GoDaddy introduces new cybersecurity offering in Saudi Arabia

GoDaddy, the world’s largest domain registrar helping entrepreneurs thrive, has announced the launch of its latest cybersecurity offering — a Secure Sockets Layer Setup Service, a more cost-effective way to set up SSL certificates for entrepreneurs and small businesses customers who have simple websites with limited budgets.

The new security feature, part of GoDaddy’s security offering, including website security and a full range of SSL certificates, is a more economical option that will help keep a site safe and secure. Entrepreneurs and small business owners who do not need ongoing support, can benefit from this new service. The SSL Setup Service means GoDaddy experts install, configure and troubleshoot the SSL certificates. This new service can eliminate frustration, saving entrepreneurs time to allow them to create, manage and grow their business, or their clients’ online presence.

Selina Bieber, commercial strategy senior director, international markets at GoDaddy, said: “GoDaddy is proud to evolve our offering to suit a range of customers. The SSL Setup Service is the latest addition to GoDaddy’s existing fully managed SSL service, helping entrepreneurs and small business owners focus on their businesses by giving them all the tools they need to grow online.”

GoDaddy’s 2021 website security survey shed light on the security concerns faced by MENA customer websites, with more than 50 percent of them necessitating enhanced security measures. About 75 percent of Saudi entrepreneurs view web security as an important aspect of digitization, according to the survey.

Notably, the survey highlighted that MENA entrepreneurs’ primary apprehensions revolved around the exposure of customer data and the potential loss of customer trust.

To help ensure the safety and security of customers’ websites as well as that of their own end customers, the new security proposition is equipped with security features including redirect to https, update of all mixed content to ensure the padlock shows in browser address bars, sitemap update so that Google recognizes that the site is loading securely over https and WAF settings update if the site has a firewall to ensure full encryption. A benefit of having a secure website is that it, in turn, boosts Google rankings, and is supported by GoDaddy experts 24/7.