EU delays talks with Arab League over Syria’s return
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a press conference at Cairo’s Foreign Ministry on June 18, 2023. (AFP)
Gobran Mohamed

  • Damascus ‘making no efforts to solve conflict,’ says foreign policy chief
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The EU has postponed a ministerial meeting with the Arab League due to be held this week because of Syria’s readmission to the pan-Arab body, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Borrell said that Syria had been readmitted to the Arab League despite the regime making no “meaningful efforts toward solving the conflict.”

However, he highlighted the EU’s keenness to strengthen its relationship with the Arab League.

Borrell’s remarks came in a joint press conference with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit following talks on Sunday.

He said the Arab League is an important partner of the EU, and over the years Brussels has cooperated with it on important issues, such as terrorism, human rights and the peace process.

However, he added: “The Arab-European ministerial meeting was scheduled to be held this week, but it was decided to postpone it due to Syria’s readmission to the Arab League.”

Borrell said: “The readmission of Syria is a sovereign decision, and we respect it. But this decision was taken while Damascus has not made any efforts to alleviate the conflict.”

In May, the Arab League readmitted the Syrian regime, ending a more than decade-long suspension and securing President Bashar Assad’s return to the Arab fold after years of isolation.

He said the position of the EU will not change unless Damascus makes progress in implementing UN resolutions, especially Security Council Resolution 2554.

The EU and the Arab League decided to postpone the meeting at the request of the EU, he said.

“But at the same time, I came here today to confirm that the EU wants to deepen its relations and dialogue with the Arab League,” Borrell said.

Regarding the talks with Aboul Gheit, he said: “We discussed the status of the peace process in the Middle East and the next steps.

“We are cooperating to create a new moment, and we are cooperating with the Arab League and Saudi Arabia (in its capacity as the current chair of the Arab Summit) in this regard, and we hope to move forward and achieve effective steps.” 

On Sudan, Borrell said: “We discussed developments in the situation and welcomed the results of the Jeddah initiative, as well as the cease-fire that entered into force.”

He added: “We discussed the repercussions of the Russian attack on Ukraine,” noting that this crisis had a major impact, “first on the Ukrainian people, as 5 million people have been displaced, including 4 million hosted by EU countries.

“This crisis also had impacts on energy and food security, which affected the Arab world.” 

He said the EU is helping efforts to secure global food security, whether through funding or support to facilitate the export of about 30 million tons of Ukrainian grain.

The EU stands behind the 10 peace points outlined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said.

Aboul Gheit said that he agreed with Borrell on the need to boost relations between the Arab League and the EU in all areas of common interest.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed the importance of the extended relations and partnership between Egypt and the EU.

The Egyptian minister’s statement followed talks with Borrell in Cairo.

Shoukry said the talks touched on bilateral relations in addition to regional issues of common interest, including the Palestinian issue, the situation in Sudan, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and immigration.

He said the EU and European Commission provide a lot of support to Egypt, whether in terms of development, security or immigration, adding that the partnership agreement, which dates back about 20 years, has brought important returns.

Borrell described relations with Cairo as of “strategic importance for the EU.”

He said Egypt is an important partner for the EU regarding renewable energy.

“We seek to expand the horizons of joint cooperation and overcome challenges to reach the highest levels of understanding and coordination in this field,” he said.

On Sudan, Borrell said: “Egypt hosted more than 200,000 Sudanese refugees during this crisis.”

He said the EU will provide urgent assistance worth &euro;20 million (SR82 million) to help meet the needs of the Sudanese refugees on the Egyptian borders.

Topics: Arab League Syria European Union

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Yemen’s government and the Houthis have agreed to swap hundreds of prisoners, including prominent Islah party politician Mohammed Qahtan, during talks in Jordan.

Majed Fadhail, a member of the government delegation, told Arab News that the Houthis agreed to exchange Qahtan for a number of prisoners. The talks will reconvene in Amman after Eid Al-Adha, June 28, to discuss the exact number of prisoners to swap and the date of the exchange.

“The round of consultations concluded today in a positive atmosphere, following the Houthi approval to exchange Mohammed Qahtan in any future exchange procedure,” Fadhail said. He declined to disclose the number of Houthi prisoners to be exchanged for Qahtan or the ideas that the Yemeni government delegation would discuss with their superiors. 

The Houthis kidnapped Qahtan in early 2015 and providing no proof of his whereabouts or health to his family.

The prisoner exchange talks ended on Sunday after three days. The focused on removing obstacles that delay the implementation of the terms of the previous round of talks, providing information about forcibly disappeared individuals, and negotiating a new prisoner swap deal that could result in the release of hundreds of prisoners. 

The Yemeni government had threatened a boycott if the Houthis refused to disclose Mohammed Qahtan’s whereabouts and enable his family to see him.

The office of UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg described the talks as “serious and responsible” and urged both sides to work diligently to reach another prisoner swap agreement to reunite prisoners with their families. 

The office said it would work “to ensure continued engagement… in this humanitarian file that still haunts thousands of Yemeni families.”

Abdulkader Al-Murtada, head of the Houthis’ prisoner exchange committee stated that the Houthis had no objection to exchanging Mohammed Qahtan for a number of their men.

“We informed them that the agreement includes Mohammad Qahtan, but only if he is exchanged for a group of our prisoners who are being forcibly disappeared in their prisons,” Al-Murtada told the Lebanese TV station Al-Mayadeen.

Yemeni government officials and human rights organizations have long criticized the Houthis for attempting to trade kidnapped politicians, journalists and activists for their fighters.

During previous negotiations in Switzerland in March, the Houthis exchanged their combatants for four Yemeni journalists who were abducted from Sanaa in 2015.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Mohammed Qahtan

BEIRUT: The Lebanese parliament on Monday passed an appropriation bill to cover public sector employees’ salaries and transportation allowances.

The decision came even though the caretaker government led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati has not yet approved the 2023 budget or adjusted the figures in the 2022 budget.

In a controversial session, the 128-seat parliament also passed a proposal for a law that provides financial incentives and transportation allowances to professors at the Lebanese University during the current academic year.

The session was boycotted by 29 MPs representing opposition Christian parties and reformist MPs.

The session achieved a quorum with the presence of MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement bloc, led by MP Gebran Bassil.

This parliamentary bloc considered its stance to be in line “with the principle it adopted, which limits its participation in legislating essential matters related to the higher interests of the state.”

The boycotting MPs emphasized in a joint statement that Monday’s meeting came after Hezbollah and Amal Movement team disrupted the 12th voting session last Wednesday.

According to the constitution, parliament cannot legislate if the position of president remains vacant. It is exclusively an electoral body until the president is elected.

Therefore, the MPs said the session is unconstitutional, and additional appropriations cannot be approved in the absence of the 2023 budget, which has not been passed by the caretaker government lacking parliamentary confidence.

The boycotting MPs from the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb and Tajaddod blocs said that “the arbitrary and unfunded increases lead to inflation, which previously resulted in cutting the purchasing power of these salaries in half.”

This approach “lacks seriousness, vision, and a comprehensive plan, and it does not address the problems,” they added.

Speaker Nabih Berri responded to the boycotting MPs at the opening of the session.

He said: “Some parties believe that the government should not meet, and the parliament should not convene or legislate. If we want to proceed with what they want, then we will never work.”

Mikati said during the session that “the 2023 budget is ready, and the Finance Ministry will send the final draft of the budget to the government before the end of June to begin its discussion, and we will call for consecutive government sessions to approve it.”

A political observer said that Berri and Hezbollah managed to corner Bassil into joining Monday’s session since it related to people’s salaries.

Their move came after Bassil’s positions merged with the opposition Christian forces a week ago regarding voting for a single presidential candidate against the candidate backed by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, said the observer.

Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces, also commented on Monday’s session, saying it was created by those who obstructed the election of a new president for the country.

“The actual solution to our problems lies in filling the presidential vacuum, not tampering with the constitution and laws to pass ill-considered decisions, which further exacerbate the situation in Lebanon,” said Geagea.

The caretaker government issued a decree last month to pay full salaries to public sector employees at the Central Bank’s Sayrafa rate of 86,300 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

The decision includes the salaries of judges, military personnel, ministry employees, public administrations, public institutions such as Ogero and Electricite du Liban, government hospitals, and the Cooperative of Civil Servants, as well as pension for retirees from the public sector.

Monday’s approval of the appropriations allows for the payment of additional compensation, equivalent to four months for general administrations, three months for military personnel and retirees, and a new daily transportation allowance of 450,000 Lebanese pounds.

These payments will be fully disbursed for the month of May and retroactively paid to all employees during the current month of June.

There are more than 250,000 public sector employees, including military and security forces.

According to a statistical study by Information International, a Beirut-based research consultancy firm, there are 120,000 military and security personnel, 40,000 employees in the education sector, 25,000 employees in ministries and public administrations, and 115,000 employees in public institutions and municipalities.

Additionally, there are 70,000 retirees, most of whom are military personnel.

The increase in the number of state employees is attributed to political and sectarian favoritism in Lebanon.

The International Monetary Fund is demanding that Lebanon reduce the number of these employees over a period ranging from five to 10 years in order to limit the depletion of public funds.

Currently, the cost of public sector salaries amounts to 12 trillion Lebanese pounds annually, which is equivalent to $8 billion, according to the old official exchange rate of 1,500 LBP/USD, or $800 million according to the new official exchange rate of 15,000 LBP/USD.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value against foreign currencies due to the economic collapse that Lebanon has been facing since 2019, and the salary of a public sector worker no longer exceeds $100, at best.

Topics: Lebanon

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has extended Masam, the Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen, another year to allow for the removal of the explosive devices planted by the Houthi militia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The $33.29 million contract will ensure that Saudi and international experts can continue their work in several regions, especially Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

The project is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Masam has 32 demining teams that work to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local demining engineers, supplies them with modern equipment, and provides care for victims.

KSrelief Supervisor-General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah emphasized the importance of the Masam project in clearing Yemeni lands from mines that were planted by the Houthis indiscriminately, targeting defenseless civilians and causing permanent injuries, disabilities, and loss of life. 

Al-Rabeeah thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their humanitarian efforts in Yemen and around the world.

Meanwhile, the project’s special teams destroyed 65 anti-personnel mines, 143 anti-tank mines, 1,844 unexploded ordnance, and 23 explosive devices during the second week of June.

A total of 404,333 mines have been cleared since the launch of the project.

Topics: Yemen KSRelief MASAM

TUNIS: An attacker stabbed a security guard on Monday outside Brazil’s embassy in Tunis before being shot and arrested, the Tunisian interior ministry said.
The guard “was wounded by a sharp object” wielded “by a person he was questioning over the reason for his presence in the perimeter of the embassy”, the ministry said in a statement.
Security forces fired at the suspect, wounding him in the leg, before taking him into custody, the statement added, without indicating a motive for the attack.
Authorities have not identified the man, who was taken to hospital for treatment.
There was no immediate information on the guard’s condition, but local media reported he too was hospitalized.
The North African country suffered a string of deadly jihadist attacks after its 2011 revolt which toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.
Tunisian authorities say they have made significant progress in the fight against violent extremist groups in recent years.
However, a deadly mass shooting hit the Tunisian resort island of Djerba last month.
The gunman, a police officer, killed three other officers and two Jewish worshippers, most of them outside a synagogue, before being shot dead himself by police.

Topics: Tunisia Brazil

RAMALLAH: Five Palestinians, including a 15-year-old, were killed as Israeli forces used helicopter gunships in a raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified those killed in Jenin as Khaled Asasa, 21, Qassam Abu Sariya, 29, Qais Jabarin, 21, Ahmed Daraghmeh,19, and 15-year-old Ahmed Yousef Saqer.

The assault also wounded 66 Palestinians, 10 of them seriously, during the incursion into the outskirts of the Jenin camp at dawn, according to the Health Ministry.

Media reported that five Apache helicopters were used in the attack, the first such use of gunships in the occupied West Bank since the second Palestinian uprising two decades ago.

Reports said that 250 Israeli military vehicles took part in the incursion, as well as transport helicopters used to ferry soldiers and drones for surveillance and reconnaissance.

Jordan condemned the Israeli escalation and called for an immediate halt of the continuous assault on Palestinian cities.

A general strike spread throughout the city of Jenin and its camp to protest at Israeli aggression.

High school students could not reach their final exams due to the heavy presence of the army forces on the outskirts of Jenin camp and on the streets of the city.

The Fatah movement also announced a comprehensive strike in Ramallah to mourn those killed, and called on citizens to protest at Israeli military checkpoints.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the Israeli army prevented Palestinian ambulances from rescuing the wounded and opened fire at them.

The Israeli military claimed that seven soldiers were injured when a 40kg bomb exploded under one of its armored vehicles. Reports in Israel said that gunships were called in when military transport helicopters came under fire.

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas operatives in the Jenin refugee camp, claimed it carried out the bombing.

Israeli security sources claim that 20 armed cells operate in the northern West Bank, Jenin, Nablus and Tulkarem.

Israeli officials have also spoken of a plan to invade the cities of Nablus and Jenin for several days to eliminate the suspected armed groups.

Walid Masharqa, a resident of the Jenin camp, told Arab News that he had witnessed “a very bloody day”.

Israeli forces used a bulldozer to destroy an electricity transformer and cut power to the Jenin camp. The blackout prevented Palestinian fighters from communicating and coordinating movements against Israeli forces.

Life was “paralyzed and disrupted,” he said, adding that students could not get to school and adults got not get to work, leading to an atmosphere of “sadness, anger, and frustration.”

“This invasion, destruction, and use of excessive force without justification reminded us of the Jenin camp invasion in 2002,” he said.

Mansour Al-Saadi, deputy governor of Jenin, told Arab News that life had stopped in Jenin.

“Only the sound of Israeli drones hovering in the air and the sound of ambulances transporting the wounded to the city's three hospitals are heard,” he told Arab News.

“The people fear that the Israeli army forces will shoot them as they leave the city and the camp,” he added.

Mohammed Kamil, general manager of the Jenin Chamber of Commerce, told Arab News that the city's economy had been stunted by repeated military incursions, as Palestinians living in Israel stopped visiting to take advantage of cheaper goods.

“When it comes to their lives and their safety, Palestinians from the Galilee and the Triangle inside Israel prefer to preserve their lives by not coming to Jenin to shop for clothes or have a meal in a restaurant,” Kamil told Arab News.

There are around 18,000 people in the camp. The city has a population of 50,000.

Topics: Israeli-palestine conflict Israel Palestine

