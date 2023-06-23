NADEC signs agreement with Minerva Foods 

RIYADH: National Agriculture Development Company, or NADEC, recently announced its entry into the Kingdom’s red meat market in collaboration with Minerva Foods, a producer with a global footprint in the production and export of red meat.

This collaboration aligns with NADEC’s objective to actively contribute in achieving the Kingdom’s food security strategic goals in sync with Saudi Vision 2030.

The partnership is one of many that will help NADEC embark on a brand new journey to provide high-quality meat for consumers in the Kingdom.

NADEC will launch a new business vertical for the first time in 40 years embarking on an ambitious journey to grow its revenues from SR2 billion and reach the SR6 billion mark in the next five years.

This is a significant milestone in NADEC’s corporate strategy to diversify from a dairy and beverage company to a total food company.

Dr. Solaiman A. AlTwaijri, CEO of NADEC, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Minerva Foods, which comes in line with our goals to address the sector's major challenges by investing in advanced infrastructure, supporting livestock breeders locally, and collaborating with global sources of meat production to ensure that the highest quality and efficiency standards are met through supply chains, ensuring that high-quality packaged products reach consumers throughout the Kingdom, with the goal of contributing in achieving the Kingdom’s food security strategy, in accordance with the ambitious objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.”

Fernando Queiroz, CEO of Minerva Foods, said: “We believe that this agreement will allow us to continue developing one of the pillars of our business strategy, which is to be closer to our end customers. This will be possible through the extensive distribution network that NADEC has. We are committed to supply the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the long term, and especially we see great development potential for our beef and lamb products within the framework of this agreement.”