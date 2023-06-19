You are here

  • Home
  • GoDaddy introduces new cybersecurity offering in Saudi Arabia

GoDaddy introduces new cybersecurity offering in Saudi Arabia

GoDaddy introduces new cybersecurity offering in Saudi Arabia
Selina Bieber
Short Url

https://arab.news/bx7sz

Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

GoDaddy introduces new cybersecurity offering in Saudi Arabia

GoDaddy introduces new cybersecurity offering in Saudi Arabia
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

GoDaddy, the world’s largest domain registrar helping entrepreneurs thrive, has announced the launch of its latest cybersecurity offering — a Secure Sockets Layer Setup Service, a more cost-effective way to set up SSL certificates for entrepreneurs and small businesses customers who have simple websites with limited budgets. 

The new security feature, part of GoDaddy’s security offering, including website security and a full range of SSL certificates, is a more economical option that will help keep a site safe and secure. Entrepreneurs and small business owners who do not need ongoing support, can benefit from this new service. The SSL Setup Service means GoDaddy experts install, configure and troubleshoot the SSL certificates. This new service can eliminate frustration, saving entrepreneurs time to allow them to create, manage and grow their business, or their clients’ online presence. 

Selina Bieber, commercial strategy senior director, international markets at GoDaddy, said: “GoDaddy is proud to evolve our offering to suit a range of customers. The SSL Setup Service is the latest addition to GoDaddy’s existing fully managed SSL service, helping entrepreneurs and small business owners focus on their businesses by giving them all the tools they need to grow online.”

GoDaddy’s 2021 website security survey shed light on the security concerns faced by MENA customer websites, with more than 50 percent of them necessitating enhanced security measures. About 75 percent of Saudi entrepreneurs view web security as an important aspect of digitization, according to the survey.

Notably, the survey highlighted that MENA entrepreneurs’ primary apprehensions revolved around the exposure of customer data and the potential loss of customer trust.

To help ensure the safety and security of customers’ websites as well as that of their own end customers, the new security proposition is equipped with security features including redirect to https, update of all mixed content to ensure the padlock shows in browser address bars, sitemap update so that Google recognizes that the site is loading securely over https and WAF settings update if the site has a firewall to ensure full encryption. A benefit of having a secure website is that it, in turn, boosts Google rankings, and is supported by GoDaddy experts 24/7.

Abeer Group launches new preventive healthcare offering ‘Afia’

Abeer Group launches new preventive healthcare offering ‘Afia’
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Abeer Group launches new preventive healthcare offering ‘Afia’

Abeer Group launches new preventive healthcare offering ‘Afia’
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Abeer Medical Group, a leading healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of Afia Diagnostic and Therapeutic Packages, catering to the evolving healthcare needs of expatriates and nationals in the Kingdom. These innovative packages are designed to provide high-quality preventive care, addressing the growing demand for personalized healthcare services.

In recent years, there has been a rising awareness of the importance of preventive healthcare and the need for early detection of potential health risks. Afia Diagnostic and Therapeutic Packages have been specifically developed to bridge this gap, offering a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests, screenings and therapeutic interventions.

“We recognize the significance of preventive care in promoting overall wellness and improving health outcomes. With Afia Diagnostic and Therapeutic Packages, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being,” said Dr. Jemshith Ahmed, vice president of Abeer Medical Group. “Our goal is to provide expatriates and nationals in Saudi Arabia with accessible and personalized healthcare solutions, ensuring that they receive the highest standard of care.”

These packages include a wide array of services, such as comprehensive health assessments, advanced diagnostic screenings, specialized therapeutic interventions, and personalized wellness plans. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and evidence-based practices, Abeer Medical Group ensures accurate and timely results, facilitating early detection and proactive interventions.

“At Abeer Medical Group, we believe that prevention is key to a healthier society. By offering Afia Diagnostic and Therapeutic Packages, we aim to contribute to the overall well-being of the expatriate and national populations in Saudi Arabia,” added Dr. Ahmed Alungal, executive director, Abeer Group “We are dedicated to providing comprehensive and accessible healthcare services, enabling individuals to proactively manage their health and lead fulfilling lives.”

The group has also launched the Salamatak privilege, allowing users to benefit from top-tier medical services in respect to their selected package. 

Apart from the free consultations it offers, users can also avail a number of discounts at all of Abeer Medical Group’s hospitals till the card expires. The main benefit is that it can be used by multiple care seekers in the family or friends circles.

The card can be used by visit visa holders, care seekers without insurance cards and insurance card holders with limited coverage.

PwC to train next-generation Saudi talent in AlUla

PwC to train next-generation Saudi talent in AlUla
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

PwC to train next-generation Saudi talent in AlUla

PwC to train next-generation Saudi talent in AlUla
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia hosted a national upskilling and training event in AlUla, launching an on-the-job training program that leverages the global consultancy’s collective industry expertise and aims to provide hands-on professional experience to fresh Saudi graduates in AlUla. The event took place at AlUla Language Institute.

This program reinforces PwC Middle East’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s local community as well as the nationalization agenda by reducing unemployment and supporting the development of next-generation talent.

The young Saudi graduates from AlUla will start their training and employment journey by enrolling in a three-week consulting training program, after which they will be given the opportunity to learn the essence of consulting within PwC’s various lines of service, enhance their digital capabilities and acquire skills and experience in process mapping, hypothesis-based problem solving, data analytics, risk and quality, project management and more.

Sameer Saleh, transformation management unit lead partner — government and public sector, PwC Middle East, said: “At PwC, we strongly believe in the capabilities and potential of the youth and as such, we place great emphasis in ensuring they are equipped with a comprehensive and future-ready skills to kickstart a thriving career.”

He added: “We recognize that investing in local talent not only enables us to better meet the needs of our local clients but helps us build a more sustainable talent model aligned with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision for 2030 and beyond.”

The participants range from a variety of backgrounds such as archaeology, law, anthropology, business administration, electrical engineering and more, which demonstrates the diversity and inclusivity of PwC’s ambition to support the Kingdom’s talent and their careers.

Sanah Alharbi, one of the participants, said: “This program not only represents an opportunity for personal and professional growth but also reflects the transformative potential it has for the AlUla community.”

PwC is a network of firms in 152 countries with nearly 328,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

Established in the Middle East for 40 years, PwC has 24 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 8,000 people.

Schneider Electric hosts first Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit

Schneider Electric hosts first Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Schneider Electric hosts first Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit

Schneider Electric hosts first Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, recently held its largest-ever technology showcase in the Kingdom during the inaugural Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit.

The summit welcomed government officials, diplomats and global business leaders in Riyadh to foster critical conversations on sustainability, energy efficiency and technology growth.

In his opening remarks, Ahmed Al-Zahrani, assistant minister of development and excellence at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, said: “In today’s dynamic landscape, innovation has transitioned from being a luxury to a necessity. It is through continuous innovation that we can address the complex challenges we face and unlock new opportunities for growth and development.

“We are guided by five critical innovation pillars — a circular carbon economy, conventional power, renewable energy, sustainability and hydrocarbons, which help us shape a holistic and integrated approach toward innovation and sustainable development.”

Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia, added: “France’s enduring legacy in electricity and sustainability over two centuries is a testament to our unwavering commitment to a greener future. Saudi Arabia is a beacon of opportunity, where our transformative and collaborative efforts can make a lasting impact. Schneider Electric is crucial to driving these efforts and the Innovation Summit perfectly aligns with this transformative moment in Saudi Arabia’s journey.

“The summit not only signifies the growing importance of Saudi Arabia on the global stage but also serves as a steppingstone for Schneider Electric to further expand its investment footprint in the Kingdom and paves the way for even greater contributions in advancing sustainability and technological innovation.”

Schneider Electric’s Global Chairman Jean-Pascal Tricoire said: “Schneider Electric’s Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit is a platform to showcase our expertise in energy efficiency, data centers, and state-of-the-art software and services. Our capabilities in these areas are poised to contribute significantly to the Kingdom’s journey toward a sustainable and technologically advanced future for all. We are committed to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 as the global and regional energy landscape continues to evolve. Together we can unlock the full potential of Saudi Arabia, harnessing innovation and digital transformation.”

Walid Sheta, Schneider Electric’s president for Middle East and Africa, added: “Schneider Electric is committed to investing in the future of energy management, and the inaugural Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit marks a strategic milestone. Riyadh, as the next iconic host city, highlights our expansion across the Middle East and Africa.”

Mohammad Shaheen, cluster president for Saudi Arabia and Yemen, said: “With a steadfast commitment to empowering talent, women and youth, and localizing production, we are proud to say that our products are made in Saudi Arabia. Having established our presence in Saudi Arabia in 1981, we have fostered strong relationships with over 650 employees, 8,000 customers, and partners who share our passion for sustainability and digitization. The Innovation Summit is a crucial moment in our collective journey toward enabling the Kingdom to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.”

Held under the theme of “Innovations for a Sustainable World,” Schneider Electric’s first event of its kind in the Kingdom explored the software and technologies making the digital, electric world a reality across homes, buildings, data centers, industry and infrastructure.

SNC-Lavalin awarded district cooling services contract for Riyadh’s King Salman Park

SNC-Lavalin awarded district cooling services contract for Riyadh’s King Salman Park
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

SNC-Lavalin awarded district cooling services contract for Riyadh’s King Salman Park

SNC-Lavalin awarded district cooling services contract for Riyadh’s King Salman Park
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

SNC-Lavalin, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a district cooling services contract for King Salman Park. The contract was awarded by Green Park Cooling Company, a subsidiary of Saudi Tabreed, a leading provider of sustainable district cooling schemes for some of the largest projects in Saudi Arabia.

King Salman Park is one of Riyadh’s four megaprojects launched by King Salman in 2019. A green destination in the heart of the capital city, the park is set to foster the Kingdom’s productivity, creativity and innovation for future generations.

The park aims to provide a variety of sports, cultural, artistic and recreational activities to the residents and visitors of Riyadh. As part of the 27-month contract, SNC-Lavalin will provide engineering, procurement and construction services for the park’s district cooling plant with an ultimate capacity of 60,000 TR. The services also cover complete design, installation, automation, testing and commissioning of the plant. The design will allow the DCP to be executed in three phases without interrupting the plant operation. The development of design will utilize building information modeling and state-of-the-art data analytics tools to monitor progress and ensure efficiency in project delivery.

“SNC-Lavalin has built a successful track record of delivering high performing, technologically advanced and reliable district cooling services for the past two decades across the Middle East region,” said Mohamed Youssef, senior vice president, projects and O and M, engineering services, Middle East and Africa, SNC-Lavalin. “King Salman Park is a significant development that will improve the quality of life in Riyadh in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of a vibrant and healthy society. We are proud to build on our strong relationship with Saudi Tabreed and deliver this project to the highest quality and safety standards by providing our engineering excellence and digital solutions.”

King Salman Park, built on more than 16 square kilometers, will be the world’s largest urban park. It will include vast open green spaces covering more than 11.6 square kilometers, 1 million trees, in addition to the Royal Arts Complex, National Theater, a 7.2-km pedestrian walkway and a “valley” area in the middle of the park surrounded with art and water features. The park will contribute significantly to increasing the vegetation in the city and raising the rate of per capita green spaces, which will have a positive impact on the quality of the environment and climate.

As world leaders in district cooling, SNC-Lavalin helps clients find an energy-efficient solution that chills both industrial facilities and public and private buildings. Clients who employ district cooling see a reduction in capital and maintenance costs while generating 40 percent fewer carbon dioxide emissions.

Six startups selected for PepsiCo accelerator

Six startups selected for PepsiCo accelerator
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News

Six startups selected for PepsiCo accelerator

Six startups selected for PepsiCo accelerator
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News

PepsiCo has announced the six companies that will be part of the second cohort of its Greenhouse Accelerator Program: MENA Sustainability Edition. Following a rigorous multi-stage selection process, this year’s cohort brought forward innovative ideas across five key criteria: alignment with PepsiCo’s sustainability strategy — PepsiCo Positive (pep+), strategic synergy with PepsiCo, scalability, relevance to MENA and breakthrough potential.

PepsiCo is committed to an accelerated, sustainable growth agenda in Saudi Arabia. It has placed focus on engaging local farms to promote innovation, knowledge transfer and agricultural best practices, ensuring increased productivity and quality. Moreover, with a significant investment of more than SR117 million ($31.4 million) on locally grown potatoes from strategic growers in Saudi Arabia, PepsiCo supports the creation of more than 3,200 jobs in the agricultural sector.

The six shortlisted companies, Dooda Solutions, NoorNation, RoboCare, SmartWTI, Smart Green and YY ReGen, were selected from more than 180 applications across 18 countries. Each of the companies brings a unique level of expertise and innovative solution to the table from all aspects of the agriculture value chain from water preservation to soil cultivation. These startups have the potential to disrupt the sustainable agriculture industry and make a positive, lasting impact across the region.

Each will receive an initial grant of $20,000 to support their business and help scale up their innovation, along with guided mentorship from regional subject matter professionals, as well as PepsiCo and Food Tech Valley experts. At the end of the six-month program, one winning company will be awarded an additional $100,000 in funding to continue its expansion and have an opportunity to extend its collaboration with PepsiCo to further expedite its growth.

Aamer Sheikh, CEO, Middle East — PepsiCo, said: “We are delighted to continue our search for pioneering solutions that help us strengthen the resilience of our food system. This year, we have embarked on a search for transformative direct farming innovations that increase agricultural productivity while conserving our precious natural resources for the next generations. We know the Kingdom faces unique geographical challenges including arid climate, scarce arable land, and limited water supply. Through the Greenhouse Accelerator Program, we want to work with the region’s most promising startups to apply their innovations within and beyond Saudi Arabia and blaze new trails in sustainable agriculture.”

Introduced regionally in 2021, last year’s inaugural program of the PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator Program: MENA Sustainability Edition, focused on sustainable packaging and recycling. Saudi-based startup Okeanos, a sustainable innovation company developing calcium carbonate technologies to immediately reduce plastic pollution, was one of the 10 companies selected. Their patented “Made From Stone” technology replaces the majority of oil-based resin with naturally abundant CaCO3 through source reduction, using technical and specialized compounds to reduce plastic content and CO2 by up to 67 percent today.

As a longstanding investor in Saudi Arabia, PepsiCo is a committed partner in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its aim of promoting agricultural resiliency. 

The company has established several initiatives to increase water efficiency, which is at the core of PepsiCo’s sustainability agenda. In 2022, PepsiCo’s Saudi snacks business achieved an impressive 22 percent reduction in water consumption through the implementation of sustainable practices such as off-peak harvesting, enhanced irrigation systems, and advanced water monitoring technologies. Additionally, PepsiCo installed efficient irrigation technology in the Wadi Al-Dawasir region, resulting in the replenishment of 100 percent of the water consumed in Riyadh in 2022.

Latest updates

Indian man walks over 8,000 km to perform Hajj
Indian man walks over 8,000 km to perform Hajj
What We Are Reading Today: Return of the Junta
What We Are Reading Today: Return of the Junta
EU delays talks with Arab League over Syria’s return
EU delays talks with Arab League over Syria’s return
King Abdulaziz Public Library launches exhibition on Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques
The exhibition at King Abdulaziz Public Library will be open for a month. (SPA)
Houthis agree to exchange Yemeni politician Mohammed Qahtan for fighters
Houthis agree to exchange Yemeni politician Mohammed Qahtan for fighters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.