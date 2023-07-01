You are here

  • Home
  • Arabian automobiles’ elite offers on a trio of automotive brands

Arabian automobiles’ elite offers on a trio of automotive brands

Arabian automobiles’ elite offers on a trio of automotive brands
Exceptional deals will allow customers to experience the luxury, performance, and benefits of Arabian Automobiles’ finest vehicles. It is committed to serving its customers. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cwygb

Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian automobiles’ elite offers on a trio of automotive brands

Arabian automobiles’ elite offers on a trio of automotive brands
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive dealer for INFINITI, Nissan, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is excited to announce limited-time promotions on its models during the highly anticipated Dubai Summer Surprises season, organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. AAC has remained a strategic partnered with DFRE since its inception in 1994. 

 These exceptional deals allow customers to experience the luxury, performance, and benefits of Arabian Automobiles’ finest vehicles. 

Nissan models all come bundled with five years’ warranty, and customers can take advantage of free servicing for up to three years on the Sunny, Maxima, and X-Terra models, while the Patrol comes with 4 years of free servicing and one year of complimentary insurance.

 On the other hand, INFINITI is showcasing a range of vehicles with enticing offers, such as five  years of free servicing on its SUV range – the QX80, QX60, QX50, and QX55. There is also one year of free insurance on select models. 

The 2024 Q50, renowned for its thrilling performance, can be acquired with attractive terms that will soon be announced.

 Over at Renault, the brand is extending its offers to all passenger models, providing interested parties with a remarkable ownership package, including free service and insurance for a full year. 

These include the popular Koleos, Duster and Megane, and all are warranted up to 1 million kilometers.

 These season-long promotions by Arabian Automobiles exemplify the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled value to its esteemed customers. 

Existing owners of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault cars can also take part in the festivities: AAC Service centers offer customers a free 34-point AC and Engine Cooling Check to ensure cooler drives this summer up to 60 percent off on AC and engine cooling parts for any additional repairs. 

 Ensure you seize these incredible offers during the Dubai Summer Surprises season. 

For more information and to explore these sun-soaked offers, please visit or contact your nearest Arabian Automobiles showroom. Branches on Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, as well as in Deira, are open every day from 7:30 a.m. till 7:00 p.m., while all other branches are closed on Sundays.

stc Group congratulates Saudi leadership on the success of Hajj

stc Group congratulates Saudi leadership on the success of Hajj
Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News

stc Group congratulates Saudi leadership on the success of Hajj

stc Group congratulates Saudi leadership on the success of Hajj
Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Mohammed bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the board of the stc Group, and Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group, extend their sincere congratulations to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on success of the Hajj this year. 

Prince Mohammed said: “We take pride in fulfilling the aspiration of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his crown prince for a successful Hajj season by providing a smart and integrated environment that allows pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance. 

“This significant achievement would not have been possible without the continued guidance from the Kingdom’s wise leadership and the collaboration of the government entities. As an engine of digital transformation in the region, it is a key priority for stc Group to enrich people’s lives by delivering the most advanced technologies to ensure an enhanced spiritual experience and blissful Hajj season.”

Alwetaid said: “Saudi Arabia has used its prominent position to develop the communications and information technology sector to connect the world continents by providing the best services to pilgrims, raising the quality of the pilgrims’ journey, and enable them to perform the rituals of Hajj easily and smoothly. 

“At stc Group, we continue to look for ways to better serve our customers, especially during the holy time of Hajj. We are dedicated to providing pilgrims access to cutting-edge technologies, ensuring they can connect and share their experiences with loved ones during their time in the Kingdom. We are delighted to have supported another successful Hajj season and look forward to continuing to power meaningful connections during this holy time for years to come.”

Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid

CEO of stc Group

stc Group equipped the holy sites with the latest, most innovative technologies and solutions to provide constant, fast, and seamless connectivity to pilgrims during their Hajj journey. It used its best-in-class technology and infrastructure to ensure a safe and enriched experience.

Sorbonne launches Research Institute to foster innovation

Sorbonne launches Research Institute to foster innovation
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

Sorbonne launches Research Institute to foster innovation

Sorbonne launches Research Institute to foster innovation
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi proudly announces the official launch of its Research Institute, a pioneering initiative aimed at formalizing and structuring research activities while fostering collaboration and attracting international researchers. 

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Prof. Guillaume Fiquet, vice president Sorbonne University in charge of international engagement and economic partnerships; Prof. Silvia Serrano, vice chancellor Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; and Christopher Cripps, senior adviser for global engagement and diplomatic affairs, President’s Office Sorbonne University. 

The Research Institute at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has been established with a clear vision to advance academic excellence, strengthen research capabilities, and contribute to the development of the United Arab Emirates. By consolidating research efforts, the institute aims to enhance collaboration, encourage interdisciplinary studies, and attract top-notch international researchers, faculty, and students.

Research activities at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will be conducted through the Research Institute, which is tightly integrated with Sorbonne University Paris Research Institutes. Leveraging the areas of excellence of Sorbonne University in Paris and the expertise of the research professors based in Abu Dhabi, the institute will address subjects of great significance to the local and regional context.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Research Institute consists of four research centers: Artificial Intelligence, Gulf Studies, Heritage Studies, and Environmental Studies. Each center has a range of research activities that aim to develop and explore topics related to their respective areas.

Serrano said: “The launch of the Research Institute at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in enhancing research projects in line with the UAE vision. We are confident that this initiative will stimulate collaborative research endeavors, attract brilliant minds, and propel the development of research in the region.”

By establishing the Research Institute, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi demonstrates its dedication to fostering a vibrant research ecosystem that drives innovation and knowledge creation. This institute will serve as a hub for collaboration, enabling researchers, both locally and globally, to work together and make significant contributions to academic and societal progress.

Emirati researchers pioneer fisheries assessment survey

Emirati researchers pioneer fisheries assessment survey
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

Emirati researchers pioneer fisheries assessment survey

Emirati researchers pioneer fisheries assessment survey
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

The Fujairah Environment Authority recently selected Maryam Al-Hefeiti, a marine researcher, and Sabhah Al-Hmoudi, an environmental researcher at the Fujairah Research Center, to undertake the First Fisheries Resource Assessment Survey in the deeper waters of Fujairah. 

Equipped with the most advanced marine scientific research vessel in the Middle East, the Jaywun, operated by the environment agency – Abu Dhabi, the researchers embarked on a two-week survey to gather crucial data on the fish stocks in Fujairah.

Jaywun, a state-of-the-art equipment boasting of cutting-edge techniques — including six onboard laboratories, acoustic fish finding technology, underwater cameras and sensors, computer-aided data analysis, and next-generation genomic technologies — allowed  Al-Hefeiti and Al-Hmoudi to collect data swiftly and accurately, resulting in a comprehensive understanding of the fish stock, condition, and other relevant metrics in the Fujairah area. 

The young researchers expressed their fervor at being able to utilize such a well-equipped vessel, which greatly enhanced their survey efforts and provided an in-depth assessment of marine life in Fujairah.

The key objective of the survey conducted by the Fujairah Research Centre scientists was to enhance knowledge regarding the diversity, distribution, and abundance of fish stocks, as well as their species, size, and age in Fujairah waters. 

Employing acoustic data collection and eDNA baselines, which marked the first of their kind in the Fujairah region, the survey enabled the detection of present species, invasive and endangered species, and comprehensive genome sequencing using the research vessel’s cutting-edge equipment.

Al-Hefeiti said: “We are honored to have been given this remarkable opportunity to conduct the First Fisheries Resource Assessment Survey in Fujairah. The support from Aseela Al-Moalla, director of Fujairah Environment Authority, and Dr. Fouad Lamghari, director of Fujairah Research Centre, has been invaluable throughout this endeavor. We are thrilled to contribute to the understanding and preservation of marine life in Fujairah waters.”

Al-Hmoudi added: “The data we collected during this survey will play a crucial role in developing improved management strategies and conservation efforts for the fisheries resources in Fujairah. These waters are ecologically significant and vital for the surrounding communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to their preservation.”

This mission sought to amass valuable data that would contribute to the creation of an accurate conceptual overview of the marine environment, particularly the fish species inhabiting the area. 

The researchers emphasized the paramount importance of this information in implementing the necessary conservation measures, ensuring the sustainability of fish resources, and developing more effective management strategies for the future.

ROSHN Group CEO speaks about leading a giga-project

ROSHN Group CEO speaks about leading a giga-project
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

ROSHN Group CEO speaks about leading a giga-project

ROSHN Group CEO speaks about leading a giga-project
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

David Grover, group CEO of ROSHN Group, the PIF-powered giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, recently spoke about his experience leading a giga-project that is changing the urban landscape of Saudi Arabia. 

“It is a great privilege and responsibility to lead a project with the scale and ambition to introduce a new way of living in the Kingdom, and that will ultimately improve the quality of life of millions of people. Giga-projects are complex undertakings, requiring multi-year planning across a vast range of activities,” said Grover. 

Grover was featured in Arabian Business’ +966 Leadership Book as one of the Top 50 Business Leaders in Saudi Arabia earlier this year and has since been included in Construction Week’s Power 100 list in third place of the developer’s category. 

His recent appearance at the Arabian Business Leadership Summit provided him with an opportunity to share insights into ROSHN developments that are introducing the Kingdom’s residents to the concept of modern, integrated living – where neighborhoods combine quality homes, green spaces, walkable streets and a wide array of amenities, from healthcare facilities to restaurants and cafes. 

ROSHN was the first giga-project to deliver to customers following unprecedented demand and successful handover of the first phase of SEDRA, its landmark development in Riyadh. 

It has since gone on to announce ALAROUS in Jeddah, ALFULWA in Al Hofuf, and WAREFA at Riyadh’s eastern gate as part of a multi-asset project pipeline that will provide homes to an estimated 2.2 million people by 2030. The Arabian Business Leadership Summit is an exclusive event which gathers high-profile and influential individuals to exchange insights, tackle challenges, and uncover new opportunities that will inform the shifting landscape of business in the Arabian region. 

This year’s event featured highly recognizable speakers like former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, former World Champion boxer Amir Khan, and Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo, making it one of the preeminent business events of the year.

PUMA opens its largest regional factory outlet in Abu Dhabi

PUMA opens its largest regional factory outlet in Abu Dhabi
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

PUMA opens its largest regional factory outlet in Abu Dhabi

PUMA opens its largest regional factory outlet in Abu Dhabi
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

Global sports brand PUMA opened its largest factory outlet in the region at the popular Hamdan Street shopping district in Abu Dhabi. The new 700 sqm store is the latest in a line of retail expansions by the sport brand in the region.

Offering a wide selection of PUMA’s iconic sportswear and apparel, the factory outlet caters to sports enthusiasts and casual buyers with its expansive product lines and prime collections.

FASTFACT

PUMA’s newest factory outlet will provide fans of the brand a new destination to meet its rising consumer demand.

One of the more popular and successful retail models worldwide, PUMA’s newest factory outlet will provide fans of the brand a new destination to meet its rising consumer demand, and is the latest expansion by PUMA as part of its commitment to pushing sports and culture forward in the region.

PUMA Middle East General Manager Taner Seyis commented on the opening saying: “We at PUMA are excited to launch our largest factory outlet as part of our promise to bring our consumers in the region the products they love, driven by the trademark PUMA innovation and variety they have come to expect. This expansion is the latest in our regional strategy to meet consumer demand and deliver PUMA’s offerings through iconic collections and product lines.”

Strategically located in the heavily frequented Hamdan Street area, the factory outlet store offers products catering to all age groups, genders and sports interests including running, training, team sport, motorsport, sport style, and popular collections from previous seasons such as the Manchester City, Neymar Jr, Coca Cola, and Vogue branded collaborations.

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Last Action Heroes
Photo/Supplied
Hong Kong leader warns of ‘resistance’ on handover anniversary
Hong Kong leader warns of ‘resistance’ on handover anniversary
Standoff over Hezbollah outpost on Lebanon border
Standoff over Hezbollah outpost on Lebanon border
Sunak plans deal with Italy on Mediterranean migrants
Sunak plans deal with Italy on Mediterranean migrants
US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements
US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.