Hajj service providers given leave to remain at holy sites

Global warmth: Ambassadors send best wishes as Saudi Arabia celebrates Eid Al-Adha

MINA: Eid Al-Adha, also called the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, only to be told at the last moment to sacrifice a sheep instead.

The tradition of sacrificing animals commemorates this gesture.

On the third day of Hajj, Muslims around the world, and the millions performing Hajj, celebrate Eid Al-Adha by sacrificing a sheep, goat or lamb and sharing the meat with the poor, their families and friends.

This year, King Salman covered the costs of Eid Al-Adha sacrificial animals for 4,951 beneficiaries of the Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj and Umrah.

Ambassadors to Saudi Arabia have extended their warm wishes and greetings to the Kingdom and Muslims around the world as they celebrate Eid Al-Adha.

Finland’s Ambassador Anu-Eerika Viljanen reflected on the important message of Eid: “For me, Eid is a time to be grateful and share good feelings and happiness with others. Seize the moment, but do your best to enjoy every moment of every day. Eid Mubarak.”

Fatih Ulusoy, Turkiye’s ambassador, who also performed the Hajj pilgrimage this year, said: “I would like to congratulate the Eid Al-Adha of all Muslims and wish peace, prosperity and well-being for all brothers and sisters in our region and beyond.

“Tens of thousands of Turkish pilgrims will be performing Hajj these days in holy sites in Saudi Arabia and I have the privilege to join them.”

The Feast of Sacrifice commemorates a lesson which has a universal validity, irrespective of religion or belief. We have to be ready to make sacrifices to stay on the straight and narrow path of a decent and respectful private, family and social life. Balazs Selmeci, Hungarian ambassador to KSA

He added: “I am sending this message as I travel on the high-speed train from Madinah to Makkah. As the Turkish ambassador to Saudi Arabia, this is the time of year we enjoy special feelings, where we serve Turkish pilgrims as the embassy in Riyadh and consulate general in Jeddah.”

He also noted the “unique bond between the brotherly peoples of Turkey and Saudi Arabia” and thanked the Kingdom for hosting the Turkish pilgrims.

The US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney created a video to wish the Kingdom’s leadership Eid Mubarak and thank Saudi Arabia for hosting American Muslims for Hajj pilgrimage.

In it he said: “On behalf of the US Embassy in the Kingdom, we congratulate King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting thousands of Muslims from the US to perform Hajj this year. We greatly appreciate the tremendous efforts made by the Saudi government to ensure a safe Hajj for all pilgrims.

“From the US Embassy in Riyadh, I wish you a blessed Hajj and a joyful Eid.”

Roberto Cantone, Italy’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, also sent his best wishes.

“I wish a joyful and blessed Eid Al-Adha to all Saudis and Muslims around the world, hoping that this Eid can bring prosperity and peace,” he said.

Indonesia’s Ambassador Dr. Abdul Aziz Ahmad said: “On the blessed occasion of Eid Al-Adha, I, as the ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wish to extend my warmest greetings and profound wishes to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the prime minister and to our Saudi brothers and sisters.”

He also highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two Muslim countries.

“The Republic of Indonesia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia share a dynamic partnership rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations. We look forward to deepening these ties for the mutual benefit of our nations, contributing to regional harmony and global peace,” he said.

“May Allah continue to shower us with His mercy and guidance as we forge ahead on our shared path of unity and progress.”

Mexico’s Ambassador Anibal Gomez-Toledo also created a video to share his Eid message to Muslims around the world.

“To all the dear Muslim people in the Kingdom, including Saudi, Mexicans and friends from all nationalities: Eid Adha Mubarak,” he said.

“I wish you an abundance of blessings on this holy day. May this Eid be a time of joy and celebration for all of you and your loved ones.”

Hungarian Ambassador Balazs Selmeci told Arab News: “On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha let me extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to the leadership and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to all my Muslim friends in the country, wishing happiness and prosperity.

“Eid Al-Adha is a time of joy and sharing within families and among communities. But the Feast of Sacrifice also commemorates a lesson which has a universal validity, irrespective of religion or belief. We have to be ready to make sacrifices to stay on the straight and narrow path of a decent and respectful private, family and social life.”

India’s Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan told Arab News: “On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, I would like to extend warm greetings to all those celebrating this pious festival in the Kingdom and across the world.

“I would also like to greet everyone who has gathered for Hajj, including 175,000 pilgrims from India. I commend the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the government of Saudi Arabia who continue to provide excellent services and support to ease the pilgrimage for many millions who visit the Kingdom every year.”

Petra Menander, Sweden’s ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia, said: “My very best wishes to all who celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen, Sweden and around the world.”