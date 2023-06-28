You are here

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout
Pakistani security forces Wednesday killed a Daesh group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan. (AFP/File)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout
  • The raid was conducted in Bajur, the military said
  • It said Daesh commander Shafi Ullah was one of three insurgents killed
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Pakistani security forces Wednesday killed a Daesh group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan, the military said.
The raid was conducted in Bajur, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said.
It said Daesh commander Shafi Ullah was one of three insurgents killed. He was wanted by the Pakistani government, which alleges he was involved in attacks on security forces and had killed innocent civilians.
Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout and were carrying out a clearance operation of the area, the military said.
Pakistan’s military has carried out massive operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border, which served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades. However, militants still carry out attacks in the region.

Topics: Pakistan Daesh raid

Sri Lankan doctors raise alarm over critical drug shortage 

Sri Lankan doctors raise alarm over critical drug shortage 
Updated 8 min 32 sec ago

Sri Lankan doctors raise alarm over critical drug shortage 

Sri Lankan doctors raise alarm over critical drug shortage 
  • Hospitals in Sri Lanka running out of supply of essential medicines, surgical supplies 
  • SLMA President Dr. Vinya Ariyaratne: ‘We are now experiencing a shortage of many essential pharmaceuticals, precipitated by the economic crisis and aggravated by gross mismanagement’
Updated 8 min 32 sec ago
MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN 

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan doctors set off alarm bells on Wednesday over a critical shortage of essential pharmaceuticals and the entry of poor-quality drugs into the country’s crisis-ridden market.   

When the island nation of 22 million people plunged into its worst financial crisis in decades and defaulted on foreign debt repayments last year, the Sri Lankan public health system also bore the brunt as healthcare facilities ran out of vital supplies and medicines.    

Though the country is starting to emerge from its economic struggle after securing a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund, many essential pharmaceuticals are again running out, the Sri Lanka Medical Association said.    

“We are now experiencing a shortage of many essential pharmaceuticals, precipitated by the economic crisis and aggravated by gross mismanagement,” SLMA President Dr. Vinya Ariyaratne told Arab News on Wednesday.  

Sri Lankan hospitals do not have an adequate supply of essential medicines and surgical supplies, Ariyaratne said.  

He added that poor-quality medicines and quality failures have been reported “due to these medicines being hastily imported without proper evaluation and registration.”   

Sri Lanka imports more than 80 percent of its medical supplies and was once lauded for its universal public healthcare system, which benefited its people through subsidized treatment, including medicine for serious illnesses. But the crisis has upended those critical services.   

SLMA, one of the oldest organizations of medical professionals in Sri Lanka, called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe earlier this week for an “urgent intervention.”  

In a letter to the president, the association chided the National Medicines Regulatory Authority for taking “regressive steps,” which they say are “jeopardizing the safety of the patients.” 

The letter read: “We urge you to take urgent steps without any further delay. 

“Medical professionals, as well as the general public, are losing faith in the quality and safety of the drugs, which will be guaranteed to have serious deleterious effects.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe Dr. Vinya Ariyaratne Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA)

London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old

London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
Updated 13 min 27 sec ago
AP

London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old

London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
  • The outcome of the trial could send Spacey to prison or revive his career
  • Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges including sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
Updated 13 min 27 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Jurors who will decide the fate of actor Kevin Spacey were sworn in Wednesday in a London court as the Oscar winner faces charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago.
The outcome of the trial could send Spacey to prison or revive his career.
The two-time Academy Award winner was dressed in a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and pink tie as he strode confidently into court and was called by his full name. He was asked if he was Kevin Spacey Fowler.
“I am,” he said as he stood behind a window in the dock.
Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges including sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
“I am sure the defendant will be gratified to know that many of you will know his name or have seen his films,” Justice Mark Wall said as Spacey nodded and smiled at the potential jurors lined up between the dock and two dozen journalists taking notes.
The first 14 jurors, including two alternates, called by name were seated without objection from the prosecution or defense. The remaining 13 were excused.
The jurors were clad in a mix of business and casual attire. Two women wore dresses and two men had suits and ties. One man wore a black denim jacket and a bearded man had a weathered Superman T-shirt stretched across his midsection.
Spacey stood with his hands clasped behind his back as nine men and five women were sworn in as jurors to hear evidence in the case expected to last four weeks in Southwark Crown Court.
“I do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will faithfully try the defendant and give true verdicts according to the evidence,” jurors asserted.
Opening statements are scheduled for Friday.
Spacey, who is free on bail and has homes in London and the US, arrived at court by taxi with his manager, Evan Lowenstein, about two hours before the trial was due to start. He smiled and waved as he passed photographers and video journalists.
Spacey has said an acquittal in the case could jump-start a career that has largely been on ice since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against the star who won his first Academy Award for supporting actor in “The Usual Suspects” in 1995.
“There are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London,” Spacey said in a rare interview published this month in Germany’s Zeit magazine. He said the media had turned him into a “monster.”
The charges involving men now in their 30s or 40s date from 2001 to 2013 — covering most of the decade when he lived in Britain and served as artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre until 2015.
Spacey’s downfall came amid the #MeToo movement in the United States when allegations led to him being written off the Netflix political thriller “House of Cards,” where he played the lead character Frank Underwood, a ruthless and corrupt congressman who becomes president. He was cut from the completed film “All the Money in the World,” and the scenes reshot with Christopher Plummer.
Spacey became one of the most celebrated actors of his generation in the 1990s, starring in films including “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “LA Confidential.” He won his second Oscar, for best actor, in the 1999 movie “American Beauty.”
Spacey recently had his first film role in several years, appearing in 2022 in Italian director Franco Nero’s “The Man Who Drew God,” and playing the late Croatian President Franjo Tudjman in the biopic “Once Upon a Time in Croatia.” He also stars in the unreleased US film “Peter Five Eight.”
Italy’s National Cinema Museum in Turin gave him its lifetime achievement award in January. He also taught a masterclass and introduced a sold-out screening of “American Beauty” which was billed as Spacey’s first speaking engagement in five years.
Spacey saluted organizers for “making a strong defense of artistic achievement” and for having “le palle” — the Italian word for male body parts synonymous with courage — to invite him.

Topics: Kevin Spacey London Court sexual assault

Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha

Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha
Updated 50 min 1 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha

Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha
  • President acknowledges contributions of Muslim minority to Philippine culture
  • Muslims constitute 5 percent of the nearly 110m population
Updated 50 min 1 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos on Wednesday to show solidarity with Muslims as the Catholic-majority Southeast Asian nation observed Eid Al-Adha.

Muslims constitute roughly 5 percent of the nearly 110 million Philippine population. Collectively referred to as the Moro people, the 13 ethnolinguistic groups form the largest non-Christian group in the country. Most live on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the Philippines’ south, as well as in the central-western province of Palawan, and in the capital Manila.

As they celebrated Eid Al-Adha, or Festival of Sacrifice, the second of the two main holidays observed in Islam, the Philippine president acknowledged the Muslim minority’s contributions to the country’s diverse culture.

“Our nation is a land of plentiful creeds that is further nurtured by Muslim Filipinos who help weave our rich tapestry of diversity. Let their devotion to these beliefs shine above all throughout the festivities, and further strengthen the bond among our families, friends and communities,” Marcos said in a message to the nation.

“Let us all be reminded of the importance of sacrifice and selflessness that mirror the essence of this occasion so that we can join hands with our Muslim brothers and sisters from all over the world in the spirit of peace, unity and mutual respect.”

Eid Al-Adha commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith when he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son, and also marks the culmination of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage that is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Muslim Filipinos, like other Muslims across the world, offer sacrifice on Eid. Meat from animals slaughtered for the occasion is shared with relatives and the poor, and eaten during family celebrations.

“We go to the mosque together and then after that we go back home, we eat. And then usually Muslims visit relatives just like Christians do during Christmas,” Darwin Absari, professor at the Institute of Islamic Studies at the University of the Philippines, told Arab News.

“This is the kind of celebration where Moro delicacies are usually served. If you go to Sulu, they have the black soup, or beef stew with black soup, called the tiyula itum. In Lanao province, they have the carpa. It’s a kind of fish and beef korma. It is during this time that delicacies are prepared and served.”

Manila is home to about 200,000 Muslims, and many of them came to the Quirino Grandstand of Luneta Park for an Eid gathering.

“Here in Metro Manila, aside from the mosques, there’s a big gathering in Luneta,” said Ebra Moxir, a retired police officer and imam.

“There’s a congregational prayer in the morning.”

After prayers, cows and goats are sacrificed by those who can afford to do so.

“Then there’s also a feast and the visiting of brothers and sisters,” Moxir said.

“It’s like following the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim. The very lesson learned here is patience and sacrifice, and your willingness to obey God’s command.”

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2023 Philippines

German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after 2 teenage girls die

German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after 2 teenage girls die
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
AP

German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after 2 teenage girls die

German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after 2 teenage girls die
  • Police in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania said that a 13-year-old girl from the town of Altentreptow died Monday
  • Two other teens, ages 14 and 15, were also hospitalized after taking the drug
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: German police warned Wednesday of a potentially lethal “Blue Punisher” variety of ecstasy in circulation after the death of two teenage girls was linked to the drug.
Police in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania said that a 13-year-old girl from the town of Altentreptow died Monday at a hospital after taking one the blue pills featuring a skull logo associated with the Marvel comic book character The Punisher.
Two other teens, ages 14 and 15, were also hospitalized after taking the drug, police said. A 37-year-old German has been detained in connection with the girl’s death.
Authorities in the neighboring state of Brandenburg are also investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who died in the town of Rathenow over the weekend after a suspected narcotics overdose. Prosecutors say an autopsy will determine whether she, too, died after consuming the drug
“We warn against any consumption of narcotics, but especially the dangerous ‘Blue Punisher’ pill,” Neubrandenburg police said in a statement. “These pills have a very high dose of (the chemical) MDMA.”
It added that even half a pill, which is in circulation in the region, could cause life-threatening illness.

Topics: Germany police Blue Punisher ecstasy

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout
Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout
Saudi Arabia launches sustainable agricultural challenge to optimize global crop yield 
Saudi Arabia launches sustainable agricultural challenge to optimize global crop yield 
Italian PM: Support for Tunisia benefits both peoples
Italian PM: Support for Tunisia benefits both peoples
Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
Sri Lankan doctors raise alarm over critical drug shortage 
Sri Lankan doctors raise alarm over critical drug shortage 

