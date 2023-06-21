You are here

Indian Muslims must drop ‘victimhood mentality,’ top businessman says
Indian businessman and former chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University Zafar Sareshwala speaking during a community event in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

Indian Muslims must drop ‘victimhood mentality,’ top businessman says
  • Entrepreneur cites education, not agitation, as key to future prosperity
  • This is the era of specialization and super-specialization, he says
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: A leading Indian businessman and former university chancellor has urged Indian Muslims to focus on education and rid themselves of a “victimhood mentality.”
Speaking during a visit to Jeddah, Zafar Sareshwala, former chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, acknowledged there is discrimination against Muslims in India, but said this is mainly “incidents carried out by fringe elements.”
However, he added: “The focus for the community should be on education, rather than wasting its energies on complaining about discrimination. The community cannot be in a state of perpetual agitation and needs to put the victimhood mentality behind it.”
Sareshwala, the owner and founder of the financial services company Parsoli Corp., told members of Jeddah’s Indian community to focus not only on education but on quality and high-tech education.
“The era of getting your child graduated with a degree is in the past,” he said. “The world has moved beyond that. Unless and until you are a specialist in your field, you will not be able to make your mark. This is the era of specialization and super-specialization.”
Sareshwala also highlighted poor participation by Indian Muslims in civil service examinations, saying: “If you do not take part in the race, how do you expect to win it?”
The percentage of Muslims taking recent civil service examinations was very low and the success rate “left much to be desired,” he said.
Sareshwala recalled efforts made through his Taleem-o-Tarbiyat initiative to provide financial literacy programs to mainstream Indian Muslims from underprivileged backgrounds, adding that there is “a dire need for these programs to be studied and popularized in the Muslim community.”
“As chancellor of MANUU, I oversaw several ways to educate students from rural and madrasa backgrounds about financial markets, how they operate and how young Muslims can become entrepreneurs.”
He also encouraged Muslims to set a good example by “projecting the best image as shown to us by the Prophet Muhammad.”
Sareshwala said: “We have to keep talking to our Hindu brothers and sisters, and to present the best image to them. Unless and until we do this, the problem of division and conflict will persist.”
Most Hindus are peace-loving people with no grudge against Muslims, he said, adding: “We, the community, are to blame for not reaching out to them.”
He warned Muslims against becoming “pawns in the hands of political parties who use them for their own vested interests and political capital.”
Sareshwala said the most important thing other than concentrating on education, good behavior and contact with fellow Indians, was the need for engagement with the government of the day.
“If we have a problem, we need to find a solution and the solution can only be provided by those who are in power. We cannot remain isolated and we cannot remain detached from the government of the day,” he said.
“We cannot and must not remain aloof from the government of the day. On the contrary, we must make constant efforts to engage and have a dialogue with the government. Communal riots have taken place in the past, and there have been terrible instances of fringe elements creating havoc as well, and these things will likely not go away.
“We have to decide how to make the best of a difficult situation,” he said.

Paris blast in Latin Quarter injures 29 people, cause uncertain

Paris blast in Latin Quarter injures 29 people, cause uncertain
Updated 9 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Paris blast in Latin Quarter injures 29 people, cause uncertain

Paris blast in Latin Quarter injures 29 people, cause uncertain
  • The facade of a building in the 5th arrondissement, or district, collapsed, and emergency services were working to determine if anyone was still inside
  • A Paris police official told The Associated Press that 24 people were injured, including four in critical condition and 20 with less severe injuries
Updated 9 min 5 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: A blast ripped through a street in the busy Latin Quarter of central Paris on Wednesday, injuring 29 people, starting fires, and collapsing the facade of a building housing a design school popular with foreign students.
Rescue workers were searching for two missing people feared buried under rubble, authorities said.
Witnesses described a deafening explosion and a giant fireball that rose several stories high on the Rue Saint-Jacques, in the 5th arrondissement not far from the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral and Luxembourg Gardens.
Rubble from the building in which the Paris American Academy is located lay strewn across street.
At least 29 people were injured, including four who are in a critical condition, police said.
Soldiers helped secure a safety perimeter around the scene.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said it was too early to say what caused the blast.
But the local deputy mayor, Edouard Civel, referred to a gas explosion in a Twitter post and witnesses told BFM TV there had been a strong smell of gas moments before the blast.
“The shop shook violently, it felt like bomb blast,” said Rahman Oliur who manages a food shop a few doors down the street from the American Academy.
Bar worker Khal Ilsey said he heard a “huge explosion” before running into the street and seeing a violent blaze at the end of the street.
The blast occurred at 4.55 p.m. local time (1455 GMT), just as workers were heading home. The area is frequented by tourists and foreign students in the early summer but there was no immediate indication that foreigners were among the missing or wounded.
Several nearby building were evacuated. More than two hours after the explosion, first aiders were still treating residents for shock. One woman fainted in the street.
Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said early indications were that the blast originated inside the building. Investigators would look into whether building conditions were in breach of regulations or if an individual had acted without due care.
More than 200 firefighters were involved in the emergency response. TV images showed firefighters manning hoses and aiming jets of water at the blaze while a plume of thick black smoke billowed into the sky.
Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said later that the blaze had been brought under control.
Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement of central Paris leads from the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral to the Sorbonne University and the Val de Grace military hospital and is a few blocks from the popular Jardin du Luxembourg.
The Latin Quarter is famed as the home to many expatriate and French writers, musicians and other artists over the years.
“I was at home writing...I thought it was a bomb,” said art historian Monique Mosser, adding that many of the windows in her building had been blown out by the blast’s shockwave.
“A neighbor knocked on the door and told me that the fire brigade were asking us to evacuate as quickly as possible. I grabbed my laptop, my phone. I didn’t even think to take get my medication.”
In January 2019, a gas leak caused an explosion which killed 4 people and injured 66 in the 9th arrondissement. In April tha year, a fire broke out in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, destroying much of the roof and causing other damage before it was extinguished.

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements
  • The statement said settlement expansion violates international law
  • Japan has repeatedly called upon the Israeli government to freeze those activities fully
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan expressed serious concern over Israel’s plan to advance the construction of over 4,000 settlement housing units in the West Bank.
An official statement by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo also strongly condemned what it described as a terror attack on June 20 that killed four Israelis in the West Bank and the following rampages against Palestinians on the same day.
The statement said settlement expansion violates international law, and Japan has repeatedly called upon the Israeli government to freeze those activities fully.
The statement accused Israel of destabilizing the region by its settlement expansion “which goes against efforts by the international community to create a political horizon toward a two-state solution.”
“Amid the deteriorating security situation, as exemplified by the recent clashes in Jenin, it is essential for all the parties concerned to refrain from unilateral actions, including settlement activities and provocative behavior, to prevent further escalation,” the Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry highlighted the importance of the Aqaba and Sharm El Sheikh communique and said Japan strongly calls on all the parties concerned to take concrete steps to ensure de-escalation.

Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital — UK police

Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital — UK police

Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
  • Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 13.18pm (1218 GMT) and found two people with stab injuries
  • Police said one of those had life-threatening injuries
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a London hospital on Wednesday in an incident which is not currently being treated as terror-related, British police said.
Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 13.18pm (1218 GMT) and found two people with stab injuries. Police said one of those had life-threatening injuries.
“Police arrested a man outside the hospital,” London’s Metropolitan police said in a statement, adding he was also being treated for life-threatening injuries which they believed to be self-inflicted.
“Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related.”
The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened, police said, adding that officers would remain in the hospital while further searches are carried out but they were satisfied they were not seeking any further suspects.
The London Ambulance Service said it had sent several resources to the scene including an incident response officer, ambulance crew and air ambulance.

Influencer Andrew Tate fights Romania house arrest

Influencer Andrew Tate fights Romania house arrest
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

Influencer Andrew Tate fights Romania house arrest

Influencer Andrew Tate fights Romania house arrest
  • Flanked by bodyguards, the brothers arrived at the court for a fresh hearing on the matter, a day after prosecutors announced their indictment
  • "They categorically don't want to remain under house arrest," their lawyer Ioan Gliga told reporters, adding the measure was "unjustified"
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

BUCHAREST: Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother appeared in court in Romania Wednesday, their lawyers arguing that the pair, indicted on human trafficking charges, should no longer be under house arrest.
Tate — a self-described misogynist with a large online presence whose case has garnered international attention — has also been indicted on rape charges, according to a source close to the case.
Tate, his brother and two Romanian women were detained late last year and then placed under house arrest at the end of March. They have repeatedly challenged the order to keep them under house arrest.
Flanked by bodyguards, the brothers arrived at the court for a fresh hearing on the matter, a day after prosecutors announced their indictment.
“They categorically don’t want to remain under house arrest,” their lawyer Ioan Gliga told reporters, adding the measure was “unjustified.”
The court is expected to rule on the matter on June 23. It is not yet clear when their trial will start.
Prosecutors allege that the two brothers and the two women set up a criminal organization and sexually exploited several victims “through acts of physical violence and psychological coercion.”
The victims were forced “to engage in pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material via social media platforms,” they said.
Tate, a former kickboxer with dual US and UK citizenship, said he was “looking forward to being found innocent at the end of everything.”
“We are not the first affluent wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked,” the 36-year-old told reporters. “In our situation it happens quite often, unfortunately.”
Tate moved to Romania years ago, after first starting a webcam business in the UK.
In 2016, Tate appeared on the “Big Brother” reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.
He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views. He currently has 6.9 million followers on Twitter.
Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynistic and sometimes violent maxims, his videos have made him one of the world’s best-known influencers.

Malaysia concludes Hajj flights as last batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

Malaysia concludes Hajj flights as last batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 June 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysia concludes Hajj flights as last batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

Malaysia concludes Hajj flights as last batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia
  • 31,600 Malaysians are participating in the pilgrimage this year  
  • 284 pilgrims on board the last Hajj flight from Kuala Lumpur
Updated 21 June 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia completed on Wednesday its special Hajj flight operations under the Makkah Route initiative, which offered many pilgrims the first direct experience of Saudi hospitality.

This year, 31,600 Malaysians are participating in the annual pilgrimage that is one of the five pillars of Islam.

The last Hajj flight departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday afternoon with 284 pilgrims on board.  

“I am very happy. Today is the last day of the last chartered flight. We have 98 flights for this Hajj season. We hope everything goes well,” Anuar bin Ahmad, deputy director of field operations for Tabung Haji, Malaysia’s Hajj pilgrims fund board, told Arab News.

“The Makkah Route initiative has been very helpful. The pilgrims do not need to wait too long, and it helps to have all of them arrive in Makkah and Madinah early. Besides that, they all have their luggage (transferred) directly to their hotels. We thank the Saudi government for this initiative.”

Malaysia is among seven Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Morocco, Turkiye and Cote d’Ivoire — where Saudi Arabia opened the program.

Launched in 2019, Makkah Route allows Hajj pilgrims to fulfill all visa, customs and health requirements at the airport of origin, saving long hours of waiting. Upon arrival, pilgrims can enter the Kingdom having already gone through visa and customs processes back home.

Among them was young Malaysian doctor Aazhimah binti Othman, who will be performing the pilgrimage with her husband, parents and siblings.

“It started a few years ago when my younger brother asked my father to register the whole family for Hajj. It was really unexpected that we got to do Hajj together this year,” she said.

“The process for Hajj has been very smooth, especially with the Makkah Route initiative. We didn’t have to wait long.”  

For lecturer Zulhan bin Othman, it will be the first time he sees Islam’s holiest sites. His wife, Wan Wahida Binti Wan Mohd Zodhi, a medical practitioner, was worried that he might feel lost among millions of people who will be in Makkah to fulfill their religious duty.

But Othman said he was already reassured by how smoothly all immigration work went at the airport.

“The Makkah Route initiative is really wonderful. We can just go directly to our hotel as if we were citizens of Saudi Arabia,” he said. “I thank the Saudi government for the initiative. It definitely reduced my anxiety.” 

