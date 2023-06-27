You are here

Jordan’s King Abdullah II visits phosphate rehabilitation project
King Abdullah II inaugurates the Ruseifa Eco Park and is briefed on the Ruseifa phosphate hills rehabilitation project. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
  • $49m scheme in Ruseifa will recover 420 acres of land
  • Monarch also launches ecological park with 15,000 trees
AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II visited the phosphate hills rehabilitation project in Ruseifa on Monday, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The king was briefed by Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Kreishan, who chairs the project’s follow-up committee.

Kreishan said the project, launched in 2021, included rehabilitating 1,700 dunums (420 acres) as part of efforts to address ecological challenges in the area. He added that the work focused on areas with high pollution levels.

The initiative includes the construction of a public park and a wall to protect the rehabilitated area, planting trees around the park and restoring the livestock market.

Mohammad Thneibat, chairman of Jordan Phosphate Mines Co., said the scheme was the largest ecological project in Jordan, with a cost of JD35 million ($49 million).

Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh gave a briefing on the Greater Amman Municipality’s work during the first phase of the project, which included soil testing and identifying plant varieties that might be able to survive in the area’s climate.

King Abdullah also launched the Ruseifa ecological park, which features 15,000 trees.

He toured the park’s facilities, which cost JD2.5 million, and called for the development of a plan to use other recovered property to better serve the people of Ruseifa.
 

Feast of fatteh: Egyptians tuck into their favorite dish at Eid Al-Adha

Feast of fatteh: Egyptians tuck into their favorite dish at Eid Al-Adha
  • Its origins may be moot but this simple treat dates back millennia
  • Dish was first made by the pharaohs, professor says
CAIRO: Eaten in the grandest of royal palaces and the humblest of homes, fatteh is one of Egypt’s best-loved dishes.

While it is usually associated with the feast of sacrifice, Eid Al-Adha, this simple dish has a history that dates back millennia.

“Fatteh is one of the foods that is associated with the era of the pharaohs, as they were the first to make it,” Dr. Ahmed Afifi, a professor of ancient history at Tanta University, told Arab News.

Although made from simple ingredients — generally breadcrumbs, mixed with rice and meat — the dish occupied pride of place at royal banquets as it was highly valued by the pharaohs, he said.

Fatteh flourished during the Fatimid era, when a sauce was added to the dish to give it extra flavor. That was also the time when it became irrevocably associated with Eid Al-Adha.

“The Fatimid kings would slaughter a large number of sacrificial animals on the first day of Eid Al-Adha and order their cooks to make fatteh dishes and distribute them to the public to celebrate the occasion,” Afifi said.

“And that is how it became the food to eat on the first day of Eid.”

Though it has many names, fatteh is widely consumed across the Arab world. In Gulf countries it is known as al-fatat, in Libya al-mathrooda, in Syria al-tasqiyyah and in Tunisia al-lalababy.

Egyptian chef Alaa El-Sherbiny told Arab News that there were also many variants to the basic dish.

“In the past, fatteh was eaten with vinegar and garlic, not with sauce. And the people of Alexandria still eat it that way,” he said.

While most Egyptians preferred tomato sauce, the Alexandrians used vinegar and garlic as it worked better with the mutton they used in their fatteh, he added.

Cairo housewife Hoson Mahmoud told Arab News that the dish was a key part of the feast of sacrifice.

“Without fatteh, we cannot taste Eid Al-Adha. You can smell it coming from every home in every street in Egypt,” she said.

Mahmoud said her family ate fatteh for breakfast, served with meat and soup.

“Fatteh is a cheap dish because it consists of rice, breadcrumbs, vinegar, garlic and tomatoes.”

But she added that the price of meat had been rising, meaning many families were having to cut back.

“This year we bought 3 kg of meat — 1 kg for breakfast and 2 kg for lunch — and unlike in previous years, we will spend Eid eating some meals that do not rely too much on meat.”

Despite the increased costs, Mahmoud is in no doubt about the origins of her beloved dish.

“It’s authentic Egyptian food,” she said. “I can’t imagine it has another origin other than Egypt.”

But Syrian housewife Alma Salem, who also lives in Cairo, disagrees.

“It originated in the Levant,” she said. “The Egyptians later took it and added their own special touches.

“But what distinguishes us in the Levant is that we make different dishes from fatteh, with chickpeas, makdous (oil-cured eggplant) and chicken.”

She added: “There is a well-known proverb in the Levant about the fatteh that does not include meat, which is: if you don’t have mutton, you should have chickpeas.”

Yemen grants ‘Medal of Bravery’ to Saudi Masam Project

Yemen grants ‘Medal of Bravery’ to Saudi Masam Project
  • The Masam Project’s work is to continue in Yemen for a sixth year after KSrelief reiterated its support for the scheme
  • The project has so far managed to extract 405,213 explosives in Yemen, including 251,410 unexploded ordnances
RIYADH: Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, granted the “Medal of Bravery” to his country’s Executive Mine Action Center and Saudi Arabia’s Masam Project on Monday.

The award is in recognition of the project’s efforts in clearing land mines on Yemeni soil.

Masam is a Saudi initiative overseen by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, which is dedicated to providing philanthropic aid across the globe. KSrelief currently has 2,402 ongoing and completed projects in 92 countries in its list of accomplishments.

The Masam Project’s work is to continue in Yemen for a sixth year after KSrelief reiterated its support for the scheme, which began in June 2018.

The project has so far managed to extract 405,213 explosives in Yemen, including 251,410 unexploded ordnances, 7,836 devices, 139,709 anti-tank mines, and 6,258 anti-personnel mines.

Over 1 million may flee Sudan conflict, UN refugee agency says

Over 1 million may flee Sudan conflict, UN refugee agency says
  • "Unfortunately, looking at the trends, looking at the situation in Darfur, we're likely to go beyond 1 million," said Raouf Mazou of UNHCR
  • He was referring to ethnically motivated attacks and clashes in the Darfur region, which suffered a major conflict in the early 2000s killing some 300,000 people
GENEVA: The UN refugee agency warned on Tuesday that an earlier projection that conflict in Sudan would prompt 1 million people to flee across its borders is likely to be surpassed.
So far, the conflict between warring military factions that began in mid-April has caused nearly 600,000 people to escape into neighboring countries including Egypt, Chad, South Sudan and Central African Republic.
“Unfortunately, looking at the trends, looking at the situation in Darfur, we’re likely to go beyond 1 million,” Raouf Mazou, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, said in response to a question about its estimate in April for the coming six months.
He was referring to ethnically motivated attacks and clashes in the Darfur region, which suffered a major conflict in the early 2000s killing some 300,000 people.
He did not give details on how far above 1 million he expected refugee numbers fleeing abroad to reach. The United Nations estimates more than 2.5 million people have been uprooted since April, most within Sudan.
The latest wave of violence in Darfur has been driven by militias from Arab nomadic tribes along with members of the Rapid Support Forces, a military faction engaged in a power struggle with Sudan’s army in the capital, Khartoum, witnesses and activists said.
Witnesses told Reuters this month an increasing number of Sudanese civilians fleeing El Geneina, a city in Darfur hit by repeated attacks, have been killed or shot at as they tried to escape by foot to Chad.
“Lots of women and children are now arriving with injuries. It’s very concerning,” Mazou said.
He described access to refugees in Chad as “extraordinarily difficult” because the start of the rainy season was making it harder to reach refugees and move them away from the border into safer camps.
The UNHCR has already had to revise its forecast for people fleeing into Chad from Sudan to 245,000 from 100,000 people, he said.
“There’s been less and less people wanting to stay at the border as the situation deteriorates in Darfur,” he said.

Inflation puts brakes on Egyptians’ Eid outings

Inflation puts brakes on Egyptians’ Eid outings
  • Previously such a lengthy break would have meant an all-but-deserted Cairo, with people packing their bags and heading to vacation spots
  • Entertainment activities and Eid travel plans have taken a back seat while Egyptians struggle to pay for basic necessities
CAIRO: Soaring inflation and rising entertainment costs have left many Egyptians worried they will have to forgo their usual Eid celebrations along with visits to favorite vacation locations.

This year’s Eid El-Adha holiday coincides with a six-day break that will run from Tuesday to Sunday.

Previously such a lengthy break would have meant an all-but-deserted Cairo, with people packing their bags and heading to vacation spots, such as the North Coast, to enjoy around-the-clock entertainment activities and events for all age groups. 

However, this year is a little different.

Annual headline inflation jumped to 32.7 percent last month, up from the 30.6 percent in April.

Entertainment activities and Eid travel plans have taken a back seat while Egyptians struggle to pay for basic necessities. 

The luxuries of traveling and going out have stripped Eid of what it is all about: family.

Eid El-Adha usually includes a small feast featuring traditional fatteh — a dish composed of fried flatbread, rice, tomato salsa and beef — and extended family gatherings, where children get to wear new outfits and receive their long-awaited edeya. 

“This Eid we are sticking to Cairo, and maybe take the family out to the nearby park where we can play cards and kick a ball around,” said Karim Ezzat, a father of two.

“Our usual Eid plan of heading to the North Coast for a few days is no longer feasible seeing the increasing prices of everything,” he told Arab News.

“We will spend time with the family, maybe go to the sporting club, where the children can swim and soak up some sun, and stick to budget-friendly outings and activities.”

Amid the change in mindset, people are creating new traditions in line with the economic challenges.

Some have opted for dish parties instead of inviting friends and relatives for a meal. Each of those invited brings along a dish, easing the financial burden for the host. 

Recent university graduate Malak Walid said: “Rather than road tripping with my friends, we decided to do some cost-effective activities instead.

“We plan to go to the cinema, maybe try some new restaurants or check and see what affordable events are happening during the Eid break.”

He added: “In a worst-case scenario, we may just hang out at one of our houses.

Walid said there are usually music events with affordable tickets, while art galleries with free entry offer a nice break from the usual hangout spots.

Private tutor Dina Mourad said: “The six-day break is exactly what is needed to relax following an intense period of work. I don’t have much planned.

“I will see the extended family, but other than that I will mostly relax and catch up on some of my favorite TV shows.”

Israeli, Palestinian ministers discuss West Bank violence

Israeli, Palestinian ministers discuss West Bank violence
  • A Hamas gun attack that killed four Israeli civilians outside a West Bank settlement sparked days of violent incursions into Palestinian villages
JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and a senior Palestinian official discussed violence in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, with Gallant’s office saying he offered reassurance about Israel’s intention to crack down on Jewish settler riots.
The phone call — rare for Israel’s religious-nationalist government — and its publication followed mounting expressions of US concern about the situation in the West Bank, among areas where Palestinians, with foreign backing, seek statehood.
A Hamas gun attack that killed four Israeli civilians outside a West Bank settlement sparked days of violent incursions into Palestinian villages and towns by groups of Jewish settlers. Twelve suspects have been arrested in the latter incidents, Israeli police said.
“Israel views with gravity the violence inflicted upon Palestinian civilians in recent days by extremist elements,” Gallant’s office quoted him as telling Hussein Al-Sheikh, an official in the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization.
“Israel would exact full penalty of the law from the rioters,” Gallant added, according to the statement.
There was no immediate comment from Al-Sheikh’s office.
Israeli forces ,which intensified raids against suspected Palestinian militants over the last 15 months, would continue to operate “anywhere required,” Gallant said, while describing a calming of the West Bank as his common interest with Al-Sheikh.

