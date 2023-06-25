You are here

Fighting surges in Sudan’s capital and Darfur as war enters 11th week

Fighting surges in Sudan's capital and Darfur as war enters 11th week
Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, June 8, 2023, as fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continues. (File/AP)
Reuters

Fighting surges in Sudan’s capital and Darfur as war enters 11th week

Fighting surges in Sudan’s capital and Darfur as war enters 11th week
  • Fighting has intensified since a series of cease-fire deals agreed
Reuters

DUBAI: Clashes, artillery fire and air strikes surged in Sudan’s capital on Sunday, witnesses said, as a war between rival military factions that has displaced 2.5 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis entered its 11th week.
Witnesses also reported a sharp increase in violence in recent days in Nyala, the largest city in the western Darfur region. The UN raised the alarm on Saturday over ethnic targeting and the killing of people from the Masalit community in El Geneina in West Darfur.
Khartoum, the capital, and El Geneina have been worst affected by the war that broke out on April 15 between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), though last week tensions and clashes escalated in other parts of Darfur and in Kordofan, in the south.
Fighting has intensified since a series of cease-fire deals agreed at talks led by the United States and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah failed to stick. The talks were adjourned last week.
Residents in the three cities that make up the wider capital — Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman — reported fierce fighting from Saturday evening, continuing into Sunday morning.
The army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has been using air strikes and heavy artillery to try to dislodge the RSF led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, from neighborhoods across the capital.
“Since the early morning in north Omdurman we’ve had air strikes and artillery bombardment and RSF anti-aircraft fire,” 47-year-old resident Mohamed Al-Samani told Reuters by phone. “Where are the Jeddah talks, why did the world leave us to die alone in Burhan and Hemedti’s war?“
In Nyala, a city that grew rapidly as people were displaced during the earlier conflict that spread in Darfur after 2003, witnesses reported a marked deterioration in the security situation over the past few days, with violent clashes in residential neighborhoods.
There was also fighting between the army and the RSF last week around El Fashir, capital of North Darfur, which the UN says is inaccessible to humanitarian workers.
In El Geneina, which has been almost entirely cut off from communications networks and aid supplies in recent weeks, attacks by Arab militias and the RSF have sent tens of thousands fleeing over the border to Chad.
On Saturday, UN Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani called for safe passage for people fleeing El Geneina and access for aid workers following reports of summary executions between the city and the border and “persistent hate speech” including calls to kill the Masalit or expel them.
Of those uprooted by Sudan’s conflict, nearly 2 million have been displaced internally and almost 600,000 have fled to neighboring countries, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Airstrike hits busy market in opposition-held northwestern Syria and kills at least 9 people

Airstrike hits busy market in opposition-held northwestern Syria and kills at least 9 people
AP

Airstrike hits busy market in opposition-held northwestern Syria and kills at least 9 people

Airstrike hits busy market in opposition-held northwestern Syria and kills at least 9 people
AP

JISR AL-SHUGHUR, Syria: An airstrike early Sunday over a busy vegetable market in northwestern Syria killed at least nine people, activists and local first responders said.
Activists and Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Russia, a top ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, launched the strike over the strategic opposition-held town of Jisr Al-Shughur near the Turkish border.
The strike comes a day after Moscow’s top mercenary group briefly revolted against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Opposition-held northwestern Syria’s civil defense organization known as the White Helmets said over 30 people were wounded, and expected the death toll to increase.
“We’re hearing that the critically wounded have been dying after reaching the hospital,” Ahmad Yaziji of the White Helmets told The Associated Press. “It was a targeted attack in the main vegetable market where farmers from around northern Syria gather.”
Farmers rushed the wounded to the hospital in bloodied vegetable trucks, while activists shared urgent calls for blood donations.
Neither Syria nor Russia commented on the airstrike, though Damascus says strikes in the northwest province target armed insurgent groups.
Northwestern Syria is mostly held by the militant group Hayat Tahrir al Sham, as well as Turkish-backed forces.

Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers

Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers
Reuters

Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers

Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers
JERUSALEM: Israel’s far-right police minister rebuked the force on Sunday for what he called “collective punishment” of Jewish settlers, as cracks widened between the security services and the government over sectarian violence in the occupied West Bank.
Settler rampages in Palestinian towns and villages after the killing of four Israelis in a Hamas gun ambush have drawn international condemnation and US statements of concern.
US-brokered peace talks aimed at founding a Palestinian state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza collapsed in 2014. Most countries deem the settlements Israel built on land it seized in the 1967 war as illegal, a view Israel disputes.
Israel’s military, police and domestic security service chiefs said in a statement on Saturday that the settlers’ actions over the last week amounted to “nationalist terrorism,” which they pledged to fight.
The terminology upset far-right members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, who in the past have rejected comparisons between Jewish and Palestinian militants.
One of them, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, said on Sunday he had demanded police explain why they had blocked the gates to the settlement of Ateret to screen those coming and going and “tased a person who was standing nearby.”
Ben-Gvir told the police chief that “he opposes any violation of the law” but cannot accept “collective punishment” of settlers, a statement from the minister’s party said.
Police spokespeople did not immediately respond for comment.
The military said it detained a soldier suspected of taking part in a “violent confrontation” in Umm Safa village, where bystander video showed two men aiming rifles in the direction of a Palestinian shouting at them in Arabic. Gunshots can be heard.
Netanyahu has sought to calm Western concern about his ultranationalist partners, saying he would steer policy. But the veteran politician has raised US hackles with settlement building.
Last week he issued a general censure of rioting in the West Bank. Asked if Netanyahu agreed with the security chiefs’ designation of the rampages as “terrorism,” his office referred Reuters to that statement and declined further comment.
At least two cabinet ministers from Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party shied from the term.
“I think the (rampages) are actions, nationalist actions — as they have been designated — taken against a nationalist backdrop, and that’s something that shouldn’t be permitted,” Likud’s Energy Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio.
“Terrorism is something different.”

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes
AP

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes
  • Druze oppose the project, which would install more than two dozen 200 meter tall turbines throughout their land
  • The landowners said the turbines will harm their agricultural output and that the energy company behind the project didn’t consult with them in good faith, a claim the company denies
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a brief freeze in construction on a wind turbine project in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that set off a rare clash between Druze residents and police.
Netanyahu said late Saturday he agreed to a pause on the project during this week’s Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday, which is meant to allow time for talks to defuse the crisis. The project is expected to resume next week. A statement from Netanyahu’s office said he made the decision based on advice from security officials.
The Druze oppose the plan, which would install more than two dozen 200-meter tall turbines throughout their land. The landowners said the turbines will harm their agricultural output and that the energy company behind the project didn’t consult with them in good faith, a claim the company denies.
Last week, thousands of residents demonstrated against the project, storming a police station, throwing stones and fireworks, setting tires on fire, vandalizing police cars, blocking roads and even shooting live fire into the air, according to police.
Israel captured the Golan, a strategic plateau overlooking northern Israel, from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel subsequently annexed the area in a move that was recognized by former US President Donald Trump in 2019. But most of the international community considers the area to be occupied territory.
While Druze leaders still profess allegiance to Syria, relations with Israel are normally good. The Golan is a popular vacation destination for Israelis and is filled with hotels and restaurants, and most residents speak Hebrew fluently. Violent clashes with Israeli authorities are rare.

Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’

Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’
Reuters

Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’

Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’
  • That practice is largely used by Israel against Palestinian security suspects and is denounced by rights groups
JERUSALEM/UMM SAFA, West Bank: Israeli security chiefs on Saturday designated settler attacks on Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank as “nationalist terrorism” that merits stepped-up counter measures, and their remarks drew anger from far-right cabinet ministers.
A surge of violence over the past week in the West Bank included rampages by scores of Israeli settlers on Palestinian towns and villages that drew international condemnation and concern from the White House.
On Saturday, settlers torched at least two homes in the Palestinian village Umm Safa near Ramallah, residents said. Israel’s military said at least one Israeli suspect had been arrested.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant condemned the attack.
In a joint statement, Israel’s military, police and domestic security service chiefs said the settlers’ actions amounted to “nationalist terrorism” which they pledged to fight.
The military will boost its forces in the area to prevent such violence, they said, and the Shin Bet domestic security service will enhance arrests, including “administrative detention” in which suspects can be held without charge.
That practice is largely used by Israel against Palestinian security suspects and is denounced by rights groups.
The statement drew sharp rebuke by two members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious government.
“The attempt to equate murderous Arab terrorism with civilian counter actions, as serious as they are, is immoral and dangerous,” said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
He called on security forces to step up their efforts against Palestinian attacks and on settlers to refrain from “taking the law into their own hands.”
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has past convictions for support for terrorism and incitement against Arabs, echoed Smotrich’s remarks.
On Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed concerns about settler attacks on Palestinian villages in a call with his Israeli counterpart, hours after Ben-Gvir called on settlers to expand their presence across the West Bank.
The settlers’ assaults this week followed intense gunbattles in Jenin that left seven Palestinians dead, a Palestinian shooting attack that killed four Israelis and a rare Israeli air strike in the area against militants.
Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian militant opened fire at a West Bank Israeli checkpoint and wounded a security guard, Israel’s police said. They added that the Palestinian gunman was then shot dead by forces at the scene.
The gunman was claimed by Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group associated with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party.
US-brokered peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.
Most countries deem the settlements Israel built on land it seized in the 1967 war as illegal, a view Israel disputes.

 

Israelis protest after PM vows judicial reform moves

Demonstrators gather during a rally in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan, on June 24, 2023.
Demonstrators gather during a rally in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan, on June 24, 2023.
AFP

Israelis protest after PM vows judicial reform moves

Demonstrators gather during a rally in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan, on June 24, 2023.
  • Demonstrators have been protesting since January against the government’s proposals to weaken the Supreme Court and grant politicians more powers in the selection of judges
TEL AVIV: Israelis kept up their months-old protests against the government’s judicial overhaul Saturday, days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with the controversial program.
Brandishing banners reading “Israel is burning” and deeming Netanyahu an “enemy of democracy,” demonstrators thronged the heart of the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.
While there was no immediate turnout figure, the weekly rallies have regularly drawn tens of thousands.
Demonstrators have been protesting since January against the government’s proposals to weaken the Supreme Court and grant politicians more powers in the selection of judges.
After a brief general strike prompted the government to halt the legislation in March, Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to get the reform package back on track and “begin the practical measures.”
His announcement, lacking in detail, came after opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz pulled out of cross-party talks on the reform.
Netanyahu returned to power in December at the head of a coalition with ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right parties.
 

 

