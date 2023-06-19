You are here

Hajj 2023
Hajj 2023

Pakistan Hajj mission supervises food arrangement for pilgrims through 13 catering companies

Pakistan’s chief food coordinator Mohammed Farooq Haider inspects food in Makkah. (Pakistan Hajj Mission)
Pakistan's chief food coordinator Mohammed Farooq Haider inspects food in Makkah. (Pakistan Hajj Mission)
Pakistan’s chief food coordinator Mohammed Farooq Haider inspects food in Makkah. (Pakistan Hajj Mission)
Pakistan’s chief food coordinator Mohammed Farooq Haider inspects food in Makkah. (Pakistan Hajj Mission)
Pakistan’s chief food coordinator Mohammed Farooq Haider inspects food in Makkah. (Pakistan Hajj Mission)
Pakistan’s chief food coordinator Mohammed Farooq Haider inspects food in Makkah. (Pakistan Hajj Mission)
Pakistan’s chief food coordinator Mohammed Farooq Haider inspects food in Makkah. (Pakistan Hajj Mission)
Pakistan’s chief food coordinator Mohammed Farooq Haider inspects food in Makkah. (Pakistan Hajj Mission)
Pakistan’s chief food coordinator Mohammed Farooq Haider inspects food in Makkah. (Pakistan Hajj Mission)
Pakistan’s chief food coordinator Mohammed Farooq Haider inspects food in Makkah. (Pakistan Hajj Mission)
Updated 19 June 2023

Pakistan Hajj mission supervises food arrangement for pilgrims through 13 catering companies

Pakistan’s chief food coordinator Mohammed Farooq Haider inspects food in Makkah. (Pakistan Hajj Mission)
  • 67 volunteers run food sector and dedicated teams check food quality and quantity
  • Complaint service set up, surprise visits to kitchens and messes regularly carried out
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Under the supervision of the Pakistan Hajj mission, 13 catering companies are providing food to pilgrims under a government scheme, ensuring quality and safety standards at every step, Pakistan’s chief food coordinator in Makkah said on Monday.

This year, Saudi Arabia reinstated Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and scrapped the upper age limit of 65. About 80,000 Pakistanis are expected to perform the pilgrimage under the government scheme this year, while the rest will use private tour operators.

“Thirteen catering companies are providing meals to pilgrims under a government scheme,” Mohammed Farooq Haider, Pakistan’s chief food coordinator in Makkah, told Arab News.

“We have placed a highly effective mechanism to ensure the quality of the food, with continuous vigilance by Pakistani volunteers during food preparation and round-the-clock monitoring in the kitchens.”

“Sixty-seven Hajj volunteers are running the food sector and dedicated teams check the quality of the food, including ingredients, spices, and all materials used in cooking,” Haider added.

Even after preparation, the quality and quantity of the food were rechecked once they arrived at the residential buildings and hotels where living arrangements for pilgrims have been made by the Hajj mission.

A complaints procedure had also been set up, Haider said, to incorporate feedback from pilgrims, and surprise visits to kitchens and mess areas of residential buildings were being regularly carried out.

In the event of violations, penalties were imposed on catering companies “without discrimination.”

“We have imposed a fine of SR43,000 on eight companies for various violations, such as delays in providing food, food shortages, serving undercooked and unripe food, and misconduct by catering staff,” Haider said.

To minimize issues faced by pilgrims due to insufficient dining space in residential buildings and hotels arranged by the Hajj mission, Haider said pilgrims were allowed to take food to their rooms to avoid long queues.

“We have made the food timings flexible to avoid rushes, and we have also provided food parcel facilities,” he said.

“Extraordinary efforts are made to reduce the number of complaints related to food. We have established a network for checking food in each sector through Pakistani helpers and volunteers, organizing clusters in sectors.”

Topics: Hajj 2023 Pakistan

Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches exhibitions showcasing services for pilgrims

Saudi Arabia launches exhibitions showcasing services for pilgrims
  • Exhibition will review the successes of the Makkah Route initiative
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Interior is launching exhibitions in Makkah, Jeddah, and Madinah highlighting its services for pilgrims during Hajj, Saudi Press Agency reported .

The exhibition, which will run until Thursday, will feature several electronic services that improve pilgrim experience and boost security

It will highlight the “Nation without Violations” campaign, which gives residency, labor law violators and infiltrators the chance to leave the Kingdom without having to pay penalties.

The exhibition will also highlight Absher, an interactive online platform, set up to provide explanations to more than 300 services offered to citizens, residents and visitors.

In addition, the exhibition will review the successes of the Makkah Route initiative, which was launched by the ministry in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

It aims to streamline immigration procedures for pilgrims from seven countries, including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco and Bangladesh, Turkey and Côte d'Ivoire.
 

Experts at InnoXera EdTech Summit discuss innovation, future of education

Experts at InnoXera EdTech Summit discuss innovation, future of education
Rashid Hassan

Experts at InnoXera EdTech Summit discuss innovation, future of education

Experts at InnoXera EdTech Summit discuss innovation, future of education
  • InnoXera aims to highlight trends in education technology and smart learning for governments, schools, corporations and individuals
  • Classera, widely regarded as an influential innovator in educational technology, will also debut its revolutionary AI solution, Sera, powered by GPT
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Driving innovation and shaping the future of education are indispensable in the era of digital transformation and artificial intelligence as humanity prepares for significant shifts in technology-based learning, said Haytham Al-Ohali, vice minister at the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology.

Speaking at the opening session of the InnoXera Global EdTech Summit 2023 in Riyadh on Monday, Al-Ohali highlighted the role of the Saudi capital in fulfilling Vision 2030 goals for innovation and emphasized the importance of smart learning.

Held under the patronage of the MCIT and the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States and organized by leading e-learning company Classera, InnoXera aims to highlight trends in education technology and smart learning for governments, schools, corporations and individuals.

Mohammed S. Al-Madani, co-founder and CEO of Classera, said: “We are delighted to announce this year’s edition of InnoXera Saudi with the theme of ‘Learning in the AI Era,’ where we will explore over the two days the world of innovative smart learning and highlight the transformative power of artificial intelligence in education.

“We have brought together all stakeholders from the Ministry of Education, MCIT, Bureau of Education and other experts to explore opportunities, discuss latest technology and innovative trends in edu-tech and harness the benefits.

“Together with our partners, we look forward to (pushing) the boundaries of educational possibilities and empowering learners for a brighter future.

“We hope to be a beacon of smart learning, attracting experts from all over the world as we firmly believe in the transformative power of education and the limitless possibilities that technology and artificial intelligence can offer.”

The annual global summit has brought thought leaders from across the Kingdom and the region including Abdulrahman Al-Asimi, director-general at the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, and Maen Al-Qatameen, founder and chairman of EntreViable, to share their views on how technology is affecting learning.

Jaye Richards-Hill, Microsoft’s director of the education industry for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, touched on AI and its impact on the fifth industrial revolution.

“Education is now entering a brave new world of technology, with data analytics and AI both offering huge potential to support school and system improvement, and great learning and teaching. Generative content tools are changing the education landscape like nothing we’ve seen since the printing press hundreds of years ago. It’s a super exciting time to be working in the sector, and I’m delighted to be a part of the InnoXera event in Saudi Arabia in June 2023,” she said.

Through keynote talks and panel discussions over the two-day summit, experts will explore a wide range of topics, from the pillars of educational technology to success stories in smart learning, highlighting concerns and challenges.

The summit aims to address these challenges, offering holistic end-to-end solutions that leverage the transformative power of technology, all within the rich ecosystem curated by Classera.

InnoXera supports Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of advancing the Kingdom’s technology sector. Through promoting AI education and digital learning, InnoXera actively supports the Kingdom’s progress in the modern tech sector.

Classera, widely regarded as an influential innovator in educational technology, will also debut its revolutionary AI solution, Sera, powered by GPT.

Topics: InnoXera Global EdTech Summit 2023 Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology Haytham Al-Ohali Classera Mohammed S. Al-Madani

Saudi Arabia welcomes resumption of diplomatic representation between UAE, Qatar

The newly reopened Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
The newly reopened Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes resumption of diplomatic representation between UAE, Qatar

The newly reopened Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
  • Kingdom’s foreign ministry said the “positive step” confirms the strength of relations between Gulf Cooperation Council states
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Monday the resumption of diplomatic representation between the UAE and Qatar, in accordance with the AlUla agreement.

The agreement reached in AlUla in January 2021 saw Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agree to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha. 

The two countries issued statements saying the Qatari Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a Qatari Consulate in Dubai, as well as an Emirati Embassy in Qatar’s capital, Doha, had resumed operations. 

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry said the “positive step” confirms the strength of relations between Gulf Cooperation Council states and contributes to strengthening joint Gulf action in order to achieve the aspirations of the countries and peoples of the region.

The foreign ministers of Qatar and the UAE spoke by phone to congratulate one another on the reopening of the diplomatic missions, Qatar said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar

Iranian pilgrim has life-saving open-heart surgery in Makkah

The Iranian pilgrim received integrated medical services from specialized medical teams and have recovered completely. (Supplied
The Iranian pilgrim received integrated medical services from specialized medical teams and have recovered completely. (Supplied
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Iranian pilgrim has life-saving open-heart surgery in Makkah

The Iranian pilgrim received integrated medical services from specialized medical teams and have recovered completely. (Supplied
  • The operation on the man in his 60s, who had suffered a heart attack, took place at the Heart Health Center at King Abdullah Medical City
  • He has recovered well from the 5-hour procedure, the Health Ministry said, and is now preparing to resume his religious rituals
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: An Iranian pilgrim in his 60s had life-saving open-heart surgery at King Abdullah Medical City’s Heart Health Center in Makkah on Sunday, according to the Saudi Ministry of Health. He had suffered an acute heart attack as a resulting of narrowing and blockage of his coronary arteries.

“The Iranian pilgrim made a full recovery after receiving integrated medical services provided by specialized medical teams,” Hatem Al-Masoudi, official spokesperson for the Makkah Healthcare Cluster, told Arab News. He added that staff at all medical facilities are fully prepared to help pilgrims around the clock in the holy city and at other holy sites.

“Serving and taking care of pilgrims is an honor all workers seek to achieve during Hajj season,” he added.

“It is also an opportunity for them to project the quality of their services and the sophistication in dealing with all aspects thanks to the accumulated experiences they have gained working during Hajj season for decades.”

The ministry said the surgery took five hours, after which the patient was transferred to the intensive care unit for further monitoring. He has made a good recovery and is now preparing to resume his religious rituals.

The Heart Health Center at King Abdullah Medical City has built a reputation for the expertise of its highly qualified and experienced staff in performing such procedures. It receives support from the Saudi government and the Health Ministry, in keeping with the determination of authorities in the Kingdom to ensure the health and well-being of all citizens, residents and pilgrims.

 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Iran Makkah Madinah King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC)

Madinah hospital saves life of 90-year-old Indonesian pilgrim

Madinah hospital saves life of 90-year-old Indonesian pilgrim
Arab News

Madinah hospital saves life of 90-year-old Indonesian pilgrim

Madinah hospital saves life of 90-year-old Indonesian pilgrim
  • Man is now in good health and is undergoing his prescribed treatment plan
Arab News

RIYADH: A medical team at Hera General Hospital in Madinah performed lifesaving surgery on a 90-year-old Indonesian pilgrim who had gone to hospital complaining of severe abdominal pain, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. 

A medical examination revealed the man had blood poisoning resulting from a rupture in his small intestine. 

The team performed surgery to close the wound and the patient was transferred to intensive care. He is now in good health and is undergoing his prescribed treatment plan.
 

Topics: Hajj 2023

