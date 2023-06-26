Embrace the festive spirit of Eid Al-Adha with Huawei AppGallery's new cashback Offer

Nissan presents pioneering features of X-TRAIL

Celebrating the growing success of the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL across Kuwait and the region, Nissan presents the pioneering features in its most technologically advanced SUV. Making its regional debut earlier this year, the all-new fourth-generation X-TRAIL not only builds on a rich legacy that spans 20 years, but also serves as the perfect embodiment of Nissan’s commitment to innovation that excites.

Raising the bar within the mid-size SUV segment, the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL, which is built for families and adventure seekers, is equipped with a host of innovative technologies that come together to offer greater safety, convenience, and comfort. This includes Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility suite of features, which combines the three pillars of Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Power, and Intelligent Integration for a safer and more connected experience behind the wheel.

Inside the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL, customers are treated to a variety of innovative technologies, including:

• At 10.8 inches, the Heads-Up Display in the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL is the largest in its segment. By providing drivers with key information pertaining to speed and direction within their direct line of sight, the Heads-Up Display greatly reduces distractions while driving.

The display is complemented by a 12.3-inch intuitive touch-screen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital and customizable instrument cluster display. Together, they offer an immersive experience through a combined 35.4 inches of cabin screens.

• Offering enhanced safety and convenience on the road, the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL features the brand’s ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving system. Combining Nissan’s Intelligent Cruise Control and Steering Assist technologies, ProPILOT Assist utilizes a variety of sensors and sonar technologies to automatically accelerate, brake, and keep the X-TRAIL within a single lane on the highway. The system is able to cruise at a set speed, maintain a specified distance, and brake to 0km/h in heavy stop-start traffic.

• The 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL debuts a new Intelligent 4x4 system with direct coupling that reacts faster than ever before, allowing for the seamless transfer of power between axles for ultimate stability and traction off road. A twist-dial Drive Mode Selector provides drivers five modes to choose from: Off-Road, Snow, Auto, Eco and Sports, with the added benefit of Hill Descent Control for carefully modulated downhill driving.

Powering the X-TRAIL is an all-new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 181 horsepower and 244 Nm of torque. Power is pushed through an advanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle-shift controls for manual override of the new shift-by-wire transmission interface.

• Equipped with Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility suite of active and passive safety features, the 2023 model is the safest X-TRAIL to date. Contributing to this, is Nissan Safety Shield 360, which is available as standard across the X-TRAIL line-up and monitors the surrounding area to keep those within and around the X-TRAIL as safe as possible. The technologies that work together to achieve this, include but are not limited to, Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Intervention, Blind Spot Intervention, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

• For added safety and convenience, the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL also offers drivers and passengers effortless smartphone integration, through Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. As for charging options, the Premium Urban Crossover offers front and rear USB charging with USB-A and USB-C ports, in addition to a 15W wireless charging pad to ensure all devices are fully charged at all times.

• Offering families added peace of mind and convenience, the 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL is fitted with a Power Liftgate with Motion Sensing. By simply waving their foot below the rear bumper, and with the Intelligent Key within range, drivers can open the liftgate and load the X-TRAIL without the need to put items down or take the key out of their pocket.

Family convenience is further enhanced through the optional 7-seater configuration that offers EZ Flex Seating with a split-folding, sliding, and reclining second row bench seat.

For occasions when all seven seats are occupied, or the rear view is obstructed by bulky cargo, the Intelligent Rear-View Mirror flips into action. Changing from mirror to monitor at the flip of a switch, the Intelligent Rear-View Mirror utilizes a rear hatch camera to offer drivers a wider field of view, helping to avoid obstructions for an unimpeded view behind the vehicle.