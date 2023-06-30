From Malaysia to Makkah, a pilgrim recounts his emotional journey

Mina: For about 2 million pilgrims who descended upon the holy city of Makkah for this year’s Hajj, Friday culminated in an experience of high emotions during what is known as Rami Al-Jamarat or the stoning of the devil ritual.

Pilgrims spend Hajj beginning in the tent city of Mina and the other holy sites of Arafat, Muzdalifah and Jamarat, praying and seeking forgiveness.

As Hajj reaches its conclusion after the three days of Rami Al-Jamarat, the pilgrims now return to the Grand Mosque in Makkah for the Tawaf Al-Wida, or the circumambulation of the Holy Ka’aba.

Faroze Nadar, from Malaysia, recounted his emotional journey, traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Makkah.

While returning to the Grand Mosque after completing Rami rituals, Nadar told Arab News: “My parents wanted to do the Hajj, the once-in-a-lifetime journey for every capable Muslim, and we were planning it for two years. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and limited-capacity Hajj last year, however, we were not able to make it. This year we managed to get a visa.

“I am here with my family, my parents and my wife, and I am thankful to Almighty Allah that we could perform Hajj. This is the best decision of my life. The Hajj was the best trip of my life,” he said.

“I cannot describe this to you in words. It’s so emotional. We wanted to be here, and today we concluded our Hajj rites,” he told Arab News.

“We feel this together — all the pilgrims coming here from around the world. We gather, pray together, say takbeer, make supplication and recite verses together wearing ihram. So, it’s a very special, beautiful moment for us,” said Nadar.

“As we were planning it for two years, alhamdulillah, we had savings, so it was easier to come to perform Hajj.

“This is certainly the most emotional moment of my life,” said Nadar, who said he came with his family on a private package that cost $15,000 per person.

Those coming on government package pay less as there is a subsidy for them, Nadar explained.

Speaking about his stay in Makkah, Nadar said: “It is a wonderful experience for us. Two million people coming together to one place and performing all religious rites and duties, being nice to each other, is an incredible feeling.”

With his father wheelchair-bound, Nadar noticed the kindness of his fellow devotees in their readiness to help him.

“The services provided by the authorities here are fantastic,” he added, thanking the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.