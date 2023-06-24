King Abdullah Port, Tabadul team up to enhance logistics services

Escape to Four Seasons Hotel for ultimate summer fun

With the summer vibes around, it is time to plan the most memorable holiday of the year. At only a few hour's drive-away, Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, a centrally located urban island oasis at the heart of Manama, awaits you for a dream vacation.

Settled on its private island in the center of the city as a destination on its own, this landmark property of Bahrain is the “It-Place” to be this summer. Blending the best of a white-sand beach holiday and an urban getaway, Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay offers indulgent stays for ultimate summer fun and relaxation.

If you plan a romantic escape nearby, look no place else. The Azure, the hotel's adults-only pool surrounded by palm trees, is the place to beat the heat and relax during your stay. Recognized as the best resort spa in Bahrain, The Spa at Four Seasons offers a unique Night Spa experience – a romantic aromatherapy couples' massage at the lavish indoor pool privatized for you and decorated with a romantic set up, and elevated by exclusive amenities, beverages, and a rose bouquet.

A sky-high dinner at the re/Asian on the 50th floor with dazzling night views of Bahrain, indulging in Japanese Cuisine and signature sushi, and enjoying the DJ tunes is the perfect plan for an island stay.

Ranked among the top 25 restaurants in the Middle East and Africa, the modern American steakhouse CUT by Wolfgang Puck also delights with superb meats and 180-degree Bahrain Bay views. Brian Becher, the Regional Executive Chef of the Wolfgang Puck restaurants in the Middle East, and his team introduced new seasonal dishes that will dazzle even the guests with the most discerning palates.

Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay is likewise a multigenerational playground for everyone. Kids can splash at The Dhow – a spectacular waterpark with 70 features and slides while the parents enjoy the infinity pool, private cabanas, and refreshing summer snacks served by the Pool & Beach team throughout the day, such as ice cream bites. For fun by the water, hotel guests can enjoy paddle-boarding and kayaking.

The private beach offers a full spectrum of world-class amenities and seaside activities, making it the perfect retreat for a family holiday in Bahrain. For family fun, The Beach Club is the place to be. Inspired by California surf shacks, the Beach Club also features an in-house ice cream shop, high-tech console games, and vintage arcade games in a sophisticated beach-style atmosphere.

There is no better place to be for the youngest guests to be than the Kids For All Seasons. The recognized Kids Club, offering games, educative art workshops, swimming and waterpark activities, educative art workshops weekly nighttime kids' outdoor cinema, promises kids endless fun.

For the Eid holiday and memorable vacations, Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay is the address to soak up the best of summer. Guaranteed connecting rooms for families is also a privilege offered upon reservations.

Whether you dream of a secret haven to sink into serenity or a family-holiday paradise for summer fun, the hotel offers the best selection of accommodation packages. With the Stay More Save More offer, you can enjoy 25 percent off when you stay for five or more nights. For all offers, you can check https://www.fourseasons.com/bahrain/offers/ or call us at +973 1711 5000.