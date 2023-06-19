Pakistan’s religion minister leaves for Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements

Experts at InnoXera EdTech Summit discuss innovation, future of education

RIYADH: Driving innovation and shaping the future of education are indispensable in the era of digital transformation and artificial intelligence as humanity prepares for significant shifts in technology-based learning, said Haytham Al-Ohali, vice minister at the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology.

Speaking at the opening session of the InnoXera Global EdTech Summit 2023 in Riyadh on Monday, Al-Ohali highlighted the role of the Saudi capital in fulfilling Vision 2030 goals for innovation and emphasized the importance of smart learning.

Held under the patronage of the MCIT and the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States and organized by leading e-learning company Classera, InnoXera aims to highlight trends in education technology and smart learning for governments, schools, corporations and individuals.

Mohammed S. Al-Madani, co-founder and CEO of Classera, said: “We are delighted to announce this year’s edition of InnoXera Saudi with the theme of ‘Learning in the AI Era,’ where we will explore over the two days the world of innovative smart learning and highlight the transformative power of artificial intelligence in education.

“We have brought together all stakeholders from the Ministry of Education, MCIT, Bureau of Education and other experts to explore opportunities, discuss latest technology and innovative trends in edu-tech and harness the benefits.

“Together with our partners, we look forward to (pushing) the boundaries of educational possibilities and empowering learners for a brighter future.

“We hope to be a beacon of smart learning, attracting experts from all over the world as we firmly believe in the transformative power of education and the limitless possibilities that technology and artificial intelligence can offer.”

The annual global summit has brought thought leaders from across the Kingdom and the region including Abdulrahman Al-Asimi, director-general at the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, and Maen Al-Qatameen, founder and chairman of EntreViable, to share their views on how technology is affecting learning.

Jaye Richards-Hill, Microsoft’s director of the education industry for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, touched on AI and its impact on the fifth industrial revolution.

“Education is now entering a brave new world of technology, with data analytics and AI both offering huge potential to support school and system improvement, and great learning and teaching. Generative content tools are changing the education landscape like nothing we’ve seen since the printing press hundreds of years ago. It’s a super exciting time to be working in the sector, and I’m delighted to be a part of the InnoXera event in Saudi Arabia in June 2023,” she said.

Through keynote talks and panel discussions over the two-day summit, experts will explore a wide range of topics, from the pillars of educational technology to success stories in smart learning, highlighting concerns and challenges.

The summit aims to address these challenges, offering holistic end-to-end solutions that leverage the transformative power of technology, all within the rich ecosystem curated by Classera.

InnoXera supports Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of advancing the Kingdom’s technology sector. Through promoting AI education and digital learning, InnoXera actively supports the Kingdom’s progress in the modern tech sector.

Classera, widely regarded as an influential innovator in educational technology, will also debut its revolutionary AI solution, Sera, powered by GPT.