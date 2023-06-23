‘Guests of the king’: Saudi Arabia sponsors Hajj trip for 60 Pakistanis 

ISLAMABAD: Sixty Pakistanis will travel to Saudi Arabia next week to perform the Hajj as guests of King Salman under a special program that sponsors their Hajj expenses, an official at the Saudi embassy said on Wednesday.
The Saudi ruler last week issued a directive stating that the oil-rich country will host 1,300 pilgrims from over 90 countries this year for Hajj under the “Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program.”
“This initiative by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs is an annual event, where individuals from various Muslim countries are invited to perform Hajj as guests of the Saudi king,” Abubakar Siddique, an official at the Saudi Embassy responsible for its Islamic Ummah affairs, told Arab News during a ceremony.
“This year, a total of 60 pilgrims from Pakistan, including both men and women, are traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj under this initiative,” he said, adding that it would be a completely sponsored Hajj.
Travel, accommodation and all other arrangements during Hajj will be sponsored by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, as these pilgrims are considered special guests of King Salman, he added.
Siddique said the program has been running for several years and last year 40 Pakistanis performed the Hajj as special guests of the king.
“The selection criteria for these participants are based on their significant contributions to the host country, with a majority of them being religious scholars,” he said.
Other members included those who had served their communities and played a role in fostering Pakistan-Saudi relations.
Hafiz Zubair Hassan, a religious scholar from Lahore, thanked the Saudi king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for granting him the opportunity to perform Hajj.
“I pray for the continued positive and constructive role played by the Saudi leadership in the betterment of the Muslim world, as they have consistently stood at the forefront whenever the Ummah has needed their support,” he told Arab News.
Hassan praised the strong relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, likening it to two hearts beating in one body.
“I believe that this enduring relationship will endure indefinitely,” Hassan added.
Syed Hayat Ullah Khan, a religious scholar from Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, said today was “the most significant and unforgettable day” of his entire life.
“I will forever cherish the honor bestowed upon me by the Saudi leadership to perform Hajj as their esteemed guest,” he told Arab News.
Khan applauded the Saudi king and the crown prince for promoting peace in the Muslim world.
Another Lahore-based religious scholar, Mohtasim Elahi Zaheer, expressed his gratitude on receiving his plane tickets and Hajj visa.
“It is a great virtue and service to the Muslims by the Saudis, and we pray for the peace, progress and prosperity of the Kingdom,” he said.
Artist Samargandi commemorates Saudi Arabia’s Hijrah Highway
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Saudi artist Shakir Samagandi has curated a solo exhibition at Madinah Art Center titled “Stations” to commemorate the Hijrah Highway — a vital link connecting the Kingdom’s two holiest mosques.
The road, winding between the sacred cities of Makkah and Madinah, is a stretch of asphalt over 400 km in length designed to accommodate the daily migration of bustling travelers.
It is an enchanting journey full of intricate details, evoking many an ancient tale.
“As I ponder upon this never-ending stretch of road, I am filled with the belief that countless memories have been ingrained in the hearts and minds of the travelers and pilgrims who have passed by, and this is what I aim to convey with my artwork,” Samagandi told Arab News.
His work translates the enduring power of the route’s legacy — hijrah means migration in Arabic — and envisions tales the path has to tell.
The “Stations” exhibition presents 26 works of contemporary documentation, including photographs, video works and light boxes, showcasing gas stations and rest stops along the route. It also includes old fuel stations once bustling with travelers that are now completely abandoned.
He chose to schedule the exhibition for June 22, during a significant time of the Hajj season for those traveling the route.
“We tried to study the best time to hold this exhibition at Al-Madinah Art Center, and I think that perhaps the appropriate timing is in conjunction with the entry of the Hajj season in its early days and the influx of pilgrims to Madinah, in a step in which we support the country’s tendencies in enriching the experience of the honorable guests to the holy sites.”
The “Stations” exhibition sheds light on the development process the Kingdom is going through, and how it affected one of its essential historical roads.
Samagandi spoke about his role describing this path, which Hajj and Umrah performers regularly traverse, through his art.
“Stations is an attempt to display the impact of development efforts that directly influence and affect the human experience when intangible concepts such as beauty and comfort are mixed with more practical concepts, sustainably updating the social and economic value of places in a contemporary manner that contributes to raising the historical elements of Hijrah Highway,” he said.
Samargandi, born in 1982, is a Madinah-based contemporary artist. He is also a short filmmaker at Al-Madinah Region Development Authority and president of the Photography and Media Club at the Madinah Art Center.
He furthers his interest in exploration by observing Saudi Arabia’s nature, civilization, culture, legacy, and urbanization through professional photography.
Samargandi has exhibited his works locally in Madinah and Jeddah, as well as abroad in Seoul, South Korea.
The “Stations” exhibition is organized under Namaa Al-Munawwarah’s supervision and with the Cultural Fund’s support. Artist Moath Alofi and the artistic director of the center, Rashed Al-Shashai, are curating it.
Madinah Art Center is one of the most critical cultural edifices in the region. Its broad vision supports and enriches the art scene, and develops the creative economy in the Kingdom.
The director of Madinah Art Center, Mohammed Al-Fozan, told Arab News about its recent contributions to the city’s art scene, which include cultural programs such as clubs and weekly dialogues.
“It started with two clubs, and now we have nine specialized clubs, and soon the opening of three others before the end of this year,” he said.
Al-Fozan added that the Art 365 Gallery project was inaugurated as the first art gallery without restrictions that allows artists to display their works for a week, free of charge.
Madinah Art Center was established in 2018 under the patronage of Madinah’s governor, Prince Faisal bin Salman.
Hajj cost drops 39% for 1.4m pilgrims outside Kingdom, says Saudi minister
Zero-tolerance for firms defrauding pilgrims: Tawfiq Al-Rabiah
Last year $42m returned to those cheated during pilgrimage
Updated 23 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah says the cost of the pilgrimage this year has dropped 39 percent for 1.4 million pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom.
Speaking at a press conference in Riyadh on Thursday, Al-Rabiah added that there has been a considerable upgrade in services this year as the numbers of pilgrims return to pre-COVID-19 levels.
“The cost of Hajj has decreased, and Hajj packages have decreased by 39 percent for pilgrims outside the Kingdom, benefiting more than 1.4 million … and we will see better services because of the nature of competition that helps enhance quality and reduce prices,” he said.
For this year’s Hajj, the number of firms now providing services has been increased from six to 16.
Al-Rabiah said there has also been a cost reduction for domestic pilgrims, with payments now allowed in installments on the Nusuk Hajj platform. The basic package starts at SR3,984 ($1,062.40).
The minister said that one of the most important developments this year was the launch of the Nusuk Hajj platform for pilgrims from the Americas, Europe, and Australia, in seven languages.
Al-Rabiah said that the government would continue to monitor for fraud with regard to pilgrimage packages. Only the Nusuk Hajj platform was authorized to process payments.
“We have a large number of observers who monitor the agreed packages ... Last year, for example, we returned more than SR160 million ($42.66 million) to the pilgrims because of the breach of the agreements that were made, and we will not tolerate (this) with any company. And there will be incentives and (the) honoring of companies that achieve levels of satisfaction,” Al-Rabiah said.
On the Umrah, he said a change previously announced was the extension of the visa from 30 to 90 days.
UN recognition of Arabian Leopard Day a ‘major triumph for KSA,’ conservationist says
Panthera co-founder Thomas Kaplan told Arab News the resolution will boost the work of wildlife champions worldwide, as well as those in the Kingdom
The Arabian Leopard has been etched into Saudi consciousness for thousands of years, he said, but is the most persecuted of all big cats and critically endangered
Updated 23 June 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: When the UN General Assembly voted this month to adopt a resolution designating Feb. 10 as International Day of the Arabian Leopard, Thomas S. Kaplan’s reaction was one of “absolute delight.”
The leopard has been etched into Saudi consciousness for thousands of years, he said, with the petroglyphs on AlUla’s ancient walls that depict the animal bearing witness to its significance to the Saudi people and their ancestors.
Having the importance of the Arabian Leopard now finally enshrined by the UN General Assembly is therefore “a major triumph for the Saudi people and for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia itself,” Kaplan added during an exclusive interview with Arab News.
As co-founder of Panthera, the global wild cat conservation organization, and founder and chairperson of the Global Alliance for Wild Cats, Kaplan in 2019 signed an agreement with Prince Badr bin Abdullah, the Saudi minister of culture and governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, to support regional and international conservation initiatives, at the heart of which is the Arabian Leopard Initiative to protect the critically endangered animal, which is indigenous to AlUla.
“The Arabian leopard is the most persecuted of all the big cats,” Kaplan said. “So having a champion like Saudi Arabia helping us to do the work that we do so passionately is really a gift from God.”
The UN resolution enshrining an International Day of the Arabian Leopard is “a clear win, both for the leopard and for the Kingdom,” he added.
“It is in many respects a beautiful affirmation of one of the most ambitious environmental and conservation initiatives in generations: The restoration of AlUla as a cultural center point for the new Saudi Arabia is complemented by one of the most significant environmental restoration programs in the world.”
Wild cats play a critical role in ecosystems. They are considered an “umbrella species” when making conservation-related decisions, because efforts to protect them also indirectly protect many other species. They represent “Apex Predator Strategy Opportunities.” What this means is that a thriving wild cat population can help ensure the survival of its entire habitat.
Even the human population can benefit when the animals thrive, because they help boost tourism and shine a light on local communities. In the case of Saudi Arabia, such communities can become important parts of the Kingdom’s broader development agenda, leading to better local amenities and opportunities.
“In places where we have gone in to save leopards or jaguars or other animals that are part of the local tourist industry, we have always brought with (us) increased medical attention, building schools, building clinics, (showing) the local communities that not only do they have nothing to fear, but they have everything to gain by a thriving cat population, (and that) because of the leopard, there will be socioeconomic opportunities for their children,” said Kaplan.
“If in its own way the Arabian Leopard Initiative is something that not only gives people national pride, but gives those who live in the same habitat as the leopard even greater opportunities for their children, then this is a huge win.
“So the success of the Arabian Leopard Initiative becomes a signal to the Kingdom, and to the rest of the world, that Saudi Arabia has been successful in restoring the landscape. For these reasons, I believe that AlUla is one of the most transformational initiatives in the preservation of cultural and environmental heritage for future generations.”
None of this would have been possible, he said, without “the passion and commitment” of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; Prince Badr; and Princess Reema bint Salman, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US.
“The revolution from above that has been implemented by the crown prince is the catalyst for all (the reforms that) followed, and the Arabian leopard is no exception,” said Kaplan.
“I have personal experience in engaging with the Crown Prince on the Arabian leopard and leopard conservation globally. He is truly committed not only to the Arabian leopard but also to advancing the cause of leopard conservation in other countries that are not necessarily playing catch-up like Saudi Arabia, but trying to stay ahead of the curve.
Regarding Prince Badr’s role, Kaplan said “everyone knows that (he is) the initiator of the Arabian leopard process. He is, in many respects, the father of the Arabian leopard program, for which I think he will go down in the history books.”
Kaplan also had nothing but praise of Princess Reema.
“Anyone who has come into contact with Princess Reema in Washington DC, or elsewhere, immediately is presented with the passion of what the Arabian leopard means for the Kingdom,” he said.
“It’s not simply because the Arabian leopard is, in my mind, to Saudi Arabia what the panda is to China, an instrument of soft power, it’s much more than that.
“The crown prince, Prince Badr and Princess Reema understand that the Arabian leopard is a symbol of national unity for Saudi Arabia. It is something that goes back thousands of years.”
The UN recognition of the animal’s importance will help boost the efforts of conservationists to save the leopard, Kaplan said.
“Being able to show the buy in of the international community allows us the freedom to show to environmental activists all over the world the significance of this initiative,” he added.
“It allows us to be able to evidence that the reintroduction of the Arabian leopard is real, that it has the full support of Saudi Arabia, that it is not some form of power exercise but it’s the product of passion.
“This in turn allows people such as myself on the international stage to be able to recruit the highest-quality experts to work with us in our field.”
Kaplan said the UN resolution will also aid the work of Saudi environmental and wildlife champions, including Catmosphere, a foundation established by Princess Reema to assist big-cat conservation efforts worldwide.
“Catmosphere has the potential to be the most important cat-conservation awareness program ever undertaken, not simply in the Middle East, but globally, and that was originated by a Saudi, by Princess Reema,” he said.
“It’s an extraordinary story. The impact that it can have on cat conservation is very obvious but, at the same time, the impact that can have on our agenda, which is to get people to see the Arabian Leopard as being Saudi Arabia’s panda, as being a symbol of commitment to the best practices in wildlife conservation, this is absolutely enormous.”
“When you combine the work that Prince Badr is doing at the Royal Commission of AlUla with the work of Catmosphere, what you see is an organic, Saudi-generated initiative and campaign to save the Arabian leopard and, as the crown prince asked us to do, to be able to help countries around the world save their leopards, so that rather than playing catch-up, they’re getting ahead of the curve, and are not in the same situation.
“This is an act of generosity to the world, and it’s coming from Saudi Arabia.”
Saudi authorities seize 1.24m amphetamine pills in Madinah
Seven people, including four Egyptian residents and three citizens, were arrested
Updated 22 June 2023
SPA
RIYADH: Officials have seized 1,242,740 amphetamine pills that were hidden in a beehive consignment and a vehicle in Madinah.
Maj. Marwan Al-Hazimi, spokesperson at the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said the seizure was the result of two security operations.
He added that the operations targeting trafficking networks and drug smuggling were to protect the country’s security and its youth.
Al-Hazimi said that seven people, including four Egyptian residents and three citizens, had been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution. Preliminary legal measures had been taken against them.
Security authorities have urged residents to report information about suspected drug smuggling or the selling of narcotics by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom. The General Directorate of Narcotics Control can be contacted on 995 or via email.
Saudi cities on the rise in Global Liveability Index
The index measures stability, culture and environment, education, healthcare, and infrastructure
Updated 22 June 2023
SPA
RIYADH: Riyadh and Jeddah have risen on the Global Liveability Index in an annual report prepared by the Economist Group’s Economic Intelligence Unit.
The ranking of 140 cities was based on an assessment of stability, culture and environment, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.
Riyadh improved by three places to 103rd in the index, while Jeddah advanced four places to 107th compared to 2022.
The government launched the Quality of Life Program to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. It aims to improve lives by creating the necessary environment to develop and support new lifestyle options in the Kingdom.
The program seeks to take the Kingdom’s cities into the world’s top 100 on indexes by 2030, through improving the quality of life of citizens, residents, visitors, and tourists by providing new options that enhance participation in cultural, entertainment, and sports activities.