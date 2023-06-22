You are here

Thompson and Rapinoe selected for the US Women's World Cup roster

Thompson and Rapinoe selected for the US Women’s World Cup roster
Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson was among the 23 players selected Wednesday for the US team that will defend their title at the Women's World Cup next month. (AP)


Thompson and Rapinoe selected for the US Women’s World Cup roster
  • Thompson, who has been impressive as a rookie for Angel City, is the youngest on the roster, while the 37-year-old Rapinoe is the oldest
  • Morgan stopped short of saying the Americans were the favorites going into the tournament
NEW YORK: Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson was selected Wednesday alongside veteran Megan Rapinoe and 21 others for the US roster that will vie next month to do what no country has done before — raise a third straight trophy at the Women’s World Cup.

Thompson, who has been impressive this season as a rookie for Angel City in the National Women’s Soccer League, is the youngest on the roster, while the 37-year-old Rapinoe is the oldest.

“I’ve already talked to some of the other experienced players about how we rally this group of players from ages 18 through (Rapinoe),” Forward Alex Morgan joked. “Just how we can all come together and and be incredibly fluid and go through this World Cup.”

The players were introduced with a star-studded social media post that included President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne and Megan Thee Stallion.

Morgan, 33, and Rapinoe will each be making their fourth World Cup appearances for the No. 1 ranked US team. Morgan stopped short of saying the Americans were the favorites going into the tournament.

“I think that at the end of the day, we already have a target on our backs coming in as reigning World Cup champs. But there’s some teams that have done incredibly well over the last four years and have made a name for themselves to compete for this trophy,” she said.

Defender Kelley O’Hara, 34, also earned a spot on her fourth World Cup squad, lending a veteran presence to shore up the backline in the absence of team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who announced last week she won’t play in the World Cup because of a lingering foot injury.

The tournament kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The Americans are in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The United States, which has won four total World Cups, opens with Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland.

“We want to do something that’s never been done before. We believe in the quality of the team and the support we have and we think we have what it takes to make it possible,” Andonovski said about the opportunity to win a third straight World Cup title.

Rapinoe is currently nursing a calf injury but she should be ready to play in the US team’s sendoff match against Wales on July 9 in San Jose, California. Andonovski said she will take on a different role than in 2019, when she scored six goals including a penalty in a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the final.

“She certainly is going to have different types of minutes. But her role, first from the leadership standpoint is so important, but also her performance on the field is very valuable for us,” Andonovski said.

The team has been hit by injuries in the run-up to the event. In addition to Sauerbrunn, the US will be without forward Mallory Swanson, who tore the patella tendon in her left knee. Swanson had seven goals this year before she was hurt in an April exhibition match against Ireland.

Catarina Macario, a talented forward who tore her ACL last year while playing for her French club, Lyon, did not recover in time for a spot on the team. Midfielder Sam Mewis also has a lingering injury and wasn’t available for the World Cup.

Some of the youngsters include 22-year-old Sophia Smith, who was named both the NWSL Most Valuable Player and the US

Soccer Player of the Year for 2022, and 21-year-old Trinity Rodman, US Soccer’s Young Player of the Year in 2021 and the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

Thompson is the second-youngest player ever named to a World Cup roster, behind US assistant coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak, who played in the 1995 World Cup. Thompson was called onto the team in early April for a match against Ireland, taking the place of Swanson.

A surprise inclusion on the roster was 25-year-old Savannah DeMelo, who has yet to appear in a match for the United States. DeMelo plays for Racing Louisville in the NWSL, and has scored in three of her last four matches. She has five total goals this season.

DeMelo is just the third US player to be named to a World Cup squad without playing in an international level match.

“Her performance in the league was one of the biggest reasons why she’s on the team,” Andonovski said. “And based on the needs that we have in terms of the opponents and different situations that we may face, we see Sav being very important to us going forward.”

The roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Gotham), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Angel City), Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Rose Lavelle, (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC).

Mourinho given four-match ban for insulting referee

Mourinho given four-match ban for insulting referee
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP



Mourinho given four-match ban for insulting referee
  • The Portuguese confronted Taylor in a car park following Roma's penalty shoot-out loss after a 1-1 draw in Budapest
  • Mourinho has been banned from "the next four UEFA club competition matches in which he would otherwise participate, for directing abusive language at a match official"
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

LAUSANNE: Jose Mourinho has been suspended for four European matches for insulting referee Anthony Taylor after Roma’s Europa League final defeat by Sevilla, UEFA announced on Wednesday.
The Portuguese confronted Taylor in a car park following Roma’s penalty shoot-out loss after a 1-1 draw in Budapest.
Mourinho has been banned from “the next four UEFA club competition matches in which he would otherwise participate, for directing abusive language at a match official,” European football’s governing body said.
His team will play in the Europa League group stage next season.
Roma have also been fined 50,000 euros ($54,744) and banned from taking away fans to their next European match “for the lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances.”
The Italian club were also fined 5,000 euros over the “improper conduct of their team” and ordered to “contact the Hungarian Football Federation within 30 days” to agree a settlement regarding damages caused by their supporters in the stadium.
Taylor was harassed by Roma fans at Budapest airport with his family the day after the controversial final.
An Italian man was charged with affray after the ugly clash.
Referees’ body PGMOL said: “We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final.”
Taylor booked 13 players, seven of them from Roma, while the bad-tempered game was littered with delays due to the unusually high number of fouls.
It was Sevilla’s seventh Europa League triumph and the first European final defeat of Mourinho’s managerial career.
Sevilla were not punished by UEFA despite having also been charged over a pitch invasion and the behavior of their fans and the players.
West Ham were also fined 58,000 euros and cannot take fans to their first two Europa League away games next season following their Europa Conference League triumph over Fiorentina.
The Italian club’s captain Cristiano Biraghi suffered a head injury inflicted by a cup thrown by a West Ham supporter.
West Ham, who won the final 2-1 in Prague, were also sanctioned for a pitch invasion.

Man City agree deal to sign Chelsea's Kovacic: reports

Man City agree deal to sign Chelsea’s Kovacic: reports
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP



Man City agree deal to sign Chelsea’s Kovacic: reports
  • The treble winners are set to pay an initial £25 million for the 29-year-old Croatia international
  • Kovacic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, initially on loan, is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City have agreed a £30 million ($38 million) deal with Chelsea to sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to reports on Wednesday.
The treble winners are set to pay an initial £25 million for the 29-year-old Croatia international, with a further £5 million to follow in potential add-ons.
Kovacic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, initially on loan, is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.
The midfielder is set to become City’s first signing of the summer transfer window and will give manager Pep Guardiola more midfield options at a time when captain Ilkay Gundogan’s future is uncertain.
Gundogan’s contract expires at the end of this month and the Germany international has not yet agreed new terms.
Kovacic, who won the Champions League three times with Real and once with Chelsea, is likely to be one of several departures from the London club as new manager Mauricio Pochettino trims his squad.
Chelsea earlier Wednesday bid farewell to France midfielder N’Golo Kante, who is joining Saudi club Al Ittihad.

Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N'Golo Kante

Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N’Golo Kante
Updated 21 June 2023
John Duerden



Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N’Golo Kante
  • The French World Cup winner and former Chelsea midfielder is a different kind of star from the likes of flamboyant Ronaldo and Benzema
  • The 32-year-old box-to-box player will bring grit and determination to the newly crowned Saudi champions
Updated 21 June 2023
John Duerden

N’Golo Kante is a different kind of world-class talent heading to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo can do almost anything with the ball at his feet and has a penchant for the spectacular. Karim Benzema scores goals and has years of experience in finding the target, especially when the stakes are high, and that always gets fans on their feet.

Kante has a different set of skills. As a box-to-box player, the French World Cup winner has arguably been the best on the planet in his position in recent years, as Chelsea fans know better than most.

He was loved at Stamford Bridge, and new coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is a big admirer of the player and tried to sign him for Paris Saint-Germain, will not be happy at having to manage without one of the best in the business.

Al-Ittihad fans should celebrate this move. One of the most successful defensive midfielders in the history of the game is now joining his fellow French star Benzema at the newly crowned champions in Jeddah.

 

 

They say in football that you should build from a position of strength, and there is no doubt that the Tigers are doing just that. Kante may not always make the headlines, but he does have a habit of making teams tick.

The likes of Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard may have asked themselves whether Chelsea’s season, which saw the London team finish in a disappointing 12th place in the Premier League, would have been different had the 32-year-old not missed most of it with a hamstring injury.

Kante only played seven games.

“I think he is our key, key, key player,” said Tuchel. “But key, key, key players need to be on the pitch, and if he plays only 40 percent of the games, it is maybe a miracle that we arrive in third place. He is our Mo Salah, our (Virgil) van Dijk, our (Kevin) De Bruyne … He is simply that player. He is our Neymar, our Kylian Mbappe. He is the guy who makes the difference.”

This is high praise indeed, but then Kante has come a long way. The Paris-born player first came to global prominence in the 2015-16 season as the fulcrum of Leicester City, the team that shocked the world by narrowly avoiding relegation the season before to win the English Premier League. It was one of the biggest stories and surprises in the history of the sport.

That summer, he joined Chelsea.

“Inevitably Kante has gone,” former Leicester and England striker Gary Lineker said on social media. “Fancy Chelsea will now win the title. He’s that good!”

The UK’s leading football pundit was right. Kante did help the Blues to the title in his first season in the capital. He also won the FA Cup in 2018 and then, three years later, lifted the UEFA Champions League, the biggest prize in club football. In that win over Manchester City, he was hugely impressive and played a major role in Chelsea winning a second continental prize and was named man of the match in Porto.

A few months later, he won the Club World Cup.

But the biggest prize of all came in 2018, of course, when Kante starred as France became World Cup winners in Russia. This is a player who, like his new team-mate Benzema — and new adversary Ronaldo — has won the major prizes that the game has to offer.

Kante, famously, scores very few goals but is regarded as one of the best signings that Chelsea ever made.

“He is amazing with and without the ball,” said former Blues boss Antonio Conte. “When you have N’Golo in your team, you can think you are playing with one player more. You can find a smile on his face every day. He is a very positive guy. He is one of the best players I have had in my career as a coach.”

Coaches love Kante and no doubt Al-Ittihad’s Portuguese coach Nuno Santos will relish working with him.

The 32-year-old could keep going at the top level for a few years yet, and this is an exciting prospect for fans in Saudi Arabia.

As much as the genius of Ronaldo, this quietly spoken midfielder lifts those around him and does the simple things very well indeed, which is sometimes the most difficult thing to do. Local players playing alongside and against him will see first-hand how positioning, vision and work-rate make a difference when performed at the very highest level.

Al-Ittihad have a world-class midfielder to take into the AFC Champions League and the defense of their Roshn Saudi League title next season.

Kante, like Benzema, is a proven winner. They are going to take some stopping.

'We don't stand still,' says Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak

‘We don’t stand still,’ says Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News



‘We don’t stand still,’ says Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak
  • Following last season’s unprecedented treble, Al-Mubarak looks to the future of Etihad Stadium, the club’s academy and the women’s team
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

In the second part of his end-of-season interview with Manchester City’s official website, club Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak talks about the development of Etihad Stadium, the success of the academy and the importance of the women’s team.

Here are some highlights from the interview that touch on several City Group projects.

On expanding the North Stand at Etihad Stadium and growing the group…

“It’s very exciting. It’s very exciting. We’ve released and unveiled our plans for the development. Every year there’s always something new. Every year. Because there’s always a need to improve and evolve and grow. We don’t stand still. We never stood still. The Etihad, we started somewhere, and every couple of years we will do something, whether it’s the Tunnel Club, whether it’s the new stands, whether it’s the seating. And now we’re going to have a wonderful, wonderful development around it that’s going to just enhance the whole area, it’s going to be great for the fans and it’s going to bring, I think, positive revenue for the club.”

On the pre-season tour to Korea and Japan…

“Of course, it’s great for the club and it’s great for the brand of this club and our fan base that is now global. We are Mancunian at heart, but now we are global also. And if you look at the club when we did our tour last summer and we were in the United States, and I remember, I think we were playing a game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and if you look at the number of fans, of Manchester City fans in that stadium, it was 80,000 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It just showed us where Manchester City is today in the world of sports, not just the world of football, the world of sports. This summer, we’re going to go to Japan. We’re going to go to Korea. Incredible markets, but more importantly, incredible fans that love football, that love this club and are helping growing our fan base to hopefully becoming one of the largest fan bases in the world.”

On the club winning the Premier League, Premier League 2 and the U18 Premier League three years in a row…

“So, think of that for a moment. A triple treble across all levels or most levels of professional football, within a club. This says it all. It says it all about what we’ve been saying, which is about how our academy continues to produce and to match what we’re doing at the first-team level. And here, the triple treble shows you this is across the board. And I think this is a testament to everyone in the academy we have. We have an incredible academy. We are producing the best football in England, we are producing the best talent in England.”

On the women’s first team…

“Well, the women’s game has certainly evolved in a way I didn’t expect in this speed. It’s really evolved very fast, and it is certainly something we are very focused on. My daughter Lulu reminds me every day that the women’s team has to be the focus. She watches every game. She doesn’t miss a game.

And that tells me, it’s a great reminder for me and for all of us that the game has arrived. The women’s game has arrived, it’s real, its fanbase is growing, you’re seeing it in every game, you’re seeing it in the stands, you’re seeing it in the quality of football. Our women’s team has always been again very consistent, always there, always competitive.”

On New York City FC and the new stadium projections…

“Finally, I can say here and, in this case, finally. This has been a very long and agonizing process, not easy to build a stadium in New York City, very, very hard. It’s very important to have your stadium, you know that in any team. We’ve built, I think a great organization, a great club, a great fan base in New York. And now we’re going to give this team a wonderful stadium.”

On Melbourne City FC and three Premier Plates in a row…

“A third straight again. You look at it in a wage-controlled environment, our ability to show consistent success just again is a testament to the management and the philosophy we have as a group. A great team. You know that in any competition to win three in a row and to be there for three in a row. Of course, we weren’t successful in the Grand Final last week. But you know, that’s football. Finals are 90 minutes and it’s different than when you’re playing a league. In a league, inevitably, the best team wins over 38 games, 24 games, whatever the number of games. Most of the time, the best team wins.

In a final, it’s 90 minutes. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t. And when it does, it’s great. And when it doesn't, it doesn’t. Melbourne, unfortunately, over the season were the most consistent team, but in the grand final they weren’t successful.”

Iraq defeat Iran to claim WAFF U-23 Championship on home soil

Iraq defeat Iran to claim WAFF U-23 Championship on home soil
Iraq's players and officials celebrate winning the WAFF U-23 Championship 2023. (Twitter/@waffootball)
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News



Iraq defeat Iran to claim WAFF U-23 Championship on home soil
  • Hosts took the title for the first time with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over their neighbors at Al-Madina stadium
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

BAGHDAD: Hosts Iraq claimed the 2023 WAFF U-23 Championship by defeating Iran 5-4 in penalty shootout on Tuesday night — after the final had finished in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes at Al-Madina Stadium in Baghdad.

Iran had taken the lead on 31 minutes through Hossein Goudarzi before Iraq’s Hussein Abdullah — who finished the tournament as top scorer with three goals — sent the home crowd into wild celebrations with an equalizer in first-half stoppage time.

The second half and extra time saw no addition to the score, before Iraq claimed the title after a tense shootout.

It was Iraq’s first title — in the competition’s fourth edition — and it comes a year after Saudi Arabia’s U-23 team had won the tournament.

The finalists had reached the final of the three-group, nine-team West Asia Football Federation tournament with narrow wins in Sunday’s last-four clashes.

In the first semifinal Iran and Jordan played to a 0-0 draw before the former won 4-3 in a penalty shootout in Baghdad.

The second semifinal saw the hosts defeat Gulf neighbors Oman 1-0 in front of a vociferous crowd of almost 30,000 at Al-Madina Stadium in the Iraqi capital. The decisive moment of the game came from an own goal by Oman’s Nasser Al-Rawahi in the 52nd minute.

