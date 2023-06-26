Israel praises foiling of Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised the thwarting of what he said was an Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus.
A statement from Netanyahu’s office did not give any more details, but Israeli news website Ynet, without disclosing its sources, said an attack had been planned against Israelis staying in the city of Limassol.
Cyprus declined to comment on whether an attack had been foiled.
“Israel welcomes the foiling of the Iranian terrorist attack in the territory of Cyprus against Israeli targets,” Netanyahu’s office said.
“Israel operates everywhere in a wide variety of methods in order to protect Jews and Israelis and will continue to act to sever Iranian terrorism wherever it raises its head, including on Iranian soil,” the statement said.
Asked about the Israeli statement, Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said: “We cannot comment on issues regarding national security.”
In 2021, Israel accused Iran of orchestrating an attempted attack against Israelis in Cyprus after police on the Mediterranean island said an armed individual had been arrested. Iran denied the accusation.
AIN ZHALTA, Lebanon: Lebanon’s biggest Druze party on Sunday chose Taymur Jumblatt, 41, to succeed his father as leader of the small but influential community in the country’s power-sharing system.
Almost 2,000 supporters gathered in Ain Zhalta, in the Druze heartland of the Chouf mountains, where members of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) named the lawmaker as their new leader, after his father headed the party for 45 years.
He takes up the mantle at a time when Lebanon has been reeling from three years of gruelling economic crisis, widely blamed on the governing elite of which the Jumblatt dynasty is a core component.
“Taymur Jumblatt won the presidency of the Progressive Socialist Party, for which he was the sole contender,” the PSP said in a statement.
His father Walid Jumblatt, 73, had already passed the leadership of his community to his son in 2017.
The PSP was founded by Taymur’s grandfather Kamal and has become all but synonymous with the Druze community.
PSP votes could prove pivotal in parliament at a time when lawmakers have failed 12 times to elect a new president.
The political deadlock has left Lebanon without a president for eight months, and governed by a caretaker cabinet with limited powers for more than a year.
The Druze are a secretive offshoot of Islam that make up around five percent of Lebanon’s population but who have wielded political clout under Taymur’s father.
Born in 1982 during the civil war, Taymur studied at the American University of Beirut, where he met his wife Diana Zeaiter, a Shiite Muslim, and at the Sorbonne in France.
JERUSALEM: An Israeli producer of Hollywood blockbuster films took the stand in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial Sunday, describing how he routinely delivered tens of thousands of dollars of Champagne, cigars and other gifts requested by the Israeli leader.
Arnon Milchan, who appeared by videoconference from the British city of Brighton, near where he is based, is a key witness whose testimony is essential for prosecutors who are trying to prove that Netanyahu committed fraud and breach of trust in one of three cases brought against him.
Prosecutors hope Milchan’s testimony, which began Sunday and was expected to run through this week and next, will paint a picture of plush favors granted to Netanyahu and his wife that allegedly spurred the Israeli leader to use his position of power to advance Milchan’s interests.
The defense will try to lay out its case that Netanyahu wasn’t acting in Milchan’s personal interests and that the gifts were just friendly gestures.
Prosecution and defense lawyers are questioning Milchan in a hotel conference room in Brighton. While no journalists are allowed to be present there, Netanyahu’s wife Sara, on a private visit to Britain, will sit in.
Milchan’s testimony, expected to last six hours a day, is being aired in a Jerusalem courtroom for judges and other lawyers — who can also ask questions of him — and for journalists and other attendees to watch.
Netanyahu, who has attended some of the hearings during his trial, arrived at the courtroom shortly after testimony began, flanked by his security detail and aides. Milchan, who is not charged in the case, greeted him in Hebrew using Netanyahu’s nickname: “Shalom, Bibi!”
Israeli Channel 13 aired footage of Sara Netanyahu and Milchan, 78, walking separately up the stairs in the hotel. A screen was set up in the Jerusalem courtroom to air the testimony.
According to the indictment, Milchan, whose production credits include such hits as “Pretty Woman,” “12 Years a Slave” and “The Revenant,” gave Netanyahu and his wife boxes of cigars and crates of Champagne over a period of several years. Along with jewelry, they amounted to a value of nearly $200,000 — what the indictment describes as a “supply line” of lavish gifts.
The indictment accuses Netanyahu of using his influential perch to assist Milchan to secure a US visa extension by drawing on his diplomatic contacts, among them former Secretary of State John Kerry. Prosecutors also accuse Netanyahu of working to push legislation that would have granted Milchan millions in tax breaks.
“Considering the many links between the defendant Netanyahu and Milchan, the defendant Netanyahu should have entirely avoided dealing with Milchan’s affairs,” the indictment says, adding that Netanyahu and Milchan, an Israeli citizen, have had ties since 1999.
Milchan is testifying in one of three cases being brought against Netanyahu. The other two, for which he is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, accuse Netanyahu of exchanging regulatory favors with powerful media moguls for more positive coverage.
Netanyahu denies wrongdoing, claiming he is the victim of a witch hunt orchestrated by a liberal media and a biased justice system.
Netanyahu’s legal woes have dogged him politically, putting his fitness to rule while on trial at the center of a political crisis that sent Israelis to the polls five times in under four years.
They also have fueled accusations by critics that Netanyahu is pushing a contentious government plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary as a way to escape the charges. Netanyahu denies those accusations.
The trial, which began in 2020 and has still not heard from Netanyahu himself, has featured more than 40 prosecution witnesses, including some of Netanyahu’s closest former confidants who turned against the premier.
Witness accounts have shed light not only on the three cases but also revealed sensational details about Netanyahu’s character and his family’s reputation for living off the largesse of taxpayers and wealthy supporters. Milchan’s aide, Hadas Klein, testified last year that the family “loves gifts.”
The idea of a plea bargain has repeatedly surfaced, but prosecutors for now appear determined to see the trial through, despite reports last week that the judges warned them that the more serious crime of bribery will be hard to prove.
NASIRIYAH: An Iraqi criminal court on Sunday sentenced to life in prison a police officer over the 2019 murder of anti-government protesters in the southern city of Nasiriyah.
Nasiriyah was a center of anti-corruption protests that gripped Iraq in late 2019 and were crushed by authorities in a crackdown that killed more than 600 people nationwide.
The ruling stated that commander Omar Nazar, a member of an elite police squad, was sentenced to life in prison for the “murder of Mustafa Ahmad and his group” on Nov. 28, 2019.
He was also convicted of causing “injuries to Mohammed Yasser Hussein and his group” of protesters holding a sit-in at a Nasiriyah bridge the same day.
Nazar, who can appeal the verdict, went on trial in February 2022 for the murder of 21 people that day, when Iraqi security forces including Nazar’s rapid deployment squad violently broke up the sit-in, said Ali Mehdi Ajeel, an adviser to the governor of Dhi Qar province.
Following the crackdown, around 95 families filed complaints against Nazar, and about 100 witnesses gave testimony in the case, Ajeel said.
The 2019 protests were led mostly by disaffected youths who demonstrated against rampant corruption, unemployment and a lack of services in the oil-rich country where decades of war and conflict devastated infrastructure.
Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar, is a poor and marginalized city that saw thousands of protesters take to the streets to vent their anger and demand jobs.
The crackdown on protesters eventually forced prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi to resign.
DUBAI: As the world marks the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, leading Captagon trade researcher Caroline Rose says she is doubtful the Bashar Assad regime would relinquish its lucrative drug business income, despite apparent support and commitments to Arab countries during the Jeddah Arab League Summit last month.
Appearing on Frankly Speaking, Arab News’ current affairs talk show, the director of New Lines Institute pointed out that not only does Captagon production in Syria provide the regime with “a large source of revenue,” but “it also upholds a very delicate system of power in patronage inside of regime-held areas that the Assad regime has relied on throughout the civil war.”
She explained that many of the “big players” deeply involved in the Captagon trade, “such as Maher Assad,” are “relatives of Bashar Assad himself, or members of Syria’s very deep and very influential security apparatus,” and “they all have a role to play in continuing and keeping up the Syrian regime’s hold on power and territorial control across the country.
Asked about the impact of the Saudi-Jordanian-Egyptian airstrike that killed Captagon kingpin Merhi Al-Ramthan inside Syria on May 8, Rose replied that although Al-Ramthan was an “influential trafficker and smuggler in the south (of Syria),” he was not a key actor in production, making him a “smaller fish … that the regime could give up as a show of goodwill.”
She noted that “while Al-Ramthan was given up, a number of other key individuals were not,” meaning the move was “an opportunity for the Syrian regime to … show it was genuine about cracking down on the Captagon trade.”
The joint airstrike came a week after Syria committed to assisting in ending drug trafficking along its borders with Jordan and Iraq. The foreign ministers of Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Jordan met in Amman in early May and discussed developing a roadmap to reach a political settlement for the 12-year war.
Elaborating on the significance of Al-Ramthan’s killing, Rose pointed out that in southern Syria, which “has grown in importance in the Captagon trade,” the deceased kingpin “operated a very large network of traffickers that would be enlisted and recruited — many of them were local tribes or traffickers that had been participating in illicit trades for decades.”
She added that Al-Ramthan “was responsible for trying to export the Captagon trade out of Syria,” emphasizing that traffickers in south Syria attempted to find new routes “that could serve as a pathway to Arab Gulf destination markets.”
Rose believes Al-Ramthan’s killing has “served a message to a number of traffickers” that “if you are not in close, close coordination with the Syrian regime, then you have a target on your back.”
For this reason, she believes the world is braced for “much more creative and sophisticated ways of smuggling and Captagon production as a result,” but not necessarily comparable to the opioid epidemic, which “coincided with a huge uptick in deaths and fatality,” particularly in the US.
With Captagon, “we have not necessarily seen the fatality rate that we have seen with the opioid epidemic, so I do not want to put that on the same plane,” she said.
In 2017, the US Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. It was reported that from 1999 to 2019, there were more than 760,000 deaths due to overdoses, and in 2020, opioids were involved in approximately 75 percent of all overdose fatalities.
However, citing the diverse and broad Captagon smuggling capacity, Rose added that “in terms of the sophisticated and advanced smuggling techniques, I think that Captagon is definitely competitive in that aspect.”
She added: “We have seen fruit and vegetables used (and) machinery. We have seen designer bags, school desks, sometimes even drone technology used to smuggle Captagon — and this counts for not only Captagon shipments that are being sent to maritime ports, but also Captagon that is being seized along overland border crossings as well.
“These smugglers are closely monitoring the different shifts in trade, but also interdiction capacity amongst law-enforcement entities, and they are very much calculating new ways that they can traffic Captagon to reach new destination markets and carve out new transit markets in the process.”
Last month, the Biden administration said it would release a congressional-approved strategy to curb the flow of Captagon from Syria. This has prompted the question of why it took the US almost a decade to act when Syria’s narco-trade began after the war erupted in 2011.
Rose said that the strategy to stem Syria’s Captagon trade was “originally an NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) amendment in the previous year,” and “it took two years to get it passed.”
She added that “the recognition (of) Captagon as an issue and as a crisis in the region … took quite a while. It took a while to also compound and compile evidence of the regime’s participation in the trade, and for the United States to really wake up to the fact that this was not necessarily just any illicit economy that was in the region, but it was something that had real security and geopolitical implications.
“I think also … just typical bureaucracy as well. It takes very, very long, especially in the US legislative system, to get initiatives like these passed.”
On the prevalence of Captagon in the Middle East and its expanding global reach, Rose said the drug, which is sold at relatively low prices, has become extremely popular primarily due to its “variety of different uses” — it can suppress trauma, improve productivity, and induce a euphoric feeling.
She pointed out that the drug is popular among different demographics in the Gulf, with some people using it recreationally, “but also amongst university students studying for exams to increase productivity. We have seen it across the region used by taxi drivers, by lorry drivers and truck drivers … as well as workers that are looking to work a second shift.”
“The biggest piece of information about Captagon that really should be better communicated to the public, particularly in destination markets like Saudi Arabia, is the fact that we do not know what is inside of Captagon pills anymore,” Rose said.
Elaborating on the point, she said: “It used to be ethylene in the 1960s to the 1980s … but really since the early 2000s, we have seen a variety of different Captagon formulas pop up through one of the very few chemical analyses that have been conducted.”
“And because of this lack of uniformity, producers can make Captagon whatever they want it to be, and that causes and should spark serious, serious public health concerns.”
Saudi Arabia, according to Rose, is a “lucrative” market for Captagon-trafficking networks mainly due to wealth and demographic composition, including “a considerable population of youth with a lot of cash to spend.”
A new documentary by Arab News, titled “Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s crackdown on Captagon,” delves into Saudi Arabia’s battle against Captagon, examining the origins, methods of production, and trafficking of the drug while investigating its consumption within the country.
AL-MUKALLA: Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, on Sunday inaugurated 20 development projects financed by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, totaling SR1.2 billion ($320 million), in Hadramout, Yemen’s southeastern province.
Al-Alimi, along with Yemeni and Saudi officials, attended a celebratory event in Al-Mukalla, the capital of Hadramout, to launch the projects in various sectors, aimed at alleviating Yemenis’ sufferings and addressing major issues in the health, education, transportation, and energy sectors.
The projects include the construction of a cancer hospital, the renovation of a university hospital, the construction of a 25-megawatt power station, and the construction of roads in Al-Mukalla, Seiyun, and other Hadramout cities.
The SDRPY is also funding the rehabilitation of the Al-Wadea border crossing with Saudi Arabia, the preservation of Shibam’s old city, the construction of two schools, the renovation of Seiyun Palace, and various agricultural and fishing projects.
Speaking at another gathering of government officials and local dignitaries, Al-Alimi said that his government would begin implementing decentralization in Hadramout by enabling the province to govern and manage its own resources.
If the decentralization succeeds in Hadramout, he said, other provinces under government control will follow suit.
“Hadramout will independently manage its finances, administration, and security, and we guarantee that all governorates will enjoy the same level of privilege. If this initiative is successful, it will be introduced to all provinces,” Al-Alimi said.
Hadramout Gov. Mabkout bin Madhi thanked Saudi Arabia for the projects and urged the Yemeni government to repair deteriorating services, address the soaring prices of food and other commodities, and stabilize the Yemeni riyal.
The Yemeni leader, accompanied by his advisers and government ministers, landed in Al-Mukalla on Saturday for the first time since the creation of the presidential council in April 2022.
Meanwhile, a Yemeni soldier was killed in clashes with Al-Qaeda militants in the southern province of Abyan on Sunday, local security officials said.
Al-Qaeda launched an attack on Yemeni government forces in the vast and rugged Omaran valley in the province of Abyan, prompting hours-long clashes with government troops.
The attack is the most recent counterattack and guerrilla strategy used by Al-Qaeda against Yemeni troops who stormed the valley last year.
Dozens of soldiers have been killed or injured since September when pro-independence southern forces started an offensive against Al-Qaeda in Abyan and Shabwa provinces.
Separately, sporadic fighting has erupted between government troops and the Houthis in Taiz and Dhale as the militia deployed troops outside key cities and launched drone attacks against government troops.
Yemeni army troops engaged in combat with the Houthis in Al-Osefrah, north of Taiz, on Saturday as the militants continued their ground and drone assaults to seize control of new areas of the besieged city.
Yemeni soldiers also exchanged mortar and heavy weapons fire with the Houthis in the Al-Ahsha area, north of Dhale, local officials and media reports said.