King Abdullah Port, Tabadul team up to enhance logistics services

King Abdullah Port, Tabadul team up to enhance logistics services
Majid bin Faleh Al-Otaibi, CEO of Tabadul, and Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, at the signing ceremony of the strategic partnership contract.
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

King Abdullah Port, Tabadul team up to enhance logistics services

King Abdullah Port, Tabadul team up to enhance logistics services
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

King Abdullah Port and the Saudi Company for Exchanging Digital Information “Tabadul” have announced the signing of a strategic partnership contract that would boost the port’s operational efficiency. The contract integrates King Abdullah Port’s Smart Gate System with Tabadul’s Truck Management System, enhancing the port’s services by utilizing the latest world-class technologies and practices and automating all the logistics procedures within the Port Community System.

Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, stressed the importance of digitization and automation in developing the level of services provided by the port, which is a gateway to a market of more than 400 million consumers across MENA and East Africa. It was recently named the most efficient port globally by the World Bank 2022 report.

He said: “We are pleased to enter this strategic partnership with Tabadul, one of our national partners and a leading provider of e-solutions in the Kingdom. We are connecting our Smart Gate System with Tabadul’s Truck Management System, which is integrated with primary government bodies, to access valuable logistics and supply chain data, accelerate the transit of goods and reduce delivery time significantly. Overall, this will improve our service to importers and exporters, and add a valuable contribution to the transformation of the Kingdom into a global logistics hub connecting three continents, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.”

Majid bin Faleh Al-Otaibi, CEO of Tabadul, which is a leading provider of innovative digital and smart fintech services to the business and logistics sectors, said: “We are pleased to partner with King Abdullah Port as part of our commitment to supporting the growth of Saudi ports services and remaining at the forefront of the latest technologies. Our strategic partnership focuses on implementing advanced digital solutions in King Abdullah Port, including the Truck Management System project, which incorporates smart gates. This system relies on innovative technology solutions to improve the smooth flow of trucks and increase the port’s operational capacity and efficiency. The TMS project is set to enhance the competitiveness of logistics services in the Kingdom’s ports, accelerate import and export operations, and support the Kingdom’s efforts to transform it into a global logistics hub.”

iot squared drives digital transformation in Middle East

iot squared drives digital transformation in Middle East
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

iot squared drives digital transformation in Middle East

iot squared drives digital transformation in Middle East
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

iot squared — a joint venture between stc Group and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — accomplished the successful creation of an IoT model system in the Middle East. This year, the company played a significant role in supporting a variety of public sectors, companies and SMEs in their quest to embrace the finest smart solutions available in the industrial sectors, transportation and logistics services, and smart cities on a more extensive scale than ever before.

Othman Al-Dahash, CEO of iot squared, said that the Internet of Things market is rapidly expanding due to notable changes in the public sector, logistics services and the Industry 4.0 Revolution. The projection indicates that the market will reach SR10.8 billion ($2.88 billion) by 2025, and iot squared is well equipped to provide suitable solutions to meet this demand. This growth is supported by the wise leadership’s plan to achieve economic diversity as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and iot squared is strategically positioned to keep pace.

“iot squared keeps pace with the Kingdom’s great aspirations to lead the Middle East in the digital transformation. It also contributes to raising the bar of ambitions to make the knowledge-based economy a tangible reality. Moreover, our ‘bold’ strategy is designed to enable our regional growth aspirations and achieve our goals in adding value to the market as a customer-centric entity that provides diverse products and services,” Al-Dahash said.

iot squared has developed a comprehensive package of IoT digital solutions focused on three main areas: smart cities, Industry 4.0, and smart mobility and logistics services. The company has also extended its support to various business sectors to facilitate the adoption of IoT technologies. This involves the development of innovative business models and analytic capabilities to enhance the performance and productivity of industrial operations through IoT solutions in the industrial sector. Moreover, this has resulted in the signature of several contracts and has enhanced the industrial companies’ ability to digitize processes, transform business models, improve performance, increase productivity and reduce waste. According to the Global System for Mobile Communications Association, IoT can increase economic productivity by 0.2 percent of the GDP.

In pursuit of advancing the working ecosystem in the Middle East, iot squared has established key collaborations with major players in the IoT field. The company boasts more than 120 high-quality partnerships with industry leaders to support its regional business strategy. Among these partnerships, iot squared has joined forces with Huawei to accelerate digital transformation solutions for smart cities, the industrial sector, and industry transformation. Additionally, the company has partnered with Hitachi to focus on research and development in ICT and IoT. iot squared has also teamed up with Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric to enhance the Industry 4.0 advancement and with Software AG to facilitate seamless technical integration. These collaborations with all entities aim to revolutionize various sectors and contribute to turning the company’s vision into reality.

NADEC signs agreement with Minerva Foods 

NADEC signs agreement with Minerva Foods 
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

NADEC signs agreement with Minerva Foods 

NADEC signs agreement with Minerva Foods 
  • Collaboration aligns with NADEC's objective to actively contribute in achieving the Kingdom's food security strategic goals in sync with Saudi Vision 2030
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: National Agriculture Development Company, or NADEC, recently announced its entry into the Kingdom’s red meat market in collaboration with Minerva Foods, a producer with a global footprint in the production and export of red meat.

This collaboration aligns with NADEC’s objective to actively contribute in achieving the Kingdom’s food security strategic goals in sync with Saudi Vision 2030.

The partnership is one of many that will help NADEC embark on a brand new journey to provide high-quality meat for consumers in the Kingdom. 

NADEC will launch a new business vertical for the first time in 40 years embarking on an ambitious journey to grow its revenues from SR2 billion and reach the SR6 billion mark in the next five years. 

This is a significant milestone in NADEC’s corporate strategy to diversify from a dairy and beverage company to a total food company.

Dr. Solaiman A. AlTwaijri, CEO of NADEC, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Minerva Foods, which comes in line with our goals to address the sector's major challenges by investing in advanced infrastructure, supporting livestock breeders locally, and collaborating with global sources of meat production to ensure that the highest quality and efficiency standards are met through supply chains, ensuring that high-quality packaged products reach consumers throughout the Kingdom, with the goal of contributing in achieving the Kingdom’s food security strategy, in accordance with the ambitious objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.”

Fernando Queiroz, CEO of Minerva Foods,  said: “We believe that this agreement will allow us to continue developing one of the pillars of our business strategy, which is to be closer to our end customers. This will be possible through the extensive distribution network that NADEC has. We are committed to supply the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the long term, and especially we see great development potential for our beef and lamb products within the framework of this agreement.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia NADEC

Escape to Four Seasons Hotel for ultimate summer fun

Escape to Four Seasons Hotel for ultimate summer fun
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Escape to Four Seasons Hotel for ultimate summer fun

Escape to Four Seasons Hotel for ultimate summer fun
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

With the summer vibes around, it is time to plan the most memorable holiday of the year. At only a few hour's drive-away, Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, a centrally located urban island oasis at the heart of Manama, awaits you for a dream vacation.

Settled on its private island in the center of the city as a destination on its own, this landmark property of Bahrain is the “It-Place” to be this summer. Blending the best of a white-sand beach holiday and an urban getaway, Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay offers indulgent stays for ultimate summer fun and relaxation.

If you plan a romantic escape nearby, look no place else. The Azure, the hotel's adults-only pool surrounded by palm trees, is the place to beat the heat and relax during your stay. Recognized as the best resort spa in Bahrain, The Spa at Four Seasons offers a unique Night Spa experience – a romantic aromatherapy couples' massage at the lavish indoor pool privatized for you and decorated with a romantic set up, and elevated by exclusive amenities, beverages, and a rose bouquet.

A sky-high dinner at the re/Asian on the 50th floor with dazzling night views of Bahrain, indulging in Japanese Cuisine and signature sushi, and enjoying the DJ tunes is the perfect plan for an island stay. 

Ranked among the top 25 restaurants in the Middle East and Africa, the modern American steakhouse CUT by Wolfgang Puck also delights with superb meats and 180-degree Bahrain Bay views. Brian Becher, the Regional Executive Chef of the Wolfgang Puck restaurants in the Middle East, and his team introduced new seasonal dishes that will dazzle even the guests with the most discerning palates.

Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay is likewise a multigenerational playground for everyone. Kids can splash at The Dhow – a spectacular waterpark with 70 features and slides while the parents enjoy the infinity pool, private cabanas, and refreshing summer snacks served by the Pool & Beach team throughout the day, such as ice cream bites. For fun by the water, hotel guests can enjoy paddle-boarding and kayaking.

The private beach offers a full spectrum of world-class amenities and seaside activities, making it the perfect retreat for a family holiday in Bahrain. For family fun, The Beach Club is the place to be. Inspired by California surf shacks, the Beach Club also features an in-house ice cream shop, high-tech console games, and vintage arcade games in a sophisticated beach-style atmosphere.

There is no better place to be for the youngest guests to be than the Kids For All Seasons. The recognized Kids Club, offering games, educative art workshops, swimming and waterpark activities, educative art workshops weekly nighttime kids' outdoor cinema, promises kids endless fun.

For the Eid holiday and memorable vacations, Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay is the address to soak up the best of summer. Guaranteed connecting rooms for families is also a privilege offered upon reservations. 

Whether you dream of a secret haven to sink into serenity or a family-holiday paradise for summer fun, the hotel offers the best selection of accommodation packages. With the Stay More Save More offer, you can enjoy 25 percent off when you stay for five or more nights. For all offers, you can check https://www.fourseasons.com/bahrain/offers/ or call us at +973 1711 5000.

 

Farabi starts investments in China

Farabi starts investments in China
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Farabi starts investments in China

Farabi starts investments in China
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Farabi Petrochemicals Company, the Saudi based global leader in Linear Alkyl Benzene or LAB (a surfactant used in home care and laundry products) operating its petrochemical complexes in the Kingdom, executed a deal to acquire 50 percent of shares in Great Orient Chemical Pte. Ltd. — a sole shareholder of Great Orient Chemical Taicang Co. Ltd.  

GOCT is operating a LAB production facility located in Taicang, China. Farabi who is acquiring the 50 percent shares from ISU Chemical Co., Ltd, a specialty chemical leading company in Korea, will continue the legacy with the existing JV Partner; Trevose International Pte. Ltd (the other 50 percent shareholder) who is a subsidiary of Indonesian Salim Group.

The Share Purchase Agreement and the new Shareholders Agreement signing ceremonies were held in Singapore on June 16 between the parties. The signing ceremonies was commemorated by the top management and executives of the parties.  

Mohammed Z. Al-Wadaey, Group CEO of Farabi Petrochemicals Company, said: “I am excited to conclude this deal and entering in a partnership with a regional detergent and a diversified business leader in this important part of the world. This acquisition is a significant milestone for our company, as it aligns with our strategy to grow our LAB products offerings and further expand our presence in the home care detergents sector in southeast and far east Asia.”

He added: “I am confident that Farabi Petrochemicals and SALIM group will present a great fit. We share a common vision for the future, and I believe that our combined strengths will allow us to achieve even greater milestones in future.”

The new JV between Farabi HK and Trevose will retain all GOCT existing partnerships, agreements with suppliers and customers. The company employees will continue their work as usual. 

“We are excited to welcome the GOCT team,” said Al-Wadaey, “their experience and talents will be a valuable addition to our organization and look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals.”

“I want to thank the employees of both the companies and external partners for their hard work and dedication. I’m excited to work with you all to build a stronger global footprint for Farabi.” 

 

Najm for Insurance Services all geared up for Hajj

Najm for Insurance Services all geared up for Hajj
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Najm for Insurance Services all geared up for Hajj

Najm for Insurance Services all geared up for Hajj
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Najm for Insurance Services has announced its readiness for this year’s Hajj season. Najm’s operational plan, which aims to enhance traffic safety for pilgrims upon their entry to the Kingdom, will be carried out through field employees as well as through Manafith Company, which has been managed by Najm since 2021, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Traffic and the Special Forces for Road Security.

Acting CEO of Najm Muhammad Yahya Al-Shehri confirmed that Najm is all set to implement the operational plan for this year’s Hajj season. “We have harnessed all the available capabilities of human staff and technical systems to serve the pilgrims upon their arrival through the Kingdom’s border crossings, and along the roads leading to it.”

The necessary preparations for conducting field operations, which will be conducted round the clock, have been made and several smart applications that Najm has developed are ready.

“These include a reporting application, a reception system for reports, an automatic response system, a WhatsApp application, a control and guidance system, an accident handling application, and driver identification verification devices,” Al-Shehri added.

The apps help the Najm team to reach an accident site in the shortest period of time upon receiving the filed accident claim. Moreover, a dedicated human workforce is always present at the holy sites.

Through this plan, Najm aims to ensure the safety of pilgrims, achieve the highest level of traffic safety in Makkah and the holy sites, and provide all the facilities and services that create a comfortable journey for the guests. To achieve its goals, Najm is leveraging the power of its human resources and technological capabilities.

“All efforts have been made by all the relevant parties under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank. These efforts and achievements are being made by the General Directorate of Traffic to support the traffic plan on the roads that lead to the holy sites of Makkah and Madinah. At the same time, this will also help to achieve the goals of Doyof Al-Rahman Program, one of Saudi Vision 2030’s executive programs that seeks to enhance the journey of the pilgrims,” Al-Shehri added.

He said that more than 1,500 of the company’s administrative and technical staff, including customer service employees, and those working in Najm outlets and its call center, will be on duty. Additionally, over 1,200 field liability determination specialists have also been assigned to provide the best services with the highest quality standards. The company has also strengthened its available resources using a network of technical systems that contribute more effectively to enhancing the response speed and dealing with an emergency situation. This step is aligned with Najm’s strategy of providing the best possible services to pilgrims as an extension of the Kingdom’s efforts in caring for the guests of Allah (SWT).

Among the necessary preparations that Najm has made for Hajj, are the establishment of two centers for receiving accident reports, a center for guidance and control at the holy sites, and a unified guidance and control center. Najm’s scope of work includes handling accidents in the holy sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, as well as the surrounding areas, such as Al-Aziziyah, Ash-Shara’i, Ash-Shasha, Al-Rawdah, Al-Rashidiyyah, Al-Mughmas, Al-Ma’isim, Al-Usaylah, Al-Khadra and Ja’ranah.

