of Gaza — to avoid further challenges in the field’s operations.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Arab News: “We are following up on all developments related to the gas issue and the agreements.”
He added: “Our people’s right to benefit from its natural resources and gas is guaranteed in all international laws and resolutions.”
The Gaza gas fields were first discovered in 1999 in Palestinian territorial waters.
The first discovery was called Gaza Marine 1 and contains an estimated 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas.
The second field — located on the sea border area between Gaza and Israel — was called Gaza Marine 2 and contains an additional 3 billion cubic meters.
The fields have long been seen as a major stepping stone toward Palestinian energy independence but they remained untapped mainly due to Israeli objections and obstacles.
The offshore fields can help Gaza’s power station switch from oil to gas, which would increase its operational capacity.
In November 1999, a 25-year contract for gas exploration and development of gas fields was signed between the British Gas Group or BG Group, the CCC and the PIF.
BG Group withdrew from the project in 2016 and handed it over to Shell, which withdrew from the agreement in 2018 due to various disputes.
In 2021, the PA signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt to develop the Gaza gas field and the necessary infrastructure.
Since 2016, the Gaza Strip has been suffering from a severe shortage of electricity as a result of the Israeli bombing of the only station at the time.
There has also been a lack of funds to finance the petrol needed to operate the station amid the 16-year-long Israeli-led blockade.
Egypt’s oldest political party to run in first presidential polls since 2011
Wafd Party nominates Abdel-Sanad Yamama for 2024 elections
Labels youth the future, urges them to vote in great numbers
Updated 18 June 2023
Gobran Mohammed
Abdel-Sanad Yamama, the leader of Egypt’s opposition Wafd Party, has been nominated to run in the upcoming presidential elections.
The polls are scheduled for 2024 and Wafd is participating for the first time since 2011.
Ninety percent of the party’s supreme body voted recently to support Yamama’s candidacy. The party is the oldest political grouping in the country.
Yamama appointed Yasser Al-Hudaybi, the party’s secretary-general, as the media spokesperson for the electoral campaign.
Yamama took over the presidency of the Wafd Party in March 2022 after winning by a narrow margin over rival BahaaEddin Abu-Shoka.
Yamama had previously met with representatives and heads of the party’s youth committees in the governorates, at the organization’s headquarters in Giza’s Dokki district. He called on Wafd’s youth to participate in the upcoming polls.
He said the youth were the hope and future of the party and that their views must be heard.
Earlier, Al-Hudaybi revealed that Article 19 of the party’s bylaw stipulates that the supreme body decides who should be nominated to run in the elections.
In 2018, the Wafd Party’s supreme body rejected former leader El-Sayed El-Badawi’s request to run in Egypt’s presidential elections.
The second paragraph of Article 140 of Egypt’s constitution stipulates that the procedures for electing the president of the republic should begin at least 120 days before the end of the presidential term.
Earlier, Diaa Rashwan, general coordinator of the National Dialogue, an initiative launched in May to generate debate around the country's future, said that the judiciary, as always, would oversee the elections, adding that the National Election Authority would convene in full on Oct. 10.
In previous statements, Yamama, who joined the Wafd Party in 2004, pointed out that his election manifesto would be revealed after internal consultations.
Wafd, a liberal-oriented party, started its political life under the former monarchy. The party was founded after Egypt’s 1919 nationalist revolution against British occupation. The party grew quickly, eventually leading several governments.
Palestinian anger as Israeli minister gets a free hand over West Bank settlement policy
Plans for approval of 4,560 housing units across West Bank included on the agenda of Israel’s Supreme Planning Council
Palestinian Authority said it would boycott a meeting of the Joint Economic Committee with Israel
Updated 18 June 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Israel’s nationalist-religious government on Sunday tabled plans to approve thousands of building permits in the occupied West Bank, despite US pressure to halt settlement expansion that Washington sees as an obstacle to peace with Palestinians.
The plans for approval of 4,560 housing units in various areas of the West Bank were included on the agenda of Israel’s Supreme Planning Council that meets next week, although only 1,332 are up for final approval, with the remainder still going through the preliminary clearance process.
“We will continue to develop the settlement of and strengthen the Israeli hold on the territory,” said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also holds a defense portfolio that gives him a leading role in West Bank administration.
Most countries deem the settlements, built on land captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as illegal. Their presence is one of the fundamental issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Palestinians seek to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as their capital. Peace talks that had been brokered by the United States have been frozen since 2014.
Since entering office in January, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition has approved the promotion of more than 7,000 new housing units, most deep in the West Bank.
It also amended a law to clear the way for settlers to return to four settlements that had previously been evacuated.
In response to Sunday’s Israeli decision, the Palestinian Authority — which exercises limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank — said it would boycott a meeting of the Joint Economic Committee with Israel scheduled for Monday.
The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, after Israel’s withdrawal of soldiers and settlers, condemned the move, saying it “will not give (Israel) legitimacy over our land. Our people will resist it by all means.”
Jewish settler groups welcomed the announcement.
“The people have chosen to continue building in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, and that is the way it should be,” said Shlomo Ne’eman, mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, using Israel’s biblical names for the West Bank.