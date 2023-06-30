Lebanese Prime Minister leaves Jeddah

JEDDAH: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati left Jeddah on Friday after completing the Hajj rituals.
He was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi and several officials.
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon are aiming to boost their ties.
In May, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim held talks with his Lebanese counterpart Amin Salam in Jeddah.
During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest and areas of cooperation, the Kingdom’s ministry said.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ministerial preparatory meeting for the 32nd Arab Summit, which was held on May 19.
Arab and Muslim leaders, organizations congratulate Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Arab Parliament praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts, under the leadership of King Salman, to complete this year’s Hajj season, congratulating the Kingdom on the successful organization, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi said the Kingdom’s services provided the maximum means of comfort and safety for pilgrims and it harnessed its capabilities to facilitate the performance of rituals, and called for continued security and stability for the Kingdom to continue organizing the annual pilgrimage for many years to come.
Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, congratulated the Kingdom on the successful season and praised the level of services and hospitality provided to the pilgrims, which the country “initiates with all dedication” every year.
Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the great and appreciated efforts of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman toward serving the pilgrims and said that such efforts contributed to creating an atmosphere full of tranquillity, faith, safety, and ease.
“Saudi Arabia’s tireless endeavours fulfilled the pilgrims’ needs and provided maximum care to them, in accordance with the purposes of the Islamic law and the great attention given by the government of the Kingdom to the guests of Allah,” the GCC said in a statement.
Al-Albudaiwi “confirmed that serving the Two Holy Mosques is a great honor and a great responsibility that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been performing since the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman and his sons” until the era of King Salman, the GCC added.
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also sent a congratulatory message to King Salman on the success of the Hajj season this year, which was achieved thanks to the generous care of the king and his government to ensure that pilgrims can perform the rituals in tranquility and safety, state-run news agency WAM reported on Friday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, vice president, deputy prime minister and minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Salman.
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on the success of organizing this year’s Hajj season, Kuwait News Agency reported.
In a cable, he expressed his sincere congratulations on the great success that was achieved thanks to the care given by the king and his government, which mobilized and devoted and dedicated all its energies and efforts around the clock to achieve its success, SPA said.
Sheikh Nawaf praised the continued expansion works of the Grand Mosque in Makkah throughout the year and the use of modern smart services and technologies across the holy sites, which are line with the Kingdom’s vision of developing Hajj services to meet the needs of pilgrims and facilitate the performance of rituals.
The Kuwaiti emir said he appreciated the great role of Prince Khalid bin Faisal, governor of Makkah and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior and chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, for their continuous work to ensure interagency cooperation and implementing the Hajj plans.
He called for more progress and prosperity for Saudi Arabia and its people under the king’s leadership.
Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah also congratulated King Salman on the Hajj success in a similar cables.
For the first time, the Public Transport Authority launched a series of self-driving shuttle buses to transport pilgrims
The Saudi Data and AI Authority created a device dedicated to facial identification of visitors
Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Pilgrims once had to undertake lengthy procedures before embarking for Hajj, but with technology at the forefront, planning the spiritual journey now is only a few clicks away.
On arrival, international pilgrims simply scan their QR (quick response) code that holds their e-Visa, fulfilled by the newly launched platform Nusuk, designed for Hajj and Umrah.
Hiba Abdulhameed, an Egyptian pilgrim visiting for Hajj this year for the first time, told Arab News: “I used the (Nusuk) application to fulfill my booking and reservation, and everything worked out great. We are here now and the application did everything needed.”
For the first time, the Public Transport Authority launched a series of self-driving shuttle buses to transport pilgrims around the city of Makkah.
The autonomous vehicles can carry 11 passengers and cover up to 4 km at speeds of up to 30 km per hour for six hours before being recharged.
For the safety of pilgrims, the Saudi Data and AI Authority created a device dedicated to facial identification of visitors, called Banan, which offers hassle-free verification, and authorizes travel records and permits.
Application developers in the Kingdom have also contributed to the new wave of technology in the for the facilitation of Hajj procedures.
Apple Academy graduates Roba Alghanmi, Remaz Alghamdi, Rawan Alsufyani, Raniyah Alotaibi and Sara Alhumidi spoke to people about their experience in Hajj and found that a large number were getting lost in the city.
As a result, the team of developers created Wejha, a guidance application available in five languages, to help pilgrims find their way around Makkah by providing 2D and AR maps.
Alghanmi said: “Through our research, interviews and surveys, we found that out of 150 of those who visited the Holy Mosque recently, 59 percent tend to get lost and 76 percent struggle in finding their destinations. We wanted to introduce technology to serve the visitors and facilitate their visit with easy access to their destinations.”
The app is available in Arabic, English, French, Turkish and Urdu.
“Hopefully, in the future, we will include more languages,” Alghanmi said.
She wants Wejha to be a part of the Vision 2030 aim to enhance the pilgrim experience to its fullest potential.
“So, aligning with the Vision, we hope to serve the Holy Mosque and provide its visitors with easy access to their destination through the application.”
Saudi authorities complete maintenance work on Madinah’s road network to help pilgrims
The authority has installed metal barriers along 33,000 linear meters of roads, and concrete barriers over a larger distance
Updated 30 sec ago
SPA
MINA: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Roads has completed safety and maintenance measures on Madinah’s extensive road network to aid pilgrims’ access to its holy sites.
The authority has undertaken maintenance work on more than 7,400 km of roads leading to the holy sites in recent months.
Measures include repairing the asphalt layer on about 405 km of roads; repainting 514 km of road surfaces; and restoring expansion joints.
The authority has also installed metal barriers along 33,000 linear meters of roads, and concrete barriers over a larger distance.
Other works undertaken include the erection of a high-tensile fence along 38,000 linear meters and the repair of 36 intersections.
Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman recently visited the facilities of the Saudi Electricity Co. and the Disaster Management Center at the holy sites.
Earlier this month, SEC announced the completion of the electricity services for the Hajj this year in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, and the implementation of several new projects for an overall cost exceeding SR1 billion.
It also included the setting up of electric power transmission and distribution plants, power grid interconnections, and automation of electric distribution networks in the holy sites.
SEC implemented, finalized projects within a short span of time and enhanced the optimal and streamlined delivery of high quality service.
Hajj 1444 comes to an end with pilgrims performing farewell Tawaf
After the farewell Tawaf, a large number of pilgrims who stayed in Makkah will head to Madinah to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque and visit Islamic landmarks
This year about 2 millions Muslims from all over the world traveled to the holy city of Makkah for the sacred pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam
Updated 30 June 2023
Rashid Hassan
Makkah: Hajj 1444 reached its culmination with three days of Rami Al-Jamarat, or the Stoning of the Devil, at the Jamarat complex in Mina coming to an end.
Pilgrims returned to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and performed farewell Tawaf, the circumambulation of the Holy Ka’aba, on Friday as the annual pilgrimage came to a close.
Most of the pilgrims will now leave Makkah.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques had prepared to receive pilgrims in the final circumambulation where an influx of worshippers coming from Mina entered the Grand Mosque.
After the farewell Tawaf, a large number of pilgrims who stayed in Makkah will head to Madinah to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque and visit Islamic landmarks.
Every Muslim is obligated to perform Hajj once in a lifetime if they are physically and financially able to do so.
This year about 2 millions Muslims from all over the world traveled to the holy city of Makkah for the sacred pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.
Hajj lasts for five days, and officially begins on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah, soon after dawn (Fajr) prayers, which are performed in Makkah. Pilgrims then travel to the tent city of Mina, about 8 km away.
Pilgrims spend the day and night in Mina praying, reciting verses from the Qur’an and praising the Almighty.
After that, they make their way to Arafat and then to Muzdalifah.
Pilgrims stay in the desert plains of Arafat, praying and repenting, until after sunset on the same day.
They then make their way to Muzdalifah, a valley between Mina and Mount Arafat, where they spend the night out in the open.
They also gather small pebbles to be used in a special ritual the following day at Jamarat called Rami Al-Jamarat or Stoning the Devil.
Saudi embassy warns citizens in France following third day of rioting
Protesters in France took to the streets for a third day following the police shooting of a 17-year-old Algerian boy
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in France has urged its citizens to exercise caution as demonstrations descended into violent riots across the country.
In a tweet posted on Friday, the embassy urged its citizens to be cautious and to comply with security alerts and curfew hours issued by the local authorities, while staying away from areas of protests.
Protesters in France took to the streets for a third day following the police shooting of a 17-year-old Algerian boy.
But the protests fast descended into riots in dozens of towns and cities across France.
Some 40,000 police officers were deployed to quell the protests so far.
More than 875 were arrested and at least 200 police officers were injured as the government struggled to restore order.
Saudi Arabia’s embassy in France also urged citizens to contact the embassy in case of emergency on its numbers.