Israel no closer to attack on Iran nuclear sites, official says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), Cabinet Secretary Tzahi Braverman (R) and Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi (L) attend the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. (AFP file photo)
  • Netanyahu has set a “red line” on Iran’s uranium enrichment at bomb-grade 90 percent fissile purity. Iran has ramped up enrichment to 60 percent purity in recent years
JERUSALEM: Israel is not nearing an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s national security adviser said, as talks between Tehran and Washington have sought to cool tensions.
Tzachi Hanegbi said it was still unclear what will come of talks Israel’s main ally the US has held with Iran in recent weeks in an effort to outline steps that could limit Tehran’s nuclear program and de-escalate tensions.
Nonetheless, no agreement would obligate Israel, which views a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat, Hanegbi told Channel 13 television.
Asked whether an Israeli decision on a preemptive strike against Iran was any closer, Hanegbi said:
“We are not getting closer because the Iranians have stopped, for a while now, they are not enriching uranium to the level that in our view is the red line.”

BACKGROUND

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set a ‘red line’ on Iran’s uranium enrichment at bomb-grade 90 percent fissile purity.

Hanegbi added: “But it can happen. So we are preparing for the moment, if it comes, in which we will have to defend the people of Israel against a fanatic regime that is set on annihilating us and is armed with weapons of mass destruction.”
Netanyahu has set a “red line” on Iran’s uranium enrichment at bomb-grade 90 percent fissile purity. Iran has ramped up enrichment to 60 percent purity in recent years.
Having failed to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that had capped Tehran’s enrichment at 3.67 percent, Iranian and Western officials have met to sketch out steps that could curb its fast advancing nuclear work.
The 2015 agreement limited Iran’s uranium enrichment to make it harder for Tehran to develop the means to produce nuclear arms. Iran denies it has such ambitions.
Then-US President Donald Trump ditched the pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.
Tehran responded by gradually moving well beyond the deal’s enrichment restrictions.

 

  • Militant group rejects Israeli demand to remove tents amid threat of military action
  • Tensions rise as deadline nears for renewal of UNIFIL forces’ mandate at end of August
BEIRUT: Hezbollah is refusing Israeli demands that it dismantle an outpost set up in the disputed hills of Kfarshouba on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

Amid a tense standoff between the militant group and Israel over the issue, Israeli warplanes violated Lebanese airspace at low altitude over the border towns of Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun on Saturday.

The presence of the outpost — two military tents and a temporary structure occupied by Hezbollah fighters — gained prominence after it was discussed in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset last Tuesday.

The Israeli army had tried to keep the issue under wraps for weeks.

Israeli news sites recently claimed that “Israel is preparing to forcibly remove military points established by Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon.”

MP Mohammed Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, said on Saturday that “the time has passed when the Israelis bombed Osirak nuclear reactor without batting an eyelid.

“Now the Israelis cannot remove two tents because there is strong resistance, strong men, and believers in this country.”

In a remark directed at Israel, Raad said: “If you do not want a war, then be quiet.”

He added: “Neither you nor anyone else can demand that the resistance removes what belongs to Lebanon.”

Raad also said the Israeli side had been protesting against the two tents on the border for a month, claiming that they were placed in an advanced position on the Blue Line — as they interpret it.

He added: “Israel demands their removal, and prefers that the resistance removes them because if the Israel remove the tents, a war will occur and Israel does not want that.”

Last Wednesday, a security source told the Israeli news site Walla News that Israel had sent messages to the Lebanese through diplomatic and military channels in June regarding Hezbollah’s placement of military tents beyond the borders.

However, the response was that “this is Lebanese territory.”

According to the Israeli news site, the security source said that the Israeli army is preparing to carry out “an engineering operation to remove Hezbollah’s tents using bulldozers and tanks.”

The source also claimed that Hezbollah is transferring forces from the elite unit (Al-Ridwan) to the border areas with Israel, in preparation for infiltration operations in northern settlements.

Hezbollah also establishes military positions every two weeks a few meters away from the border, the source alleged.

Citing Israeli and US sources, the Israeli news site reported that Israel — with the support of the US —   was trying to pressure the Lebanese government to remove the outpost by sending “harsh messages to the Lebanese government, the Lebanese army, and UNIFIL forces.”

A source at the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that Hezbollah members set up a tent about 30 meters south of the Blue Line on April 8 and then added another tent a few weeks later, as well as a water tank and a power generator.

At the end of 2022, Lebanon completed the demarcation of its maritime borders with Israel through US mediation.

However, the indirect negotiations between the two sides did not cover the land borders.

The Blue Line is a temporary and non-final line drawn by UNIFIL forces after Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

The Lebanese army counts 13 points with different border demarcations with Israel.

There is still an ongoing dispute over the Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba hills.

Israel occupied these areas during the June 1967 war, and they were not demarcated within the Blue Line after Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

According to documents held by the UN, these areas are considered Syrian territory, while Lebanon claims that they are Lebanese lands.

Syria has not yet submitted documents confirming their Lebanese identity to the UN despite verbal recognition by Syrian officials of their Lebanese identity.

Lebanese from Kfarshouba protested about a month ago against the excavations carried out by the Israeli army in lands that they consider to be their property and are currently occupied.

They crossed into the Israeli-occupied area and remained there to demonstrate their objection to these excavations.

Hezbollah continued to carry out resistance operations in the hills of Kfarshouba and on the outskirts of the Shebaa Farms area after 2000.

However, Hezbollah has scaled back its activities after the 2006 war in light of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The new tension in the Kfarshouba hills area coincides with the approaching deadline for the renewal of UNIFIL forces’ mandate in southern Lebanon at the end of August in the Security Council, according to the renewal formula adopted in 2022.

The renewal included an expansion of UNIFIL’s powers, such that it does not have to coordinate with the Lebanese army.

Lebanon rejected this amendment, which was demanded by the US, France and Britain.

The Israeli and Lebanese violations of Resolution 1701 that have taken place this year could further complicate discussions on the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate.

These violations include the launch of unidentified rockets from southern Lebanon toward Israeli-occupied territories, the attack on an Irish UNIFIL patrol resulting in the death of a soldier and the injury of others, and the Lebanese military judiciary’s accusation of individuals belonging to Hezbollah of responsibility for this attack.

  • The meeting will discuss measures to express a united position against the desecration of the Qur’an
  • The OIC urged governments of the countries concerned to take effective measures to prevent its recurrence
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an emergency open-ended meeting on Sunday to discuss the repercussions of burning a copy of the Qur’an in Sweden on the first day of Eid Al-Adha, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The meeting, which will be held at the OIC’s headquarters in Jeddah, was called following an invitation from Saudi Arabia — the chairman of the Islamic Summit in its current session and the OIC’s Executive Committee.

There has been widespread outrage and condemnation in the Muslim and Arab world since Salwan Momika, 37, a refugee from Iraq, desecrated the Qur’an and set fire to its pages in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque on Wednesday.

The “meeting is scheduled to discuss measures against these despicable acts to express a united position against the desecration of the Holy Qur’an,” the statement said.

The OIC warned of the seriousness of these acts, which undermine mutual respect and harmony among peoples and contradict international efforts to spread the values ​​of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism.

The organization urged the governments of the countries concerned to take effective measures to prevent their recurrence, denouncing the repetition of these “despicable attacks” and all attempts to desecrate the sanctity of the Qur’an and other Islamic values, symbols and sanctities.

The OIC reaffirmed the obligation that all states have undertaken, under the UN Charter, to promote and encourage universal respect for and observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction of race, sex, language or religion.

It noted the need to ensure that everyone exercises the right to freedom of expression with “responsibility and in accordance with relevant international human rights laws,” stressing the importance of promoting dialogue, understanding and cooperation between religions, cultures and civilizations for global peace and harmony.

  • Israel routinely strikes Iranian targets in neighboring Syria and is believed to be behind a string of attacks on Iranian nuclear experts and facilities inside Iran over the years
JERUSALEM: Iran’s state-run Nour News said on Friday Israel’s report that it had foiled an attack in Cyprus by capturing an Iranian agent was an effort to cover up its own domestic crisis.
Israel said on Thursday its Mossad intelligence service carried out an operation in Iran to capture the suspected leader of an Iranian plot to attack Israeli businesspeople in Cyprus.
“The Zionist regime, which is (facing a) deterioration of its domestic situation, has narrated a failed operation from a year ago in Iran where all its agents were arrested in an upside-down manner,” said Nour News which is close to Iran’s top national security body.
Mossad announced on Thursday that its agents inside Iran seized the head of an alleged Iranian hit squad that planned to kill Israeli businesspeople in Cyprus.

HIGHLIGHT

Israel considers Iran its greatest enemy, citing Tehran’s calls for Israel’s destruction and support for hostile groups. It also accuses Iran of trying to develop a nuclear bomb — a claim that Iran denies.

The Mossad, which rarely speaks to the media, said the man had given investigators a detailed “confession.” It said the information was relayed to authorities in Cyprus, where security services dismantled the cell.
“We will reach whoever foments terrorism against Jews and Israelis around the world, including on Iranian soil,” said the Mossad statement, quoting an unnamed senior agency official.
Israel routinely strikes Iranian targets in neighboring Syria and is believed to be behind a string of attacks on Iranian nuclear experts and facilities inside Iran over the years. Five years ago, Israel unveiled a vast collection of documents about Iran’s nuclear program that it said the Mossad had stolen from a warehouse in Iran.
On Thursday, Israel released footage of a man it identified as the head of the Iranian cell, Yusef Shahabazi Abbasalilu, saying on camera that he received his orders from Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps.
He further said he scoped out the target and took photos of the target’s home in Cyprus but fled the Mediterranean island nation and returned to Iran after being alerted that police were looking for him.
It was not clear if the man spoke under duress.
“In the wake of the information that he gave to investigators, the cell was dismantled in an operation by the Cypriot security services,” the Mossad statement said.
Cypriot authorities would not comment when repeatedly queried by The Associated Press, saying only that “they don’t discuss matters of national security.”
Israel has long claimed that Iran is plotting to attack Israeli targets around the world and urged citizens to be careful when traveling abroad.
An Azeri man is on trial in Cyprus, a close Israeli ally, on suspicion that he planned to carry out the contract killings of Israelis living in Cyprus.

 

  • This week, Israel approved over 5,700 new settlement units
  • Violence has been surging in the West Bank, including deadly clashes in Jenin
LONDON: Britain, Australia and Canada have called on Israel’s government to reverse a decision to approve new settlement units in the West Bank, saying they are “deeply concerned” by an ongoing cycle of violence.

This week, Israel approved over 5,700 new settlement units in the West Bank and earlier this month instituted changes to the settlement approval process which facilitate swifter approval of construction.

“The continued expansion of settlements is an obstacle to peace and negatively impacts efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution. We call on the Government of Israel to reverse these decisions,” the foreign ministers of Britain, Australia and Canada said in a joint statement.

Violence has been surging in the West Bank, including deadly clashes in Jenin, a fatal shooting by Palestinians near a Jewish settlement, attacks on Palestinian villages by rampaging settlers, and rare use of Israeli air power against militants.

  • Event attended by students from all of UNRWA’s operational areas, including the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria
AMMAN: The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East has held its fifth student parliament workshop in Amman, exploring topics such as human rights, democratic practices, leadership, communications, and advocacy. 

The four-day event was attended by students from all of UNRWA’s operational areas, including the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. It allowed them to get to know each other, exchange experiences, and discuss future work plans.

Dr. Julia Dicum, UNRWA’s education director, welcomed participants and commended them for their important role in establishing a culture of human rights, democracy, respect, and tolerance, as well as articulating the students’ interests, successes, and concerns.

Leen Sharqawi, a student parliamentarian at UNRWA, spoke about her intervention at the organization’s pledging conference earlier in the month in New York.

Jessica Pfleiderer, program officer at the US Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, addressed participants online, expressing the bureau’s delight at the students’ successes.

The students spoke about life skills and well-being activities and agreed on action plans to guide the schedule over the coming year.

Leni Stenseth, UNRWA’s deputy commissioner-general, encouraged the students to campaign, represent others, and promote change.

She said: “Thank you for taking the role to represent your fellow students, improve your leadership skills and help the community. UNRWA is proud of you.”

UNRWA began implementing student parliaments in its schools in 2001 as part of its human rights education program. School parliaments serve an important role in schools and in the community by promoting a culture of respect and tolerance.

The Human Rights, Conflict Resolution, and Tolerance program in UNRWA schools is a gift of the US government.
 

