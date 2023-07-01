Arabian automobiles’ elite offers on a trio of automotive brands

Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive dealer for INFINITI, Nissan, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is excited to announce limited-time promotions on its models during the highly anticipated Dubai Summer Surprises season, organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. AAC has remained a strategic partnered with DFRE since its inception in 1994.

These exceptional deals allow customers to experience the luxury, performance, and benefits of Arabian Automobiles’ finest vehicles.

Nissan models all come bundled with five years’ warranty, and customers can take advantage of free servicing for up to three years on the Sunny, Maxima, and X-Terra models, while the Patrol comes with 4 years of free servicing and one year of complimentary insurance.

On the other hand, INFINITI is showcasing a range of vehicles with enticing offers, such as five years of free servicing on its SUV range – the QX80, QX60, QX50, and QX55. There is also one year of free insurance on select models.

The 2024 Q50, renowned for its thrilling performance, can be acquired with attractive terms that will soon be announced.

Over at Renault, the brand is extending its offers to all passenger models, providing interested parties with a remarkable ownership package, including free service and insurance for a full year.

These include the popular Koleos, Duster and Megane, and all are warranted up to 1 million kilometers.

These season-long promotions by Arabian Automobiles exemplify the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled value to its esteemed customers.

Existing owners of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault cars can also take part in the festivities: AAC Service centers offer customers a free 34-point AC and Engine Cooling Check to ensure cooler drives this summer up to 60 percent off on AC and engine cooling parts for any additional repairs.

Ensure you seize these incredible offers during the Dubai Summer Surprises season.

For more information and to explore these sun-soaked offers, please visit or contact your nearest Arabian Automobiles showroom. Branches on Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, as well as in Deira, are open every day from 7:30 a.m. till 7:00 p.m., while all other branches are closed on Sundays.