Embrace the festive spirit of Eid Al-Adha with Huawei AppGallery's new cashback Offer

Embrace the festive spirit of Eid Al-Adha with Huawei AppGallery's new cashback Offer
Embrace the festive spirit of Eid Al-Adha with Huawei AppGallery's new cashback Offer
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

Embrace the festive spirit of Eid Al-Adha with Huawei AppGallery's new cashback Offer

Embrace the festive spirit of Eid Al-Adha with Huawei AppGallery's new cashback Offer
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

With Eid al-Adha just around the corner, Huawei AppGallery, the official app store for Huawei devices and one of the world’s top  three app marketplaces, is thrilled to announce a new cashback offer. 

In honor of Eid, a celebration of togetherness and appreciation for loved ones and community, AppGallery expresses its gratitude to the millions of its users with a special gift.

Starting on June 27 and running until July 1, AppGallery provides a lucrative 20 percent cash back on all Huawei points top-ups.  Huawei points can be redeemed for in-app purchases in popular apps and games, like Bigo Live, Likee, PUBG, Yalla Ludo, Rise of Kingdoms, and thousands more from AppGallery.

Users in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan can take advantage of this exceptional offer through a straightforward procedure that demonstrates Huawei's next-generation app distribution platform's unparalleled ease-of-use. 

William Hu, managing director of Huawei consumer business group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: “Eid Al-Adha serves as a reminder to be grateful the abundance in our lives, ensuring that the blessings of this special day are shared with everyone. Once again, Huawei Mobile Services celebrates Eid Al-Adha with the best cashback deals, a generous gesture that will bring joy to millions of AppGallery users across the region. Huawei is devoted to elevating the end-user experience and developing products and services that are both unique and tailored to each individual.”

In a short amount of time, Huawei AppGallery has grown to over 580 million monthly active users, cementing its position as the third largest app marketplace in the world. 

Supported by more than six million registered developers, AppGallery provides users with the highest-quality international and local apps, improving all aspects of their everyday life. With 18 app categories and premium content, AppGallery ensures that apps can be used seamlessly across smart devices in any scenario, at any time, and without compromising security.

SEC completes projects worth SR1 billion for Hajj

SEC completes projects worth SR1 billion for Hajj
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

SEC completes projects worth SR1 billion for Hajj

SEC completes projects worth SR1 billion for Hajj
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, recently visited the facilities of the Saudi Electricity Co. and the Disaster Management Center to follow up on the preparations of the holy sites.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah was also in attendance. 

SEC announced on June 22 the completion of the electricity services for the Hajj this year in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, and the implementation of several new projects for an overall cost exceeding SR1 billion. 

It also includes the setting up of electric power transmission and distribution plants, power grid interconnections, and automation of electric distribution networks in the holy sites. 

Prince Abdulaziz was also briefed on the automation projects and the use of cutting-edge technology in the electrical grid, carried out by SEC in Hajj this year for the first time. 

SEC pointed out that its preparedness for this year's Hajj season has gone through several stages: 

The first stage was carried out by the end of last year's Hajj after the examination of the key performance indicators.

During the second phase, SEC implemented, finalized projects within a short span of time and enhanced the optimal and streamlined delivery of high quality service. 

The third phase revolved around the implementation of two comprehensive real time simulating electrical loads during Hajj to check the readiness and reliability of networks.

The capacity of electricity plants at the holy sites, Makkah ,and Al-Madinah now stands at 21,646 MW, and it is projected, according to the SEC studies and technical reports, that the peak load this year will exceed 4,737 MW, with an increase of around 28 percent compared to last year’s Hajj.  

The electrical network has been strengthened in Makkah to meet the expected load during the Hajj season, and the electrical network in the holy sites was reinforced to a capacity of 100 MVA. 

SEC stated further that the operational plan focused on strengthening the corporate presence at the holy sites, Makkah,  and Madinah by increasing and distributing the electric supply centers from 43 up 93 centers operating around the clock, at the holy sites, the central region, and the pilgrims’ accommodation  areas, with the assistance of more than 2,000 engineers, technicians, and specialists. 

 

Nissan presents pioneering features of X-TRAIL

Nissan presents pioneering features of X-TRAIL
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

Nissan presents pioneering features of X-TRAIL

Nissan presents pioneering features of X-TRAIL
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

Celebrating the growing success of the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL across Kuwait and the region, Nissan presents the pioneering features in its most technologically advanced SUV. Making its regional debut earlier this year, the all-new fourth-generation X-TRAIL not only builds on a rich legacy that spans 20 years, but also serves as the perfect embodiment of Nissan’s commitment to innovation that excites. 

Raising the bar within the mid-size SUV segment, the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL, which is built for families and adventure seekers, is equipped with a host of innovative technologies that come together to offer greater safety, convenience, and comfort. This includes Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility suite of features, which combines the three pillars of Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Power, and Intelligent Integration for a safer and more connected experience behind the wheel. 

Inside the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL, customers are treated to a variety of innovative technologies, including: 

• At 10.8 inches, the Heads-Up Display in the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL is the largest in its segment. By providing drivers with key information pertaining to speed and direction within their direct line of sight, the Heads-Up Display greatly reduces distractions while driving. 

The display is complemented by a 12.3-inch intuitive touch-screen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital and customizable instrument cluster display. Together, they offer an immersive experience through a combined 35.4 inches of cabin screens.

• Offering enhanced safety and convenience on the road, the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL features the brand’s ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving system. Combining Nissan’s Intelligent Cruise Control and Steering Assist technologies, ProPILOT Assist utilizes a variety of sensors and sonar technologies to automatically accelerate, brake, and keep the X-TRAIL within a single lane on the highway. The system is able to cruise at a set speed, maintain a specified distance, and brake to 0km/h in heavy stop-start traffic.

• The 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL debuts a new Intelligent 4x4 system with direct coupling that reacts faster than ever before, allowing for the seamless transfer of power between axles for ultimate stability and traction off road. A twist-dial Drive Mode Selector provides drivers five modes to choose from: Off-Road, Snow, Auto, Eco and Sports, with the added benefit of Hill Descent Control for carefully modulated downhill driving.

Powering the X-TRAIL is an all-new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 181 horsepower and 244 Nm of torque. Power is pushed through an advanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle-shift controls for manual override of the new shift-by-wire transmission interface.

• Equipped with Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility suite of active and passive safety features, the 2023 model is the safest X-TRAIL to date. Contributing to this, is Nissan Safety Shield 360, which is available as standard across the X-TRAIL line-up and monitors the surrounding area to keep those within and around the X-TRAIL as safe as possible. The technologies that work together to achieve this, include but are not limited to, Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Intervention, Blind Spot Intervention, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. 

• For added safety and convenience, the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL also offers drivers and passengers effortless smartphone integration, through Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. As for charging options, the Premium Urban Crossover offers front and rear USB charging with USB-A and USB-C ports, in addition to a 15W wireless charging pad to ensure all devices are fully charged at all times.

• Offering families added peace of mind and convenience, the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL is fitted with a Power Liftgate with Motion Sensing. By simply waving their foot below the rear bumper, and with the Intelligent Key within range, drivers can open the liftgate and load the X-TRAIL without the need to put items down or take the key out of their pocket. 

Family convenience is further enhanced through the optional 7-seater configuration that offers EZ Flex Seating with a split-folding, sliding, and reclining second row bench seat.

For occasions when all seven seats are occupied, or the rear view is obstructed by bulky cargo, the Intelligent Rear-View Mirror flips into action. Changing from mirror to monitor at the flip of a switch, the Intelligent Rear-View Mirror utilizes a rear hatch camera to offer drivers a wider field of view, helping to avoid obstructions for an unimpeded view behind the vehicle.

Allison Transmission expands presence in Saudi Arabia, Qatar

Allison Transmission expands presence in Saudi Arabia, Qatar
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

Allison Transmission expands presence in Saudi Arabia, Qatar

Allison Transmission expands presence in Saudi Arabia, Qatar
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

Allison Transmission, a global leader in commercial-duty automatic transmissions and propulsion solutions, has expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia and Qatar with key partnerships, underscoring the company’s dedication to providing cleaner and more sustainable transportation systems across the Middle East. 

Recent successes for Allison in Qatar and Saudi Arabia include a major fleet deal in the Kingdom, reflecting the company’s growing network of strategic partners and the increasing demand for its cutting-edge technology. These milestones highlight the pivotal role of the Middle East in the company’s global growth strategy.

In Saudi Arabia, Allison recently partnered with a Chinese manufacturer to supply 40 buses for the Hajj and Umrah periods equipped with Allison transmissions for the first time ever, reinforcing the crucial role the company has played in supporting the country’s transportation needs for these important religious occasions. 

Major Saudi fleet operators have selected Allison fully automatic transmissions for their reliability, efficiency and passenger comfort. Allison’s torque converter and Continuous Power Technology eliminate power interrupts resulting in a comfortable and smooth driving experience for both the driver and passengers. The fully hydraulic automatic transmission without mechanical clutches, has less wear and tear also on all parts of the drivetrain, and therefore, resulting in fewer costly breakdowns and repairs.

The company’s collaboration with leading bus manufacturers contributed to the delivery of some 450 buses in 2020 alone, the largest single sale in the Middle East North Africa region. This achievement was made possible through partnerships with Chinese bus OEMs.

Allison Transmission is also celebrating a successful collaboration with TAM, a new Chinese brand of city buses making their debut in Jeddah. Around 20 TAM city buses equipped with Allison transmissions arrived in Jeddah last month, demonstrating the partnership’s commitment to delivering reliable and efficient transportation solutions. This milestone reinforces Allison Transmission’s dedication to supporting emerging brands and expanding their presence in the Middle East market.

In Qatar, Allison has partnered with Yutong & Higer, a renowned Chinese bus manufacturer, to help supply over 250 school buses. 

These buses, equipped with the Allison 3000 Series, embody the company’s top-tier technology and its commitment to delivering high-performance and reliable solutions.

Allison’s enduring partnerships with Chinese manufacturers in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia are built on a foundation of trust and collaboration established over three decades. These alliances have enabled the seamless integration of Allison propulsion solutions, including its renowned T390R transmission, known for its reliability, ease of operation and fuel efficiency. 

“These achievements in Saudi Arabia and Qatar highlight the importance of the region to our company and demonstrate our commitment to supporting its transportation needs,” said Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, area manager for Middle East & Pakistan. “By collaborating with leading bus manufacturers and delivering top-tier technology, we contribute to the modernization of transportation networks, enhancing operational efficiency and meeting the evolving demands of our Middle East customers.”

SAB achieves excellence in opening bank accounts for SMEs digitally

SAB achieves excellence in opening bank accounts for SMEs digitally
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

SAB achieves excellence in opening bank accounts for SMEs digitally

SAB achieves excellence in opening bank accounts for SMEs digitally
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

The Saudi Awwal bank has been awarded the Global Banking Innovation Award for Small and Medium Enterprises in 2023, from the Digital Banker magazine in recognition of the “Outstanding Initiative for Opening and Managing Accounts for Small and Medium Enterprises.” 

This is to recognize the bank’s efforts to facilitate procedures and provide innovative banking solutions to benefit companies and institutions operating in this sector. 

The Digital Banker annual awards are granted to leading international financial institutions in the banking sector around the world, primarily recognizing banks that have been recognized for their innovative use of digital technologies to provide banking products and services based on international standards and the opinions of elite consultants and experts. 

Yasser Al-Barrak, CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking at SAB, said: “We are delighted to receive such a distinguished award, which confirms our commitment to providing a distinguished digital banking experience for Small and Medium Enterprises throughout the Kingdom. Our account opening procedures facilitate the process of enabling new customers to access a comprehensive range of financial services, enabling them to expand their business more efficiently. Our goal is to provide the best digital banking experience to our customers, starting with our very first interaction with them. We are grateful to our customers for their trust, and we are determined to continue raising the standards of excellence in the banking industry by providing innovative financial solutions.”

Within the framework of Vision 2023, SAB has contributed significantly to the development of the financial sector and the stimulation of the small and medium-sized enterprises sector by launching a pioneering interactive platform earlier this year that speeds up the process of opening a bank account through the internet, as well as implementing many procedures. 

A fully integrated digitization strategy has been implemented by the bank in accordance with the highest standards of speed, transparency, reliability and security.

SAB represents the new identity of The Saudi British Bank SABB, which has recently announced the change of its commercial name and re-launched its new identity. Upon receiving regulatory and shareholder approval, the business will be carried out under the new commercial name of “ Saudi Awwal Bank.”

AmCham Bahrain elects new board of directors

AmCham Bahrain elects new board of directors
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

AmCham Bahrain elects new board of directors

AmCham Bahrain elects new board of directors
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain, or AmCham Bahrain, the premier business association dedicated to serving the US - Bahrain business community, successfully held its highly anticipated Annual General Meeting on June 21 at the Wyndham Grand Manama Hotel. 

The AGM brought together esteemed guests, members, and stakeholders, to outline opportunities and strategies for the year ahead and elect the next Board of Directors, who will lead AmCham through the term 2023-2025.

The AGM agenda commenced with a warm welcome address by the president of AmCham Bahrain, Qays  H. Zu’bi, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and acknowledging the support of esteemed guests, including the US ambassador to Bahrain, Steven Bondy, and James Golsen from the US Department of Commerce.

During his address, Zu’bi extended his appreciation to the generous sponsors, FedEx, UNEECO, and Rockwell Automation, for their support towards the AGM and live Election. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Bahrain Ministry of Industry & Commerce, the US Embassy, the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Board the US Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of Bahrain in DC for their unwavering support. It also thanked the press for their coverage.

Zu’bi also highlighted the remarkable growth in AmCham Bahrain’s membership in 2023, underscoring the commitment to improve programs and diversify member sectors. The successful addition of premium companies to the membership further enhances AmCham Bahrain’s influence and collective strength in promoting bilateral trade and investment. 

Furthermore, Zu’bi emphasized the significance of collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the US Embassy to drive strategic initiatives and leverage the power of the Free Trade Agreement between Bahrain and the United States. 

This collaboration aims to foster trade successes, facilitate increased imports and exports, and nurture fruitful business partnerships between members, local private sector entities, and US market stakeholders.

Steven Bondy, the US ambassador to Bahrain, delivered remarks highlighting the importance of the trade and investment relationship between the United States and Bahrain. He praised the partnership between the US Embassy and AmCham Bahrain in delivering American products, technologies, and services to regional and Bahraini markets, expressing eagerness to enhance commercial relations further. 

He said: “The trade and investment relationship is an important pillar of the US-Bahrain relationship. The United States Embassy is fortunate to partner with AmCham Bahrain to deliver the very best of American products, technologies, and services to Bahraini and regional markets. We look forward to working with our partners to enhance our commercial relations further.”

James Golsen, the senior commercial officer from the US Department of Commerce, delivered a keynote address, recognizing the vibrant American business community in Bahrain as a natural partner for expanding bilateral trade and investment. “It is an honor to participate in AmCham Bahrain’s annual general meeting.  The vibrant American business community here is a natural partner as we look to expand bilateral trade and investment.”

The AGM reached its pinnacle with the announcement of the newly elected Board of Directors that will play a crucial role in leading AmCham Bahrain through the term 2023-2025 and driving its mission to foster trade, strengthen business ties, and promote economic growth. 

The board members include Qays H. Zu’bi, Zahraa Taher, Michel Sawaya, Mark Thomas, Daniel Taylor, Ali Moosa, Feras Fakhro, Hesham Alabbar, Bradley Cook, and Faisal Juma. 

The AGM  welcomed the newly appointed executive director, Sandra Knight, and paid tribute to  Mary McGinnis for her  exceptional work during her tenure.

