Sudan civilians killed in battle for Khartoum police HQ

Updated 26 June 2023
Two-thirds of health facilities in the main battlegrounds remain out of service, with some bombed and others occupied by fighters. (File/AFP)
AFP
AFP




  • The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced late Sunday a “victory in the battle for the police HQ”

AFP

KHARTOUM: At least 14 civilians have been killed in war-torn Sudan’s capital as rival forces are locked in a key battle over control of the Khartoum police headquarters, activists said Monday.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which since mid-April has been fighting Sudan’s regular army, announced late Sunday a “victory in the battle for the police HQ.”
“The headquarters is under out complete control... and we have seized a large number of vehicles, arms and munitions,” the RSF said in a statement, noting the capture of pick-up trucks, armored vehicles and tanks.
If the RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, maintain their hold on the strategic site, it “would have a major impact on the battle of Khartoum,” a former army officer told AFP, requesting anonymity.
Nearly 2,800 people have been killed across Sudan since a power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Daglo spilled into war more than two months ago, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
The actual death toll is expected to be much higher, with both forces failing to report casualties and many bodies left lying in the streets of Khartoum and in the western region of Darfur, where most of the violence has occurred.
The Khartoum police headquarters, on the southern edge of the city, gives the RSF “control of the southern entrance to the capital,” the former officer said.
The presence of the paramilitaries there can also pose “a serious threat to the armored corps headquarters” nearby, one of the army’s most important strongholds in south Khartoum.

While army forces loyal to Burhan vow to recapture the police headquarters, video footage released by the RSF shows the paramilitaries have already seized vast amounts of arms and munitions as fighting nationwide grinds on.
An army source said the RSF has lost “more than 400 men” in the battle for the police headquarters. The paramilitaries have not provided any casualty figures.
On Sunday, “14 civilians including two children were killed” in that area, according to a network of activists organizing rescue operations and evacuating the wounded to the few hospitals still operating.
According to the activist committee, 217 others were wounded, “including 72 in critical condition,” by “stray bullets, air raids or shelling” in residential neighborhoods in Khartoum’s south.
Two-thirds of health facilities in the main battlegrounds remain out of service, with some bombed and others occupied by fighters.
The few hospitals still operating are extremely low on medical supplies, struggling to obtain fuel to power generators, and understaffed with some workers having fled or hit by the fighting.
Darfur, a vast western region on the border with Chad, has witnessed the deadliest violence since the war erupted on April 15.
In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state, at least a dozen civilians were killed on Sunday, according to a local doctor.
But the doctor, speaking anonymously for security reasons, noted that “the violence of the fighting restricts movement” of victims to hospital.
Residents reported intense artillery fire overnight, one of them told AFP on Sunday. “Rockets are falling on civilian homes.”
As more Sudanese flee for safety every day, there have also been increasing reports of sexual violence and looting.
Some two million people have been displaced within the country, and roughly 600,000 others have fled over Sudan’s borders, the International Organization for Migration has said.

Topics: Sudan

GCC chief praises Gulf countries' efforts to combat illegal drug trade

Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News
Arab News




  • Albudaiwi highlighted establishment of the GCC Criminal Information Center to Combat Drugs in 2008

Arab News

RIYADH: The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council said GCC countries are making a significant effort to combat illegal drugs, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi was speaking on the occasion of UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed on June 26 each year.

Fighting drugs required effective international cooperation and the combined efforts of governmental and civil agencies and individuals, he said.

GCC countries were committed to strengthening coordination in order to stop the movement of smugglers and establish mechanisms for limiting drug supply and demand, he added.

The council also sought to help drug addicts by providing them with treatment options and reintegrating them into society, Albudaiwi said.

The establishment of the GCC Criminal Information Center to Combat Drugs in 2008 exemplified member nations’ collaborative efforts to counter illegal drug trafficking, he added.
 

Topics: illegal drugs

Charity worker asks UK govt for help getting family out of Sudan

Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News
Arab News




  • Alhussein Ahmed’s wife and 2 children remain trapped in the war-torn country
  • ‘I feel they do not want to help my British children. The situation in Khartoum is very bad’

Arab News

LONDON: A charity worker in the UK has hit out at the government for not doing enough to evacuate hundreds of people trapped in Sudan, including his wife and children.

Alhussein Ahmed, who is based in Liverpool, where he works for the Merseyside Refugee Support Network, said Home Office delays had left his wife without necessary travel documents after the family applied for a passport for their 10-month-old son.

She and the child, who was born in Sudan last year, have been trapped in the country since April, Ahmed said, along with his 2-year-old daughter who has a British passport.

The UK was able to evacuate around 2,450 people on three flights laid on by the government and with the help of friendly countries after fighting broke out earlier this year between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

With only a small window of time to travel, and instability and violence engulfing the country, Ahmed’s family, like many others, were too far from the evacuation point near Khartoum to reach the flights, so remained in place.

Ahmed, 32, told The Guardian: “We need another evacuation flight for the many people in Sudan who have British nationality or who have the right to remain in the UK.

“I’m so worried about my children that I can’t sleep at night. When you call you can hear planes and shooting — you worry you’re not going to hear from them again.

“Sometimes you can’t get through because they have no electricity to charge their batteries or there’s no network.”

Ahmed, who was born in Sudan, was granted asylum in the UK in 2010 after the Sudanese government targeted his father for his dissident views.

“I’ve done a lot of work for this country, and tried to pay back the support I was given when I arrived as a refugee, but now I feel they do not want to help my British children,” he said. “The situation in Khartoum is very bad. There’s a shortage of food. It’s a tragedy there.”

Ahmed said he is aware of at least 50 families in Merseyside with Sudanese relatives trapped in the North African country whose applications for them to travel to the UK have not yet been approved.

Maddy Crowther from the Waging Peace organization, established to help Sudanese refugees and asylum-seekers, told The Guardian: “A lot of people are very critical of the UK for not realising the urgency of the situation. Family reunion cases need to be expedited while people are in this really difficult situation. There needs to be a more compassionate approach.”

She said Ahmed’s case was not an isolated one, adding: “It’s crucial that he is helped to get his children out. It’s an unliveable, catastrophic situation, with dwindling food and water supplies; telecommunications and banking are frequently down.”

Andrew Mitchell, a former government minister, said about 800 British children remain in Sudan, telling Parliament earlier this month: “We were able to assist an estimated 476 British children to leave Sudan and are aware of a further 300 children since confirmed as having safely left Sudan.”

The Home Office told The Guardian it could not comment on individual passport applications, but would be in touch with Ahmed.

Topics: Sudan United Kingdom (UK) Alhussein Ahmed Merseyside Refugee Support Network

Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says it shot down an Israeli drone near the southern border

Updated 26 June 2023
AP
AP





AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said its fighters shot down on Monday an Israeli drone that was flying near the border and over southern Lebanon.
The group gave no further details about the type of the drone that it claimed was downed near the village of Zibqine just north of the border with Israel. There was no immediate comment from Israel.
The incident comes after weeks of tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, mainly in a disputed area known as Chebaa Farms.
Earlier this month, Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse scores of Lebanese protesters who pelted the troops with stones along the border. Some of the demonstrators and Lebanese troops suffered breathing problems.
The protest took place on the edge of Kfar Chouba hills, which Beirut says is Lebanese land occupied by Israel. The hills and the nearby Chebaa Farms, are areas captured by Israel during the 1967 Mideast War and claimed by Lebanon.
Israeli media reported earlier this month that Hezbollah had set up two tents there, “in Israeli territory.” There was no comment from Hezbollah.
Israel and Hezbollah fought to a draw in a month-long war in Lebanon in 2006. Hezbollah has in the past claimed downing Israeli drones and Israel’s military also had said in the past that they have shot down Hezbollah drones.
Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

Topics: Lebanon Israel Hezbollah

Armed Israelis surround Illinois' first Palestinian legislator in West Bank town

Updated 26 June 2023
RAY HANANIA
RAY HANANIA




  • Abdelnasser Rashid was elected last November to the Illinois General Assembly
  • ‘My daughter, 7 years old, was clinging to me saying, ‘Dad, what do we do if we get shot?’’

RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Abdelnasser Rashid, who was elected last November to the Illinois General Assembly representing the 21st House District on the southwest side of Chicagoland, said he was surrounded by a violent Israeli mob while visiting family in the West Bank town of Turmusaya last week.

Turmusaya, about 25 miles north of Jerusalem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has been the focus of a violent rampage by armed Israeli settlers and soldiers who have been burning down civilian homes, olive farms and shooting civilians.

Rashid was visiting relatives as the Israeli mob violence started to spread throughout the Palestinian areas of the West Bank.

“Gunshots got closer and closer to our house. I didn’t know whether we were going to be killed. My daughter, 7 years old, was clinging to me saying, ‘Dad, what do we do if we get shot?’” Rashid told a local TV news station in Chicago from his Turmusaya home.

Rashid told Arab News: “I had to have the conversation with my kids that every Palestinian parent has — that the Israeli government doesn’t believe we deserve equal rights, that we have to be especially careful because we can be hurt or even killed with no accountability or consequences.”

The US media has focused on the killing of four Israeli settlers by Palestinians on June 20, but has written little about the hundreds of Palestinians who have been killed during the past several months following the election of one of Israel’s most right-wing extremist governments.

Israeli leaders have publicly called for the killing of Palestinians and the destruction of their homes in the wake of the settler deaths, and have called Palestinians killed by armed settlers or Israeli soldiers “terrorists,” suggesting their deaths are justified.

Rashid said hundreds of armed settlers started attacking Turmusaya this past week, killing one resident and burning down cars and homes.

He said he has reached out to US government officials, urging them to stop the violence against Palestinian civilians.

Rashid’s legislative bio describes his career as being “focused on fighting for working families and building a strong middle class.”

He has a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and an MBA in finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Rashid’s legislative priorities include property tax relief, affordable housing, environmental protection and consumer protection.

He is the first Palestinian American to serve in the Illinois House of Representatives. He lives in the Chicagoland suburb of Bridgeview with his wife and three children.

Topics: Turmusaya West Bank Abdelnasser Rashid Israeli settlers Palestinians

Cars destroyed in collapse of 13-story building in Alexandria

Civil defense first responders search through rubble at the scene of a collapsed 13-storey-building in the Sidi Bishr district.
Civil defense first responders search through rubble at the scene of a collapsed 13-storey-building in the Sidi Bishr district.
Updated 26 June 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Cars destroyed in collapse of 13-story building in Alexandria

Civil defense first responders search through rubble at the scene of a collapsed 13-storey-building in the Sidi Bishr district.
  • Search for trapped victims underway

Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Civil protection forces searched for trapped victims on Monday underneath the rubble of a collapsed 13-story building in northern Egypt.

The Egyptian Public Prosecution Office has ordered an investigation into the incident which took place in the Sidi Beshr area of Alexandria.

At least four people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.

Maj. Gen. Mohamed Al-Sharif, the governor of Alexandria, said the building on Khalil Hamada Street had a vertical split.

Eyewitnesses said a number of cars that were beneath the building at the time were destroyed in the incident.

The building collapsed as a number of residents watched. There were also people present at a supermarket below the building.

The collapse caused a fire to break out amid the rubble, and civil protection forces immediately intervened to extinguish it.

The number of people trapped under the rubble is not yet known but authorities have put a security cordon around the site.

Gas, electricity, and other services were shut down in neighboring buildings.

The governor said that the building was being used as apartments for rent during the summer season.

Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Egyptian minister of health and population, ordered the state of readiness at hospitals in the Alexandria Governorate to rise in order to receive anyone injured in the incident.

The ministry added that it had dispatched 12 ambulances to the accident site.

Alexandria, a coastal city overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, attracts millions of Egyptians, Arabs, and foreign tourists.

Three passers-by were injured earlier this month when two balconies of an old building in eastern Alexandria collapsed.

A five-story building collapsed in Egypt’s capital Cairo in June 2022, causing the partial collapse of two others.

It has been reported that many areas of Alexandria Governorate are blighted with dilapidated buildings. A figure of more than 7,000 such buildings has been quoted.

Topics: Egypt Alexandria

