You are here

  • Home
  • Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls

Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls

Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game April 12, 2023, in Toronto. The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic agreed Wednesday to a $60 million, three-year extension. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nvnnr

Updated 29 June 2023
AP

Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls

Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls
  • The move was hardly a surprise considering executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and Vucevic had expressed a desire to get a deal done
  • The consistently productive 6-foot-10 center averaged 17.6 points and 11 rebounds
Updated 29 June 2023
AP

CHICAGO: The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic agreed Wednesday to a $60 million, three-year extension, keeping the two-time All-Star off the free agent market.

The move was hardly a surprise considering executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and Vucevic had expressed a desire to get a deal done. The consistently productive 6-foot-10 center averaged 17.6 points and 11 rebounds — both identical to his averages a season earlier — while playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career.

“I’m excited to continue my journey as a Chicago Bull,” Vucevic said in a statement. “Since I have arrived in Chicago, everyone in the organization has been incredibly welcoming to my family and me. I am motivated more than ever to achieve our mutual goals as a team.”

Vucevic, who turns 33 in October, has averaged 17 points and 10.5 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Orlando and Chicago. The Bulls signaled they were serious about becoming contenders and attracting top free agents when they acquired him from the Magic in March 2021 for Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks — their first major move under Karnisovas.

Chicago added DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso prior to the 2021-22 season and reached the playoffs at 46-36 after four straight losing seasons. But last season they regressed to 40-42 and lost in the play-in tournament.

Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022 because of a left knee injury that is expected to sideline him all of next season. The Bulls will need to address the point guard position. But they settled one issue by locking in Vucevic.

“He has produced at an elite level since we acquired him and will remain an integral part of our foundation moving forward,” Karnisovas said in a statement. “Nikola’s willingness to do whatever is asked of him to help us win, while also being an established veteran leader for our group, makes him a valuable component of the culture of our organization.”

Topics: Nikola Vucevic chicago bulls NBA basketball

Related

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought
Sport
Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought
Wembanyama ‘immune’ to NBA Draft hype
Sport
Wembanyama ‘immune’ to NBA Draft hype

Smith sizzles in 200m backstroke, Weinstein shocks Ledecky in 200 freestyle

Smith sizzles in 200m backstroke, Weinstein shocks Ledecky in 200 freestyle
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

Smith sizzles in 200m backstroke, Weinstein shocks Ledecky in 200 freestyle

Smith sizzles in 200m backstroke, Weinstein shocks Ledecky in 200 freestyle
  • Smith, who also won the 200m butterfly on Tuesday, set up a tantalizing test with McKeown at next month’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan
  • 16-year-old Claire Weinstein ran down freestyle great Katie Ledecky to win the 200m freestyle
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Regan Smith, shaping up for a World Championships showdown with Australian Kaylee McKeown, clocked a blistering 2min 03.80sec to win the 200m backstroke at the US swimming championships on Wednesday.

Smith, whose previous world record was broken by McKeown in March with a time of 2:03.14, showed again that her move to train with coach Bob Bowman — former mentor of Michael Phelps — — was paying off.

“I haven’t been 2:03 in four years, and I’m just so happy to be back where I was,” a beaming Smith said after posting the fifth-fastest time ever and beating Rhyan White by 1.97sec.

Smith, who also won the 200m butterfly on Tuesday, set up a tantalizing test with McKeown at next month’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Since breaking’ Smith’s world mark in March, McKeown has gone on to clock an impressive 2:03.70 at the Australian trials this month.

Elsewhere, 16-year-old Claire Weinstein ran down freestyle great Katie Ledecky to win the 200m free.

Weinstein was second at the 150m mark and overhauled Ledecky over the final 50m to win in 1min 55.26 sec — two-hundredths of a second in front of the seven-time Olympic gold medallist.

“It feels amazing,” Weinstein beamed after securing her trip to Fukuoka, Japan, next month.

She had made the team for last year’s worlds in Budapest with a runner-up finish to Ledecky in the 200m free at trials. She earned a 4x200m free relay gold but was eliminated in the semifinals and she’s looking to improve on that this time.

Ledecky had already shown she remains a force to be reckoned with on Tuesday, winning the 800m freestyle in a 8:07.07 — her fastest time since she set the world record of 8:04.79 at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Ledecky won 200m free gold in Rio but was fifth at the Tokyo Games in 2021 in the event that is at the lower edge of her remarkable freestyle range.

She didn’t swim the 200m free at last year’s worlds, and if she opts out again that would open the door for third-place finisher Bella Sims in the individual event.

Michael Andrew won the 50m butterfly in 23.11sec with Dare Rose second in 23.20.

Caeleb Dressel, a seven-time Olympic gold medallist and 14-time World Champion who returned to competition last month for the first time since withdrawing from last year’s worlds, was third in an encouraging sign for his comeback bid.

In the women’s 50m fly, Gretchen Walsh punched her ticket to Japan with an American record of 25.11. Torri Huske was second in 25.33 — both under Huske’s previous national record of 25.38.

Lilly King and Ryan Murphy lined up world title defenses. King held off Kate Douglass to win the 200m breaststroke in 2:20.95 while Murphy booked a fifth world championships team berth with a 200m backstroke win in 1:55.03.

University of Texas talent Luke Hobson used a late surge to win the men’s 200m free, powering from third at the final turn to win in 1:45.18 ahead of Kieran Smith.

Topics: swimming US swimming championship

Related

Syrian Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini launches charitable foundation 
Lifestyle
Syrian Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini launches charitable foundation 
Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games
Sport
Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games

Star gymnast Biles poised for August return to competition

Star gymnast Biles poised for August return to competition
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

Star gymnast Biles poised for August return to competition

Star gymnast Biles poised for August return to competition
  • USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that the four-time Olympic gold medalist was entered in the August 4-5 event
  • Biles electrified the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where she won gold in team, all-around, vault and floor exercise as well as a balance beam bronze
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is poised to compete in August for the first time since mental health and safety concerns cut short her Tokyo Olympics campaign, entering the August US Classic near Chicago.

USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that the four-time Olympic gold medalist was entered in the August 4-5 event, which would be her first since she withdrew from most of her events in Tokyo in 2021.

“Registration...does not guarantee participation,” USA Gymnastics warned in the statement.

“Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey,” said USA Gymnastics chief programs officer Stefanie Korepin.

Biles electrified the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where she won gold in team, all-around, vault and floor exercise as well as a balance beam bronze.

She entered the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as a heavy favorite to win as many as five gold medals.

She hadn’t lost an all-around competition since 2013 and her build up to the Games included mastery of a daring Yurchenko double pike vault that had never before been seen in women’s competition.

However, she would depart Tokyo with only team silver and a balance beam bronze, however, her campaign cut short after she experienced the “twisties” — the phenomenon in which gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

Biles withdrew from the team event after performing on one apparatus and later withdrew from the all-around competition and the finals for vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, saying at the time she needed to prioritze her mental health.

Biles said in a video released after Tokyo that her problems had been building for a while.

“I wouldn’t even say it started in Tokyo. I feel like it was probably a little bit deeper-rooted than that,” Biles said.

“I think it was just the stress factor. It kind of built up over time, and my body and my mind just said no. But even I didn’t know I was going through it until it just happened.”

“It just sucks,” Biles said in the video. “But I know that I helped a lot of people and athletes speak out about mental health and saying no. Because I knew I couldn’t go out there and compete. I knew I was going to get hurt.”

After the Tokyo Games, in September 2021, Biles testified before a US Senate committee looking into FBI failures in investigating sexual abuse by former gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar received a life sentence after pleading guilty in late 2017 and early 2018 to sexually assaulting women and girls while working as a sports medicine doctor at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

In recent months Biles’s popular social media feeds have featured not gymnastics but news of her personal life, including her marriage to NFL Safety Jonathan Owens, then with the Houston Texans, in April.

When Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers in May she endeared herself to Green Bay fans by soliciting suggestions on what to see and do in the couple’s new town.

Biles has won 25 world championships medals, 19 of them gold, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden in 2022.

Although she hasn’t outlined her plans, the US Classic is roughly a year out from the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Biles has used the event to launch a comeback before.

She returned to competition at the meeting in 2018, having taken a break after her stunning Rio Games campaign.

Topics: Simone Biles gymnastics USA Gymnastics

Related

American gymnastics star Simone Biles withdraws from Olympic all-around competition
Sport
American gymnastics star Simone Biles withdraws from Olympic all-around competition
Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor
Sport
Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor

Martino named new coach of Inter Miami ahead of Messi arrival

Martino named new coach of Inter Miami ahead of Messi arrival
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

Martino named new coach of Inter Miami ahead of Messi arrival

Martino named new coach of Inter Miami ahead of Messi arrival
  • Martino, widely known as “Tata,” coached Messi with both the Spanish club and his country’s national team
  • The 60-year-old will take over the team, from interim Javier Morales, once his work documentation has been completed
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

MIAMI: Inter Miami have appointed former Barcelona and Argentina coach Gerardo Martino to take charge of the Major League Soccer team, setting up a reunion with compatriot Lionel Messi.

Martino, widely known as “Tata,” coached Messi with both the Spanish club and his country’s national team. He was most recently in charge of Mexico and previously worked in MLS with Atlanta United, winning the title in 2018.

Martino’s arrival was widely expected after Miami, rock bottom of the Eastern Conference, fired their English coach Phil Neville.

The 60-year-old will take over the team, from interim Javier Morales, once his work documentation has been completed.

“We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we’re optimistic about what we can accomplish together,” said Inter Miami Managing Owner Jorge Mas.

“Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we aim to compete for titles here,” he added.

Messi said earlier this month that he was joining Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, having opted to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract.

The 60-year-old Martino played for and coached Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys, where Messi played as a schoolboy.

“Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself,” said Beckham.

“We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.”

The South Florida club also expect to complete the signing of another of Martino’s former charges at Barcelona, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets and Mas has indicated Miami could bring in as many as five players during the summer transfer window.

Martino has been out of work since his contract with Mexico ended after a disappointing World Cup campaign where El Tri failed to get out of the group stage.

“I’m very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things,” said Martino.

“The club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone’s hard work and commitment we can get there,” he said.

Martino made his mark as a coach in Paraguay, leading the national side to the runners-up spot in the 2011 Copa America.

After impressing at Newell’s he had a season in charge of Barca in 2013-14 before taking over the Argentine national side for two years and then joined Atlanta in 2016.

Martino will also be re-united with Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez whose 31 goals in 2018 were crucial to Atlanta’s MLS Cup triumph.

Topics: Inter Miami Gerardo Martino Major League Soccer

Related

Busquets joining Messi at Inter Miami
Football
Busquets joining Messi at Inter Miami
Lionel Messi: ‘I’ve decided to go to Inter Miami’
Football
Lionel Messi: ‘I’ve decided to go to Inter Miami’

Signing of Edouard Mendy reveals Al-Ahli’s ambition now they are back in the big time

Signing of Edouard Mendy reveals Al-Ahli’s ambition now they are back in the big time
Updated 29 June 2023
John Duerden

Signing of Edouard Mendy reveals Al-Ahli’s ambition now they are back in the big time

Signing of Edouard Mendy reveals Al-Ahli’s ambition now they are back in the big time
  • The Senegalese goalkeeper arrives from Chelsea and his transfer is quite a coup for a side that have just returned to the top flight after a season in the second tier
  • The 31-year-old has extensive experience at the highest level and was named as the best goalkeeper in the world as recently as 2021 by FIFA
Updated 29 June 2023
John Duerden

With the signing of Edouard Mendy, Al-Ahli have joined the ranks of Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal in securing the services of international stars in deals that make headlines around the world.

The Senegalese goalkeeper arrives from Chelsea and his transfer is quite a coup for the three-time Saudi Pro League champions, who have just returned to the top flight from a season in the second tier. There was already excitement in Jeddah about the coming campaign but the anticipation has moved up a notch with Wednesday’s announcement.

The 31-year-old has experience at the highest levels and was named as the best goalkeeper in the world as recently as 2021 by FIFA. That honor came off the back of his starring role for the London club when they became champions of Europe that year. He was also in action for Senegal during that time, once again impressing as the Lions of Teranga won the 2021 African Cup of Nations. On the way to that triumph, the former Rennes keeper conceded only two goals in six games, a reminder that he is one of the best around.

So there is no doubt that he arrives in Saudi Arabia as a top-class goalkeeper who has enjoyed major successes for both club and country. It remains to be seen who will take up the coaching reins at Al-Ahli following the departure of Pitso Mosimane, the South African tactician who took the team to promotion, but whoever it is will have the services of a physically imposing shot-stopper, one who loves to come for crosses. He is also more than competent with the ball at his feet.

Goalkeepers do not always grab the headlines when it comes to transfer news but Mendy is a class act and there will be plenty of interest in how he performs.

Al-Ahli are now not only back in the big time in terms of a return to the top tier, but they follow in the recent high-profile footsteps of Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in signing big-name, world-class players. The Jeddah club have also been linked with other top-class talents, such as Riyad Mahrez and Hakim Ziyech. It remains to be seen what will happen with those prospects but it is sure to be an interesting few months.

It can sometimes be the case that relegation, though painful, can provide a team with an opportunity for rebirth and a chance to rebuild. Al-Ahli will be hoping that is the outcome in this case. With Mendy’s services secured, and others sure to come, the ambitions at the club will be far greater than merely surviving their first season back in the top league.

While fans wait to see who will arrive next, it is perhaps a good time to consider the current quality of shotstoppers at Saudi clubs. Mendy’s arrival undoubtedly raises the standard of goalkeeping in the Kingdom, though in truth it has been improving for a while.

Al-Nassr have Colombian international, and former Arsenal and Napoli keeper, David Ospina. Had he not picked up a serious injury in January, before the halfway point of the season, perhaps Al-Nassr would have finished first instead of second in the league.

But then again, maybe not. After all, Al-Ittihad have a star goalkeeper of their own. Marcelo Grohe broke the league record for clean sheets as the Tigers conceded just 13 goals all season, providing the strongest of foundations for a title triumph.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal have Abdullah Al-Mayouf, and Al-Shabab have South Korean Kim Seung-gyu, who had an impressive first season in Riyadh even though his team faded in the final weeks of the campaign.

The presence of Al-Mayouf among such illustrious company is important as it is a rare example of a top Saudi club fielding a Saudi goalkeeper; last season, almost all of the top-flight teams had a foreigner between the sticks. This prompted obvious concerns about what it means for domestic talent.

Mendy is top class and is going to play — you do not sign the 2021 best goalkeeper in the world and leave him on the bench.

Current Al-Ahli goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie was part of the Saudi national squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but now the 25-year-old is going to have to compete with one of the best in the world to get some playing time. Or he could move to another club. Either way, he is going to have to work hard to find a way forward.

It can be great for local stars to have the likes of Mendy training alongside them, learn from them and compete with them but things are not going to be easy for homegrown goalies in the short term. The hope is that in the medium term, they will benefit, in the same sort of way that striker Firas Al-Buraikan has blossomed since leaving Al-Nassr in 2021 for Al-Fateh, where he has gotten regular game time and regular goals.

However the season eventually plays out, Mendy’s arrival shows that this new version of Al-Ahli is going to be very different from the one that was relegated in 2022.

Topics: Edouard Mendy Al-Ahli Saudi Arabia Chelsea

Related

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia
Football
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia
N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah
Football
N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah

US seek third straight Women’s World Cup title. But is the team vulnerable this time?

US seek third straight Women’s World Cup title. But is the team vulnerable this time?
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

US seek third straight Women’s World Cup title. But is the team vulnerable this time?

US seek third straight Women’s World Cup title. But is the team vulnerable this time?
  • The US have won the last two World Cups and the goal is to three-peat. But American dominance in women’s soccer isn’t assured anymore
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Even without a few key players, the US head into the Women’s World Cup with a formidable group of wily veterans and eager newcomers.

The question is, will it be enough for the team to lift international soccer’s most prestigious trophy again?

The US have won the last two World Cups and the goal is to three-peat. But American dominance in women’s soccer isn’t assured anymore.

Teams like England and France have caught up, Germany and Sweden remain strong, and then there’s that rival to the north, Canada, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The growth of women’s soccer globally means greater parity. And that means the US have had to adapt.

“There’s so many leagues around the world that are paying players more, that are playing more often throughout the season, and that are treating players in a professional way that we’ve been fighting for a long time, so I think that that has a lot to do with it,” star forward Alex Morgan said.

The Americans look far different now from what they did four years ago, when they beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final and fans in Lyon, France, feted them with chants of “Equal Pay!”

The players did indeed achieve equitable pay with their male counterparts, coming to a historic collective bargaining agreement with US Soccer in 2022. As part of the deal, the men and women on the national teams will split World Cup prize money.

On the field, the team settled for a disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago. Afterward, US coach Vlatko Andonovski turned his attention to developing young talent.

Among the youngsters are 18-year-old phenom Alyssa Thompson and up-and-comer Trinity Rodman, the 20-year-old daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

There’s also Sophia Smith, who has made a quick ascent with the national team and with her club, the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. Just 22, she was named NWSL Most Valuable Player and US Soccer’s Player of the Year last year.

Smith was left off the roster for the Tokyo Games. Andonovski said it was a tough conversation when he let her know his decision, but he’s been impressed with how she responded.

“She had to face some adversity, she had to face some tough times. I know I’ve had some tough conversations with her, but from every conversation and every moment she just rose above and was better,” Andonovski said. “Every time it seemed like she had a setback or she had a tough moment, she took it as an opportunity to grow and get better and that’s why she’s where she’s at now. She performs very well. We’re very happy with where she’s at, but I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Sophia Smith.”

Two other young players who were also part of Andonovski’s plans for the future, Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson, won’t join the team in Australia and New Zealand because of injuries.

Swanson, 25, was the team’s top scorer this year before she injured the patellar tendon in her left knee during an exhibition match against Ireland in early April.

Macario, 23, tore an ACL last year while playing for the French club Lyon. She tried to recover in time — she was even treated in Qatar at Aspetar, one of the world’s leading orthopedic hospitals — but ultimately time ran out on her return.

Arguably the biggest absence for the US is captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who announced that a right foot injury suffered in April will keep her out of the World Cup.

Sauerbrunn, 38, has played in three World Cups and three Olympics. She is more than just the anchor of the team’s backline: She led the fight for equal pay and has acted as a moral compass, often speaking out on social justice issues.

The US, who have won four World Cup titles overall, most of any nation, will play in Group E next month, along with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The tournament as a whole kicks off July 20, but the US doesn’t play until July 22 in Auckland against Vietnam.

The Americans will play their group stage matches in New Zealand. Should they top the group, they’ll travel to Sydney for the Round of 16.

There is still also a statement to be made: While the team have won their fight for equality at home, now players are advocating for the movement to go global.

“I’m really proud of being on this national team for the last 12-13 years and fighting for not only ourselves, but for the future of this sport, both in the US and globally,” Morgan said. “And as much as we can support other athletes as well in their fight, we will. I think that all of that combined is going to create just an incredibly special World Cup that people will be talking about for a long time.”

Topics: Women’s World Cup US Women's National Team

Related

World Cup chance to ‘blow lid off’ business of women’s sports: Rapinoe
Football
World Cup chance to ‘blow lid off’ business of women’s sports: Rapinoe
Brazil aim high at Women’s World Cup despite Marta’s injuries
Football
Brazil aim high at Women’s World Cup despite Marta’s injuries

follow us

Latest updates

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani on introducing ‘the depth of Arab and Islamic culture’ to New York
Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani on introducing ‘the depth of Arab and Islamic culture’ to New York
Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?
Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?
Elders from Najran recall their Hajj pilgrimage experience
Elders from Najran recall their Hajj pilgrimage experience
South Koreans grow younger overnight as the country changes how it counts people’s ages
South Koreans grow younger overnight as the country changes how it counts people’s ages
Saudi Arabia and Slovenia explore trade ties at WEF event 
Saudi Arabia and Slovenia explore trade ties at WEF event 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.