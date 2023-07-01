You are here

Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur'an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims

Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur’an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance distributes copies of the Qur’an to departing Hajj pilgrims. (SPA)
Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur’an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance distributes copies of the Qur’an to departing Hajj pilgrims. (SPA)
Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur’an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance distributes copies of the Qur’an to departing Hajj pilgrims. (SPA)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur’an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims

Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur’an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance began distributing two million copies of the Qur’an on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency news agency reported.
The copies are being provided as a gift from King Salman to pilgrims who are departing to their home countries from King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah Islamic Port, as well as other land and airports following the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which commenced and concluded this week.
The Ministry is also distributing gift copies to public employees who served during this year’s Hajj season.

The Qur’an copies have been published by the King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Qur’an and are available in various sizes and are printed in over 77 languages.
This distribution of the Qur’an initiative comes as part of the directives of the king and has been overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2023 Quran King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur'an Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs

All that glitters is gold

All that glitters is gold
Updated 01 July 2023
Afshan Aziz

All that glitters is gold

All that glitters is gold
  High quality, price and designs of gold ornaments attract foreign pilgrims
Updated 01 July 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Shopping for gold is popular among Hajj pilgrims looking for souvenirs or gifts for their loved ones at home.

Several gold shops located outside the Grand Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, as well as gold souks in Jeddah, are festooned with trending necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings, attracting the pilgrims to shop for the precious metal.

Mohammed Noman, an Indian pilgrim who had come from Makkah to Jeddah to buy gold, said: “The designs are unique and it is a pure solid gold that is usually not available back home. Although the Hajj is costly it doesn’t stop us from buying gold. We find the price reasonable, too.”

Gold shops located in Makkah and Madinah, as well as gold souqs in Jeddah, are a popular attraction for pilgrims looking for souvenirs and gifts. (Supplied)

Hafeez Khan, a trader in Jeddah, said: “The recent variations in the gold prices have not affected their business much, as buying gold remains a trendy tradition among the pilgrims.

“Purchasing gold is considered as an investment for most Asian pilgrims as most of them find the gold jewelry less expensive and of better quality (here). We hope to see a surge in gold sales this year.”

Gold is better than buying fabrics or other souvenirs. I bought a ring and a Kaaba pendant for my wife who couldn’t come along with me for Hajj. I feel this is the best gift that I can buy for her.

Abdelrahman Haidri, Egyptian pilgrim

Another trader, Abdullah Albar, who has been working in Makkah gold shop for almost 12 years, said: “Sales are usually high for us during the Hajj season, as we offer exclusive deals and discounts to attract more customers.”

He said that the sales of smaller items weighing between 3-5 grams have multiplied due to discounts.

According to traders, the prices for SR216 ($57.60) for 21 carat gold per gram and SR227 for 22 carat gold gram — and most likely it will remain the same during the Hajj season.

Gold shops located in Makkah and Madinah, as well as gold souqs in Jeddah, are a popular attraction for pilgrims looking for souvenirs and gifts. (Supplied)

“The gold sold in Saudi Arabia is pure and is not corrupted or tampered with. The weight and manufacturing details are accurate and, most importantly, bought from a holy place,” said Faroukh Ali, a Pakistani pilgrim who came to Hajj for the first time and bought three gold sets for his wife and daughters.

Buying gold was not essential for Ali, but since this is his first holy visit, he wished to have something more memorable that will remind them of their sacred journey for years to come. He also bought a few rings for his relatives back home.

Other popular gifts or souvenirs for pilgrims include nuts, sweets, children’s toys, prayer mats and beads, different types of dates and the decorative Zamzam water sets.

“Gold is better than buying fabrics or other souvenirs,” said Abdelrahman Haidri from Egypt. “I bought a ring and a Kaaba pendant for my wife who couldn’t come along with me for Hajj. I feel this is the best gift that I can buy for her.”

 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah Madinah

Who’s Who: Amer Al-Ajmi, executive vice president at Alfanar Projects

Amer Al-Ajmi
Amer Al-Ajmi
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Amer Al-Ajmi, executive vice president at Alfanar Projects

Amer Al-Ajmi
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Amer Al-Ajmi, a member of the Alfanar Group since 2008, currently holds the position of executive vice president of sales and marketing at Alfanar Projects.

Al-Ajmi, an industry leader with over 25 years of engineering experience, has played a pivotal role in the growth of Alfanar Projects. His contributions include the successful acquisition of giga-projects in Saudi Arabia, the UK, Spain, Egypt and India.

Under his leadership, the company successfully secured and executed projects worth SR30 billion ($8 billion).

In addition to his role at Alfanar Projects, he serves as a board member for Jeddah Althaniya Water Co. and the Saudi Polytechnic Institute for Renewable Energy.

With a proven track record, he has consistently delivered successful business growth strategies, maximized value, and identified lucrative investment opportunities through active collaboration and strategic partnerships.

Additionally, he is a member of the executive committee of both the Saudi-Spanish and Saudi-Indian business councils. In his capacity as a senior executive, he has achieved remarkable milestones in delivering commercial and operational successes.

Al-Ajmi brought his expertise to round tables at the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum, the Saudi-Spanish Investment Forum, and the Saudi-Turkish Business and Investment Forum.

He is a recognized strategic partner, entrepreneur and influential expert with a dynamic vision to drive long-term success and growth.

Al-Ajmi graduated from King Saud University in Saudi Arabia with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Throughout his career, he has honed his expertise in sales generation, revenue growth, cost optimization and brand-building strategies through his association with prestigious organizations.

 

Topics: Who's Who

Hajj 2023: inspiring unity, tolerance, brotherhood among Muslims worldwide

Pilgrims gather, acquaint themselves with one another, and embark on a journey of discovery. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Pilgrims gather, acquaint themselves with one another, and embark on a journey of discovery. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 01 July 2023
Samia Hanifi

Hajj 2023: inspiring unity, tolerance, brotherhood among Muslims worldwide

Pilgrims gather, acquaint themselves with one another, and embark on a journey of discovery. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  Moucharaf Nassim, from Pakistan, told Arab News: "I saved for several years to come to make my first pilgrimage with my husband
Updated 01 July 2023
Samia Hanifi

MINA: The Hajj, one of the largest annual human gatherings on Earth, is also an abundant source of positive human emotions. It acts as a powerful force that encourages people to connect with others, foster open communication, share experiences, embrace acceptance, and seek understanding amid diverse perspectives that can often separate.

The Hajj unites pilgrims from various nations for a few days as they fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam, invoking and praying to God to grant their heartfelt desires.

Pilgrims gather, acquaint themselves with one another, and embark on a journey of discovery. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Pilgrims gather, acquaint themselves with one another, and embark on a journey of discovery. Many have long cherished the dream.

Arab News conducted live interviews with pilgrims in Mina.

Myriam, a young girl from Malaysia, said: “I have arrived to make my first pilgrimage. I finished my Hajj and I am very happy and especially grateful because God gave me the chance to come to Makkah. It was very difficult but I succeeded and I hope that God will bless my Hajj.

Pilgrims gather, acquaint themselves with one another, and embark on a journey of discovery. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“The conditions were very good and we were well taken care of. I also had the opportunity to meet wonderful people from other countries. We shared our meals together, we prayed together. The Hajj allowed me to find new friendships and, through social networks, we’ve decided to stay in touch. I just had some unforgettable moments.”

Moucharaf Nassim, from Pakistan, told Arab News: “I saved for several years to come to make my first pilgrimage with my husband. We prayed, and read the Qur’an. I even met friends I worked with for years. I was surprised by this coincidence.”

A group of Bosnian pilgrims living in Sweden also made the journey.

Selim, the head of their delegation, said: “I am responsible (for the group) and imam of a group of 40 people. They are all happy and grateful. We are really unable to describe how we feel about the city of Makkah, and about Arafat.

“Every step of our pilgrimage was excellent. We return to Sweden grateful and happy and hope that our pilgrimage will be accepted by Allah.”

 

 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Mina Makkah Saudi Arabia

Pilgrims taking part in King’s Guests program arrive in Madinah

Pilgrims taking part in King’s Guests program arrive in Madinah
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Pilgrims taking part in King’s Guests program arrive in Madinah

Pilgrims taking part in King’s Guests program arrive in Madinah
  • The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah has been in operation for 28 years
  • The Transport General Authority has been busy preparing the roads utilized by the pilgrims’ buses to reach Madinah
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The 4,951 pilgrims who are part of this year’s Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah have completed their Hajj rituals.

The pilgrims, who come from 92 different countries, are now scheduled to visit the Prophet’s Mosque and other religious and cultural landmarks in Madinah as part of an itinerary organized by the committees that oversee their transportation, accommodation, and other services.

The participants thanked the staff of the program for their exceptional service and attentive care during their stay in the Kingdom, and expressed their heartfelt gratitude and deep appreciation to the Saudi government for its unfailing support and hospitality.

The beneficiaries of this year’s program include 1,000 Yemeni pilgrims, 280 pilgrims from Syria, and 130 from the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah has been in operation for 28 years, with annual arrangements overseen by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance. Since its launch, the program has welcomed more than 62,000 pilgrims from 140 countries to the Kingdom.

Its services include greeting and assisting pilgrims on their arrival in the Saudi Arabia, arranging their accommodation and transportation between the holy sites, and coordinating visits to Madinah prior to their departure.

According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency, the first group of pilgrims participating in the program reached Madinah on Saturday.

The Transport General Authority has been busy preparing the roads utilized by the pilgrims’ buses to reach Madinah, including the repair of a 405-kilometer stretch of asphalt, painting roads spanning a total length of 514 km, and fixing expansion joints over a distance of 5 km. The maintenance teams also installed metal barriers across a distance of approximately 33 linear kilometers.

The TGA has also been improving road infrastructure elsewhere in the region, installing concrete barriers spanning 135 meters, repairing 36 intersections, erecting 38 kilometers of fencing, and lighting 96 km of road using both solar and conventional energy sources.

The authority’s on-site teams have conducted regular inspections of the Hijrah highway and the roads leading to the northern ports of the Kingdom within the administrative scope of the Madinah region. Road quality has also been evaluated across the region to ensure travelers’ needs are catered for.

Topics: Hajj 2023

Saudi minister bids farewell to Canadian envoy

Waleed Elkhereiji receives Gwyneth Kutz in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Waleed Elkhereiji receives Gwyneth Kutz in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 59 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister bids farewell to Canadian envoy

Waleed Elkhereiji receives Gwyneth Kutz in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  Elkhereiji expressed his thanks to Kutz for her work in Saudi Arabia
Updated 59 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Elkhereiji recently met Gwyneth Kutz, the charge d’affaires of the Canadian Embassy in the Kingdom, in Riyadh.

Kutz bid farewell to the Saudi deputy minister on the occasion of the end of her tenure in the Kingdom.

During the meeting, Elkhereiji expressed his thanks to Kutz for her work in Saudi Arabia, which reflected positively on the relationship between the two countries.

 

Topics: Gwyneth Kutz

