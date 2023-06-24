King Abdullah Port, Tabadul team up to enhance logistics services

King Abdullah Port and the Saudi Company for Exchanging Digital Information “Tabadul” have announced the signing of a strategic partnership contract that would boost the port’s operational efficiency. The contract integrates King Abdullah Port’s Smart Gate System with Tabadul’s Truck Management System, enhancing the port’s services by utilizing the latest world-class technologies and practices and automating all the logistics procedures within the Port Community System.
Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, stressed the importance of digitization and automation in developing the level of services provided by the port, which is a gateway to a market of more than 400 million consumers across MENA and East Africa. It was recently named the most efficient port globally by the World Bank 2022 report.
He said: “We are pleased to enter this strategic partnership with Tabadul, one of our national partners and a leading provider of e-solutions in the Kingdom. We are connecting our Smart Gate System with Tabadul’s Truck Management System, which is integrated with primary government bodies, to access valuable logistics and supply chain data, accelerate the transit of goods and reduce delivery time significantly. Overall, this will improve our service to importers and exporters, and add a valuable contribution to the transformation of the Kingdom into a global logistics hub connecting three continents, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.”
Majid bin Faleh Al-Otaibi, CEO of Tabadul, which is a leading provider of innovative digital and smart fintech services to the business and logistics sectors, said: “We are pleased to partner with King Abdullah Port as part of our commitment to supporting the growth of Saudi ports services and remaining at the forefront of the latest technologies. Our strategic partnership focuses on implementing advanced digital solutions in King Abdullah Port, including the Truck Management System project, which incorporates smart gates. This system relies on innovative technology solutions to improve the smooth flow of trucks and increase the port’s operational capacity and efficiency. The TMS project is set to enhance the competitiveness of logistics services in the Kingdom’s ports, accelerate import and export operations, and support the Kingdom’s efforts to transform it into a global logistics hub.”