You are here

  • Home
  • EU presses Tunisia in bid to stem Med migrant flow

EU presses Tunisia in bid to stem Med migrant flow

EU presses Tunisia in bid to stem Med migrant flow
People lift placards as they shout slogans during a demonstration against the presence of illegal sub-Saharan migrants, in Sfax the second largest city in Tunisia, is the starting point for a large number of illegal migrants trying to reach Italy. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/58y93

Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

EU presses Tunisia in bid to stem Med migrant flow

EU presses Tunisia in bid to stem Med migrant flow
  • Crossings leaving North African countries including Tunisia and going to EU nations Italy and Malta “more than doubled” between January and May this year
  • France has separately announced 26 million euros in aid to Tunisia to help curb departures by irregular migrants across the Mediterranean
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

Brussels: EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday are to look at ways to press aid on Tunisia in a bid to stem migrant boat departures for Europe.
The discussion will come two weeks after a boat believed to have been carrying hundreds of migrants capsized off Greece in one of the worst such tragedies in years.
At least 82 people died and many more remain missing in the sinking, which occurred in unclear circumstances.
Amnesty International and other rights groups say the tragedy resulted from Brussels’ “Fortress Europe” policy implemented over the past seven years, since experiencing a huge inflow of Syrian war refugees.
“The recent tragic shipwreck in the Mediterranean, and the many lives lost, is a stark reminder of our need to continue working relentlessly on our European migratory challenge,” European Council chief Charles Michel said in his letter inviting leaders to the Brussels summit.
“We will review the migratory situation and progress in the implementation” of decisions made in a previous summit in February, he said.
In early June, European Union countries reached agreement on a long-stalled revision of the bloc’s asylum rules.
It aims to share the burden of hosting asylum seekers across EU countries, with those refusing to do so having to pay money to the ones that do.
Poland and Hungary, which were outvoted on the plan, have come out strongly against it and intend to have it discussed at Thursday’s summit, EU diplomats said. It also needs buy-in from the European Parliament.
Poland’s European affairs minister, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said on Tuesday that being forced to pay other EU countries to host migrants was a violation of his country’s “sovereign rights.”
“A fee of 20,000 euros (per migrant) is de facto punishment,” he said.
Frontex, the EU’s border patrol agency, says boat crossings across the central Mediterranean constitute the principal route for irregular migrant entries to Europe.
Crossings leaving North African countries including Tunisia and going to EU nations Italy and Malta “more than doubled” between January and May this year, compared with the same period in 2022, it says.
Brussels is seeking to extend a tactic it used with Turkiye in 2016, which worked to greatly reduce irregular migration flows to Europe in exchange for six billion euros in assistance.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on June 11 offered Tunisia more than one billion euros — 900 million euros in long-term aid plus 150 million euros immediately — if it meets International Monetary Fund conditions for an IMF loan worth nearly $2 billion.
The EU money would largely go to improving economic prospects for people in Tunisia. An extra 100 million euros this year is also to go to boosting Tunisia’s border patrols, search and rescue and accepting back denied asylum seekers.
But Tunis, though indebted, has balked at what Tunisian President Kais Saied called IMF “diktats.”
The US government has strongly urged Tunisia to undertake the IMF reforms. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned two weeks ago that Tunisia risked falling off an “economic cliff.”
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday that it was important for Europe “to try to address and resolve the financial problem” of Tunisia, “to ensure the country’s stability.”
At a time when Europe is experiencing fall-out from Russia’s war in Ukraine, “we shouldn’t forget the importance of the southern front,” the Mediterranean, he said.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, also on Monday, said Paris wanted to see the IMF deal sealed with Tunisia “because it’s in the interest of that country, which is a close country and a friendly one.”
France has separately announced 26 million euros in aid to Tunisia to help curb departures by irregular migrants across the Mediterranean.
Many of the migrants coming from Tunisia originate from sub-Saharan Africa. The country is also in the grip of a worsening economic crisis that has pushed many of its citizens to take desperate measures in search of better lives abroad.
The International Organization for Migration says 2,406 migrants died or disappeared in the Mediterranean in 2022, while 1,166 deaths or disappearance were recorded since the start of 2023.

Topics: Tunisia EU African migrants

Related

Italian PM: Support for Tunisia benefits both peoples
Middle-East
Italian PM: Support for Tunisia benefits both peoples
UN says 37 migrants missing after shipwreck between Tunisia and Italy
Middle-East
UN says 37 migrants missing after shipwreck between Tunisia and Italy

Muslim leaders say Qur’an burning in Sweden fuels extremism

Muslim leaders say Qur’an burning in Sweden fuels extremism
Salwan Momika carried out his protest as Muslims globally marked the Eid Al-Adha holiday. (AFP)
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

Muslim leaders say Qur’an burning in Sweden fuels extremism

Muslim leaders say Qur’an burning in Sweden fuels extremism
  • Morocco’s foreign ministry also summoned Sweden’s chargé d’affaires in Rabat on Wednesday and expressed the kingdom’s “strong condemnation of this attack
  • Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson says protest was “legal but not appropriate,” but up to police to permit or not
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Muslims around the world have joined Saudi Arabia in condemning the burning of a copy of the Qur’an by an Iraqi national outside Stockholm’s largest mosque on Wednesday.

Under a heavy police presence, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old who fled to Sweden several years ago, on Wednesday stomped on the Qur’an before setting several pages alight in front of the mosque in the Sweedish capital.

Police had granted him a permit for the protest in line with free-speech protections, but said later it had opened an investigation into the Qur’an burning which sparked anger across the Muslim world.

It is not the first time such an act has happened in Sweeden.

In January, a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist burned a copy of the Qur’an near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, also triggering outrage in the Muslim world.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Momika’s protest was “legal but not appropriate,” and it was up to the police to permit it or not.

he incident occurred as Muslims around the world marked the Eid al-Adha holiday.

The Iraqi government in a statement issued late Wednesday strongly condemned “the repeated acts of burning copies of the holy Qur’an by individuals with extremist and disturbed minds.”
“These acts demonstrate a hateful and aggressive spirit that goes against the principles of freedom of expression,” it said.
“They are not only racist but also promote violence and hatred.”
“These irresponsible actions, in direct conflict with the values of respect for diversity and the beliefs of others, are unequivocally condemned.”

Jordan said it considered the act as an “incitement and racism.”
The Foreign Ministry said burning the Holy Qur’an was an act of “dangerous hate and a manifestation of Islamophobia” that incites violence.
The Ministry’s statement said burning the Quran “cannot” be considered a form of freedom of expression, adding there is a “need to stop irresponsible behavior and actions.”
The Ministry said hate speech and action must be countered and there must be promotion for a culture of peace and acceptance.

And Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the burning of the Quran offended Muslims around the globe, adding that people needed to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence.

“This serious provocative move offends Muslims around the world,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The state of Kuwait reminds the international community and all countries concerned of their responsibility for acting against hate and religious extremism, and stopping the hostile acts that target the Muslim’s sanctities.”

“Perpetrators of such hostile acts should be brought to book and prevented from using the principle of freedoms as a ploy to justify hostility against Islam or any holy faith.”

Iran joined in the condemnation on Thursday, calling the act “provocative, ill-considered and unacceptable.”

“The government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran... do not tolerate such an insult and strongly condemn it,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani.

“The Swedish government is expected to seriously consider the principle of responsibility and accountability in this regard, while preventing the repetition of insulting the holy sanctities,” he added.

Morocco also condemned the Koran burning and recalled its ambassador to Stockholm late Wednesday.
“This new offensive and irresponsible act disregards the feelings of more than a billion Muslims, at this sacred time of the great pilgrimage to Makkah and the blessed feast of Eid al-Adha,” it said in a statement.
“Faced with these repeated provocations, committed under the complacent gaze of the Swedish government,” Morocco summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires in Rabat and recalled its ambassador, it added.
In January, a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, also triggering outrage in the Muslim world.

And the Muslim World League secretary-general, chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa denounced the act which he said was carried out under the protection of the police.

He said that while it happened “under the claim of practising freedom of expression,” in reality, it abused, “among many things, the true concept of freedom, which calls for respecting and not provoking others under any pretext.” 

Issa said such acts fueled hatred, provoked religious sentiments, and served only the agendas of extremism.Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also condemned Momika’s protest as despicable.

“It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression,” he said.

(With agencies)

Topics: Sweden qur'an

Related

Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Man is charged for burning Qur’an in Sweden during Eid
World
Man is charged for burning Qur’an in Sweden during Eid

Iraq plants mangrove forest to fight climate disaster

Iraq plants mangrove forest to fight climate disaster
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

Iraq plants mangrove forest to fight climate disaster

Iraq plants mangrove forest to fight climate disaster
  • Iraqi government bodies and United Nations agency aim to grow up to 4 million mangrove trees in the Khor Al-Zubair mudflats region
  • The scheme was inspired by successful projects to rehabilitate mangrove forests in nearby Kuwait and in the United Arab Emirates at the other end of the Gulf
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

BASRA: As Aymen Al-Rubaye plants mangrove seedlings in the sprawling tidal flats of southern Iraq, the black smoke rising over the skyline behind him shows the ecological damage that he is toiling to undo.
Rubaye, an agricultural engineer, is working for a project started by Iraqi government bodies and a United Nations agency to grow up to 4 million mangrove trees in the Khor Al-Zubair mudflats region, located near major oil fields.
Ankle-deep mud sucks at his boots as he pats down a seedling and moves on to plant another, part of what he hopes will become a mangrove forest that protects the coast, shelters vulnerable species and battles climate change.


“This plant will save us time and effort in our fight against global warming,” he said, describing the plant’s ability to capture and store carbon dioxide.
Iraq’s carbon emissions have more than doubled over the past decade, according to the World Bank, making it one of the region’s worst polluters when measured against the size of its economy.
The tidal flats south of Basra are a baking landscape of water, salt, mud and hazy sky, riven by channels that Rubaye and his team navigate by boat.
The smoke in the distance is billowing from a petrochemical plant near Zubair oil field, some 20 kilometers (13 miles) away, part of a vast energy sector that provides the bulk of Iraq’s income and is the main industry — and polluter — in the Basra area.


Southern Iraq was once known for rich marshes that were drained decades ago in an environmental catastrophe that wrecked a complex eco-system and pushed many of its inhabitants to ruin.
Planting mangroves on the tidal flats, south of where the marshes once lay, can protect coastal communities from storms and floods and create a new home for threatened species without using any of Iraq’s scarce freshwater for irrigation.
The scheme was inspired by successful projects to rehabilitate mangrove forests in nearby Kuwait and in the United Arab Emirates at the other end of the Gulf.
Mangrove plants “can resist these harsh conditions we are passing through” without needing irrigation water, Rubaye said. Mangroves thrive in the sort of hot, muddy and salty conditions that most other plants find inhospitable.
The new trees come from a nursery where 12,000 seedlings were growing, said Ahmed Albaaj of the UN’s World Food Programme, which worked on the project with Basra’s local government and university, and Iraq’s environment ministry.

Topics: Iraq climate change Mangroves

Related

Mangroves: Saudi efforts to protect nature’s guardians of the ecosystem
Saudi Arabia
Mangroves: Saudi efforts to protect nature’s guardians of the ecosystem
Saudi Arabia’s carbon-rich mangroves are key to combating climate change
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s carbon-rich mangroves are key to combating climate change

Fijian UN peacekeepers detained in Israel for drug smuggling

Fijian UN peacekeepers detained in Israel for drug smuggling
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

Fijian UN peacekeepers detained in Israel for drug smuggling

Fijian UN peacekeepers detained in Israel for drug smuggling
  • The detained soldiers were serving in the Fiji Battalion of the UN force
  • Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

SUVA, Fiji: The United Nations on Thursday vowed a thorough investigation after three Fijian peacekeepers were detained by Israel on allegations of drug smuggling.
A trio of blue berets serving with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights were detained Sunday at the Israeli border, accused of carrying bottles of liquid cocaine.
“We are looking into the matter to ascertain the circumstances and find out more details,” a UN Peacekeeping spokesperson said. “Including with the view to investigate this matter thoroughly.”
The detained soldiers were serving in the Fiji Battalion of the UN force, authorities in Suva have confirmed.
Maj. Gen. Ro Jone Kalouniwai, commander of Fiji’s military, said in a Monday statement that the troops had been returning from leave in Jordan when they were stopped at the frontier on “allegations of drugs smuggling.”
“All soldiers concerned will be dealt with in accordance with the military law and laws of Fiji,” he said, promising “zero tolerance” for “any criminal activities.”
Fijian authorities are said to be liaising with their Israeli counterparts on the matter and will send an investigative team to the region.
Israel’s Tax Authority said that “three UN employees, serving on the Syrian border” were stopped during a routine inspection at the Jordan River Crossing — also known as Sheikh Hussein Bridge — on Sunday.
Suspicions were raised about perfume-making kits that members of the group were allegedly carrying and “which included bottles with liquid cocaine.”
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War.
In 1974, a UN force was dispatched to a buffer zone and tasked with monitoring a cease-fire.
Today, the force includes about 1,000 troops from a dozen nations, including Fiji, Argentina, Ireland and Nepal.

Topics: UN Israel Golan Heights

Related

Passport woes: Arab residents of Golan Heights reject Israeli citizenship
Middle-East
Passport woes: Arab residents of Golan Heights reject Israeli citizenship
Three rockets target Golan Heights, one lands in Jordan
Middle-East
Three rockets target Golan Heights, one lands in Jordan

We can’t cope with settler violence, Israel admits

We can’t cope with settler violence, Israel admits
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

We can’t cope with settler violence, Israel admits

We can’t cope with settler violence, Israel admits
  • Militants are tiny group but there are too many Palestinians to protect, defense minister says
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Israel is struggling to prevent militant settler violence against innocent Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank, the country’s defense minister conceded on Wednesday.

Yoav Gallant’s admission to the Knesset followed a series of attacks by settlers, including one rampage last week in which a young Palestinian man was killed. Rioters have numbered in the hundreds and included masked and armed men, at least two of them off-duty soldiers.

Gallant condemned the rampages as “a dangerous social phenomenon that we must fight.” He said the militants were a “tiny group” of fringe settlers and their supporters from inside Israel.

Israeli forces found it challenging to divide their attention between settlers and Palestinian militants, he said. “There are 500 Palestinian villages, some of them as large as towns. There are tens of thousands of people. You can’t protect all of them at once.”

Gallant said arresting Israelis was hard “because you’re not using surveillance or violent operations against them,” an admission that Palestinians were treated differently.

In a rare move, four settlers suspected of attacking Palestinians have been subject to administrative detention, a controversial measure usually applied only to Palestinians.

Nevertheless, Israel remains under mounting pressure from the US over settler violence because many of the victims are Palestinian Americans who hold US passports.

“Accountability and justice should be pursued with equal vigor in all cases of extremist violence,” the US Office for Palestinian Affairs said.

At the UN, Middle East Envoy Tor Wennesland said he was “alarmed by the extreme levels of settler violence, including large numbers of settlers, many armed, systematically attacking Palestinian villages, terrorizing communities, sometimes in the proximity of Israeli security forces.”

Topics: Israel Palestine

Traumatized Syrians face major mental health issues with little care available

Traumatized Syrians face major mental health issues with little care available
Updated 29 June 2023
ALI YOUNES

Traumatized Syrians face major mental health issues with little care available

Traumatized Syrians face major mental health issues with little care available
  • Years of war, and the earthquakes in February, have taken a deep psychological toll on people, delegates at a conference in Washington heard
  • Charitable organization MedGlobal said there has been ‘a severe psychological impact’ on civilians, resulting in depression, anxiety and PTSD
Updated 29 June 2023
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: After more than a decade of civil war, the devastating earthquakes in Syria this year inflicted further trauma on an already vulnerable population, experts said during a conference in the US on Wednesday.
Many Syrians are not only suffering the physical effects of the crises in their country but also severe mental repercussions, including post-traumatic stress disorder, that are taking a deep psychological toll on Syrian society as a whole and those in the northwest in particular.
The knock-on effects of this mental health crisis, which affects not only victims of the conflict and the natural disaster but also those who provide them with healthcare, include substance abuse of drugs such as the amphetamine Captagon, narcotics and pain medications.
These effects are observed across many segments of Syrian society, according to medical and social experts who shared their experiences and findings during Wednesday’s event, which was organized by the Middle East Institute in Washington and attended by Arab News.
As the civil war approached the end of its 12th year, two earthquakes, of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5, caused devastating damage to parts of northern Syria and southern Turkiye on Feb. 6.
According to report by MedGlobal, a charitable, non-governmental organization that provides emergency humanitarian aid and healthcare, the “Syrian conflict has had a severe psychological impact on its civilians, resulting in high levels of mental health problems such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.”
It added that many Syrians have experienced traumatic events such as bombings, shootings and forced displacement, which have contributed to mental health issues. The lack of access to adequate mental healthcare and support has exacerbated the psychological effects of the war on the population.
The conference heard that almost half of the Syrian population, and especially those worst-affected by the earthquakes, is suffering from some degree of mental disorders, and many have developed severe condition and show the full symptoms of PTSD.
Dr. Nora Abdullah, a psychiatry resident at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut and a MedGlobal volunteer, said there is an acute mental health crisis in the parts of northwestern Syria that are outside the control of the Syrian regime, with only two psychiatrists to serve a population of about 3.5 million people.
She described the scale of the crisis as “staggering” and said a “telehealth” approach, using technology to provide treatment and support services to patients and to medical staff working under highly stressful conditions, who often fall victim to mental health issues themselves, is helping to compensate for this lack of mental health professionals in parts of Syria.
Dr. Dania Albaba, a psychiatry resident at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and a volunteer and report author for MedGlobal, said “psychological first aid” is being used in the field in Syria to help people recognize the warning signs of mental trauma and disorders, and teach them what they can do to address them.
“We know emergency mental health aid is very valuable and is needed in the immediate aftermath of an earthquake, or any crisis,” she added.
Alex Mahoney, acting director for the Middle East, North Africa and Europe at the US Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, said that in addition to supporting the provision of emergency mental health treatment, the agency is also helping to provide psycho-social support services for the Syrian people, including material aid and training for displaced refugees.
He acknowledged that the region remains “a dangerous environment,” especially for organizations with direct links to the US, and so USAID works with the UN and is careful not to reveal the identities of those who help it distribute aid to communities.
He also spoke about “telehealth” and said it is one of the services his agency provides, through the work of specialist partners.
Natasha Hall, a senior fellow with the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said the situation in northwestern Syria is dire, especially since the earthquakes. Between 60 and 85 percent of people are unemployed and about 9,000 who did have jobs have lost them because of funding cuts by international donors, she added.
International aid and funding for refugees in the country is drying up yet the situation Syrians find themselves in has not improved in years, said Hall.
“This population is completely dependent on humanitarian aid,” she added.

 

Topics: Syria earthquake 2023

Related

Air strikes hit rebels base in northwest Syria: ministry
Middle-East
Air strikes hit rebels base in northwest Syria: ministry
Recruitment of children by armed groups in Syria is on the rise, even as fighting subsides
Middle-East
Recruitment of children by armed groups in Syria is on the rise, even as fighting subsides

Latest updates

Ukraine tells NATO ‘time for clarity’ on membership
Ukraine tells NATO ‘time for clarity’ on membership
Turkiye to boost apex bank’s foreign reserves amid lira slide
Turkiye to boost apex bank’s foreign reserves amid lira slide
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate falls to 5.1% in Q1 
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate falls to 5.1% in Q1 
India’s Bharat Petroleum to raise $2.19bn in green energy push
India’s Bharat Petroleum to raise $2.19bn in green energy push
EU proposes payments sector shake-up to boost fintechs
EU proposes payments sector shake-up to boost fintechs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.