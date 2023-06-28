You are here

  • Home
  • Hajj service providers given leave to remain at holy sites
Hajj 2023
Hajj 2023

Hajj service providers given leave to remain at holy sites

Hajj service providers given leave to remain at holy sites
Short Url

https://arab.news/zs4r2

Updated 14 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Hajj service providers given leave to remain at holy sites

Hajj service providers given leave to remain at holy sites
  • Royal Commission for Makkah says tents can stay up for three years
  • Move will cut costs, provide year-round facility, official says
Updated 14 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites has decided to allow companies that provide services to foreign pilgrims to remain at their locations at the holy sites for three years.
The Al-Khayyam tent project in Mina was developed after a fire broke out during Hajj season in 1997. The Saudi authorities have come up with many ideas to redevelop the area through projects in places allocated to pilgrimage service companies, which are investing in higher quality services in Arafat and Mina.
Ahmed Saleh Halabi, the Hajj and Umrah services adviser, said: “Over the years the companies would have to remove all the work that has been established at the locations of the pilgrims’ camps at the holy sites of Mina and Arafat.
“After developed tents were set up in Mina, the requests were then limited to Arafat. The majority of the work done by the companies was then removed after pilgrims would leave Arafat, despite the high costs.”
The new policy allowing the companies to remain at their locations is proving to be beneficial.
“We noticed this through the non-Arab African pilgrims’ company, which benefited from this step by removing the traditional tents in the Arafat site and setting up developed tents with outstanding international specifications. These tents are resistant to light, heat, water, fire, wear and UV,” Halabi said.
“If such tents were removed after the pilgrimage, the company will be affected by the high financial cost. Moreover, the materials used will wear off due to tying and untying them. Keeping them in place reduces the costs, preserves the tents and makes it easier to carry out maintenance.”
Maintaining a camp throughout the year would allow the companies providing services to foreign pilgrims to benefit from the location and use it as a residential place for pilgrims “where they can experience the ambiance of the Day of Arafat and remember the greatness of this place and time,” Halabi said.
Companies can also organize trips for pilgrims where they can spend a day in the camp and perform their pilgrimage rituals. The camps would be open throughout the year, with services including electricity, water, sanitation and internet.
Dr. Samir Barqah, a researcher specializing in Makkah’s history, said that keeping the camps for over three years would help improve the service, especially as they had spent millions to invest in the holy sites.
He also said that keeping the tents would contribute to developing the service industry.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites Mina

Related

Pilgrims in Mina perform stoning ritual at Jamarat Bridge video
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims in Mina perform stoning ritual at Jamarat Bridge
Doctors provide tips on how to stay healthy during the Hajj pilgrimage
Saudi Arabia
Doctors provide tips on how to stay healthy during the Hajj pilgrimage

Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ burning of Qur’an in Sweden

Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ burning of Qur’an in Sweden

Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation on Wednesday of an extremist’s burning of a copy of the Qur’an at the Stockholm Central Mosque in Sweden during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

“These hateful and repeated acts cannot be accepted with any justification, and they clearly incite hatred, exclusion and racism, and directly contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values ​​of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism, and undermine the necessary mutual respect for relations between peoples and states,” the foregin ministry statement said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sweden Holy Qur’an

Related

Man is charged for burning Qur’an in Sweden during Eid
World
Man is charged for burning Qur’an in Sweden during Eid
Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban
World
Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban

Makkah region police announce incident near US consulate in Jeddah

Makkah region police announce incident near US consulate in Jeddah
Updated 5 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Makkah region police announce incident near US consulate in Jeddah

Makkah region police announce incident near US consulate in Jeddah
Updated 5 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: A man with a firearm was stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah, before an exchange of fire broke out with the security authorities, which led to his death, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

A Nepalese security guard at the consulate was injured in the incident and subsequently died from his injuries, the report added.

Makkah region police said a security investigation was ongoing aimed at determining the circumstances of the incident.

More to follow...

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah

Saudi economy minister holds meeting with WEF chief

Saudi economy minister holds meeting with WEF chief
Updated 57 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi economy minister holds meeting with WEF chief

Saudi economy minister holds meeting with WEF chief
  • Meeting covered latest international, regional economic developments and Saudi-WEF strategic relations
Updated 57 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy and planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim met on Wednesday with Borge Brende, the president of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, currently being hosted by Tianjin in China.

The meeting covered the latest international and regional economic developments and Saudi-WEF strategic relations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum (WEF) Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim Borge Brende

Related

Economy minister heads Saudi delegation to WEF’s 2023 Annual Meeting of New Champions in China
Saudi Arabia
Economy minister heads Saudi delegation to WEF’s 2023 Annual Meeting of New Champions in China
WEF President visits Saudi Arabia to boost economic partnership  
Business & Economy
WEF President visits Saudi Arabia to boost economic partnership  

Riyadh governor receives senior officials on occasion of Eid

Prince Faisal bin Bandar receives princes and senior officials in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Prince Faisal bin Bandar receives princes and senior officials in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

Riyadh governor receives senior officials on occasion of Eid

Prince Faisal bin Bandar receives princes and senior officials in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • Deputy Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz was also present
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Wednesday received a number of the region’s princes and senior officials from the armed forces, national guard, general security, border guard, special security forces, civil defense and traffic, as well as several members of the public, who greeted and congratulated him on Eid al-Adha.

Prince Faisal returned the sentiment on this happy occasion and wished the Islamic nation happiness and good fortune.

Deputy Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz was also present.

 

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2023

Related

Crown prince receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at Mina Palace on behalf of King Salman photos
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at Mina Palace on behalf of King Salman
OIC secretary-general wishes Muslim world a peaceful Eid Al-Adha
World
OIC secretary-general wishes Muslim world a peaceful Eid Al-Adha

Global warmth: Ambassadors send best wishes as Saudi Arabia celebrates Eid Al-Adha

Global warmth: Ambassadors send best wishes as Saudi Arabia celebrates Eid Al-Adha
Updated 27 min 32 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Global warmth: Ambassadors send best wishes as Saudi Arabia celebrates Eid Al-Adha

Global warmth: Ambassadors send best wishes as Saudi Arabia celebrates Eid Al-Adha
  • Diplomats express greetings, gratitude for nation’s hosting of Hajj pilgrims
  • US, Mexican envoys create videos to mark joyous occasion
Updated 27 min 32 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

MINA: Eid Al-Adha, also called the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, only to be told at the last moment to sacrifice a sheep instead.

The tradition of sacrificing animals commemorates this gesture.

On the third day of Hajj, Muslims around the world, and the millions performing Hajj, celebrate Eid Al-Adha by sacrificing a sheep, goat or lamb and sharing the meat with the poor, their families and friends.

This year, King Salman covered the costs of Eid Al-Adha sacrificial animals for 4,951 beneficiaries of the Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj and Umrah.

Ambassadors to Saudi Arabia have extended their warm wishes and greetings to the Kingdom and Muslims around the world as they celebrate Eid Al-Adha.

Finland’s Ambassador Anu-Eerika Viljanen reflected on the important message of Eid: “For me, Eid is a time to be grateful and share good feelings and happiness with others. Seize the moment, but do your best to enjoy every moment of every day. Eid Mubarak.”

Fatih Ulusoy, Turkiye’s ambassador, who also performed the Hajj pilgrimage this year, said: “I would like to congratulate the Eid Al-Adha of all Muslims and wish peace, prosperity and well-being for all brothers and sisters in our region and beyond.

“Tens of thousands of Turkish pilgrims will be performing Hajj these days in holy sites in Saudi Arabia and I have the privilege to join them.”

The Feast of Sacrifice commemorates a lesson which has a universal validity, irrespective of religion or belief. We have to be ready to make sacrifices to stay on the straight and narrow path of a decent and respectful private, family and social life.

Balazs Selmeci, Hungarian ambassador to KSA

He added: “I am sending this message as I travel on the high-speed train from Madinah to Makkah. As the Turkish ambassador to Saudi Arabia, this is the time of year we enjoy special feelings, where we serve Turkish pilgrims as the embassy in Riyadh and consulate general in Jeddah.”

He also noted the “unique bond between the brotherly peoples of Turkey and Saudi Arabia” and thanked the Kingdom for hosting the Turkish pilgrims.

Balazs Selmeci, Hungarian ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

The US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney created a video to wish the Kingdom’s leadership Eid Mubarak and thank Saudi Arabia for hosting American Muslims for Hajj pilgrimage.

In it he said: “On behalf of the US Embassy in the Kingdom, we congratulate King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Fatih Ulusoy, ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

“We would also like to express our gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting thousands of Muslims from the US to perform Hajj this year. We greatly appreciate the tremendous efforts made by the Saudi government to ensure a safe Hajj for all pilgrims.

“From the US Embassy in Riyadh, I wish you a blessed Hajj and a joyful Eid.”

Anu-Eerika Viljanen, Finland ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Roberto Cantone, Italy’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, also sent his best wishes.

“I wish a joyful and blessed Eid Al-Adha to all Saudis and Muslims around the world, hoping that this Eid can bring prosperity and peace,” he said.

Michael Ratney, ambassador of the United States to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Indonesia’s Ambassador Dr. Abdul Aziz Ahmad said: “On the blessed occasion of Eid Al-Adha, I, as the ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wish to extend my warmest greetings and profound wishes to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the prime minister and to our Saudi brothers and sisters.”

He also highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two Muslim countries.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Ahmad, Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

“The Republic of Indonesia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia share a dynamic partnership rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations. We look forward to deepening these ties for the mutual benefit of our nations, contributing to regional harmony and global peace,” he said.

“May Allah continue to shower us with His mercy and guidance as we forge ahead on our shared path of unity and progress.”

Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Mexico’s Ambassador Anibal Gomez-Toledo also created a video to share his Eid message to Muslims around the world.

“To all the dear Muslim people in the Kingdom, including Saudi, Mexicans and friends from all nationalities: Eid Adha Mubarak,” he said.

Petra Menander, ambassador (designate) of Sweden. (Supplied)

“I wish you an abundance of blessings on this holy day. May this Eid be a time of joy and celebration for all of you and your loved ones.”

Hungarian Ambassador Balazs Selmeci told Arab News: “On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha let me extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to the leadership and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to all my Muslim friends in the country, wishing happiness and prosperity.

Roberto Cantone, Italy’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

“Eid Al-Adha is a time of joy and sharing within families and among communities. But the Feast of Sacrifice also commemorates a lesson which has a universal validity, irrespective of religion or belief. We have to be ready to make sacrifices to stay on the straight and narrow path of a decent and respectful private, family and social life.”

India’s Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan told Arab News: “On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, I would like to extend warm greetings to all those celebrating this pious festival in the Kingdom and across the world.

Anibal Gomez Toledo, the Mexican ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

“I would also like to greet everyone who has gathered for Hajj, including 175,000 pilgrims from India. I commend the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the government of Saudi Arabia who continue to provide excellent services and support to ease the pilgrimage for many millions who visit the Kingdom every year.”

Petra Menander, Sweden’s ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia, said: “My very best wishes to all who celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen, Sweden and around the world.”

 

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2023 Diplomats in Saudi Arabia

Related

Prince Faisal bin Bandar receives princes and senior officials in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor receives senior officials on occasion of Eid
Crown prince receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at Mina Palace on behalf of King Salman photos
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at Mina Palace on behalf of King Salman

Latest updates

Muslims across Asia celebrate Eid Al-Adha with family, feasts and acts of generosity
Muslims across Asia celebrate Eid Al-Adha with family, feasts and acts of generosity
Traumatized Syrians face major mental health issues with little care available
Traumatized Syrians face major mental health issues with little care available
Four Israelis detained under controversial measure: official
Four Israelis detained under controversial measure: official
Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Two dead after exchange of fire near US consulate in Jeddah
Two dead after exchange of fire near US consulate in Jeddah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.