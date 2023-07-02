You are here

US winger Weah signs five-year deal with Juventus

US soccer player Timothy Weah waves as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday. (AP)
Updated 45 sec ago
AP

  • Juventus will pay Lille €10.3 million ($11.3 million) — in two installments — for Weah, plus up to €2.1 million ($2.3 million) in bonuses
  • Weah has played for Lille since 2019
AP

TURIN, Italy: US winger Tim Weah completed a transfer to Juventus on Saturday, fulfilling a dream his father once had of playing for the storied Italian club.

The 23-year-old Weah, who is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, signed a five-year contract with Juventus on the day the transfer market opened in Italy.

“Honored & Blessed to finally be Bianconeri. None of this would have been possible without the love and support of my wonderful family,” Weah wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone at Juventus for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to represent this legendary club.

“GRAZIE (thank you) to all the supporters for all the love they’ve shown me since day one and I can’t wait to meet you all very soon.”

Weah’s father also played in Italy, for AC Milan, but recently told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that he would have loved to play for Juventus.

“I have always been a Juventus fan,” George Weah said. “I fell in love with Juventus when (Michel) Platini played for them and if I was asked what other team I would have wanted to play for I would say Juventus.

“I really hope to see Tim play in Italy sooner or later.”

Juventus will pay Lille &euro;10.3 million ($11.3 million) — in two installments — for Weah, plus up to &euro;2.1 million ($2.3 million) in bonuses.

Weah has played for Lille since 2019. Before that he was on loan at Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain.

He won three French league titles with PSG and Lille and also helped Celtic to the Scottish title.

Weah has played 31 times for the US, scoring four goals. He was part of the squad that reached the last 16 at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Weah was welcomed by about 100 enthusiastic Juventus fans when he arrived for his medical test on Thursday. Some were also waving American flags.

France forward Marcus Thuram, who completed his move to Juve’s fierce rival Inter Milan on the same day, commented on the post with an Italian flag and an emoji of hands making a heart. Thuram’s father Lilian played as a defender for Parma and Juventus.

Topics: Timothy Weah Juventus US soccer Lille

Former Barcelona, Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas announces retirement from soccer at 36

Former Barcelona, Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas announces retirement from soccer at 36
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

Former Barcelona, Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas announces retirement from soccer at 36

Former Barcelona, Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas announces retirement from soccer at 36
  • Fabregas became Arsenal captain but left the club to return to Barcelona in 2011, a year after after helping Spain win the World Cup in South Africa
  • At Barcelona he won the 2012-13 Spanish league title but left the club to return to the Premier League with Chelsea a year later
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

LONDON: Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from soccer on Saturday at the age of 36 — nearly 20 years after making his debut for Arsenal as a 16-year-old.

The 2010 World Cup winner made the announcement on Twitter, one year into a two-year contract he signed last summer with Italian second-division team Como.

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots,” Fabregas said.

After joining Arsenal from Barcelona’s youth academy, he became the London club’s youngest player when he made his debut in a League Cup game in October 2003 at the age of 16 years, 177 days.

He went on to become Arsenal captain but left the club to return to Barcelona in 2011, a year after helping Spain win the World Cup in South Africa.

He was also a part of the Spain teams that won back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

At Barcelona he won the 2012-13 Spanish league title but left the club to return to the Premier League with Chelsea a year later, helping the Blues to the league crown in 2015 and 2017.

He moved to French league club Monaco in 2019, where he played 68 times before signing for Como last summer.

“From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all,” Fabregas wrote. “From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.”

Topics: cesc fabregas Barcelona Arsenal

Saudi Arabia involved in opening fixtures at Pan Arab Games football tournament

Saudi Arabia involved in opening fixtures at Pan Arab Games football tournament
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia involved in opening fixtures at Pan Arab Games football tournament

Saudi Arabia involved in opening fixtures at Pan Arab Games football tournament
  • The matches are being held in the cities of Annaba and Constantine
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Pan Arab Games football tournament kicks off in Algeria on Sunday featuring eight national teams.

Hosts Algeria are up against Oman, Lebanon, and Sudan in Group A, while Saudi Arabia in Group B will face Syria, Palestine, and Mauritania.

The matches are being held in the cities of Annaba and Constantine.

The opening round of games sees Lebanon playing Sudan, followed by Algeria against Oman at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba. In the second group, Saudi Arabia will play against Syria, and Palestine will compete against Mauritania at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

The group stage of the tournament will continue until July 8, with the semifinal matches to be held on July 11, and the games for third place and final on July 14.

Topics: football soccer Arab Games

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
  • Galtier was referred to the public prosecutor’s office and will stand trial in Nice on Dec. 15
  • In a Twitter post prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme Galtier is to stand trial on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been summoned to stand trial in December as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice, a prosecutor said Friday.

Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning on Friday morning.

After his son was released without charge, Galtier was referred to the public prosecutor’s office and will stand trial in Nice on Dec. 15 on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination, prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme posted on Twitter.

If found guilty, Galtier risks a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a fine of 45,000 euros ($49,000).

Galtier, who is on his way out at PSG but still under contract, denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice when the scandal broke earlier this year.

RMC Sport and other French media published reports quoting a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad.

Galtier said he felt hurt “at the deepest level” of his humanity by the accusations and has taken legal action.

Bonhomme said at the time a preliminary investigation had been opened into “discrimination on the grounds of alleged race or religion.” He said it was being handled by Nice police with searches of the club’s headquarters.

PSG head of communications Julien Maynard said “serious allegations” had been made against Galtier and that the club fully supported him.

RMC Sport said Fournier, who was at odds with Galtier during his tenure at Nice, wrote to Ineos director of sports Dave Brailsford to let him know about the details of a conversation he had with the coach.

Ineos acquired the southern club in 2019 and appointed Galtier as coach in 2021 after he won the title with Lille. He spent one season at Nice before joining PSG. Fournier left Nice in 2022 after more than a decade at the club.

Fournier allegedly said that Galtier complained in August 2021 that there were too many Black and Muslim players in the team, and that it did not reflect the ethnological profile of the city. Fournier told local newspaper Nice-Matin that he was not responsible for the leaked document.

Fournier had previously mentioned serious issues with Galtier during an interview with RMC, saying the PSG coach would never be able “to enter a locker room again” if he explained the reasons behind their dispute.

The 56-year-old Galtier led PSG to another French league title as expected, but PSG were eliminated early in the Champions League and the French Cup by rival Marseille this season. PSG’s form slumped after the World Cup, with 10 losses in 28 games in 2023.

Galtier has one year left on his contract but PSG has reportedly been holding talks with Luis Enrique to replace him in the coming days.

Topics: racism in football Christophe Galtier John Valovic-Galtier Nice Julien Fournier RMC Sport Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup
  • Inside the FIFA-approved heart design is another heart shape with the outline of what appears to be a family of three people
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

GENEVA: The anti-discrimination “One Love” captain’s armband denied to teams at the men’s World Cup in Qatar will be worn at the Women’s World Cup next month, but in an amended version now approved by soccer authorities.
FIFA, the sport’s governing body, unveiled eight armbands on Friday that captains of the 32 teams can choose to wear in Australia and New Zealand during the tournament, which runs from July 20-Aug. 20.
They include a “Unite for Inclusion” option that is heart-shaped and multi-colored but not quite the rainbow the Germany team wanted to use at the tournament, where a number of gay players will be among more than 700 selected on team rosters.
The armbands were developed over months of talks with national federations as FIFA aimed to avoid repeating the chaotic standoff with European players and officials last year that spilled into the first two days of games in Qatar.

FASTFACT

FIFA regulations mandate teams at the World Cup must wear only approved armbands and other equipment.

FIFA said Friday the inclusion option was worked on with the United Nations human rights office in Geneva.
It is almost identical to the One Love design from the Netherlands that was deemed unacceptable to socially conservative host nation Qatar seven months ago.
Six colors — red, black, green, pink, yellow and blue — are layered in exactly the same order, only now in horizontal stripes instead of the Netherlands-created One Love’s diagonals. The colors also correspond to the recognized flags of Pan-Africanism and pan-sexuality.
Inside the FIFA-approved heart design is another heart shape with the outline of what appears to be a family of three people.
In Qatar, where homosexual acts are criminalized and labor laws were widely criticized, FIFA came under pressure to ensure some European team captains did not wear the One Love armband as promised. As the World Cup opened on Nov. 20, England captain Harry Kane, Wales captain Gareth Bale and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk were still expected to wear them in games the next day.
Talks in Doha included a confrontational meeting between FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura and European officials that raised threats of disciplinary action.
Samoura praised the agreement for the Women’s World Cup in a FIFA statement.
“Thank you to the players and the teams for sharing your support, for these causes,” she said. “United, we can make a difference.”
FIFA regulations mandate teams at the World Cup must wear only approved armbands and other equipment. The causes on display in Australia and New Zealand will include uniting for indigenous peoples, gender equality, ending violence against women, peace and zero hunger.
“Team captains will be given three options,” FIFA said. “They can wear the ‘Football Unites the World’ armband for the entire tournament, an armband corresponding to the theme of their choice for the entire tournament, or the armband corresponding to the theme of the specific match day.”
The causes will be promoted with advertising signs along the side of the field at the 64 games, pre-game flags on the field and social media campaigns. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the overall campaign was agreed on “after some very open talks with stakeholders, including member associations and players” plus UN agencies.
The co-hosts, who helped block an intended “Visit Saudi” sponsorship deal prepared by FIFA, will also highlight their First Nations people. The UN-promoted International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is on Aug. 9 — a rest day after the round of 16.
The agreement for this year’s Women’s World Cup won’t necessarily carry over to future FIFA tournaments.
FIFA stressed the need for “respecting global differences” in other nations.

 

Topics: 2023 Women’s World Cup Qatar World Cup

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
  • Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months
  • Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of an expected busy transfer window for the club
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United have agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million ($69 million).

The agreement was confirmed Thursday by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been on-going since the end of the Premier League season.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

United will also have to pay a further £5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on meeting certain targets.

Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the club.

The Dutch coach also wants a forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last November, as he looks to close the gap on league champions Manchester City.

A defender and a goalkeeper could also be targeted this summer.

Mount has emerged as one of the league’s leading midfielders after coming through Chelsea’s academy. He won the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup with the London club.

Mount made 195 appearances for Chelsea and scored 33 goals. In his time at the club he also established himself as a regular for England.

Ten Hag is looking to build on an impressive first season with United, which saw him lead the team to success in the League Cup. United also qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in England’s top division.

Goalkeeper David De Gea is a free agent this summer and still to sign a new contract. United have been linked with Inter Milan ‘keeper Andre Onana and Brentford’s David Raya.

Topics: Man United Mason Mount Chelsea

