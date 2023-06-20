You are here

  • Home
  • UN chief urges ‘prevention’ in terror fight

UN chief urges ‘prevention’ in terror fight

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the UN office in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, May 3, 2023. (AP)
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the UN office in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, May 3, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/56y2b

Updated 58 sec ago
AFP

UN chief urges ‘prevention’ in terror fight

UN chief urges ‘prevention’ in terror fight
  • Antonio Guterres calls on nations to stand as one against this global threat’
Updated 58 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that countries must tackle the “underlying conditions that can lead to terrorism,” such as poverty, to prevent such violence from spreading.
“While we have made some significant gains over the years, terrorism and violent extremism continue to take root and grow,” he told a conference on the subject in New York.
Guterres called on nations to “stand as one against this global threat.”
“Al-Qaeda and Da’esh affiliates in Africa are rapidly gaining ground in places like the Sahel and probing southward toward the Gulf of Guinea,” he said, also citing the “brutal legacy” of the so-called Daesh group in Syria and Iraq.
“Neo-Nazi and white supremacist movements are fast-becoming the primary internal security threats in a number of countries,” Guterres added.
Stressing that extremism “preys” on the multiple crises impacting the world, from the food and energy crisis to climate change and the spread of hatred online, Guterres said: “We must focus on the most effective approach to ending this menace: prevention.”
“Prevention means more than just foiling attacks and disrupting plots. It means addressing the underlying conditions that can lead to terrorism in the first place — such as poverty, discrimination, disaffection, weak infrastructure and institutions and gross violations of human rights.”
Guterres also insisted that the fight against terrorism must respect human rights, including the repatriation of foreign terrorists and their families still held in camps following the defeat of Daesh.
“(I) reiterate my call for all member states to help accelerate the pace of repatriation as an urgent priority. This is a matter of human decency and compassion, and it is also a matter of security,” he added.
 

 

Topics: UN Antonio Guterres

Related

Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP)
World
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. (AP)
World
US judge orders Trump lawyers not to release evidence in documents probe

Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend

Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP)
Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP)
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend

Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP)
  • Theories include the possibility that violence is driven by the prevalence of guns in America, or by less aggressive police tactics or a decline in prosecutions for misdemeanor weapon offenses, Nagin said
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

CHICAGO: Mass shootings and violence killed and wounded people across the United States this weekend, including at least 60 shot in the Chicago area alone. Four people were found shot to death in a small Idaho town, a Pennsylvania state trooper was killed in an ambush, and bullets struck 11 teenagers, killing one, at a party in Missouri.
The shootings happened in cities and rural areas alike, following a surge in homicides and other violence over the past several years that accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. Officers responded to mass shootings in Washington state, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Southern California and Baltimore.
“There’s no question there’s been a spike in violence,” said Daniel Nagin, a professor of public policy and statistics at Carnegie Mellon University. “Some of these cases seem to be just disputes, often among adolescents, and those disputes are played out with firearms, not with fists.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks during a news conference outside the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 station, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023, as police Chief Jeffrey Norman stands next to him, at left. (AP)

Researchers disagree over the cause. Theories include the possibility that violence is driven by the prevalence of guns in America, or by less aggressive police tactics or a decline in prosecutions for misdemeanor weapon offenses, Nagin said.
Only the Idaho killings fit the definition of a mass killing in which four or more people die, not including the shooter. However, the number of injured in most of the weekend cases matches the widely accepted definition for mass shootings.
Here’s a look at some of the shootings this weekend:
CHICAGO
Five people were shot, two fatally on the city’s South Side on Sunday evening when someone opened fire from a car that pulled up to a gathering, according to police.
Another four men were shot, one fatally, during an altercation in a garage in the West Side neighborhood of Austin around 3 a.m. Sunday, police said. Five others including a teenage girl were shot early Saturday near Lincoln Park Zoo, and two dozen more were shot in other incidents since Friday evening, city data shows.
Meanwhile in the suburbs, at least 23 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday in a parking lot where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, authorities said.
The White House issued a statement calling the violence a tragedy and saying the president was thinking of those killed and injured. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement that he was monitoring the investigation.
KELLOGG, IDAHO
Police in Idaho arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed four people on Sunday at an apartment complex behind a church.
Responding officers found four people, all dead from gunshot wounds, at a residence in Kellogg that’s behind the Mountain View Congregational Church, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and news reports. Idaho State Police said a 31-year-old man was detained, KXLY-TV reported.
ST. LOUIS
An early Sunday shooting in a downtown St. Louis office building killed a 17-year-old and wounded 11 other teenagers, the city’s police commissioner said.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Robert Tracy identified the victim who was killed as 17-year-old Makao Moore. A spokesman said a minor who had a handgun was in police custody as a person of interest.
Teenagers were having a party in an office space when the shooting broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday.
The victims ranged from 15 to 19 years old. A 17-year-old girl was trampled as she fled, seriously injuring her spine, Tracy said.
WASHINGTON STATE
Two people were killed and two others were injured when a shooter began firing “randomly” into a crowd at a Washington state campground where many people were staying to attend a nearby music festival on Saturday night, police said.
The suspect was shot in a confrontation with law enforcement officers and taken into custody, several hundred yards from the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival.
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA
One state trooper was killed and a second critically wounded just hours apart in central Pennsylvania on Saturday after a gunman attacked a state police barracks.
The suspect drove his truck into the parking lot of the Lewistown barracks about 11 a.m. Saturday and opened fire with a large-caliber rifle on marked patrol cars before fleeing, authorities said Sunday.
Lt. James Wagner, 45, was critically wounded when he was shot after encountering the suspect several miles away in Mifflintown. Later, Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr., 29, was ambushed and killed by a gunshot through the windshield of his patrol car as he drove down a road in nearby Walker Township, authorities said.
The suspect was shot and killed after a fierce gunbattle, said Lt. Col. George Bivens.
“What I witnessed ... was one of the most intense, unbelievable gunfights I have ever witnessed,” Bivens said, lauding troopers for launching an aggressive search despite facing a weapon that “would defeat any of the body armor that they had available to them.”
A motive was not immediately known.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
A shooting at a pool party at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
Authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight in Carson, California, south of Los Angeles, KABC-TV reported.
The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
BALTIMORE
Six people were injured in a Friday night shooting in Baltimore. All were expected to survive.
Officers heard gunshots in the north of the city just before 9 p.m. and found three men with numerous gunshot wounds. Medics took them to area hospitals for treatment.
Police later learned of three additional victims who walked into area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The wounded ranged in age from 17 to 26.
SAN FRANCISCO
Six people were injured after a “car-to-car” shooting in the streets of San Francisco on Sunday evening, police said.
Two victims sustained gunshot wounds, one with life-threatening injuries, in the moving shootout beginning shortly before 7 p.m., San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said at a news conference Sunday.
Suspects in two cars, a black SUV and a white sedan, “drove very recklessly and chased each other while engaged in gunfire” near the northern waterfront, Scott said. The area includes Fisherman’s Wharf, one of the city’s busiest tourist areas.
Three victims were injured by glass shards caused by “errant gunfire,” Scott said, with none of the injuries considered to be life-threatening.
Two girls, ages 10 and 16, were struck by one of the two vehicles while walking their bicycles across the street. The younger girl was injured and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the older girl was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA
A 4-year-old boy was among five victims of a shooting in south Philadelphia Saturday night.
Police responded to the block shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday and found a 58-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the legs, a 54-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her wrist and leg, and the boy, who was brought to Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
A 30-year-old man also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist and a 40-year-old man was brought in with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The last victim was listed in critical condition; all others were said to be in stable condition.

 

Topics: US shootings

Related

Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. (AP)
World
4 wounded after man with axe attacks diners at 3 New Zealand restaurants
Teacher wounded in Bosnia school shooting, child arrested
World
Teacher wounded in Bosnia school shooting, child arrested

4 wounded after man with axe attacks diners at 3 New Zealand restaurants

Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. (AP)
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. (AP)
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

4 wounded after man with axe attacks diners at 3 New Zealand restaurants

Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. (AP)
  • The suspect was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday
  • Auckland City Hospital said Tuesday one patient from the attack remained there in a stable condition
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Four people were hospitalized in New Zealand after a man armed with an axe began attacking diners at random at three neighboring Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.
Police said the man began the attack at about 9 p.m. Monday in the north Auckland suburb of Albany. They said they arrested a 24-year-old suspect at the scene and had charged him with wounding and intending to cause grievous bodily harm. Police did not immediately offer a motive for the attack.
Auckland City Hospital said Tuesday one patient from the attack remained there in a stable condition. North Shore Hospital said it had one patient with moderate injuries and a second with minor injuries, both of whom were in a stable condition, and had earlier discharged a third patient.
A diner told the New Zealand Herald newspaper he was eating dinner with a friend when the man walked in and started attacking his friend, who was seriously injured.
“I was in shock. When I realized what was happening, he tried to target me,” the man, who asked not to be named, told the Herald. “I blocked his axe with my hand. He was also trying to target my head, so I blocked the axe with my hand.”
The diner said the man with the axe chased them out of the restaurant and then turned around and walked into another restaurant.
The Herald posted an image of what appeared to be a wood-splitter style of axe lying on the sidewalk.
Acting Detective Inspector Timothy Williams said they weren’t seeking anybody else in the incident, meaning they believe the man acted alone. Williams said police expect to file more charges.
The suspect was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
The restaurants the man entered were Yues Dumpling Kitchen, Zhangliang Malatang and Maya Hotpot. They are among a cluster of restaurants on the street that aim to give diners low-cost options reminiscent of Chinese street food offerings.

 

Topics: New Zealand

Related

Fifth body found in burnt out New Zealand hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
World
Fifth body found in burnt out New Zealand hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
New Zealand Hostel fire leaves multiple people dead. (Twitter @WgtnCC)
World
Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says

US judge orders Trump lawyers not to release evidence in documents probe

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. (AP)
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. (AP)
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

US judge orders Trump lawyers not to release evidence in documents probe

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. (AP)
  • The former president faces other legal hurdles, having been indicted by New York City prosecutors in connection with an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US judge in Florida on Monday ordered defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump not to release evidence in the classified documents case to the media or the public, according to a court filing.
The order from US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart also put strict conditions on Trump’s access to the materials.
“The Discovery materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the Court,” the order filed on Monday said.
It also specified that Trump “shall not retain copies” and that he may only review case materials “under the direct supervision of Defense Counsel or a member of Defense Counsel’s staff.”
The order granted a motion filed last week by prosecutors who had asked the court to put conditions on how the defense stores and uses the documents.
Trump, who is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was indicted on federal charges earlier this month. He was accused of illegally retaining classified government documents after leaving the White House and then conspiring to obstruct a federal probe of the matter.
Trump has pleaded not guilty in court to all 37 counts.
He defended his handling of the boxes in an interview with Fox News on Monday, saying that he needed to go through the boxes to remove personal items including golf shirts, pants and shoes.
“Before I send boxes over, I have to take all of my things out. These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things,” Trump said. “I was very busy, as you’ve sort of seen.”
Trump repeated his claim that the boxes contained magazine articles, personal items and art. The Justice Department told a court that the boxes contained highly classified documents, including a plan to attack Iran.
The former president faces other legal hurdles, having been indicted by New York City prosecutors in connection with an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star.
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is also probing Trump’s alleged role in actions surrounding his loss in the 2020 presidential election that culminated in Trump supporters’ deadly attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump is also being investigated in connection with efforts to change the outcome of the US presidential election in Georgia.

 

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

Trump pleads not guilty in government secrets case
World
Trump pleads not guilty in government secrets case
DeSantis argues he’s top Trump alternative even as ex-president’s indictment overshadows 2024 race
World
DeSantis argues he’s top Trump alternative even as ex-president’s indictment overshadows 2024 race

EU readies $54.60 billion financial aid for Ukraine — Bloomberg News

EU readies $54.60 billion financial aid for Ukraine — Bloomberg News
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

EU readies $54.60 billion financial aid for Ukraine — Bloomberg News

EU readies $54.60 billion financial aid for Ukraine — Bloomberg News
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The European Union is ready to propose a financial aid package of around $54.60 billion (50 billion euros) to support Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine EU

Related

A satellite image shows a closer view of the Nova Kakhovka dam after its collapse, Ukraine, June 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
World
UN says Russia refuses to allow help in for flooded areas after Ukraine dam burst
Evidence suggests Russia blew Kakhovka dam in Ukraine — New York Times
World
Evidence suggests Russia blew Kakhovka dam in Ukraine — New York Times

Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway

This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (AP)
This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (AP)
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway

This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (AP)
  • OceanGate’s expeditions to the Titanic wreck site include archaeologists and marine biologists
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

BOSTON: A rescue operation was underway deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Monday in search of a technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century ago.
The vessel was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Lt. Cmdr. Len Hickey said a Canadian Coast Guard vessel and military aircraft were assisting the search effort, which was being led by the US Coast Guard in Boston.
Rear Adm. John Mauger, a commander for the US Coast Guard, said additional resources would arrive in the coming days.
“It is a remote area — and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” he said. “But we are deploying all available assets to make sure we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board.”
According to the Coast Guard, the craft submerged Sunday morning, and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later.
The submersible was operated by OceanGate Expeditions.
David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate, said the submersible had an 96-hour oxygen supply starting at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday. In an email to The Associated Press, Concannon said he was supposed to be on the dive but could not go due to another client matter. He said officials were working to get a remotely operated vehicle that can reach a depth of 6,000 meters (about 20,000 feet) to the site as soon as possible.
OceanGate’s expeditions to the Titanic wreck site include archaeologists and marine biologists. The company also brings people who pay to come along, known as “mission specialists.” They take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible. The Coast Guard said Monday that there was one pilot and four “mission specialists” aboard.
OceanGate said its focus was on those aboard and their families.
“We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible,” said a written statement from the company.
UK businessman Hamish Harding was one of the mission specialists, according to Action Aviation, a company for which Harding serves as chairman. The company’s managing director, Mark Butler, told the AP that the crew set out on Friday.
“There is still plenty of time to facilitate a rescue mission, there is equipment on board for survival in this event,” Butler said. “We’re all hoping and praying he comes back safe and sound.”
Harding is an adventurer who holds three Guinness World Records, including longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel. In March 2021, he and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench. In June 2022, he went into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
The expedition was OceanGate’s third annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew. Since the wreckage’s discovery in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria. Some have predicted the ship could vanish in a matter of decades as holes yawn in the hull and sections disintegrate.
The initial group of tourists in 2021 paid $100,000 to $150,000 apiece to go on the trip.
Unlike submarines that leave and return to port under their own power, submersibles require a ship to launch and recover them. OceanGate hired the Canadian vessel Polar Prince, a medium duty icebreaker that was formerly operated by the Canadian Coast Guard, to ferry dozens of people and the submersible craft to the North Atlantic wreck site. The submersible would make multiple dives in one expedition.
The expedition was scheduled to depart from St. John’s, Newfoundland, in early May and finish up at the end of June, according to documents filed by the company in April with a US District Court in Virginia that oversees Titanic matters.
The submersible, named Titan, is capable of diving 4,000 meters or 13,120 feet “with a comfortable safety margin,” OceanGate said in its court filing.
It weighs 20,000 pounds (9,072 kilograms) in the air, but is ballasted to be neutrally buoyant once it reaches the seafloor, the company said.
The Titan is made of “titanium and filament wound carbon fiber” and has proven to “withstand the enormous pressures of the deep ocean,” OceanGate stated. OceanGate told the court that Titan’s viewport is “the largest of any deep diving submersible” and that its technology provides an “unrivaled view” of the deep ocean.
In a May 2021 court filing, OceanGate said the Titan had an “unparalleled safety feature” that assesses the integrity of the hull throughout every dive.
At the time of the filing, Titan had undergone more than 50 test dives, including to the equivalent depth of the Titanic, in deep waters off the Bahamas and in a pressure chamber, the company said.
During its expedition in 2022, OceanGate reported that the submersible had a battery issue on its first dive, and had to be manually attached to its lifting platform, according to a November court filing.
“In the high sea state, the submersible sustained modest damage to its external components and OceanGate decided to cancel the second mission for repairs and operational enhancements,” the filing stated.
More missions, however, followed. The company reported that 28 people visited the wreck site last year.
Experts said Monday that rescuers face steep challenges.
Alistair Greig, a professor of marine engineering at University College London, said submersibles typically have a drop weight, which is “a mass they can release in the case of an emergency to bring them up to the surface using buoyancy.”
“If there was a power failure and/or communication failure, this might have happened, and the submersible would then be bobbing about on the surface waiting to be found,” Greig said.
Another scenario is a leak in the pressure hull, in which case the prognosis is not good, he said.
“If it has gone down to the seabed and can’t get back up under its own power, options are very limited,” Greig said. “While the submersible might still be intact, if it is beyond the continental shelf, there are very few vessels that can get that deep, and certainly not divers.”
Even if they could go that deep, he doubts they could attach to the hatch of OceanGate’s submersible.
Chris Parry, a retired navy rear admiral from the UK, told Sky News the rescue was “a very difficult operation.”
“The actual nature of the seabed is very undulating. Titanic herself lies in a trench. There’s lots of debris around. So trying to differentiate with sonar in particular and trying to target the area you want to search in with another submersible is going to be very difficult indeed.”
 

 

Topics: Titanic Boston

Related

Irish beach reappears 33 years after vanishing into Atlantic Ocean
Offbeat
Irish beach reappears 33 years after vanishing into Atlantic Ocean
Obama bans oil drilling in Arctic, Atlantic oceans
Business & Economy
Obama bans oil drilling in Arctic, Atlantic oceans

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Hadiyah charity launches ‘Breaking the Silence’ initiative
Saudi Arabia’s Hadiyah charity launches ‘Breaking the Silence’ initiative
UN special envoy for Syria to take part in Astana talks
UN special envoy for Syria to take part in Astana talks
On World Refugee Day, Sudan conflict seen as making global displacement crisis worse
On World Refugee Day, Sudan conflict seen as making global displacement crisis worse
UN chief urges ‘prevention’ in terror fight
UN chief urges ‘prevention’ in terror fight
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.